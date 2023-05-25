You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors
Albanians made up around one-third of the 47,755 people that arrived in the UK on small boats in 2022. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5dfgd

Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors
  • Guarantors on TikTok offering to remove electronic tags designed to prevent migrants from fleeing
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Albanians entering the UK illegally on small boats are offering to pay up to £3,000 to fake guarantors to avoid being held at detention centers, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Guarantors were promoting on social media that they could provide the migrants with a UK address to get bail and escape detention.

On TikTok, guarantors were also offering to remove the Albanians’ electronic tags designed to prevent them from fleeing once released into the community, the Telegraph said.

The scam comes as the British Home Office tries to expedite the deportation of hundreds of Albanians who crossed the Channel last year. Albanians made up around one-third of the 47,755 people that arrived in the UK on small boats in 2022.

An Albanian interpreter in London who works freelance for immigration solicitors, said many migrants were trying to get out of detention centers.

“They have got relatives who do not fulfil the criteria to become a guarantor, so the solution has been found inside the Albanian community,” the interpreter told the Telegraph.

“For a payment of up to £3,000, people who have a house are becoming guarantors. Every day, I see people who have no ties at all with the persons who have become guarantors. This is becoming a growing business.

“Courts are not asking at all what sort of relationship the person applying for bail (has) with the guarantor,” they added.

The National Crime Agency was also investigating whether lawyers were assisting people-smuggling groups in abusing modern slavery laws in order to seek asylum for individuals entering the UK. It estimated that “tens” of solicitors could be involved, the Telegraph reported.

Rob Richardson, head of the NCA’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit, said it appeared to be prevalent among Albanian organized crime gangs, where migrants were already being trained on how to make claims to avoid deportation.

“We’ve seen some examples where individuals have got scripts. They’ve been told exactly what to tell policemen to get picked up. And we have concerns about how that works,” he told The Guardian.
 

Topics: United Kingdom Albania

Related

Albania calls for amnesty for ‘honest’ citizens in the UK illegally
World
Albania calls for amnesty for ‘honest’ citizens in the UK illegally
Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office
Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office

Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: top US officer

Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: top US officer
Updated 12 sec ago

Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: top US officer

Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: top US officer
Updated 12 sec ago
WASHINGTON D.C.: Russia will not achieve a military victory in Ukraine, top US officer General Mark Milley said Thursday, while also cautioning that Kyiv is unlikely to force out all of Moscow’s troops anytime soon.
His comments underlined forecasts that the war in Ukraine is set to drag on, with neither side positioned to win a clear-cut victory and no negotiations currently taking place.
“This war, militarily, is not going to be won by Russia. It’s just not,” Milley told journalists after the conclusion of a virtual meeting of dozens of countries that support Ukraine.
Russia’s original strategic objectives, including overthrowing the government in Kyiv, “are not achievable militarily, they’re not going to be done,” Milley said.
At the same time, there are hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, making Kyiv’s objective of recapturing all of its territory unlikely “in the near term,” he said.
“That means fighting is going to continue, it’s going to be bloody, it’s going to be hard. And at some point, both sides will either negotiate a settlement or they’ll come to a military conclusion.”
The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging a coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.
In total, Ukraine’s supporters have provided nearly $65 billion in security assistance to the country, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
The White House said last week that Washington would support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine, dropping previous reluctance to do so.
On Thursday, Kyiv’s supporters “discussed plans for training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16,” Austin said alongside Milley, noting that “planning and executing this training will be a significant undertaking.”
The US defense chief said that a fund may be established for financial contributions to aid the effort from countries that do not have F-16s or the capabilities to assist directly with training, maintenance or sustainment.
Milley explained the US shift in favor of providing Kyiv with the warplanes by saying that doing so earlier in the conflict would have taken funds away from more immediate needs, while building Ukraine’s air force is a long-term endeavor.
“It’s going to take a considerable length of time to build up an air force that’s the size and scope and scale that’ll be necessary,” he said.

US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali

US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali
Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
AFP

US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali

US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali
  • The US Treasury said Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov works closely with Malian officials to build Wagner's presence in Mali and elsewhere in Africa
  • "The Wagner Group may be attempting to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine," the Treasury said
Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States slapped sanctions Thursday on the head of Russia’s Wagner private military group in Mali, which the group is allegedly using as a conduit for arms for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
The US Treasury said Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov works closely with Malian officials to build Wagner’s presence in Mali and elsewhere in Africa.
The powerful paramilitary group, controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, moved into Mali last year to help the ruling junta with security issues and to seek business opportunities in mining after French soldiers pulled out.
“The Wagner Group may be attempting to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by working through Mali and other countries where it has a foothold,” the Treasury said in a statement.
It said Wagner could be using false documentation to hide the acquisition and transit of mines, uncrewed aerial vehicles, radar and counterbattery systems for use in Ukraine.
It described Mali as a hub for Russian expansion in the region.
As Mali Wagner head, Maslov “arranges meetings between Prigozhin and government officials from several African nations,” the Treasury said.
The Wagner group has also been accused of taking part in a massacre by Malian troops of hundreds of people last year.
A United Nations report in early May did not name Wagner, but said foreign fighters took part in the execution of at least 500 people during an anti-jihadist operation in the Moura area of Mali in March 2022.
But a UN expert group in January accused Wagner of being involved.
“We are disturbed by the apparent increased outsourcing of traditional military functions to the so-called Wagner Group in various military operations,” the experts said.
In a parallel action, Thursday the State Department blacklisted two Mali military officials, Col. Moustaph Sangare and Major Lassine Togola, saying they were responsible for the Moura killings.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict mali Wagner group US Treasury

Related

Russia’s Wagner army starts handing Bakhmut over to regular troops
World
Russia’s Wagner army starts handing Bakhmut over to regular troops
Update Russia’s Wagner claims Bakhmut, Kyiv says situation critical
World
Russia’s Wagner claims Bakhmut, Kyiv says situation critical

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
AP

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges
  • Solemn ceremony honored the more than 4,200 peacekeepers who have died since 1948
  • Peacekeepers failed to prevent the 1995 massacre of at least 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Over the past 75 years, the United Nations has sent more than 2 million peacekeepers to help countries move away from conflict, with successes from Liberia to Cambodia and major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. Today, it faces new challenges in the dozen hotspots where UN peacekeeping has operations, including more violent environments, fake news campaigns and a divided world that is preventing its ultimate goal: successfully restoring stable governments.
The organization marked the 75th anniversary of UN peacekeeping and observed the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Thursday with a solemn ceremony honoring the more than 4,200 peacekeepers who have died since 1948, when a historic decision was made by the UN Security Council to send military observers to the Middle East to supervise implementation of Israeli-Arab armistice agreements. For the 103 peacekeepers added to the list in 2022, medals were accepted by ambassadors from their 39 home countries.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the hundreds of uniformed military officers and diplomats at the ceremony to stand for a moment of silence in their memory. And at the start of a UN Security Council meeting on peace in Africa, all those in the chamber stood in silent tribute to the fallen peacekeepers.
The secretary-general told the ceremony after laying a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial that what began 75 years ago “as a bold experiment” in the Mideast “is now a flagship enterprise of our organization.” For civilians caught in conflict, he said, peacekeepers are “a beacon of hope and protection.”
UN peacekeeping operations have grown dramatically. At the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, there were 11,000 UN peacekeepers. By 2014, there were 130,000 in 16 far-flung peacekeeping operations. Today, 87,000 men and women serve in 12 conflict areas in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
There have been two kinds of successes, UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. Those are the long list of countries that have returned to a reasonable degree of stability with the support of UN peacekeeping, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Angola and Cambodia, and the countries where peacekeepers are not only monitoring but preserving cease-fires like in southern Lebanon and Cyprus.
As for failures, he pointed to the failure of UN peacekeepers to prevent the 1994 Rwanda genocide, which killed at least 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and Hutus, and the 1995 massacre of at least 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica during the war in Bosnia, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust during World War II.
The UN’s reputation has also been tarnished by numerous allegations that peacekeepers charged with protecting civilians sexually abused women and children, including in Central African Republic and Congo. Another high-profile blunder was the cholera epidemic in Haiti that began in 2010 after UN peacekeepers introduced the bacteria into the country’s largest river by sewage runoff from their base.
Despite that, Richard Gowan, the International Crisis Group’s UN director, said “UN peacekeeping has a surprisingly decent track record.”
While many people understandably focus on the Rwanda and Srebrenica disasters, he said, “the UN has done a good job of tamping down crises, protecting civilians and rebuilding broken states in cases from the Suez crisis in the 1950s to Liberia in the 2000s.”
Looking ahead, the UN’s Lacroix said the major challenge peacekeeping is facing is the divided international community and especially divisions in the UN Security Council, which must approve its missions.
“The result of that is that we’re not able to achieve what I call the ultimate goal of peacekeeping — to be deployed, support a political process that moves forward, and then gradually roll down when that political process is completed,” he said. “We cannot do that because peace processes are not moving, or they’re not going fast enough.”
The result is that “we have to essentially be content with what I call the intermediate goal of peacekeeping — preserving cease-fires, protecting civilians, we protect hundreds of thousands of them … and doing our best, of course, to support political efforts wherever we can,” the undersecretary-general for peace operations said.
Lacroix pointed to other challenges peacekeepers are facing: The environment in which they are operating is more violent and dangerous and attacks are more sophisticated. Fake news and disinformation “is a massive threat to the population and the peacekeepers.” And old and new drivers of conflict — including transnational criminal activities, trafficking, drugs, weapons, the illegal exploitation of natural resources, and the impact of climate change exacerbating competition between herders and farmers — are also having an “absolutely massive influence.”
The UN needs to better address all the challenges, he said. And it needs to keep improving the impact of peacekeeping and implement its initiatives on performance, combating fake news, improving safety and security, and recruiting more women to be peacekeepers.
The Crisis Group’s Gowan told AP it’s pretty clear that the UN is “trapped” in some countries like Mali and Congo where there aren’t enough peacekeepers to halt recurring cycles of violence. Some African governments, including Mali’s, are turning to private security providers like Russia’s Wagner Group to fight insurgents, he said.
“I think we should be wary of dumping UN operations outright,” Gowan said. “We have learned the hard way in cases like Afghanistan that even heavily armed Western forces cannot impose peace. The UN’s track record may not be perfect, but nobody else is much better at building stability in turbulent states.”

Topics: United Nations (UN) Srebrenica Richard Gowan Jean-Pierre Lacroix Rwanda

Related

Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast
World
Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast
More genocide victims buried on Srebrenica anniversary
World
More genocide victims buried on Srebrenica anniversary

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology
  • This marks the first time such an agreement with a country in the Middle East region has been made, the Foreign Ministry said in Tokyo
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and the UAE signed an agreement in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to transfer defense equipment and technology.
This marks the first time such an agreement with a country in the Middle East region has been made, the Foreign Ministry said in Tokyo.
Isomata Akio, Ambassador of Japan to UAE and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Major General Staff of Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries of the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, signed the accord.
The accord establishes a legal framework for both governments to hand defense equipment and technology to be transferred for joint research, development and production and for enhancing cooperation in security and defense.
The ministry said the agreement will enter into force after the completion of the necessary procedures between the governments of the two countries.
The ministry said this accord ensures appropriate control over the defense equipment and technology transfer, especially regarding any subsequent transfer to a third party or any extra-purpose use.
“It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan,” according to the ministry.
 

Topics: Japan UAE Defense

Related

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
World
Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign

UK government warned over focus on British-Pakistani men in tackling child sexual abuse

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UK government warned over focus on British-Pakistani men in tackling child sexual abuse

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
  • A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts to tackle issue
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British prime minister and home secretary have been warned against focusing on British-Pakistani men in policymaking to tackle child sexual abuse, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman, signed by more than 60 researchers and anti-child cruelty organizations, including the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined their efforts and actually made children less safe.

The letter urged the UK government to avoid pushing misinformed, racist and divisive rhetoric when discussing the issue.

Braverman last month said “almost all” members of so-called child-grooming gangs in the UK were “British-Pakistani males” who hold “cultural values totally at odds with British values,” despite Home Office statistics from 2020 showing white males were responsible for the majority of child sexual abuse crimes.

The letter was organized by Helen Beckett and Camille Warrington, from the Safer Young Lives Research Centre at Bedfordshire University, and Ella Cockbain, associate professor of crime science at University College London, The Guardian reported.

The signatories asked the government to take an “evidence-based” approach to tackling the issue, rather than pandering to “short-term media cycles,” and said singling out one group drew attention away from other sources of harm to children.

They said: “To this end, we urgently ask all politicians to refrain from making partial, inaccurate or divisive claims about child sexual abuse. Doing so undermines attempts to ensure policymaking is evidence-based, fair and inclusive.

“Many recent political announcements and accompanying media discussions have clearly fallen short in this regard, perpetuating misinformation, racism and division.”

They added that a narrative which focused on young, white, female victims of British-Pakistani men detracted from much-needed support for other victims including young boys and men, and those from other minority communities as well as young disabled people.

A statement from No. 10 Downing Street refused to elaborate on a statement made in April after Braverman’s comments, which said “cultural sensitivity and political correctness” had failed victims, while the Home Office refused to comment.

Topics: UK British Pakistanis sexual abuse UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Suella Braverman

Related

Eleanor Williams has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of a grooming gang.
World
British woman who lied about being groomed by Asian gang sent to jail
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
World
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector
Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector
Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: top US officer
Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: top US officer
US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali
US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali
Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week
Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week
Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.