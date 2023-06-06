Arabs excited for Apple’s latest gadgets, some wary of high price

LONDON: Apple’s latest gadgets have sparked excitement among Arabs, although some are raising eyebrows at the hefty price tags.
Along with an upgraded iOS system, new MacBooks range and its most-powerful chips yet, Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination.
Apple chief executive officer, Tim Cook, proudly introduced the sleek Vision Pro goggles at the annual developers’ conference in Cupertino, California, a campus co-designed by the late Steve Jobs.
“This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology,” Cook said.
The Vision Pro is Apple’s maiden voyage into the mixed reality market, boasting a high-resolution display, eye-tracking technology, and a formidable processor.
For some Arabs, the Vision Pro could revolutionize work, learning, and play with potential applications in remote collaboration, education, and gaming.
Emkwan, a UAE-based tech content creator at the event, said: “I’m actually shocked at all this. There’s so much to take in about Apple Vision Pro. It’s both scary and beautiful. Has Apple killed the iPhone with the Apple Vision Pro?”
However, with a $3,500 price tag, not everyone is ready to jump on the Vision Pro bandwagon.
One user said: “Not yet. You won’t kill the iPhone with VR until you make it affordable enough to put into the average and above average consumer hands and right now, it’s priced outside of their reach.”
Saudi-based tech influencer Majed Al-Dakhiel recognized the game-changing potential of the goggles, but questioned Apple’s target audience.
“The goggles are truly transformative and open the door of competition between developers. But will they be an entertainment or retail product?” he said on Twitter.
النظارة نقله تقنية ،وتفتح باب منافسة بين شركات للتطوير .
ولكن هل بتكون منتج ترفيه او انتاجي ؟
— ماجد الدخيّل (@majedandroid) June 5, 2023
The Cupertino company is certainly making waves with its new technological offerings and the headset could become another feather in Apple’s cap for releasing industry-altering technology, even if it were not the first to do so.
While analysts are not expecting the Vision Pro to be a big hit right away, the buzz and concerns surrounding the headset suggest it has the potential to become a major contender in the MR market. Only time will tell how Arab consumers will embrace the device.