Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, displays a recently unearthed ancient wooden sarcophagus at the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers southwest of Cairo on May 27, 2023. (AP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

  • The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site
  • The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official from the Old Kingdom of ancient Egypt
CAIRO: Egyptian antiquities authorities Saturday unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they say were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.
The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. They date back to the 30th Pharaonic Dynasty (380 BC to 343 BC) and Ptolemaic period (305 BC to 30 BC), he said.
Inside the workshops, archaeologists found clay pots and other items apparently used in mummification, as well as ritual vessels, Waziri said.
The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official from the Old Kingdom of ancient Egypt, and a priest from the New Kingdom, according to Sabri Farag, head of the Saqqara archaeological site.
In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats. It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country to revive an industry that suffered from political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

Updated 10 sec ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The Taliban and Iran reportedly exchanged gunfire Saturday on the Islamic Republic’s border with Afghanistan, an advocacy group said, as tensions rise over water rights between the two nations.
Neither Iranian state media nor Taliban-controlled media in Afghanistan acknowledged the fighting on the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and the Afghan province of Nimroz.
The advocacy group HalVash, which reports on issues in the predominately Sunni province of Sistan and Baluchestan, quoted residents in the area describing the fighting as starting Saturday morning. The group put the fighting near the Kang district of Nimroz, saying some people in the area had fled the violence.
Videos posted online, purportedly from the area, included the crackle of machine gun fire in the distance. HalVash later posted an image of what appeared to be the remains of a mortar round, saying that “heavy weapons and mortars are being used.”
The apparent clash comes as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this month warned the Taliban not to violate Iran’s water rights to the Helmand River. Raisi’s remarks represented some of the strongest yet over the long-running concerns about water in Iran.
Drought has been a problem in Iran for some 30 years, but has worsened over the past decade, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The Iran Meteorological Organization says that an estimated 97 percent of the country now faces some level of drought.
Earlier on Saturday, the Taliban’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with an Iranian envoy to Afghanistan to discuss the Helmand River water rights, according to tweets from Afghan Foreign Ministry official Zia Ahmad. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the meeting, saying “that issues between the two countries will be better resolved through dialogue.”
But tensions have otherwise been rising. Another video posted online in recent days purportedly showed a standoff with Iranian forces and the Taliban as Iranian construction workers tried to reinforce the border between the two countries.
In recent days, pro-Taliban accounts online also have been sharing a video with a song calling on the acting defense minister to stand up to Iran

UN delays dual-currency cash help to refugees in crisis-hit Lebanon

UN delays dual-currency cash help to refugees in crisis-hit Lebanon
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

  • Decision was made after Lebanese requests
  • Discussions continue on the appropriate way to give aid
BEIRUT: The United Nations has delayed a decision to give Syrian refugees in Lebanon cash help partly in US dollars after objections from senior Lebanese officials that this could exacerbate tensions with hard-pressed locals.
In a statement on Saturday the UN said that following Lebanese requests a decision had been made to temporarily pause the use of dollars alongside Lebanese pounds for next month’s disbursement of cash assistance to refugees, while discussions continue on the appropriate way to give aid.
Lebanon’s local currency has lost more than 98 percent of its value since an economic meltdown began in 2019, straining both Lebanese families and the around 800,000 Syrians registered with the UN’s refugee agency.
The Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza and other UN officials had on Tuesday said their agencies would begin distributing aid to refugees in both dollars and Lebanese pounds.
They said the “rapid depreciation” of the pound, fluctuations of the exchange rate, and the logistical challenges of securing large amounts of local currency had made it “impossible for the United Nations and partners to continue to disburse cash assistance only in Lebanese Pounds.”
But the same agencies reversed course after meetings on Friday with Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati and social affairs minister Hector Hajjar.
Hajjar had told a press conference his ministry had not been properly informed of the decision to provide aid in dollars, which he said would increase tensions between refugees and Lebanese. A government source said Mikati, too, had not been aware of the “dollarization” of aid.
The UN’s reversal comes amid heightened social tensions in Lebanon over the issue of refugees. Officials have said the country can no longer bear to host Syrians as it struggles to cope with its own financial crisis.
The Lebanese army has carried out raids on camps and homes where refugees live. A humanitarian source told Reuters that more than 2,000 have been arrested and more than 1,400 deported to Syria.
Security sources say the army is seeking out Syrians with invalid papers, but relatives of deported Syrians say they face arrest and army conscription once back in their homeland.

Truce reduces fighting in Sudan, but little relief for humanitarian crisis

Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

  • Khartoum calmer on Saturday morning as ceasefire appears to be holding up
DUBAI/CAIRO: Khartoum was calmer on Saturday morning as a seven-day cease-fire appeared to reduce fighting between two rival military factions although it has not yet provided the promised humanitarian relief to millions trapped in the capital.
A truce signed on Monday by the two fighting parties — Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces — aimed to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid and lead to wider talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
On Saturday, witnesses said that Khartoum was calmer, although sporadic clashes were reported overnight. Gulf broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported some clashes in northwestern Khartoum and southern Omdurman, a city neighboring the capital.
In a statement on Saturday, the RSF accused the army of violating the cease-fire and destroying the country’s mint in an air strike. The army had accused the RSF on Friday of targeting the mint.
The army said meanwhile that its call on Friday for army reservists was a partial mobilization and constitutional measure, adding the army expected large numbers to respond to the call.
The conflict, which erupted on April 15, has killed at least 730 civilians and caused 1.3 million Sudanese to leave their homes, fleeting either abroad or to safer parts of the country.
Those who remain in Khartoum are struggling with failures of services such as electricity, water and phone networks. Looters have ransacked homes, mostly in well-off neighborhoods.
On Saturday, Sudanese police said they were expanding deployment and also called in able retired officers to help.
“Our neighborhood has become a war zone. Services have collapsed and chaos has spread in Khartoum,” said 52-year-old Ahmed Salih, a resident of the city.
“No one is bothered to help the Sudanese people, neither the government nor internationally. We are humans, where is the humanity?” he added.
Aid agencies say that despite the truce they have struggled to get the bureaucratic and security guarantees to transport aid and staff in safer parts of the country to Khartoum and other hot zones. Warehouses have been looted.
Fighting has also expanded into the fragile Darfur region, most impacting the western city of El Geneina, which has seen an onslaught of militia attacks that have destroyed its infrastructure and killed hundreds.
The governmental Combating Violence Against Women and Children Unit said late on Friday it had received reports of 25 cases of rape of women and girls in Darfur and 24 reports of rape in Khartoum since the conflict erupted.
It said that victims had described 43 of the men as wearing RSF uniforms and either riding vehicles with RSF licenses or located in RSF-controlled areas.
“The unit expresses its grave concern over reports of gang rape, kidnapping ... and reports of women and girls facing sexual assault as they go out to seek food,” it said.
The RSF has denied reports that its soldiers are engaged in sexual assaults or looting.
Reuters could not independently verify the unit’s allegations.

UN backs Sudan envoy as army seeks to bolster ranks

Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

  • UN chief ‘proud of the work done by Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence in his Special Representative’
NEW YORK: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by a letter from Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, reportedly requesting the replacement of special envoy Volker Perthes amid a brutal war with paramilitaries.
Guterres “is proud of the work done by Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence in his Special Representative,” a statement from UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said late Friday.
“The Secretary-General is shocked by the letter he received from General Al-Burhan,” currently at war with his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The rival forces are currently in the fifth day of a one-week cease-fire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, during which they have repeatedly accused each other of truce violations.
Neither the army nor the UN have released official copies of Burhan’s letter, which reportedly requested the dismissal of Perthes as Guterres’ envoy to Sudan.
It is the latest in a series of moves by Burhan, who last week officially sacked Daglo as his deputy in the ruling sovereign council, pooled hardline military supporters into his inner circle and is now seeking to reinforce army ranks.
Sudan’s defense ministry on Friday called on “army pensioners... as well as all those capable of bearing arms” to head to their nearest military command unit and “arm themselves in order to protect themselves,” their families and their neighbors.
A statement later in the day walked back the call to just army “reservists” and “pensioners.”
Perthes and the UN mission in Sudan have been the target of several protests by thousands of military and Islamist supporters who have repeatedly accused Perthes of “foreign intervention” and demanded his dismissal.
Similar protests have taken place in the eastern city of Port Sudan since the war started on April 15.
The fighting across Sudan has killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
The United Nations says more than a million people have been displaced within Sudan, in addition to 300,000 who have fled to neighboring countries.
Perthes is currently in New York, where he briefed the Security Council on the situation in Sudan earlier this week.
There is no information on when he is due back in Sudan, where authorities have not given out visas to foreign nationals since the war started.

From ashes and debris, iconic Beirut museum reopens 3 years after massive damage from port blast

Updated 27 May 2023
AP

  • The reopening offered Beirut residents rare bright spot in a country reeling from a crippling economic crisis
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Sursock Museum has reopened to the public, three years after a deadly explosion in Beirut’s port — set off by tons of improperly stored chemicals — reduced many of its treasured paintings and collections to ashes.
The reopening Friday night offered Beirut residents a rare bright spot in a country reeling from a crippling economic crisis that has left around three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million in poverty.
Originally built as a private villa in 1912 on a hilltop overlooking the city’s Achrafieh neighborhood, the opulent residence integrated Venetian and Ottoman styles. Its owner, famed Lebanese art collector Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock, bequeathed his beloved home to his people, to be tuned into a contemporary art museum upon his death in 1952.
The museum housed Lebanese art dating back from the late 1800s, including the work of distinguished painter Georges Corm and Fouad Debbas’ library of 30,000 photographs — one of the largest private photo collections. The photos are from across the Levant, a region encompassing countries along the eastern Mediterranean, from Turkiye to Egypt, from 1830 until the 1960s. In 2008, a seven-year project renovated and expanded the museum, relaunching it in 2015.

People attend the reopening of the Sursock Museum in the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP)


But the Aug. 4, 2020 blast in Beirut’s port — only about 800 meters (875 yards) away — hit the museum fully front on. Its stained glass windows were shattered, doors were blown out, and almost half the artwork on display was damaged. The explosion ripped through much of Beirut, killing more than 200 people and injuring over 6,000.
The destruction was unprecedented, said museum director Karina El Helou, a level unseen even during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war. Seventy percent of the building was badly damaged, as were 66 of the 132 art pieces on display, she said. Glass shards tore through Dutch artist Kees Von Dongen’s portrait of Nicolas Sursock.
Two months after the explosion, then-museum director Zeina Arida launched a fundraising campaign, estimating the damages to be around $3 million at the time. The museum eventually raised over $2 million to restore the building and the artwork with support from Italy, France, UNESCO and various private organizations.

People attend the reopening of the Sursock Museum in the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP)


The restoration was long and painstaking work. Sursock’s portrait was taken to Paris, along with two other art pieces, and restored there. Experts from Lebanon and abroad flocked to the museum to piece together damaged terracotta sculptures and fix tears and scratches that had marred the paintings. Dust and debris from the explosion were carefully removed to bring back the splendor of many items.
“White powder from the blast that we saw everywhere in Beirut even reached our storage room four stories underground,” El Helou said. She hopes the reopening will boost the morale of many Lebanese amid the country’s economic meltdown — and offer a “safe space” for free expression.
Art is now more important than ever, she added. “In the face of darkness, (artists) fought through art and culture,” she said.
Dozens gathered in Sursock’s large, tree-lined courtyard on Friday evening, serenaded by a choir and a band performing on the entrance stairs for the reopening. The museum, looking almost exactly as it did before the blast, drew sighs of appreciation. Others remembered how much Beirut has withered since then and how scores of artists have left the country.


“I now hope all the friends of the Sursock who may have left Lebanon in recent years at least come back to visit us,” the museum’s chairman, Tarek Mitri, told The Associated Press as he greeted guests.
The Sursock Museum was not the only art space damaged in the port explosion and restored in the years since.
Marfa Projects, a gallery close to one of the port’s entrances, was eventually rebuilt and reopened. Others, like the Saifi Urban Gardens, a family run hostel that over the years has became a vibrant cultural hub with art studios and an exhibition space, were destroyed and closed for good.
Without financial support, many heritage buildings, including Ottoman-era houses built in the 19th century and damaged in the blast, could ultimately be sold to developers. Lebanon’s cash-strapped government has been unable to fund major restoration projects.
Mona Fawaz, professor of urban studies and planning at the American University of Beirut, said the Sursock Museum’s ability to raise funds through its networks and management is a valuable lesson for others.
“I think it’s good to think of it as potentially one of our rare success stories,” Fawaz said.
At Friday’s reopening, visitors could view five new exhibitions of both classical and modern art — a testament to Lebanon’s artistic and cultural history and the perseverance of its people despite the country’s troubled past.
One of the exhibits, titled “Ejecta,” is set up in a darkened room where a video and an audio recording reflect on the port blast. Zad Moultaka, the artist behind the installation, said he hoped it would inspire people to turn their dark thoughts about that day into hope for the future.
“Throughout the days of the civil war, we always found a way to rise up,” he said.
“But my initial feeling after the blast was doubt. I wondered if we will be able to persevere after what happened,” Moultaka added. “It’s important today to take this violence and transform it into something positive.”

