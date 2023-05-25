You are here

Microsoft says state-sponsored Chinese hackers could be laying groundwork for disruption

A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing, China, on July 20, 2021. (AP File Photo)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

  • Active since mid-2021, the group of hackers has been seeking persistent access to organizations in various industries, says Microsoft
  • It said the intrusion campaign seeks to blend into normal network activity by hacking small-office network equipment, including routers
BOSTON: State-backed Chinese hackers have been targeting US critical infrastructure and could be laying the technical groundwork for the potential disruption of critical communications between the US and Asia during future crises, Microsoft said Wednesday.

The targets include sites in Guam, where the US has a major military presence, the company said.
Hostile activity in cyberspace — from espionage to the advanced positioning of malware for potential future attacks — has become a hallmark of modern geopolitical rivalry.
Microsoft said in a blog post that the state-sponsored group of hackers, which it calls Volt Typhoon, has been active since mid-2021. It said organizations affected by the hacking — which seeks persistent access — are in the communications, manufacturing, utility, transportation, construction, maritime, information technology and education sectors.
Separately, the National Security Agency, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and their counterparts from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Britain published a joint advisory sharing technical details on “the recently discovered cluster of activity.”
A Microsoft spokesman would not say why the software giant was making the announcement now or whether it had recently seen an uptick in targeting of critical infrastructure in Guam or at adjacent US military facilities there, which include a major air base.
John Hultquist, chief analyst at Google’s Mandiant cybersecurity intelligence operation, called Microsoft’s announcement “potentially a really important finding.”
“We don’t see a lot of this sort of probing from China. It’s rare,” Hultquist said. “We know a lot about Russian and North Korean and Iranian cyber-capabilities because they have regularly done this.” China has generally withheld use of the kinds of tools that could be used to seed, not just intelligence-gathering capabilities, but also malware for disruptive attacks in an armed conflict, he added.
Microsoft said the intrusion campaign placed a “strong emphasis on stealth” and sought to blend into normal network activity by hacking small-office network equipment, including routers. It said the intruders gained initial access through Internet-facing Fortiguard devices, which are engineered to use machine-learning to detect malware.
The maker of Fortiguard devices, Fortinet, did not immediately respond to an email seeking further details.
“For years, China has conducted aggressive cyber operations to steal intellectual property and sensitive data from organizations around the globe,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly, urging mitigation of affected networks to prevent possible disruption. Bryan Vorndran, the FBI cyber division assistant director, called the intrusions “unacceptable tactics” in the same statement.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing — which the US national security establishment considers its main military, economic and strategic rival — have been on the rise in recent months.
Those tensions spiked last year after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to democratically governed Taiwan, leading China, which claims the island as its territory, to launch military exercises around Taiwan.
US-China relations became further strained earlier this year after the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had crossed the United States.

Topics: Microsoft cyber attacks cyberspace cyber espionage Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) US National Security Agency

Masdar City’s Future Forward podcast features virtual influencer, Zero

Masdar City’s Future Forward podcast features virtual influencer, Zero
Updated 25 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Masdar City’s Future Forward podcast features virtual influencer, Zero

Masdar City’s Future Forward podcast features virtual influencer, Zero
  • The show’s second season launched last month with the first episode featuring Zero and its creator Travers
Updated 25 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Zero is somewhat of an influencer with more than 50,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 100,000 on Instagram. He is also not human.

Created by Offbeat Media Group, the virtual influencer was launched last year, becoming the first character to be introduced in the Nexus metaverse.

Virtual or AI influencers are not a new concept; they have been around for more than five years. Miquela Sousa was among the first to be launched, in 2016, as Lil Miquela on Instagram. Today, she has some 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million on TikTok.

Zero, however, doesn’t like to be called an AI. In fact, referring to a tweet about Lil Miquela, he told the person who posted the tweet: “I’ll do ya one better. Skip talking to the creators and talk to the avatar himself.”

 

 

In another video, he talks to ChatGPT to see who is smarter.

 

 

Appearing on Masdar City’s Future Forward podcast, Christopher Travers, co-founder of Offbeat Media Group, described a virtual influencer as essentially taking “a character, which is not anything new necessarily, and you post it on social with a first-person personality.”

The show’s second season launched last month with the first episode featuring Zero and its creator Travers.

The show is aimed at making people “aware of technology and developments going on around the world, particularly those that relate to creating more future-oriented and sustainable cities and communities,” Steve Severance, growth director, Masdar City and Future Forward host, told Arab News.

 

 

“We also want to make it fun,” he said. The show’s slogan is “an unusual tech dialogue” and that is reflected in its choice of topics and guests.

In the first season, for example, “we invited an Emirati comedian named Ali Al Sayed to co-host, because we didn’t just want to educate — we wanted people to laugh and have a good time,” Severance said.

This season features BBC tech journalist Lucy Hedges as co-host and will focus on how different cities around the world are supporting entrepreneurs, technological development and urban growth. It will feature several different cities including Stockholm, Singapore, London, and of course Abu Dhabi.

The first episode of this season puts the spotlight on Atlanta, Georgia in the US, which is where Zero was born. With this episode, “we wanted to educate and enlighten our audiences while reaching out to Zero’s audience to make them aware of Masdar City’s work in tech innovation,” Severance said.

Although there are other virtual influencers, including Laila Blue in the Middle East, the show decided to feature Zero “given his profile and the size of his following, as well as the fact that he seems to be the trendsetter as one of the first virtual influencers, if not the first,” Severance said.

The team at Future Forward is, however, “always excited about profiling local talent,” which audiences will witness in the show’s upcoming episode that focuses on Abu Dhabi, he said.

The rise of AI and now generative AI is blurring the lines between virtual and in-person interactions. Masdar City, however, has no plans to enter the virtual influencer space just yet.

“We’ll always keep our ear to the ground about new developments, but we’re going to keep focusing on sustainable urban development, technology and innovation, and helping the UAE achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” Severance said.

“We’ll leave virtual influencing to the experts.”

Topics: Masdar City Virtual influencer Zero

Al Arabiya TV takes 5 gold, 20 silver honors at 44th Telly Awards

Al Arabiya TV takes 5 gold, 20 silver honors at 44th Telly Awards
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Al Arabiya TV takes 5 gold, 20 silver honors at 44th Telly Awards

Al Arabiya TV takes 5 gold, 20 silver honors at 44th Telly Awards
  • Saudi newscaster wins 2 gold for US midterm election coverage
  • Channel scoops for news, design, documentaries, social media
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Al Arabiya news channel won on Tuesday at the 44th Annual Telly Awards, held in New York, 38 honors in different categories, including five gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze.

The world’s largest awards event for video and television across all screens, is held every year, accepting entries from major TV and entertainment brands and organizations including Netflix, BBC, Fox News, Bloomberg, Disney, HBO, ViavomCBS and Warner Bros.

Al Arabiya won in various categories including Creative Design, Social Media, Programs and Documentaries. The channel also won multiple awards for the same entries, including for the best program introduction, best coverage and best news content.

The Saudi-owned newscaster was a gold Telly winner for its productions Ala Khota Al-Arab, Special Mission and the Askaritaria Defense Show, in addition to winning two more gold for its special coverage of the US midterm election.

Silver and bronze Telly awards went to Al Arabiya’s Hour60 Metaverse, Turkiye-Syria earthquake coverage, Other Dimension, the Saudi Budget 2023 coverage, Rawafed and Al-Nadwa among others.

Topics: Al Arabiya Telly Awards 44th Annual Telly Awards

Netflix expands crackdown on password-sharing worldwide, with MENA countries safe for now

Netflix expands crackdown on password-sharing worldwide, with MENA countries safe for now
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Netflix expands crackdown on password-sharing worldwide, with MENA countries safe for now

Netflix expands crackdown on password-sharing worldwide, with MENA countries safe for now
  • Delayed policy affects more than 100 countries with the exception of MENA region, others
  • Users will be able to add extra account members for a fee
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix on Tuesday expanded its crackdown on password sharing to users worldwide, with the exception of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Californian streaming service is seeking to shore up revenue at the leading streaming television service by preventing people beyond their immediate family from using the service.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” the company said in a statement.

Netflix said early this year that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service, “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

Netflix has experimented in a few markets with “borrower” or “shared” accounts, in which subscribers can add extra users for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to separate accounts.

On Tuesday, it announced it was expanding the policy to more than 100 countries including major markets such as US, UK and EU.

While the MENA region has not yet been affected by Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing, the company has hinted that it may expand the policy to the region in the near future.

In February, Netflix announced a price reduction for its subscription plans in select countries in the Middle East in what market research firm Ampere Analysis believe is an attempt to drive subscriber additions amongst consumers yet to take the service.

As growth at Netflix cooled last year, the Silicon Valley-based streaming giant set out to nudge people watching for free with shared passwords to begin paying for the service without alienating subscribers.

“This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term,” co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said on an earnings call.

The company told financial analysts recently that it had delayed a broad crackdown on password sharing “to improve the experience for members.”

Netflix said it made sure subscribers have seamless access to the service away from home or on various devices such as tablets, TVs or smartphones.

“They are just trying to reduce theft of their service,” independent tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group said.

He reasoned that Netflix likely pays royalties when subscribers watch some shows or films on the platform, so non-paying viewers could add to the service’s expenses while not contributing to revenue.

“In theory, Netflix loses money because they are paying royalties and people are getting the shows for free,” Enderle said.

“It makes no sense for Netflix to allow that to continue.”

Netflix in April said its subscriber numbers hit a record high 232.5 million in the first quarter of the year and that its nascent ad-supported tier was faring well.

The company said in a recent presentation to advertisers that it had more than five million subscribers to its ad-support tier.

The launch of an ad-subsidized offering around the same time as a crackdown on password sharing is no coincidence, reasoned Insider Intelligence senior analyst Ross Benes.

“People who freeload, as well as those who choose cheaper advertising tiers, tend to be price-sensitive customers,” Benes told AFP.

“For the freeloaders who get booted, the cheaper ad tier will be an attractive option.”

Getting people viewing for free to sign up for the Netflix ad tier would improve its appeal to advertisers, Benes added.

But there is also the risk that people no longer getting Netflix free will opt to “glom onto their friends’ and families’ Prime Video, Disney+, or Max instead,” Benes said, referring to rival streaming services.

For the first time ever, US adults will spend more time this year watching digital video on platforms such as Netflix, TikTok and YouTube than viewing traditional television, Insider Intelligence has forecast.

With AFP

Topics: Netflix

Google to test ads in generative AI search results

Google to test ads in generative AI search results
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

Google to test ads in generative AI search results

Google to test ads in generative AI search results
  • New tool would lead to new commercial opportunities, Google ads manager said
  • Experts warned that AI capabilities could signal the end of Google’s long-held dominance in the search engine market
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Alphabet Inc’s Google will begin experimenting with advertising within search results powered by generative artificial intelligence, the tech giant announced on Tuesday, as it seeks to fend off rival Microsoft in the lucrative search ads market.

Over the past few months, Google and Microsoft have supercharged a race to change how people search for information by infusing their search engines with generative AI, which can provide conversational written responses to queries, synthesize information online and surface relevant websites.

The AI capabilities will also alter how advertisers reach consumers through search engines, a market that is estimated to grow to $286 billion this year, according to research firm MAGNA.

For example, users can search “hiking backpacks for kids” on the new version of Google and the AI could respond with an ad for a particular backpack, along with tips for how to choose the best backpack for a child, Google said.

“This is a new, simpler and helpful way to interact with Google search,” said Jerry Dischler, vice president and general manager of ads, in an interview. “It’s going to be a great opportunity to deliver a delightful user experience that will lead to new commercial opportunities in the future.”

Google unveiled the new version of its search engine earlier this month, called Search Generative Experience, which will roll out over the coming weeks via a wait list.

The company will test the new ad placements using existing ads that appear on traditional Google searches, Dischler said.

During its annual Google Marketing Live event on Tuesday, Google also announced a new conversational chatbot that will assist brands with the process of creating ads.

Advertisers can input their website and the AI chatbot will recommend headlines, specific keywords and images to include in an ad to grab a consumer’s attention, Google said.

The tech giant already offers a tool that can automatically generate ads for brands. That tool will now have generative AI capabilities and can create ads based on the context of a user’s query, Google said.

If a consumer searches for products for dry and sensitive skin, Google could automatically create an ad for a skincare brand with the headline “soothe your dry, sensitive skin,” the company said.

While Google is the leader in search advertising, its new features come as Microsoft has moved quickly to be a challenger.

Microsoft has already begun testing ads in its Bing AI-powered search engine and held meetings with ad agencies as early as February.

Topics: Google AI

Meta announces new AI models that understand 4,000 languages, produce speech in more than 1,000

Meta announces new AI models that understand 4,000 languages, produce speech in more than 1,000
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Meta announces new AI models that understand 4,000 languages, produce speech in more than 1,000

Meta announces new AI models that understand 4,000 languages, produce speech in more than 1,000
  • Developers use translations of the New Testament to collect data
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta announced on Monday that it has created new artificial intelligence models that can recognize more than 4,000 spoken languages and produce speech in more than 1,100.

The recent Massively Multilingual Speech, or MMS, project would “help preserve the world’s languages and bring the world closer together,” wrote the social networking giant.

To achieve this and to support researchers in the field by providing them with a foundation to build on, Meta announced open-sourcing MMS via the code-hosting service GitHub.

Meta’s developers turned to religious texts, such as translations of the New Testament in the Bible, that are available in multiple languages to overcome the challenge of collecting audio data for the languages.

The texts “have been widely studied for text-based language translation research,” wrote Meta, and “have publicly available audio recordings of people reading these texts in different languages.”

This unconventional approach provided about 32 hours of data per language.

And although this data is often read by male speakers, Meta’s models perform equally well for female voices.

Meta highlighted that it wants to increase MMS’s scale to cover more languages, in addition to handling dialects.

Topics: AI Meta languages

