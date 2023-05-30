Dive in… world’s biggest floating water park open in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Beat the heat this summer in Jeddah with a visit to the world’s biggest floating water park, recently opened by German company Wibit Sports and local Saudi partner Blue Limits.

Speaking to Arab News at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement summit and expo in Riyadh, Witbit founder Robert Cirjak said that the layout of Pure Beach in King Abdullah Economic City spelled out the letters Saudi Arabia, adding: “We are more than proud to have broken a record again and we are so happy that it is in Saudi Arabia.”

“Try to think of our floating water park as a floating playground where you can climb, slide, swing, crawl, chase after your best friend and then jump and dive into the water.”

He said the Pure Beach is 600 meters wide and 120 meters long. “It accommodates 600 people at the same time. That’s a lot of smiles, selfie moments and exhilaration all at the same time. And it is for people of all ages,” he said.

Cirjak said the floating park is made out of PVC material, “similar to a Zodiac boat. It contains a valve, you fill it with air and it stays inflated for the whole summer.

“You are more than welcome to come to Pure Beach and enjoy the fun. Just bring your towel and bathing suits, and that’s all you need. Falling in the water is not only fun, it is exhilarating.”

Cirjak said he was “super happy” with the relationships built with Blue Limits and the Saudi government.

He added that he hoped to expand operations in the Kingdom. “We are in current negotiations. We are very excited. We can’t disclose everything but we are looking at a very special project in Neom.”

Wibit also runs the world’s biggest inflatable aqua park, Aqua Dreamland in Gilimanuk, Bali. Its layout spells “Indonesia.”