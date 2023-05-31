You are here

Indonesia's creative sector sets sights on pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Indonesia’s creative sector sets sights on pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Above, Indonesian Hajj pilgrims sit in the Grand Mosque complex in Makkah Saudi Arabia on July 2, 2022. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 23 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia’s creative sector sets sights on pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Indonesia’s creative sector sets sights on pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
  • Southeast Asian nation aims to become regional creative economy hub by 2045
  • Minister looks to set up Saudi base for Indonesian creative products
Updated 23 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is setting its sights on pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for its creative economy products, a minister told Arab News, as Jakarta sought to make the sector its main source of exports.

Indonesia’s creative economy, led by fashion, crafts, and culinary products, contributed around 7.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2022, when its export value for the first time exceeded $25 billion.

The country wants to become a regional creative and digital economy hub under its Vision 2045 plan and make them its key export products. The sector has been growing steadily over the years and has been important in helping Indonesia bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said: “The driving force behind economic revival and job creation has been the creative economy.”

As millions of Muslims from around the world visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj every year, Uno pointed out that pilgrims were a potential market for Indonesian creative economy products.

During a meeting with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, in November, Uno discussed Indonesia’s opportunity to “enter the ecosystem and provide many beneficial programs to improve the quality and experience for pilgrims.”

The minister noted that Indonesian pilgrims themselves could help promote their goods and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

“The pilgrims could also be good promotional ambassadors when they wear Indonesian products,” he said, adding that there was substantial “growth opportunity for the two countries” as they could bank on a high purchasing power and strong consumer demand in the Middle East in general.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia will send around 229,000 Hajj pilgrims to the Kingdom this year, while another 3 million are expected to travel for Umrah.

“This is a good way that we promote Indonesian SME products that could set up base in Saudi Arabia to create economic benefits,” Uno said.

“All the important goods and services including handicrafts, textiles, furniture, food and beverages, and creative products have potential to attract customers.”

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia

Milosevic spymasters get longer jail terms in last UN court verdict

Milosevic spymasters get longer jail terms in last UN court verdict
Updated 12 sec ago

Milosevic spymasters get longer jail terms in last UN court verdict

Milosevic spymasters get longer jail terms in last UN court verdict
Updated 12 sec ago
THE HAGUE: A UN court slapped two former Serbian spy chiefs with longer prison sentences Wednesday in the last major Hague war crimes trial from the 1990s Bosnian conflict.
Judges rejected appeals by the late Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic’s state security service boss Jovica Stanisic and his deputy Franko Simatovic against their 2021 convictions, and increased their original jail terms from 12 to 15 years.
The court found that Stanisic, 72, and Simatovic, 73, had been part of a criminal plan to “ethnically cleanse” non-Serbs from large parts of Bosnia and Croatia — reversing their acquittal on that charge at the initial trial.
Prosecutors hailed the verdict as crucial because for the first time it formally linked atrocities in Bosnia to the regime of Serbia’s Milosevic, who died in custody in The Hague in 2006.
“It’s really important,” chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz told reporters outside court.
“It’s the only decision we have with the direct involvement of officials from Belgrade convicted as part of a joint criminal enterprise.”
Munira Subasic, president of one of the “Mothers of Srebrenica” associations that campaigns for justice for victims of the 1995 massacre, said the verdict could help ease the tensions that still plague the Balkans.
“Without truth, there is no justice. Without justice, there is no trust. And without trust, there is no reconciliation,” Subasic told reporters.
Only Stanisic was in court for the verdict, wearing a blue jacket and wide-collared white shirt, and occasionally wringing his hands. Simatovic watched by videolink from his cell.
The court upheld the pair’s convictions for the war crime of murder and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, forcible transfer and deportation.
It said they had aided and abetted a Serb death squad that terrorized the Bosnian town of Bosanski Samac in April 1992 with killings, rapes and looting.
But judges also found them guilty of being part of a broader conspiracy to commit wider crimes across the Balkans, and for being responsible for a murder in Croatia in June 1992.
“The appeals chamber dismisses Stanisic’s and Simatovic’s appeals in their entirety... and imposes a sentence of 15 years” on each, head appeals judge Graciela Gatti Santana said.
“Stanisic and Simatovic shared the intent to further the common criminal purpose to forcibly and permanently remove the majority of non-Serbs from large areas of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.”
Stanisic has already served seven years and Simatovic just over eight years, the judge added.
Suspects including Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic and military chief Ratko Mladic have previously been sentenced to life by the Hague tribunal, but it has been harder to link crimes to Serbia itself.
Prosecutor Brammertz said Wednesday’s verdict showed that “political leadership from neighbor countries, here in particular from Belgrade, were involved in the planning of those large ethnic cleansing campaigns.”
The Stanisic and Simatovic case has been running for two decades, making it the longest and the last at the UN tribunal dealing with crimes from the wars that tore apart Yugoslavia after the fall of communism.
The pair were arrested in 2003 and cleared at an initial trial in 2013, but the court ordered a retrial.
“This pronouncement marks a milestone in the mechanism’s history... The appeals chamber pronounces the last appeal judgment,” Gatti Santana said.
The court, formally known as the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MICT), has taken over cases left over from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).
The ICTY closed in 2017.
The Balkans wars left about 130,000 people dead and millions displaced.
Tensions continue to simmer in the region, with clashes erupting on Monday in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led peacekeepers.

Philippine lawmakers approve $8.9bn sovereign wealth fund

Philippine lawmakers approve $8.9bn sovereign wealth fund
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Philippine lawmakers approve $8.9bn sovereign wealth fund

Philippine lawmakers approve $8.9bn sovereign wealth fund
  • National government will be the biggest contributor to the 500-billion-peso ‘Maharlika Investment Fund’
  • Private financial institutions and corporations will also be allowed to invest
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippine lawmakers approved the creation of an $8.9 billion sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday to boost growth and cut poverty, but critics insisted it was a “scam” and should be scrapped.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had called for a swift passage of the bill, filed by his son and cousin late last year, to enable the debt-laden government to earn extra funds to finance infrastructure projects.
The national government will be the biggest contributor to the 500-billion-peso “Maharlika Investment Fund,” drawing seed funds from the central bank, gaming revenue, and two government-owned banks.
Private financial institutions and corporations will also be allowed to invest.
House of Representatives deputy speaker Aurelio Gonzales declared the Senate’s version of the bill approved during a session. It will be sent to Marcos to be signed into law.
The original proposal was for a $4.9 billion fund that would be partly bankrolled by state-run pensions for government and private sector workers, sparking public fears that retirement savings could be put at risk.
The final version of the bill said pension funds would not have to contribute.
“I assure our countrymen they need not worry. All the safeguards that could be put in were put in place,” Senate President Miguel Zubiri told reporters.
Senator Mark Villar, the main author of the Senate bill, said the fund would create infrastructure projects, resulting in stronger growth, more jobs and reduced poverty.
“This would help the government manage its budget and mitigate fiscal pressures during economic downturns,” Villar said in a statement Tuesday.
The fund will be allowed to make a wide range of investments, including in corporate bonds, equities, joint ventures and infrastructure projects.
Activists and opposition figures have questioned the need for a sovereign wealth fund in the poverty-plagued country and raised concerns about the potential for corruption.
Business groups have said the government was already running huge budget deficits and the proposed law risked downgrading its credit rating.
Conventional sovereign wealth funds are seeded by windfall government profits from natural resources, such as oil or minerals.
The left-wing Akbayan Party said Wednesday the measure was “the country’s largest investment scam” and warned the public to “remain vigilant.”
“This bill shouldn’t even exist,” the party said in a statement.
“Safeguards may be in place now, but a law is only as good as its execution.”

Topics: Philippines

Australian military bans alcohol after Afghan war crimes inquiry

Australian military bans alcohol after Afghan war crimes inquiry
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Australian military bans alcohol after Afghan war crimes inquiry

Australian military bans alcohol after Afghan war crimes inquiry
  • Frequent drinking by elite SAS unit linked to 39 alleged murders
  • Secret pub proof of ‘organizational blindness’ and ‘compromised ethical leadership’: report
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Australian military has banned alcohol on operations and exercises following an inquiry that linked consumption to war crimes during the country’s involvement in Afghanistan, The Times reported on Wednesday.

A long-running inquiry into war crimes allegedly committed by special forces operatives released its report in 2020, finding that a secret pub at the unit’s base in Afghanistan led to frequent drinking.

New rules imposed by defense chiefs will see a total ban on alcohol consumption on overseas deployments, an update to earlier guidance that was ignored by members of Australia’s SAS.

The unit is accused of carrying out 39 murders over a series of deployments to Afghanistan, with a new task force said to be gathering information to be used in prosecutions.

The 2020 report by Judge Paul Brereton for the inspector general of the Australian Defence Force revealed the existence of an informal pub located at the SAS base in Afghanistan.

Operatives used the site to drink and host parties, with one soldier telling the judge that the pub allowed the SAS “to do certain stuff, but we’re not going to get caught and it’s not going to be regarded as misconduct because that’s who we are and that’s what we do.”

The report described the pub’s existence as proof of “organizational blindness” and “compromised ethical leadership.”

Under the new rules, military authorities may provide approval for personnel to drink a maximum of two alcoholic beverages on “non-warlike operations,” including Australia Day, Anzac Day and Christmas. But a risk assessment must be provided 21 days before an event.

Operational commanders have also been instructed to carry out random breath testing of personnel.

“A member who fails to maintain a zero (blood alcohol level) through random testing will have administrative action commenced against them resulting in potential removal from the operation, exercise or activity,” the rules say.

Personnel who refuse breath tests will be “removed from the workplace immediately and be banned from access to weapons and ammunition, and access to vehicles.”

Topics: Australia Afghanistan

Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
AP

Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
  • Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin that the measure is intended to create a “parity of personnel and structures” between the two countries
  • The Russian government recently said that an upper limit of 350 German government officials, including those working in cultural bodies and schools, can remain in Russia
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The German government said Wednesday that it has told Russia to close four out of five consulates in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a limit for the number of staff at the German embassy and related bodies in Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin that the measure is intended to create a “parity of personnel and structures” between the two countries.
The Russian government recently said that an upper limit of 350 German government officials, including those working in cultural bodies and schools, can remain in Russia. Burger said this means Germany will have to shut its consulates in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad by November. Only the embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St. Petersburg will remain open, he said.
He said Russia will be allowed to continue operating the embassy in Berlin and one further consulate after the end of the year.
The move reflects a new low in relations between Moscow and Berlin since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.
Burger said the move was regrettable, but added that the war meant there was “simply no basis” for numerous bilateral activities between the two countries anymore.
“But it is the behavior of the Russian side that has brought us into this situation,” he said.
Burger said Germany’s decision to concentrate its remaining staff in the embassy and a key consulate will “preserve the diplomatic presence in Russia.”

Topics: Germany Russia

Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022

Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022

Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022
  • International Rescue Committee: Many remain trapped in ‘prison-like’ conditions in Greece
  • Charity: Since fall of Kabul, some member states have failed to resettle a single Afghan
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Only 271 out of 270,000 Afghans judged as needing protection were resettled in the EU last year, with a charity criticizing member states for failing refugees, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The International Rescue Committee said the figures represent “staggering neglect” of Afghan refugees, with EU member states falling short of meeting their resettlement pledges.

Many of the Afghans remain in “prison-like” conditions in border centers across the Greek islands, a common entry point into Europe for refugees.

The charity said a program launched by Germany in 2021 to resettle up to 1,000 Afghans per month has failed to accept a single person, while Italy has only accepted half the number of refugees it pledged to welcome.

From 2021 to 2022, amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, about 41,500 Afghans were fast-tracked into EU member-state entry programs.

But the IRC described the response as “vastly insufficient,” adding that since the fall of Kabul, some EU states have failed to resettle a single Afghan.

A report by the charity warned that Afghans seeking refuge in Europe still lack legal pathways to resettlement.

IRC CEO David Miliband said: “This report highlights staggering neglect of Afghans by the member states of the EU, which puts them at risk at every step of their journeys in search of protection.

“While some states’ well-intentioned plans to bring Afghans to safety have hit repeated delays and obstacles, other countries have failed to make any pledges at all, or to guarantee adequate protection and inclusion for the tiny proportion of Afghan refugees who manage to reach Europe.”

The report also warned that a study from January to March this year showed that more than 90 percent of the Afghans in contact with IRC teams on the Greek island of Lesbos and the capital Athens were suffering from anxiety. A further 86 percent also demonstrated symptoms of depression, the charity added.

Miliband drew comparisons between EU member-state treatment of Ukrainian and Afghan refugees, saying acceptance of the former demonstrated the capacity of states to resettle the latter.

He added: “There is simply no excuse for treating Afghans, and refugees forced from their homes elsewhere, any differently.”

However, the report excluded other pathways that some EU states have launched to accept refugees through other means.

Germany accepted about 286,000 Afghans in 2022, the country’s national statistics office said in March.

The IRC called for EU member states to target Afghan resettlement numbers of 42,500 each over the next five years.

Zahra, 60, a refugee who waited two and a half years for resettlement in Germany, told the charity: “Waiting for an answer was a very difficult and anxious time for me, as I was without my two children in this foreign country whose culture I did not know.

“I had no choice but to wait and hope that one day I would be able to offer my children a safe life here.”

Topics: EU Afghanistan Taliban

