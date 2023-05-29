You are here

Saudi Arabia, UAE poised to lead region's $6bn gaming sector: report

Saudi Arabia, UAE poised to lead region’s $6bn gaming sector: report
The report underlines that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are on track to enhance the regional industry, spurred by high-income levels, robust digital participation, and government and private investment initiatives. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE poised to lead region’s $6bn gaming sector: report

Saudi Arabia, UAE poised to lead region’s $6bn gaming sector: report
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Led by a young and digital-savvy population, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are set to spearhead the Middle East and North Africa’s gaming sector, positioning it for a $6 billion valuation by 2027, according to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre’s latest study.   

The DMCC report titled “Future of Trade 2023 Gaming in the MENA: Geared for Growth” revealed that the region’s gaming industry is reaping substantial returns.   

“Among the most closely watched segments is esports, which is expected to post revenue growth of 23.3 percent between 2019 and 2024 in MENA. Fueling this is the region’s young demographic, engagement from international broadcasters and sponsors, and government support,” Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC, said.   

The report underlines that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are on track to enhance the regional industry, spurred by high-income levels, robust digital participation, and government and private investment initiatives.    

“Gaming has come to the fore of entertainment globally, driving rapid growth, especially in the MENA region, which now constitutes 15 percent of the global player base,” Bin Sulayem added.   

Saudi Arabia has been channeling significant investment into the gaming industry. Take, for instance, Savvy Games, a wholly owned Public Investment Fund entity, which agreed last April to acquire US-based gaming company Scopely for $4.9 billion.    

Moreover, Savvy Games also announced a $265 million investment into Chinese tournament operator and esports firm VSPO in February.    

Saudi Arabia’s esports tournament organizer, Gamers8, also disclosed a prize pool of $45 million for its 2023 event, billed as the largest figure in esports history.    

“The rise of gamification in areas such as education, healthcare, and other sectors has demonstrated gaming’s role in facilitating economic activity more broadly. Ensuring the accelerated growth of the gaming sector will have a measurable impact on the future of markets around the world, as well as the future of trade,” Bin Sulayem added.   

Earlier this month, Amsterdam-based MY.GAMES, a developer of mobile, PC, and console games, formed a partnership with the UAE’s AD Gaming and will establish its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi.  

 

Anchor investments in Kingdom's special economic zones reach $5.2bn

Anchor investments in Kingdom’s special economic zones reach $5.2bn
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Anchor investments in Kingdom’s special economic zones reach $5.2bn

Anchor investments in Kingdom’s special economic zones reach $5.2bn
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s evolution into a global trade hub, total anchor investments in its four special economic zones reached SR19.6 billion ($5.2 billion) to date, it was disclosed at a forum. 

Apart from the existing investments made by companies like Lucid and Seera, the Saudi Special Economic Zones Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday also saw new investment pledges for projects in zones established in King Abdullah Economic City, Ras Al-Khair, Riyadh, and Jazan. 

It was announced that Himmah Projects will invest SR2.15 billion in King Abdullah Economic City to establish an automotive and mobility export hub catering to the Middle East and Africa. 

SIAC Construction also pledged to invest SR200 million in the special economic zone in King Abdullah Economic City. The company announced establishment of a specialized building materials hub to support infrastructure projects in the region. 

McDermott Arabia Co. will invest SR375 million in Ras Al-Khair to develop a fully integrated engineering construction solutions for the energy industry. Another investment worth SR2.14 billion will be made by Makeen Energy in Ras Al-Khair. 

China-based Baosteel pledged SR15 billion to establish an integrated steel plate manufacturing facility in Ras Al-Khair. 

In the Jazan, aquaculture company Pure Salmon will invest SR2 billion to sustainably produce salmon locally, while Masharaq announced investments worth SR33 million to establish a food facility in the special economic zone. 

China-based industrial investor Wangkang will invest SR5 billion in Jazan special economic zone to produce a range of glass products. 

The Kingdom’s General Authority for Civil Aviation signed an agreement with Swiss-based Valcambi and Ajlan and Brothers to establish a precious metal refinery in the Riyadh integrated special logistics zone.  

Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to discuss potential collaboration in cloud computing at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology special zone. 

The commission also signed an MoU with Oracle to explore cloud computing opportunities at the Cloud Computing SEZ located at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.  

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region
Updated 33 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region
Updated 33 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to build a vast database of topographic insights and explore huge swathes of mineral deposits in the Arabian Shield region, with the Kingdom kicking off a new geological mapping project valued at SR777 million ($207 million). 

The project is one of the initiatives under the General Program of the Geological Survey and will be implemented in partnership with the Chinese Geological Survey. 

“The geological mapping project is the largest comprehensive strategy initiative for the mining sector in terms of the nature of the business, the volume of outputs and the coverage area,” said Bandar Alkhorayef, the minister of industry and mineral resources, at the inauguration of the project on Sunday. 

The project aims to generate detailed digital geological data of the Arabian Shield, understand the origin of mineral deposits in the area, and strengthen the national geological database and the national library of drilling samples.  

The region is a geographical formation of Precambrian crystalline rocks on the flanks of the Red Sea and includes parts of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia, among other countries. 

This data will provide domestic and international investors with a comprehensive understanding of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector investment opportunities. 

The event was attended by Saudi Geological Survey CEO Abdullah Muftar Al-Shamrani, Chinese Geological Survey Chairman Li Jianxing and Chinese Consul General in Jeddah Wang Qimin. 

Qimin called the project an extension of the longstanding joint projects in the mining sector between the Kingdom and China. He stated that it aligned with the economic development plans of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. 

The detailed geological mapping project aims to produce 271 geological reports and maps of the Arabian Shield at a scale of 1:100,000, enabling a better understanding of mineral deposits and identifying and exploring new reservoirs to attract investments in the mining sector. 

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago

RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia’s goals is to be among the top 15 nations globally in terms of gross domestic product, and the Kingdom is well on its way to achieving it, said Khalid Al-Falih, minister of investment and chairman of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.  
“We went from the 20th before the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030 to the 17th (spot) by the end of last year,” said the minister at the Saudi Special Economic Zones Investment Forum held in Riyadh on Monday.
In partnership with the Regional Headquarters Program, the forum discussed the special economic zones, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.
“Our GDP is 70 percent higher, and our non-oil revenues are more than double what they were when we started Vision 2030 in 2016,” said the minister.
Al-Falih said: “As we diversify our economy (away) from oil dependence, non-oil growth was recorded at 5.5 percent in 2022.”
The minister added that early indicators from 2023 show that non-oil GDP is continuing to grow at more or less the same pace as it did in 2022.
He said that last year, the Kingdom’s economy grew at an impressive 8.7 percent leading the G20 nations.  
Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s credit rating has been strong and was recently upgraded to “A-1” and “A+” by Moody’s and Fitch, respectively, he added.
He further said: “On the fiscal side, Saudi Arabia has the second lowest debt-to-GDP ratio among the G20 with a budget surplus amounting to $27 billion.”
The country’s unemployment rate, which stood at 13 percent seven years ago, is already down to eight, just 1 percentage point shy of following Vision 2030.
The minister said that the most dramatic shift had been Saudi Arabia’s emergence as an investment destination, with foreign direct investment quadrupling since 2016.
“Last year, Saudi Arabia’s capital formation, to the total investment from all sources, grew by an amazing 31 percent and exceeded SR1 trillion ($266.6 billion) for the first time.”
He added that the Kingdom is exhibiting a ratio of total capital formation to GDP of 25 percent.
“Capital formation is being driven by the private sector, not by government projects as in the past, and it’s across enterprises of all sizes and within all of the key targeted sectors.”
The minister also highlighted the country’s investment landscape for large-scale projects led by the private sector.
“We have closed SR285 billion worth of deals in the last year across various sectors ranging from auto to ICT, agriculture, aerospace, petrochemicals, mining, and renewable energy.”
Al-Falih explained that the first wave of special economic zones launched on April 13 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pivotal to the Kingdom’s present and future as an investment destination and reflects its sustained commitment to creating opportunities for global investors.
“That commitment has helped make Saudi Arabia’s economy and investment in climate among the world’s healthiest and most dynamic.”
Following Al-Falih’s opening remarks, Nabil Khojah, secretary-general of the Economic Cities and Zones Authority, provided licenses to the four SEZs.

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis
Updated 29 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis
Updated 29 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will offer foreign investors operating in the Kingdom’s special economic zones extra incentives to hire local workforce, said Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi.

He was speaking at the Saudi Special Economic Zones Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday. The minister noted that the special economic zones will be exempt from Saudization requirements and Human Resources Development Fund will provide extra benefits should companies opt to hire locals.

“The incentives were decided after a very careful study of regional and global benchmarks. And today, I would announce that one of these incentives, which is very important, probably to investors is the exemption from Saudization requirements. Yet, they will receive the requirements from HRDF if they chose to hire Saudis,” said Al-Rajhi. 

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that policies related to the special zones were designed in such a way that they will give as much freedom to investors as possible. 

Al-Jadaan added that guard rails have been put on economic zones’ policies to ensure that they don’t compete with the base economy. 

“They need to be designed as a policy to give as much freedom to investors as possible, simply because largely they are actually export-related. We wanted to make sure that investors feel free to select the talents as per their needs, and not constrained by base economy regulations,” said Al-Jadaan.

Special economic zone is a designated area that is subject to different regulations than other regions within the same country. 

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that four special economic zones will be established in the Kingdom. 

“Saudi Arabia is open for business and welcomes investors from all around the world to see first-hand the historic opportunities we have to offer,” said the crown prince. 

According to Al-Jadaan, special economic zones  are being established in Saudi Arabia to complement the Kingdom’s growth. 

“In 2023, Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world which has received three positive actions from three rating agencies, which basically confirms that the journey which we started six or seven years ago is going on track. We are seeing growth, we are seeing momentum, and we are seeing private sector confidence. And special economic zones come to complement that,” added Al-Jadaan. 

The primary purpose of the new zones, located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair and the King Abdullah Economic City, is to open up new opportunities for international investors. 

The finance minister said that Saudi Arabia’s unique geographical advantage will also act as a catalyst in boosting the operations of these zones in the Kingdom. 

Nabil Khoja, secretary-general of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, said that Saudi Arabia has formulated regulatory frameworks related to special economic zones after a lot of in-depth study. 

“Our journey included doing a lot of analyses, benchmarking and studying to really understand what the global landscape looks like in terms of global regulatory frameworks. Thus, we identified specific components investors were looking for. As a result of that, we have established a regulatory framework that comprises a set of regulations so that the world can connect (with) the special economic zones we have,” said Khoja. 

He added: “In addition to that, we also have sector-specific regulations. These regulations are not necessarily for all zones, but for specific sectors and clusters that are being targeted within these zones. We ensured that we had regulatory tools that looked at how these zones will integrate with one another.” 

According to Khoja, agility is one of the most crucial factors that Saudi Arabia is following to meet the needs of foreign investors. 

“We do not want to set regulations now and forget them forever. We believe that we have to be agile in our approach. And this agility requires us to continuously monitor the impact of these regulations as well as suggest and add new regulations, and stay in tune and in touch with investors,” added Khoja. 

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Monday after US leaders reached a tentative debt-ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer, although concerns about further interest rate hikes capped gains. 

Brent crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $77.40 a barrel by 3:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.2 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.7 percent. 

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the weekend forged an agreement to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cap government spending for the next two years. Both leaders expressed confidence that members of the Democratic and Republican parties would vote to support the deal. 

Reaching the deal and coming closer to avoiding a default on US debt renewed investor appetite for riskier assets such as commodities. 

Analysts said the provisional deal had taken the pressure off the markets, offering a relief rally in risk assets, including crude oil. 

“We could see more gains as a relief rally gets underway in the broader financial markets when the US comes back from the long Memorial Day weekend,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights. 

Last week, Brent and WTI rose by more than 1 percent, gaining for a second week. 

Asia’s crude imports jump in May 

Asia’s crude oil imports are on track for a strong rebound in May as the region’s two biggest buyers, China and India, suck up Russian cargo ships. 

A total of 27.73 million barrels per day of crude is expected to be offloaded at ports in the top-consuming region in May, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Oil Research. 

This is up 8.6 percent from the 26.39 million bpd in April and will be the strongest outcome in 2023. 

The strength was concentrated in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, expected to land 11.96 million bpd in May, up from April’s relatively soft 10.96 million and just below the 34-month high of 12.37 million bpd in March. 

Russian crude has also become the major player in India, with imports rising to 1.97 million bpd in May, up from 1.68 million bpd in April. 

This gives Russia a 38.6 percent market share of India’s total of 5.10 million bpd in May, the second-highest monthly import volume on record after April 2022.

(With input from Reuters)  

