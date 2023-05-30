ABU DHABI: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi has launched a new training platform to enhance UAE diplomats’ knowledge of international relations.
Known as [email protected], the initiative was created in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Cabinet and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It aims to develop diplomats’ skills in line with the UAE’s foreign policy objectives and its international diplomatic profile, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Dr. Mohamed Al-Dhaheri, AGDA’s deputy director-general, said: “[email protected] supports the … UAE government’s objective of enhancing international cooperation in line with the ‘We The UAE 2031’ vision … to make an immensely positive impact on both society and the world.”
AGDA’s research faculty traveled to six capital cities to hold lectures and discussions with members of the UAE’s diplomatic community and Emirati students on a range of topics, including diplomacy, climate change, GCC relations with countries in Asia and Africa, and the role of women in diplomatic service and leadership.
Director-General Nickolay Mladenov said the lectures, which started at the UAE Embassy in Cairo, were in line with the academy’s goal to support the country’s foreign policy.
As well as the lecture series, the researchers conducted “Generation Diplomacy,” which provided a platform for senior diplomats from various UAE embassies to share their expertise with aspiring foreign policy practitioners from all over the world.
[email protected] is one of the UAE’s transformation projects, which are designed to move the country forward and enhance its competitiveness.
UAE launches training initiative for nation’s diplomats
https://arab.news/26u5s
UAE launches training initiative for nation’s diplomats
- Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy holds lectures in six capital cities
- Scheme aims to boost skills in line with UAE’s foreign policy objectives
ABU DHABI: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi has launched a new training platform to enhance UAE diplomats’ knowledge of international relations.