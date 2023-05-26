You are here

  UK animal charity returns to Kabul as founder credits 'polite and friendly' Taliban

UK animal charity returns to Kabul as founder credits ‘polite and friendly’ Taliban

The British animal charity that was accused of evacuating cats and dogs over people from Afghanistan has returned to the country. (Nowzad/File Photo)
The British animal charity that was accused of evacuating cats and dogs over people from Afghanistan has returned to the country. (Nowzad/File Photo)
  • Nowzad chief Pen Farthing was accused of favoring animals over people in Afghanistan evacuation
  • Former Royal Marine has returned to the capital 5 times since 2021, overseeing pet clinic and sanctuary
LONDON: The British animal charity that was accused of evacuating cats and dogs over people from Afghanistan has returned to the country, with founder Pen Farthing calling on the UK government to accept the Taliban’s rule.

The Telegraph reported that Farthing, a former Royal Marine and founder of Nowzad, has been back to Afghanistan five times since the Taliban takeover, and has described the country’s regime as “friendly.”

Nowzad now runs a small center for pet care in Kabul and carries out vaccination and sterilization campaigns for cats and dogs.

The charity also hosts a sanctuary for donkeys and horses in the Afghan capital.

Farthing told The Economist that the Taliban has allowed the charity to “continue with our mission objectives,” describing communication with the regime as “always polite and friendly.”

He urged the UK and other Western countries to accept the Taliban’s rule, adding: “They are back in power because we put them back in power.”

Nowzad and Farthing were at the center of controversy during the Western evacuation of Kabul amid the Taliban takeover.

The charity airlifted 94 stray animals out of the Afghan capital on one of the last flights from the country following a high-profile appeal by Farthing.

As well as the animals, 67 Nowzad staff and family members also left the country for Pakistan, later making the journey to Britain.

Critics accused the charity chief of favoring animals over people, amid desperate scenes showing the masses of the Afghan public in Kabul airport attempting to board emergency flights.

In the wake of the evacuation, evidence suggested that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had overruled the Foreign Office in permitting Nowzad’s position on the last-minute evacuation flights.

An inquiry later found that the charity’s appeal and evacuation had “absorbed significant time and resources of both civilian and military personnel.”

However, Farthing struck back at critics, arguing that the “privately funded” evacuation should be “rightly celebrated.”

In comments to The Telegraph, Maj. Andrew Fox, a three-tour veteran of Afghanistan, accused Farthing of “shilling Taliban propaganda.”

He added: “It really underlines his status as one of the great self-obsessed hypocrites of our time. It proves once and for all that he deliberately whipped up needless hysteria during the extraction, diverting time and effort away from saving lives.

“The Taliban are criticized by their fellow Muslims in other countries. They murdered over 400 British service members. Their position on women’s rights and education is abhorrent. Their barbaric policies are running Afghanistan into the ground.”

Nowzad’s website says that it is working to rebuild operations in Afghanistan, calling for Western engagement with the country’s Taliban rulers.

A statement says: “Still to this day, desperately needed aid money is being blocked from entering the country as Western leaders fail to engage in constructive dialog with the Afghan government — in our humble opinion, it is what it is.

“Now that we are back operating and the word is spreading, we have seen many concerned locals, who thankfully never looked the other way, bringing injured dogs and cats to us for treatment.

“We were actually quite overwhelmed when one happy rescuer returned with flowers to thank the team for treating the dog he had brought to us.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Nowzad UK

Cross-border raid fuels calls for Russia to arm its self-defense forces

Cross-border raid fuels calls for Russia to arm its self-defense forces
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

Cross-border raid fuels calls for Russia to arm its self-defense forces

Cross-border raid fuels calls for Russia to arm its self-defense forces
  • The raid on Belgorod region by Ukraine-based ethnic Russian fighters who oppose the Kremlin, apparently equipped with U.S.-made military vehicles, spanned two days
  • Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, said: “We have them (local self-defence units). We have nearly 3,000 people in seven battalions along the border”
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: A cross-border raid into Russia from Ukraine this week has fueled calls for Moscow to allow local self-defense units to be armed, with one influential lawmaker suggesting a new military border command structure be set up.
The raid on Belgorod region by Ukraine-based ethnic Russian fighters who oppose the Kremlin, apparently equipped with US-made military vehicles, spanned two days, forcing Moscow to call in air and artillery strikes to drive the raiders out.
The attack, in which Russia said at least one civilian was killed, has prompted debate about what Moscow, which invaded Ukraine 15 months ago in what it called a “special military operation” — can do to better protect its own border.
Ukraine-based fighters made a similar armed incursion into another border region — Bryansk — in March, and Ukraine, which has long promised a powerful counter-offensive to drive Russian forces from its own territory, appears to have been ramping up drone and sabotage attacks against targets inside Russia.
After this week’s attack, the governors of two regions which border Ukraine — Belgorod and Kursk — said they favored changing the law to allow local volunteer self-defense units to be armed when necessary.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, said he and others were working to try to change the law.
“We have them (local self-defense units). We have nearly 3,000 people in seven battalions along the border,” said Gladkov.
But although he said they were combat-ready and had been in training since November last year, he said they remained unarmed because it was illegal to give them weapons under current Russian law.
“We’re now searching for a legal basis...(for them) to be able to push back the enemy if necessary for those who are trained, able and professional,” he said. “I think it would be the right decision.”
Arming such forces could save the defense ministry from being forced to divert some of the troops it needs on the front line to respond to similar raids in future.
Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region which also borders Ukraine, said he favored the idea too which has a powerful backer in the form of Andrei Turchak, first deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament.
Turchak told President Vladimir Putin in a Kremlin meeting last month the issue had to be resolved.
“The legal status of these formations is now extremely restricted, and most importantly they do not have the right to carry and use weapons. We propose that this anomaly be eliminated at the legislative level,” Turchak told Putin, who took away a report with recommendations to study.
Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential lawmaker who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defense committee, believes bigger structural changes are needed to secure the border too.
He told the RBK news outlet that a unified headquarters that could coordinate and was in charge of all the military and security forces in Russia’s border regions with Ukraine was now needed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Belgorod region cross-border self-defence units

Graft case Kaili to return to MEP duties: lawyer

Graft case Kaili to return to MEP duties: lawyer
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

Graft case Kaili to return to MEP duties: lawyer

Graft case Kaili to return to MEP duties: lawyer
  • “Next week, she will be at the European Parliament to carry out her duties," Kaili's Greek lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Greece's Skai TV
  • She will also ask the chamber to determine whether her surveillance, arrest and incarceration had violated her rights as an MEP
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Greek MEP Eva Kaili plans to return to her European Parliament duties next week after being freed from house arrest pending trial, her lawyer said Friday.
“Next week, she will be at the European Parliament to carry out her duties,” Kaili’s Greek lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Greece’s Skai TV.
She will also ask the chamber to determine whether her surveillance, arrest and incarceration had violated her rights as an MEP, Dimitrakopoulos said.
Prosecutors on Thursday allowed the 44-year-old former newsreader to remove an electronic ankle tag and freed her from house arrest pending trial.
Formerly a rising star in the European Parliament, Kaili has been stripped of her former role as vice president and excluded from her political group.
She was arrested in Brussels in December by police investigating alleged graft in the European Parliament, before being released to house arrest in April.
She denies all charges.
Several more European politicians and parliamentary aides were arrested and charged as part of Belgian investigation, but now all but one have been freed from house arrest.
Investigators allege that Belgian former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, who is cooperating with the inquiry, ran a ring distributing bribes to promote the interests of Qatar and Morocco.
Both governments angrily deny playing any role.
The scandal erupted when police raided several properties in Brussels and seized at least 1.5 million euros in cash stored in suitcases and bags.
Dimitrakopoulos on Friday said Panzeri was the “mastermind” and that Kaili’s fingerprints were not found on the money seized by police.
“She believes she will be acquitted... if the case even gets to trial,” he said.

Topics: European Parliament Eva Kaili graft case

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali
Updated 26 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali
  • Kingdom is one of Indonesia’s main tourist markets
  • Target of 60k Saudi visitors in 2023, says tourism minister
Updated 26 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia wants to attract Saudi travelers with its natural and cultural wonders beyond the holiday island of Bali, the Asian nation’s tourism minister has told Arab News, as the country’s post-pandemic strategy is focused on quality and sustainability.

Indonesia is targeting to welcome 8.5 million foreign visitors in 2023 as it is rebounding from the COVID-19 lull that brought its key forex-generating hospitality sector to a standstill.

While the figure is still about a half of the arrivals recorded in 2019 — right before the coronavirus outbreak — the country’s tourism is oriented toward long-term visits and travelers who contribute more to the local economy.

“We are focusing on quality and sustainable post-pandemic tourism, where we expect tourists to stay longer and have much bigger spending,” Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview with Arab News on Thursday.

The Tourism Ministry’s data shows these goals match the travel patterns of visitors from Saudi Arabia.

“We’re seeing travelers from Middle East regions focusing more on personalized, customized, localized (travel),” Uno said, adding that they also look for “hidden gems in new destinations.”

Most tourists, also from Arab countries, opt for the world-famous Bali.

In 2019, out of the 16.1 million who came to Indonesia, 40 percent had gone to the island which that year accounted also for over a third of Indonesia’s foreign exchange obtained from tourism.

But the country has much more to offer both in terms of culture as well as nature and wildlife. Some of the attractions across the tropical archipelago have been promoted as alternatives to Bali and to make tourism revenues less dependent on the resort island.

These “super priority tourist destinations” include Borobudur — the world’s largest Buddhist temple, dating from the 8th and 9th centuries and located in central Java — and Labuan Bajo, a port in the island of Flores, which is the gateway to the small islands that are home to the famous Komodo dragons.

There is also Mandalika on the island of Lombok, east of Bali, and Likupang village on the easternmost tip of the Sulawesi island, which are famous for sandy beaches, reefs, diving and surfing spots.

“We believe that these beautiful beaches and bays, panoramic views, green mountains, clear rivers and sports tourism would be preferred by Middle Eastern (travelers),” Uno said.

“We really would like to offer this to tourists from the Middle East, in particular Saudi Arabia.”

The Kingdom is one of the 20 main markets of Indonesia’s tourism sector, which hopes to attract at least 60,000 Saudi visitors this year.

The target is less than half of the 2019 figure, when 157,000 Saudis visited the country and, according to the minister, is very low compared with the potential.

“We’re aligning promotions, we think that there’s a captive market for us,” he said.

To capture the Saudi market, Indonesia is engaging influencers and participating in international tourism trade shows such as the Arabian Travel Market and the Riyadh Travel Fair.

It is also ramping up connectivity and the minister added that talks were underway with Saudi flag carrier Saudia to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries.

Meanwhile, he was hopeful to see new visitors soon as Saudi Arabia’s long summer holiday season will begin next month.

“The summertime in Saudi and the Middle East would be the best time to visit,” Uno said. “See you soon in wonderful Indonesia.”

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July
  • Finland joined NATO last month, but Sweden's membership has been held up by objections from Turkiye and Hungary
  • Billstrom said he hoped Turkiye’s parliament would begin the ratification process after the dust has settled
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Sweden still hopes to be a member of NATO by the time of the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Friday.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine convinced Sweden and Finland last year to ditch long-held policies of military non-alignment and seek security of NATO’s collective defense commitment.
Finland joined NATO last month, but Sweden’s membership has been held up by objections from Turkiye and Hungary.
“There isn’t going to be any plan B or anything like that. Plan B is plan A — that is full membership in NATO and that is what I and the government are going to work for all the way to Vilnius,” he told reporters.
Turks vote in the second round of a tight presidential election on Sunday, with incumbent Tayyip Erdogan leading after the first ballot.
Billstrom said he hoped Turkiye’s parliament would begin the ratification process after the dust has settled.
“It is time for Turkiye to start its ratification process and uphold its part of the bargain,” Billstrom said.
Sweden and Finland struck a three-way deal in Madrid in June last year aimed at addressing Turkiye’s security worries.
But Ankara has continued to drag its heels over Sweden, saying Stockholm harbors members of militant groups it considers to be terrorists.
Hungary has also objected to Sweden’s application citing grievances over Swedish criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s record on democracy and the rule of law.
Billstrom said it was unclear what objections Budapest had to Sweden’s membership.
“Hungary gave its support at the summit in Madrid last year for Sweden to be given invitee status without any conditions,” he said. “It is our firm opinion that they should start ratification.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Sweden

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 May 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia
  • Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople says focus will be on tourism sector
  • Saudi Arabia plans to increase tourism industry employment to 1.6 million people by 2030
Updated 26 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is discussing with Saudi Arabia a special hiring program for skilled Filipinos, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Friday, as it eyes particularly the booming tourism sector in the Kingdom.

More than 800,000 Philippine expats are already living and working in Saudi Arabia, which is their preferred destination in the Middle East.

Officials see even more employment opportunities in the Kingdom under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

The Philippine government has been in talks with Saudi authorities and earlier this week, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople met Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi in Riyadh.

“We discussed the possibility of the Philippines and Saudi Arabia having a special hiring program for skilled Filipino workers,” Ople told reporters during Friday’s press briefing.

She said the focus would be on the hospitality sector — an industry that is booming in the Kingdom as the government plans to triple tourism employment to 1.6 million people and triple its contribution to the gross domestic product to 10 percent by 2030.

“They are embarking on expansion plans…They are expecting a huge demand, (especially) for their tourism sector,” Ople said, adding that the Department of Migrant Workers would work closely with the Philippine Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to develop a special hiring program to “meet the demands and requests” of the Saudi government and employers.

The Saudi human resources minister is scheduled to soon visit Manila for broader talks on worker exchanges and amendments to bilateral labor agreements.

“A team from his office will be coming to Manila next month to arrange the details of his visit and other issues like (the) special hiring program,” Ople said.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to improve the professional competence of employees in its labor market and regulate the quality of employment under Vision 2030. In 2021, it launched the Skill Verification Program for foreign employees already working in the Kingdom and those seeking employment but still residing in their home countries.

The program’s practical and written tests verify if workers have the required skills to carry out the jobs they were recruited for. The tests’ outcomes determine whether they can apply for a Saudi work visa.

Bilateral agreements for the implementation of the program are already in place with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which also are major contributors to the Saudi workforce.

Topics: Philippines Saudi Arabia

