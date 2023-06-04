SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures

RIYADH: SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, is back at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the second year with an even bigger presence at Rado Plage on the iconic Croisette. From June 19-23, SRMG is bringing together the leading names in media, tech and creativity for a series of panels, talks, workshops and live performances at the SRMG Beach Experience.

Over the course of five days, the SRMG Beach Experience will highlight the transformation and trends taking place in the creative and tech industries across the world through insightful conversations with the pioneers, entrepreneurs and executives from companies, such as Brut and TikTok. These leaders have created innovative platforms that have revolutionized the way the new generation consumes content. The program will explore challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the media and creative industries, and how to leverage disruptive advertising technologies and tech solutions. The in-depth discussions will also feature the latest names defining popular culture, including TV star Mo Amer, and award-winning songwriter and rapper Belly.

Panels and talks with the industry’s top innovators will delve into the biggest trends and challenges impacting our industry and what this means for the future of the media industry. The panels will explore how AI will impact the future of the creativity, how film and entertainment can bridge cultures, how the music scene in MENA is rising, and an insightful discussion on how communities have the power to build world-class brands.

The SRMG Beach Experience will also feature immersive and interactive artificial intelligence and augmented reality activations for attendees from some of SRMG’s leading brands, including an Asharq Business with Bloomberg AI video booth that will put guests' reporting skills to the test. Asharq Al-Awsat will have an arcade game, where players will have to choose between real and fake news. Manga Arabia will utilize the latest AI face filter technology to allow guests to transform into their favourite characters, and HIA Magazine will bring the latest fashion trends to life through augmented reality.

Since launching its transformation strategy in 2021, SRMG has supported, empowered, and championed local and regional creative talents, and established partnerships with some of the largest global companies. Cannes Lions is widely recognized as the premier festival for the media and creative industries, and provides a global stage for SRMG to showcase how it is redefining the media landscape. In 2022, SRMG’s participation at Cannes Lions represented the first MENA presence at the festival. There was significant interest from international companies to partner and collaborate with SRMG, which has led to several new agreements and initiatives. In 2023, SRMG has increased its presence to showcase its media and business portfolio on the global stage, partner with strategic and established brands, and elevate local and regional talent.

This year, SRMG also partnered with Cannes Lions to launch the first Saudi Young Lions competition. SRMG held a competition in Saudi Arabia to find the best young talent to compete in the global competition at Cannes.

“Nurturing young talent is an important aspect of our broader transformation strategy, and SRMG is focused on driving innovation and empowering the next generation of media leaders and content creators. We have partnered with global players to expand our portfolio and provide a stage to showcase our creative talent and stories to the world. This includes partnering with Cannes Lions to launch the first ever Saudi Young Lions competition, where the winners will represent Saudi Arabia at the Global Young Lions competition in Cannes.” said Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. “Cannes Lions is the perfect environment to highlight the creative revolution taking place in the MENA region. This is why we are excited to use this year’s festival as a platform to announce the next major step in our growth and expansion strategy.”

The stellar line up of industry greats will be complimented each night with live performances. And on Thursday night, June 22, SRMG is transforming the beach for the second edition of MENA Night, featuring live performances from renowned singer Elyanna, known for her unique fusion of Latin and Middle Eastern sounds, and one of the most celebrated artists from the region DJ Rodge.

Full details of panels, speakers and entertainment line-up will be announced shortly at canneslions.srmg.com.