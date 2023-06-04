You are here

  • Home
  • SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
1 / 2
SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/cv8mu

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, is back at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the second year with an even bigger presence at Rado Plage on the iconic Croisette. From June 19-23, SRMG is bringing together the leading names in media, tech and creativity for a series of panels, talks, workshops and live performances at the SRMG Beach Experience.

Over the course of five days, the SRMG Beach Experience will highlight the transformation and trends taking place in the creative and tech industries across the world through insightful conversations with the pioneers, entrepreneurs and executives from companies, such as Brut and TikTok. These leaders have created innovative platforms that have revolutionized the way the new generation consumes content. The program will explore challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the media and creative industries, and how to leverage disruptive advertising technologies and tech solutions. The in-depth discussions will also feature the latest names defining popular culture, including TV star Mo Amer, and award-winning songwriter and rapper Belly.

Panels and talks with the industry’s top innovators will delve into the biggest trends and challenges impacting our industry and what this means for the future of the media industry. The panels will explore how AI will impact the future of the creativity, how film and entertainment can bridge cultures, how the music scene in MENA is rising, and an insightful discussion on how communities have the power to build world-class brands.

The SRMG Beach Experience will also feature immersive and interactive artificial intelligence and augmented reality activations for attendees from some of SRMG’s leading brands, including an Asharq Business with Bloomberg AI video booth that will put guests' reporting skills to the test. Asharq Al-Awsat will have an arcade game, where players will have to choose between real and fake news. Manga Arabia will utilize the latest AI face filter technology to allow guests to transform into their favourite characters, and HIA Magazine will bring the latest fashion trends to life through augmented reality.

Since launching its transformation strategy in 2021, SRMG has supported, empowered, and championed local and regional creative talents, and established partnerships with some of the largest global companies. Cannes Lions is widely recognized as the premier festival for the media and creative industries, and provides a global stage for SRMG to showcase how it is redefining the media landscape. In 2022, SRMG’s participation at Cannes Lions represented the first MENA presence at the festival. There was significant interest from international companies to partner and collaborate with SRMG, which has led to several new agreements and initiatives. In 2023, SRMG has increased its presence to showcase its media and business portfolio on the global stage, partner with strategic and established brands, and elevate local and regional talent.

This year, SRMG also partnered with Cannes Lions to launch the first Saudi Young Lions competition. SRMG held a competition in Saudi Arabia to find the best young talent to compete in the global competition at Cannes.

“Nurturing young talent is an important aspect of our broader transformation strategy, and SRMG is focused on driving innovation and empowering the next generation of media leaders and content creators. We have partnered with global players to expand our portfolio and provide a stage to showcase our creative talent and stories to the world. This includes partnering with Cannes Lions to launch the first ever Saudi Young Lions competition, where the winners will represent Saudi Arabia at the Global Young Lions competition in Cannes.” said Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. “Cannes Lions is the perfect environment to highlight the creative revolution taking place in the MENA region. This is why we are excited to use this year’s festival as a platform to announce the next major step in our growth and expansion strategy.”

The stellar line up of industry greats will be complimented each night with live performances. And on Thursday night, June 22, SRMG is transforming the beach for the second edition of MENA Night, featuring live performances from renowned singer Elyanna, known for her unique fusion of Latin and Middle Eastern sounds, and one of the most celebrated artists from the region DJ Rodge.

Full details of panels, speakers and entertainment line-up will be announced shortly at canneslions.srmg.com.

Topics: SRMG SRMG Lions

Related

SRMG launches new venture capital arm, SRMG Ventures
Business & Economy
SRMG launches new venture capital arm, SRMG Ventures
SRMG Academy launches registration for journalism boot camp
Media
SRMG Academy launches registration for journalism boot camp

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, is back at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the second year with an even bigger presence at Rado Plage on the iconic Croisette. From June 19-23, SRMG is bringing together the leading names in media, tech and creativity for a series of panels, talks, workshops and live performances at the SRMG Beach Experience.

Over the course of five days, the SRMG Beach Experience will highlight the transformation and trends taking place in the creative and tech industries across the world through insightful conversations with the pioneers, entrepreneurs and executives from companies, such as Brut and TikTok. These leaders have created innovative platforms that have revolutionized the way the new generation consumes content. The program will explore challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the media and creative industries, and how to leverage disruptive advertising technologies and tech solutions. The in-depth discussions will also feature the latest names defining popular culture, including TV star Mo Amer, and award-winning songwriter and rapper Belly.

Panels and talks with the industry’s top innovators will delve into the biggest trends and challenges impacting our industry and what this means for the future of the media industry. The panels will explore how AI will impact the future of the creativity, how film and entertainment can bridge cultures, how the music scene in MENA is rising, and an insightful discussion on how communities have the power to build world-class brands.

The SRMG Beach Experience will also feature immersive and interactive artificial intelligence and augmented reality activations for attendees from some of SRMG’s leading brands, including an Asharq Business with Bloomberg AI video booth that will put guests' reporting skills to the test. Asharq Al-Awsat will have an arcade game, where players will have to choose between real and fake news. Manga Arabia will utilize the latest AI face filter technology to allow guests to transform into their favourite characters, and HIA Magazine will bring the latest fashion trends to life through augmented reality.

Since launching its transformation strategy in 2021, SRMG has supported, empowered, and championed local and regional creative talents, and established partnerships with some of the largest global companies. Cannes Lions is widely recognized as the premier festival for the media and creative industries, and provides a global stage for SRMG to showcase how it is redefining the media landscape. In 2022, SRMG’s participation at Cannes Lions represented the first MENA presence at the festival. There was significant interest from international companies to partner and collaborate with SRMG, which has led to several new agreements and initiatives. In 2023, SRMG has increased its presence to showcase its media and business portfolio on the global stage, partner with strategic and established brands, and elevate local and regional talent.

This year, SRMG also partnered with Cannes Lions to launch the first Saudi Young Lions competition. SRMG held a competition in Saudi Arabia to find the best young talent to compete in the global competition at Cannes.

“Nurturing young talent is an important aspect of our broader transformation strategy, and SRMG is focused on driving innovation and empowering the next generation of media leaders and content creators. We have partnered with global players to expand our portfolio and provide a stage to showcase our creative talent and stories to the world. This includes partnering with Cannes Lions to launch the first ever Saudi Young Lions competition, where the winners will represent Saudi Arabia at the Global Young Lions competition in Cannes.” said Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. “Cannes Lions is the perfect environment to highlight the creative revolution taking place in the MENA region. This is why we are excited to use this year’s festival as a platform to announce the next major step in our growth and expansion strategy.”

The stellar line up of industry greats will be complimented each night with live performances. And on Thursday night, June 22, SRMG is transforming the beach for the second edition of MENA Night, featuring live performances from renowned singer Elyanna, known for her unique fusion of Latin and Middle Eastern sounds, and one of the most celebrated artists from the region DJ Rodge.

Full details of panels, speakers and entertainment line-up will be announced shortly at canneslions.srmg.com.

Topics: SRMG SRMG Lions

Related

SRMG launches new venture capital arm, SRMG Ventures
Business & Economy
SRMG launches new venture capital arm, SRMG Ventures
SRMG Academy launches registration for journalism boot camp
Media
SRMG Academy launches registration for journalism boot camp

‘What is a Woman?’ documentary tweet goes viral after Musk retweet

‘What is a Woman?’ documentary tweet goes viral after Musk retweet
Updated 03 June 2023
Arab News

‘What is a Woman?’ documentary tweet goes viral after Musk retweet

‘What is a Woman?’ documentary tweet goes viral after Musk retweet
  • Twitter owner’s move comes after platform accused of stifling free speech 
Updated 03 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Elon Musk retweeted on Saturday the Daily Wire’s documentary on gender in the digital age, sparking a debate that saw the film gain over 110 million views and get retweeted at least 120,000 times.

The owner of Twitter wrote in his pinned tweet: “Every parent should watch this,” promoting “What is a Woman?”, which features American right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh.  

The move came a day after his platform was accused by users of stifling free speech for curtailing the film’s exposure on the basis of “misgendering.”

But Musk’s promotion of “What is a Woman?” was hailed by many Twitter users, including British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who replied with three claps.

Twitter user Silvia Penack said Musk’s backing for the film provided “two sides of the story” as opposed to “one-sided reporting.”

Another commentator shared a meme showing Musk standing up to a group of people who reject the documentary.

However, not everyone was pleased with Musk’s stance. Columnist Donna Miles said in response to the retweet: “People who want you to watch this so-called documentary clearly neither care about children’s safety nor women’s rights.”

Musk also promoted the film in his response to a tweet by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, in which the latter asked: “If aliens were to visit us right now, what’s one thing we’ve chosen to do as a society (that feels relatively simple or obvious) that would be super hard to explain?”

“What is a Woman?” was censored on Thursday by Twitter staff, but following accusations of “throttling free speech,” to which Musk did not respond, the film was allowed and retweeted by the platform’s owner, who said the initial rejection was “a mistake by many people at Twitter.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter documentary

Related

Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans
World
Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans
DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
World
DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, sources tell AP

Kremlin: Western journalists won’t get accreditation for Russian economic forum

Kremlin: Western journalists won’t get accreditation for Russian economic forum
Updated 03 June 2023
Reuters

Kremlin: Western journalists won’t get accreditation for Russian economic forum

Kremlin: Western journalists won’t get accreditation for Russian economic forum
  • “It has indeed been decided this time not to accredit publications from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS
  • “Interest in SPIEF is always great, all other journalists will work on the site“
Updated 03 June 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Saturday that journalists from “unfriendly countries” would not be allowed into the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which President Vladimir Putin has used to showcase the Russian economy to global investors.
“It has indeed been decided this time not to accredit publications from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, using the acronym for the forum which is held annually in Russia’s former imperial capital.
“Interest in SPIEF is always great, all other journalists will work on the site,” Peskov said. “Unfriendly countries” is a definition used by Moscow to describe those who have sanctioned it over the war in Ukraine.
Reuters’ Moscow bureau was told by the organizers of the forum on Friday that accreditation for its journalists had been canceled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation on Thursday.
Reuters sought written clarification but none has been issued yet.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said it will not close “the window” to Europe which Tsar Peter the Great sought to open 300 years ago even though the West has imposed the most onerous sanctions in recent history over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: Russia St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Journalists

Related

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry stand at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday.
World
St. Petersburg cafe blast kills top Russian military blogger
Russia ‘important partner’ for Egypt, El-Sisi tells St. Petersburg forum
Middle-East
Russia ‘important partner’ for Egypt, El-Sisi tells St. Petersburg forum

NEOM, Telfaz11 sign deal to produce 9 film, TV projects

NEOM, Telfaz11 sign deal to produce 9 film, TV projects
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

NEOM, Telfaz11 sign deal to produce 9 film, TV projects

NEOM, Telfaz11 sign deal to produce 9 film, TV projects
  • 2 movies, TV series already in development, partners say
  • Telfaz11 to open offices at NEOM media hub this year
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Kingdom’s media production hub NEOM has signed a deal with studio Telfaz11 to cooperate on at least nine TV and film productions over the next three years.

Two movies and one TV series are already in development, the two sides said after the deal was agreed on Thursday.

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment and culture at NEOM, said: “Our mission is to create a new world-class media hub at NEOM, one that supports the region’s industry to compete and succeed globally.

“This partnership with Telfaz11 complements and accelerates. This partnership, coupled with our evolving infrastructure, crew depth, industry learning programs, and highly competitive incentive scheme shows we are well on our way to achieving these goals.”

Telfaz11’s CEO Alaa Faden said: “We couldn’t be more honored to be at the center of NEOM’s next generation media and entertainment ecosystem.

“Telfaz11 has consistently operated on the leading edge of innovation, from launching the first Netflix partnership in the region to leveraging our powerful social media presence. And this new partnership with NEOM is yet another milestone in that effort.”

As part of the new deal, Telfaz11 will also open offices at NEOM later this year.

One of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 megaprojects, NEOM is a high-tech smart city and global media hub. More than 30 productions have been shot there over the past 18 months, including “Desert Warrior,” “Dunki” and “Rise of the Witches.”

Topics: NEOM Telfaz11

Related

NEOM stages first international exhibition at the Venice Architectural Biennale  
NEOM stages first international exhibition at the Venice Architectural Biennale  
Telfaz11 expands regional presence with new UAE office
Corporate News
Telfaz11 expands regional presence with new UAE office

Etisalat removes beIN channels from eLife TV

Etisalat removes beIN channels from eLife TV
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

Etisalat removes beIN channels from eLife TV

Etisalat removes beIN channels from eLife TV
  • Du expected to continue to broadcast beIN until at least end of month
  • BeIN, however, said the partnership ended because the two companies could not reach an agreement
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE-based Etisalat has removed Qatar’s beIN channels from its platform. The move came into play on Thursday.
“While beIN content will no longer be available on eLife TV, we will continue to invest in sports content to deliver to our customers an extensive range of popular sports both directly and via our partners,” Etisalat said.
BeIN, however, said the partnership ended because the two companies could not reach an agreement.
“After lengthy discussions where beIN has tirelessly sought to extend our decade-long partnership with Etisalat, we are disappointed not to be able to renew this relationship at this time,” it said.
BeIN holds the regional rights for the English Premier League and other major sports events, including last year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Etisalat and du, also based in the UAE, are the two major broadcasters showing beIN channels. According to local media reports, du said it would continue to air beIN channels but could not confirm if they would be available after July 1.

Topics: eLife Etisalat beIN Du

Related

beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
Sport
beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022
Media
YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022

Latest updates

SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
‘Last resort’: Australian women, children in court bid to force repatriation from Syrian camp
‘Last resort’: Australian women, children in court bid to force repatriation from Syrian camp
Dubai Customs seizes narcotics destined for Canada 
Dubai Customs seizes narcotics destined for Canada 
Saudi Arabia to cut oil output in July, extend OPEC+ voluntary cut until end of 2024
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2023.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.