You are here

  • Home
  • Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo
In this image made from video, Kosovar police stand guard confronting ethnic Serbs outside municipality building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 26, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22t4w

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo
  • The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert
  • Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognise Kosovo's independence
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

KOSOVO: Russia on Saturday blamed Kosovo, the United States and European Union for escalating tensions in the Balkans and said it was watching with concern after violent clashes between Kosovan police and protesters opposed to ethnic Albanian mayors.
The United States and allies on Friday rebuked Kosovo, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas undermined efforts to improve troubled relations with neighboring Serbia. NATO on Saturday urged Kosovo to dial down tensions.
The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.
“We decisively condemn Pristina’s provocative steps, which have brought the situation close to the hot phase and directly threaten the security of the whole Balkans region,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
“The responsibility for this lies fully with the United States and the European Union,” she said, adding that rebukes of Kosovo by “Western mediators” had come too late.
Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognize Kosovo’s independence, and Moscow has blocked the country’s bid to become a member of the United Nations. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

Related

Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
World
Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia
World
Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
  • Images posted on social media showed long queues with hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports with frustrated passengers complaining of having to wait several hours in line.
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Passengers flying into Britain faced major delays after landing at airports on Saturday due to a nationwide issue affecting the automated border control gates that scan passports upon arrival.
Images posted on social media showed long queues with hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports with frustrated passengers complaining of having to wait several hours in line.
"We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK," said a spokesperson for the British government's interior ministry, which has oversight of border control.
"We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimise disruption for travellers," they told Reuters.
Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, said it had deployed extra staff to manage the queues and was working with Border Force to help resolve the problem.
While many foreign visitors to the UK need to see a border control officer upon landing, others, including British, EU and U.S. citizens, can use the automated gates known as e-gates to scan their passports and enter the country.
The disruption, which comes during a busy period for travel in Britain with a spring bank holiday on Monday and a half-term break for schools next week, means all passengers have to be processed at manual checkpoints.
"What's going on @HeathrowAirport? Just landed to scenes of utter chaos. 2 hour queues just to get to the real queue," one passenger posted on Twitter.
British airlines and airports have faced other disruption over the past year including from separate strikes involving airport staff and Border Force workers as well as cancelled flights caused by staff shortages last summer.

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’
  • The man told police he was stressed after losing his job
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was “uncomfortable,” Yonhap News Agency reported.
The man, in his thirties, was detained on landing. He told police that he opened the door because he “wanted to get off the plane quickly,” Yonhap said on Saturday, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.
He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.
Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.
The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground, causing panic onboard.
Nine passengers were taken to hospital with breathing issues. They were all discharged after about two hours, a fire department official said.
Police sought an arrest warrant for the detained man on Saturday for violation of the Aviation Security Act and other offenses, Yonhap said. Officials gave the man’s surname as Lee but not his full name, as is usual custom.
A video aired on television, reported to have been taken by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.
Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far he knew, the incident was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorization while planes are on the ground.
A South Korean Transport Ministry official said on Friday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressure inside and outside the cabin is similar.

Topics: South Korea

Related

South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely
World
South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely
South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite
World
South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei
  • Taiwan: ‘A PLN flotilla of 3 ships, led by the Shangdong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today’
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

TAIPEI: Three Chinese ships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the island’s Ministry of National Defense said.

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as its territory, and has vowed to take it one day — by force if necessary.

Since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen — who rejects that the island is part of China — was elected in 2016, Beijing has ramped up air and sea incursions around the island.

While the presence of Chinese warships is constantly monitored and announced near-daily by Taipei, the passage of the Shandong through the 180-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait is unusual.

“A (People’s Liberation Army Navy) flotilla of 3 ships, led by the Shangdong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to China’s navy.

The flotilla went “to the west of the median line, heading northward,” it added, referring to the unofficial border in the middle of the strait which separates the island from continental Asia.

Saturday’s latest show of force from Beijing comes more than a month after China launched aerial and naval exercises around the island.

The April war games saw Beijing simulate targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island, including “sealing” it off, and state media reported dozens of planes had practiced an “aerial blockade.”

The Shandong also participated in those exercises, with J15 fighter jets deployed from it — though the vessel was not in the Strait, but southeast of Taiwan.

The war games were a response to Tsai’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early April, an encounter Beijing had warned would provoke strong countermeasures.

Taiwan’s armed forces said Saturday they “have monitored the situation and tasked (civil air patrol) aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities.”

In recent days, the island has seen an increased presence of Chinese ships and warplane incursions.

The defense ministry said 33 warplanes and 10 vessels were detected in the 24 hours to 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The day before, 11 vessels were near Taiwan’s waters.

The last time officials confirmed the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait was in March 2022, right before China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held a phone call.

Before that, the carrier transited in December 2020, a day after a US warship had passed through. The Shandong also made a sail-by in December 2019, weeks before Taiwanese voters went to the polls.

Topics: China Taiwan

Related

China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
World
China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea
World
China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea

Amazon scientists simulate how warming may impact jungle

Amazon scientists simulate how warming may impact jungle
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

Amazon scientists simulate how warming may impact jungle

Amazon scientists simulate how warming may impact jungle
  • The AmazonFACE project, co-financed by Brazil and the UK, is a simulation to see how the lungs of the world will endure global warming
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

MANAUS, Brazil: Deep in the Amazon, an experiment unfolds that may allow a peek into the future to see what will happen to the world’s largest rainforest when carbon dioxide levels rise.

It is a simulation to see how the lungs of the world will endure global warming.
The AmazonFACE project, co-financed by Brazil and the United Kingdom, is “an open-air laboratory that will allow us to understand how the rainforest will behave in future climate change scenarios,” says Carlos Quesada, one of the project coordinators.
Quesada stands at the foot of a soaring metal tower that protrudes through the rainforest canopy at a site 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Manaus in northwest Brazil.
Sixteen other towers arranged in a circle around it will “pump” CO2 into the ring, replicating levels that may happen with global warming.
“How will the rainforest react to the rising temperature, the reduction in water availability, in a world with more carbon in the atmosphere?” asks Quesada, a researcher at an Amazon research institute that is part of the Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Brazil's Science and Technology Minister Luciana Santos visiting the AmazonFACE project in Manaus, Brazil, on May 23, 2023. (Raul Vasconcelos/ASCOM MCTI/Handout via REUTERS)

The technology known as FACE (Free Air CO2 Enrichment) has already been used to study the impact on forests in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, but never in a tropical rainforest.
By 2024, there will be six “carbon rings” pumping CO2 — one of the causes of global warming — at a concentration 40 percent to 50 percent higher than today.
Over a decade, researchers will analyze the processes occurring in leaves, roots, soil, water and nutrient cycles.
“We will have more accurate projections on how the Amazon rainforest can help combat climate change with its ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere. Also, it will help us understand how the rainforest will be impacted by these changes,” says David Lapola, a researcher at the University of Campinas, who coordinates the project with Quesada.
The carbon increase in the atmosphere may lead to creation of grassy plains, or savanna, where Amazon rainforest once flourished, with vegetation better adapted to higher temperatures and longer droughts.
But CO2 could also “fertilize” the forest and make it temporarily more resistant to these changes.
“This is a positive scenario, at least for a short time, a period for us to get to zero emission policies, to keep temperature increases to only 1.5 degrees Centigrade,” Quesada says.
The project “is a window to the future. You open the window and look at what might be happening 30 years ahead,” he says.

A tower, part of the AmazonFACE or Free-Air CO2 Enrichment project, is seen in Manaus, Brazil, on May 23, 2023. (Raul Vasconcelos/ASCOM MCTI/Handout via REUTERS)

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) urged ambitious action to counter global warming again this year.
According to its latest March report, global warming will surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius in the decades after 2030, leading to irreversible loss of ecosystems.
Coinciding with global warming is the impact of human-caused deforestation in the Amazon.
A landmark 2018 study by scientists Thomas Lovejoy and Carlos Nobre found that the Amazon is hurtling toward a tipping point where savannas begin to replace rainforest.
They said that would happen with deforestation of 20 to 25 percent of Amazon territory. Currently, deforestation stands at 15 percent.

AmazonFACE, coordinated by University of Campinas and the Brazilian Ministry of Science, has the support of the Foreign Office and the British Meteorological Service (MET office).
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited the facilities this week and announced a new contribution of 2 million pounds ($2.4 million) to the project, which since 2021 has already received 7.3 million pounds from the United Kingdom.
Brazil, for its part, has invested 32 million reais ($6.4 million).
 

Topics: Brazil Amazon forest AmazonFACE Free Air CO2 Enrichment (FACE) University of Campinas Carlos Quesada

Related

Al-Shabab raid African Union army base in Somalia

African union peacekeepers provide security during the Somali presidential elections, in Mogadishu, Somalia. May 15, 2022.
African union peacekeepers provide security during the Somali presidential elections, in Mogadishu, Somalia. May 15, 2022.
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

Al-Shabab raid African Union army base in Somalia

African union peacekeepers provide security during the Somali presidential elections, in Mogadishu, Somalia. May 15, 2022.
  • The army base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu “came under Al-Shabab attack,” the AU force known as ATMIS said in a statement on Facebook and Twitter
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

MOGADISHU: Islamist Al-Shabab fighters attacked an African Union military base in Somalia on Friday, the AU force said, without specifying if there were any casualties.
The Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group has been waging a terrorist insurgency against the central government in the fragile Horn of Africa nation for more than 15 years.
The army base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu “came under Al-Shabab attack,” the AU force known as ATMIS said in a statement on Facebook and Twitter.
“ATMIS forces are currently assessing the security situation,” it said, without giving details.
In recent months, the army and militias known as “macawisley” have retaken swathes of territory in the center of the troubled country in an operation backed by ATMIS and US air strikes.
Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, the militants have continued to strike with lethal force against civilian and military targets.
In the deadliest Al-Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in October by two car bombings at the education ministry in Mogadishu.

 

Topics: Somalia al shabab

Related

Update 22 people killed in Somalia floods, says UN
World
22 people killed in Somalia floods, says UN
UN chief urges ‘massive’ international support for Somalia
Middle-East
UN chief urges ‘massive’ international support for Somalia

Latest updates

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo
Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo
UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’
Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’
China deletes 1.4 million social media posts in crack down on ‘self-media’ accounts
China deletes 1.4 million social media posts in crack down on ‘self-media’ accounts
Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.