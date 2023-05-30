You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea, Australia agree to step up defense cooperation

South Korea, Australia agree to step up defense cooperation

South Korea, Australia agree to step up defense cooperation
Above, South Korea and the Pacific Islands Forum leaders and senior officials attend the Korea-Pacific Islands Summit in Seoul on May 29, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ce8z

Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

South Korea, Australia agree to step up defense cooperation

South Korea, Australia agree to step up defense cooperation
  • The two countries agreed to hold working-level meetings as part of steps to revise a memorandum of understanding signed in 2011 aimed at enhancing defense industry cooperation
Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea and Australia’s defense chiefs agreed on Tuesday to step up defense cooperation, South Korea’s defense ministry said.
Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met his Australian counterpart Richard Marles on the sidelines of the inaugural South Korea-Pacific Islands Summit in Seoul.
Lee expressed the South Korean military’s willingness to join the Indo-Pacific Endeavour, an Australian-led multinational military drill, as well as Operation Render Safe, activities by the Australian Defense Force to remove underwater mines in the Pacific.
The two countries agreed to hold working-level meetings as part of steps to revise a memorandum of understanding signed in 2011 aimed at enhancing defense industry cooperation.
Marles also met with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and discussed joint efforts to expand cooperation with the Pacific Islands countries, a presidential spokesperson said.

Topics: South Korea Australia

Related

After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
World
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement
World
Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 22 sec ago
ELLIE ABEN 

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 
  • Saudi, Philippine officials scheduled to finalize the program next month 
  • Employment would be available mostly in hospitality and construction  
Updated 22 sec ago
ELLIE ABEN 

MANILA: The Philippines is looking to further tap into Saudi Arabia’s labor market and send more skilled Filipinos to the Kingdom, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said on Tuesday, after talks with Saudi officials and the private sector. 

More than 800,000 Philippine expats are already living and working in Saudi Arabia, which is their preferred destination in the Middle East. 

Officials see even more employment opportunities in the Kingdom under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan. 

The Philippine government has been in talks with Saudi authorities and Ople led an official delegation to Riyadh last week, where she met both officials and private sector players.   

“I see exciting times ahead for our Filipino workers and also our partners overseas…When we were in Saudi Arabia, we were exploring the possibility of a special hiring program specifically to address the labor needs of Saudi Arabia,” Ople told reporters during the Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Senior Officials’ Dialogue in Manila. 

The Philippine delegation also discussed during the visit the possibility of starting a mass hiring program, which officials from both sides are scheduled to finalize next month. 

“We spoke with the private sector, and they estimate the need for 1 million (Filipino workers),” Ople said. 

“We in the department will have to look at…a special hiring program that would accommodate their needs while also scaling up our skills training.” 

Before the coronavirus pandemic, there were years in which over 1.5 million Filipinos would be working in the Kingdom, DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan said during the presser with Ople. 

“They are hopeful that we (will) go back to that, the normal number to them, which they are saying is 1 million skilled jobs for Filipinos in the tourism sector and hospitality industry,” she said, adding that the opportunities would be available also in the construction sector. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Philippines Susan Ople

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers
During a phone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Duterte expressed thanks for the Kingdom’s inclusion of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in its COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Philippine president lauds Saudi efforts on welfare, labor rights of Filipino workers

Italy police arrest 40 mafia suspects for drug smuggling via Chinese money brokers

Italy police arrest 40 mafia suspects for drug smuggling via Chinese money brokers
Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Italy police arrest 40 mafia suspects for drug smuggling via Chinese money brokers

Italy police arrest 40 mafia suspects for drug smuggling via Chinese money brokers
  • The breakthrough comes less than a month after an operation in which European police arrested more than 100 mafia suspects
  • Police were executing 40 arrest warrants, including for four Albanians and two Chinese suspects
Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: Italian police arrested 40 people on Tuesday in a new crackdown targeting the ‘Ndrangheta mafia, with suspects accused of drugs trafficking with counterparts in Latin America using shadow networks of Chinese money brokers.
“Today’s raid is a crucial operation that showed how the ‘Ndrangheta is an octopus that a everywhere with interconnections all over the world,” Guardia di Finanza police captain Angelo Santori said.
The breakthrough comes less than a month after an operation in which European police arrested more than 100 mafia suspects in a major operation against drugs and weapons smuggling.
Santori, who led the latest investigation in the northern city of Bologna, said police were executing 40 arrest warrants, including for four Albanians and two Chinese suspects, as well as restricting the movements of suspected Calabrian mafia members in seven Italian regions.
The investigation, spanning late 2019 to July 2022, traced the traffic of 1.2 tons of cocaine, 450 kg of hashish and 95 kg of marijuana, Guardia di Finanza police said in a statement.
The network was able to handle drug shipments with powerful South American cartels, including the Brazilian Primeiro Comando da Capital, and Colombian, Peruvian, Mexican and Bolivian criminal organizations, police said.
The ‘Ndrangheta, which has its roots in the southern Italian region of Calabria, has surpassed Cosa Nostra as the most powerful mafia group in the country, and one of the largest criminal networks in the world.
“An active role was played by a network of Chinese subjects through the so-called ‘fei ch’ien’, an informal money transfer system with which more than 5 million euros ($5.50 million) was laundered,” Santori added.
According to Italian police, after receiving the cash, the Chinese money brokers forwarded it to trading companies in China and Hong Kong. The companies then delivered the money to the drug brokers and the South American cartels themselves through agents based abroad.
Several recent investigations have shown how drugs cartels in Italy are increasingly using shadow networks of unlicensed Chinese money brokers to conceal cross-border payments.
The investigation was helped by accessing encrypted chats on a platform that was dismantled in 2021 by a Europol Joint Investigation Team, and cooperation with the US Homeland Security Investigations, the Italian police statement said. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Topics: Italy police mafia drugs Albanians Chinese

Related

Sister’s note led police to mafia boss Messina Denaro
World
Sister’s note led police to mafia boss Messina Denaro

Pakistan’s Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence – lawyer

Pakistan’s Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence – lawyer
Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

Pakistan’s Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence – lawyer

Pakistan’s Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence – lawyer
  • Former prime minister is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military
  • Bail until June 2 on the new charge means he will not be detained on that charge
Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday granted bail on a new charge of abetting violence against the military by his protesting supporters after he was arrested and detained on May 9 in a corruption case, his lawyer said.
The embattled Khan, who says the corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.
His May 9 arrest sparked widespread protests by his supporters who ransacked various military facilities, raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.
Khan, 70, was later freed on the orders of a court.
His lawyer, Intezar Hussain Punjotha, said an anti-terrorism court confirmed the bail on the new charge after the former premier appeared before it and submitted surety bonds.
Khan has denied the charge saying he was in detention when the violence took place.
The bail until June 2 on the new charge means he will not be detained on that charge.
The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time.
He later fell out with generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.
Khan has since then been campaigning for a snap election, with rallies with his supporters across the country, but the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected the call for an election before it is due late this year.
The turmoil has exacerbated Pakistan’s economic crisis with inflation at record highs, growth is anemic amid fears of a sovereign default on external debts unless the International Monetary Fund (IMF) unlocks delayed disbursements.
Dozens of Khan’s supporters have been handed over to army authorities for trial in military courts.
A team of investigators looking into the May 9 violence summoned Khan on Tuesday for questioning but Punjotha said a member of his legal team would go instead.
Khan has appealed for talks to end the crisis. The government has rejected his call.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

NATO seeks to narrow differences over Ukraine membership bid

NATO seeks to narrow differences over Ukraine membership bid
Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

NATO seeks to narrow differences over Ukraine membership bid

NATO seeks to narrow differences over Ukraine membership bid
  • NATO has not acceded to Ukraine’s request for fast-track membership
  • Western governments are wary of moves that could take the alliance closer to entering an active war with Russia
Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: NATO foreign ministers will seek to narrow divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid at a meeting in Oslo this week, with allies at odds over calls to grant Kyiv a road map to accession at their July summit.
NATO has not acceded to Ukraine’s request for fast-track membership as Western governments such as the US and Germany are wary of moves that they fear could take the alliance closer to entering an active war with Russia.
However, both Kyiv and some of its closest allies in eastern Europe have been pushing for NATO to at least take concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.
“It would be very sad if in any way anyone could read the outcome of the Vilnius summit as a victory of Russia in precluding Ukraine to join NATO one day,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.
Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that Ukraine will not be able to join the alliance as long as the war against Russia continues.
“To become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda,” he said. “The issue is what happens when the war ends.”
NATO agreed at its 2008 summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will join eventually.
However, leaders have since stopped short of steps such as giving Kyiv a membership action plan that would lay out a timetable for bringing the country closer to NATO.
On the sidelines of their Oslo meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, foreign ministers are also expected to touch on the search for a new NATO chief, with Stoltenberg due to step down in September.
Meanwhile, President Tayyip Erdogan’s election victory in Turkiye has brought fresh momentum to efforts to break a deadlock over the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership, held up by objections from Turkiye and Hungary.
Any progress in Oslo is unlikely, however, as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will not be there, Sweden said, although talks between him and Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom will nevertheless take place “soon.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine NATO Jens Stoltenberg Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Exclusive ‘No alternative to Ukraine joining NATO,’ Estonian President Alar Karis tells Arab News video
World
‘No alternative to Ukraine joining NATO,’ Estonian President Alar Karis tells Arab News
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join alliance but in ‘long- term’
World
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join alliance but in ‘long- term’

Clash between Somalia army and Al-Shabab kills 17, witness says

Clash between Somalia army and Al-Shabab kills 17, witness says
Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

Clash between Somalia army and Al-Shabab kills 17, witness says

Clash between Somalia army and Al-Shabab kills 17, witness says
  • Insurgent group attacks a military base on the outskirts of a town in the center of the country
  • Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab has been fighting since 2006 to topple Somalia’s central government
Updated 30 May 2023
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Fighters from Somalia’s Al-Shabab insurgent group attacked a military base on the outskirts of a town in the center of the country, leading to at least 17 deaths, a resident said.
The attack on Masagawa, about 300 kilometers north of Mogadishu, came days after Al-Shabab attacked a base housing Ugandan forces from an African Union peacekeeping mission in Bulamarer, 130km southwest of the capital.
“I have seen 17 dead people including the attackers and the attacked. The fighting has moved into the forest. The town is calm now and under government control,” Hussein Nur, a resident of Masagawa, said by phone.
Captain Abdullahi Mohamed, a military officer in Masagawa, confirmed the attack and said 12 Al-Shabab fighters had died, but he did not know how many troops were dead.
“Fierce fighting went on for hours on the edge of the town. So far, I know we lost soldiers but I have no exact figure. We repulsed Al-Shabab and now we are pursuing them in the forest,” Mohamed said.
The Somalia National Army said on Twitter it had prevented an attack on the town itself, and killed Al-Shabab fighters, but did not say how many.
Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab has been fighting since 2006 to topple Somalia’s central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.
It has launched significant attacks against hotels, military bases and government establishments in despite a relatively successful government push back.
The group said in a statement it had killed 73 soldiers in the attack, targeting those who had returned from training in Eritrea.
Al Shabab tends to give casualty figures in attacks that differ from those issued by the authorities.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab

Related

US conducts strike near site of Shabab attack in Somalia
World
US conducts strike near site of Shabab attack in Somalia
African union peacekeepers provide security during the Somali presidential elections, in Mogadishu, Somalia. May 15, 2022.
World
Al-Shabab raid African Union army base in Somalia

Latest updates

Al-Faisaly reverse decision to withdraw from football tournament in Palestine
Al-Faisaly reverse decision to withdraw from football tournament in Palestine
Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 
Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia issues 55 mining licenses in April
Saudi Arabia issues 55 mining licenses in April
Swiatek says Ukraine war has caused ‘chaos’ in sport
Swiatek says Ukraine war has caused ‘chaos’ in sport
Arab singers perform at free concert ahead of royal Jordanian wedding
Arab singers perform at free concert ahead of royal Jordanian wedding

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.