Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement
From left: Quad leaders Anthony Albanese of Australia, Joe Biden of the US, Narendra Modi of India and Fumio Kishida of Japan before their summit at Kantei Palace in Tokyo on May 24, 2022. (AP)
  • The Quad is an informal group that promotes an open Indo-Pacific
  • But Beijing sees it as an attempt to push back against its growing influence in the region
SYDNEY: Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday a Quad summit would not go ahead in Sydney next week without US president Joe Biden, who postponed his trip due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

Albanese said the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan would instead meet at the G7 in Japan this weekend, after Biden canceled a trip to Sydney on the second leg of his upcoming Asia trip, which was also to have included a visit to Papua New Guinea.

“The Quad leaders meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week. We, though will be having that discussion between Quad leaders in Japan,” Albanese told a news conference.

A bilateral program in Sydney with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi could still go ahead next week, Albanese said.

Albanese did not comment on whether Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida would still visit Sydney next week. Nikkei reported on Wednesday he would not be traveling.

The Quad is an informal group that promotes an open Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an attempt to push back against its growing influence in the region.

Asia Society Policy Institute senior fellow Richard Maude said the cancelation of Biden’s visit to Papua New Guinea, which would have been the first visit by an American president to an independent Pacific islands nation, could set back Washington’s battle for influence with Beijing in the region.

“The mantra in the region is all about turning up. Turning up is half the battle. China turns up all the time, and so the optics aren’t great,” Maude, a former Australian intelligence chief, told a panel discussion on the Quad on Wednesday.

India and Australia are not part of the G7 group of seven rich nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — but have been invited to attend the summit in Japan.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un examines military spy satellite that may be launched soon

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un examines military spy satellite that may be launched soon
  • North Korean leader approves an unspecified ‘future action plan’ in preparations for launching the satellite
  • Spy satellites are among a slew of advanced weapons systems Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to its aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the US and South Korea.
Kim during Tuesday’s visit approved an unspecified “future action plan” in preparations for launching the satellite, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday. North Korea hasn’t disclosed a target date for the launch, which some analysts say may be in the next few weeks.
That launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past UN Security Council resolutions, although previous missile and rockets tests have demonstrated North Korea’s ability to deliver a satellite into space.
There are more questions, however, about the satellite’s capability. Some South Korean analysts say the satellite shown in North Korean state media photos appears too small and crudely designed to support high-resolution imagery. Photos that North Korean media released from past missile launches were low-resolution.
Photos released by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper of Tuesday’s visit showed Kim and his daughter – dressed in white lab coats – talking with scientists near an object that looked like the main component of a satellite. The newspaper did not identify the object, which was surrounded by a perimeter of red tape.
KCNA said the satellite was deemed ready to be loaded onto a rocket after scientists examined the device’s assembly and put it through tests to confirm whether it would withstand the environment of space.
The visit was Kim’s first public appearance in about a month, following a previous visit to the aerospace center on April 18 as state media announced that the satellite had been built.
Kim said acquiring a spy satellite would be crucial for his efforts to bolster the country’s defense as “US imperialists and (South) Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves” against the North, KCNA said.
He was apparently referring to the expansion of joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea and the allies’ discussions on strengthening their nuclear deterrence strategies to cope with threats from North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.
The next step in North Korea’s launch preparations, or the “future action plan” state media mentioned, could be installing the satellite on what would likely be a three-stage space rocket, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies.
Depending on how North Korean preparations go, the launch could be conducted as early as mid-June, although Pyongyang might also time the event to major state anniversaries that fall in July, September or October, the professor said.
Recent commercial satellite images indicate rapid construction activities at North Korea’s northwest rocket launch facility, where the country last conducted a satellite launch in 2016, the North Korea-focused 38 North website said Monday. The activities include construction on the facility’s main satellite launch pad and possible efforts to establish a new launch pad at the edge of the site near the sea, 38 North said in its report.
Spy satellites are among a slew of advanced weapons systems Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop. Others on his wish list include solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered submariners, hypersonic missiles and multiwarhead missiles.
North Korea has tested some of those weapons in recent months, including its first flight-test of a solid-fuel ICBM last month, but experts say the North may need more time and technological breakthroughs to make those systems functional.
In response to North Korean plans to launch a military spy satellite, Japan’s military last month ordered troops to activate missile interceptors and get ready to shoot down fragments from the satellite that may fall on the Japanese territory.
North Korea placed its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but foreign experts say neither transmitted imagery back to North Korea. The UN Security Council issued sanctions over those launches.
North Korea has avoided new Security Council sanctions for its recent ballistic tests in 2022 and this year as Moscow and Beijing continue to block US-led efforts to dial up pressure on Pyongyang, underscoring a divide between the council’s permanent members that deepened over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s national Halal Food Festival has announced the addition of the “Muslim Lifestyle Experience” to its event this year, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The indoor exhibition, which will be held at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham on May 27-28, showcases various sectors, such as fashion, finance, travel, and health and wellness, offering visitors a chance to explore and experience diverse aspects of the Muslim lifestyle.

Its organizers said in a statement: “The 2022 Halal Food Festival successfully delivered over 20,000 food enthusiasts with over 200 vendors at its events.

“The exhibitors included mouthwatering gourmet street food vendors, favorite national halal brands, established businesses, and small startup businesses in our artisan market.

“With the growing demand for the halal market, the ‘Muslim Lifestyle Experience’ is a welcome addition to the already exciting lineup of the Halal Food Festival events.”

It seeks to be “a celebration of diversity and will cater to a range of interests and age groups,” including a cookery theater, fashion and cultural art at the kids’ zone, and a food court.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “We are delighted to introduce the ‘Muslim Lifestyle Experience’ to our events.

“We believe this event will be a fantastic opportunity to bring together like-minded individuals and showcase the vibrant and dynamic Muslim culture.”

Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

  • In a Geneva hotel room, Ramadan, 60, is accused of having subjected her to brutal sexual acts accompanied by beatings and insults
GENEVA: Swiss prosecutors said on Tuesday they will seek a three-year sentence for Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, a former Oxford University professor charged with rape and sexual coercion.
“It would be right to hand down a sentence of three years: 18 months imprisonment (to be served immediately) and 18 months suspended,” lead prosecutor Adrian Holloway told the three judges at the Geneva Criminal Court.
Ramadan denies the allegations. He told the judges on Monday, the first day of his trial, that he had let himself be kissed by his accuser but insisted there were no sexual relations between them.
The complainant, also Swiss, is a convert to Islam and says she has faced threats and therefore wishes to be known under the assumed name of “Brigitte.”
In a calm and confident voice, the complainant said she feared she would die when Ramadan attacked. “I was beaten... and raped,” she said.
She was in her 40s at the time of the alleged attack on October 28, 2008.
In a Geneva hotel room, Ramadan, 60, is accused of having subjected her to brutal sexual acts accompanied by beatings and insults.
In court, a screen was placed between Ramadan and Brigitte at her request, so that they could not see each other.
Ramadan had “acted to satisfy his sexual desire for a woman whom he used as an object. He did not hesitate to make this nightmare last for several hours,” the prosecutor said.
Holloway stressed the “consistency” of the complainant’s remarks as well as the evaluations of psychiatrists.
Controversial among secularists who see him as a supporter of political Islam, Ramadan obtained his doctorate from the University of Geneva, with his thesis focused on his grandfather, who founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.
He was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Britain’s prestigious Oxford University until November 2017, and held visiting roles at universities in Qatar and Morocco.
He was forced to take a leave of absence when rape allegations surfaced in France at the height of the “Me Too” movement, over suspected attacks in France between 2009 and 2016.
 

 

Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

  • Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in bombing Ukrainian cities, although dozens of town and cities have been laid to waste by its air strikes and artillery since the invasion began in February last year
REYKJAVIK: European leaders on Tuesday pledged to hold Russia to account for its war against Ukraine and unveiled a mechanism to track the losses and damage inflicted by Moscow’s forces, convening in Iceland for a two-day summit.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among those who underlined their support for Ukraine in a rare meeting of the Council of Europe (CoE) rights body in Reykjavik.
They were joined via video link by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the heels of his tour of European capitals to secure more weapons and aid prior to an anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Zelensky took the opportunity to highlight Kyiv’s claims to have shot down Russian hypersonic missiles using newly deployed Western aid defenses. It showed the country, if united, was capable of anything, he told the summit.
“A year ago, we were not able to shoot down most of the terrorists’ missiles, especially ballistic ones,” Zelensky said. “And I am asking one thing now. If we are able to do this, is there anything we can’t do?“
Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in bombing Ukrainian cities, although dozens of town and cities have been laid to waste by its air strikes and artillery since the invasion began in February last year.
The Reykjavik meeting unveiled a new Register of Damages, a mechanism to record and document evidence and claims of damage, loss or injury incurred as a result of the Russian invasion.
The meeting also sought to address other issues, including the plight of thousands of children taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territories from Ukraine since the start of the war, in what Kyiv and its allies condemn as illegal deportations.
“The moment to push back is now. Democracies like ours must build resilience, so that we can out-cooperate and outcompete those who drive instability,” Sunak said in a speech.
“We will hold Russia accountable for the horrendous war crimes that have been committed and we must also learn the lessons of this war by being prepared to confront threats to our societies before they become too big to deal with.”
Echoing those remarks, Scholz said the council was important “to punish the war crimes of the Russian occupiers and to demand accountability for the enormous damage that Russia inflicts on Ukraine day after day.”
Macron’s office said the council is looking at how the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) could help meet the needs of struggling Ukrainians.

CYBERATTACKS
Ahead of the leaders’ arrival, several Icelandic public institutions and private sector websites, including the parliament, government and supreme court, were briefly hit by cyberattacks.
The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057 claimed responsibility for the attacks in a post on Telegram, mentioning specifically the Council of Europe meeting and Zelensky’s speech.
It is only the fourth summit of the 46-member Council of Europe since it was founded after World War Two.
Its democratic values are upheld by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights, where citizens can take governments to court in case of human rights violations.
Russia’s membership was suspended the day after it invaded Ukraine. Moscow then left the body hours before a vote to expel it.
Turkiye faces removal from the CoE after it failed to implement a 2019 court ruling to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.
Sunak also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the summit. The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation on migration with a new working arrangement between British agencies and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, a readout from Sunak’s office said.
Sunak will also make the case for reforming the European Court of Human Rights’ power to block British migrant deportation flights to Rwanda — plans that have been criticized by opponents, charities and religious leaders as inhumane.

 

Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

  • Global advisory firm the Economic Policy Group said it organized event to create a global conversation about India’s increasingly important role in the world economy
  • ‘India’s economic-growth rate is the highest among major economies (and its) inflation rate is lower than that of the UK, the US and other major economies,’ the organization said
LONDON: More than 100 business and policy leaders from India joined 800 delegates from the UK, Europe and the US at the inaugural India Week, organizers said on Tuesday.

UK-based global advisory firm the Economic Policy Group said on Tuesday it had staged the event, which took place last week in England, to create a global conversation about the increasingly important role of India in the world economy, and that a wide range of cross-party policymakers had attended.

“Now the most populous country in the world, India’s economic-growth rate is the highest among major economies today (and) India’s inflation rate is lower than that of the UK, the US and other major economies,” the organization said. “As the Western world diversifies its supply chains and geopolitical dependencies away from China, India stands to benefit.”

India Week began on May 7 with an event in Leicestershire, followed by an education conference and awards ceremony in Oxford. It moved to London on May 11 and 12, where the schedule included an “Ideas for India” conference, and two official dinners, one at the House of Commons and the other with K. T. Rama Rao, India’s minister for municipal administration and urban development; industries and commerce; and information technology, electronics and communications of Telangana. Telangana is a state in southern India, the capital of which is Hyderabad.

“KTR, as he is known, highlighted the remarkable progress made by Telangana in the last nine years (and) was optimistic that by doing things right, what China could achieve in 30 years, India could do in less than 20 years,” the Economic Policy Group said.

Rama Rao said: “As India, we have to focus on the fundamentals and basics the way Telangana did. We need to focus on the farmer, the youth, while creating a future that is based in innovation and making India a leader in the fourth Industrial Revolution.”

During the Telangana delegation’s visit to the UK for the event, Rama Rao and Anthony McCarthy, chief information officer of the London Stock Exchange Group, signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a Technology Center of Excellence in Hyderabad expected to create up to 1,000 jobs.

Nigel Huddleston, the British minister of state for international trade, said he was “delighted to speak to our friends from India during India Week and highlight how a free-trade agreement can benefit both nations.”

He added: “A UK-India trade deal is a huge opportunity for both sides, and could boost our £36 billion ($44.9 billion) trading relationship and pull down barriers to trade.”

Ruth Cadbury, Labour’s shadow minister for international trade, said: “The conference showed the close links between our two countries and the important work we can do around energy security and trade.”

Pratik Dattani, the managing director of Economic Policy Group, said: “India is the world’s largest democracy, most populous country and has the fastest economic growth rate among major economies.

“During India Week, we saw interest from governments from across India in engaging foreign investors to bring new ideas, innovation and investment into their cities.”

