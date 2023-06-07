You are here

Saudi Cabinet backs OPEC+ agreement to stabilize oil markets

Saudi Cabinet backs OPEC+ agreement to stabilize oil markets

The meeting was chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Cabinet backs OPEC+ agreement to stabilize oil markets


Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet backs OPEC+ agreement to stabilize oil markets

Saudi Cabinet backs OPEC+ agreement to stabilize oil markets
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ministers backed this week’s oil agreement between exporting countries and supported the Kingdom’s voluntary production cut.

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+, announced on Sunday to limit oil output in 2024.

Saudi Arabia said it will extend its voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024, in coordination with some countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement.

The Saudi energy ministry also announced an additional voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd for July, which could be extended further.

This would mean that the Kingdom’s production becomes 9 million bpd, and its total voluntary cut will be 1.5 million bpd in July.

Defending the decisions made by the oil producers’ alliance, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the need to “trust OPEC+” which he described as “the most effective international organization” working to restore market stability.

“It was just our sensibility, if you will call it, that the environment was not sufficiently allowing confidence to be there. So taking a precautionary measure tends to put you on the safe side. And it is part of the typical rhythm that we have installed in OPEC, which is being proactive, being preemptive,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

In other business, ministers at Cabinet meeting, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, said the successful Saudi mission to the International Station shows the Kingdom’s strengthening role in space technologies. 

The mission also comes as an extension of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to empower people, protect the planet, and shape new horizons through science, research and innovations, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Wednesday.

The officials reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment, during the BRICS meeting, to continue working with international partners to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030, and to intensify global efforts to enhance food and energy security.

Locally, the Cabinet emphasized the government’s commitment to improve the level of services provided to citizens, including enhancing water resources and working on their sustainability through the launch of many high-quality and efficient projects. This includes the Jubail 3A Desalination Plant project, which was recently launched and is considered the largest of its kind in the world.

Ministers praised the comprehensive data provided by the Saudi census 2022, which will be a pillar for planning, development, decision-making and economic and social policy-making,  in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 and preparing to create a better future.
 

Topics: Saudi cabinet Saudi Arabia

Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, US state secretary discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, US state secretary discuss cooperation
  • Pair discussed ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in various fields
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Wednesday.

The pair discussed ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in various fields, and efforts toward the latest regional and International developments.

Senior Saudi and US officials attended the meeting.

Blinken arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday.

His trip comes as the Kingdom and US seek to broker a durable cease-fire between Sudan’s warring generals in ongoing talks in Jeddah.

Blinken will participate in a US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting to discuss growing cooperation with Gulf partners and how they can promote security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration, and economic opportunities across the Middle East, spokesman Matt Miller said.

The state secretary and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will co-host a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh “to address the continuing threat of (Daesh) and reaffirm our commitment to ensure its enduring defeat,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Second Collectors’ Circle exhibition opens at ATHR gallery in Jeddah

Second Collectors’ Circle exhibition opens at ATHR gallery in Jeddah
Updated 06 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

Second Collectors' Circle exhibition opens at ATHR gallery in Jeddah

Second Collectors’ Circle exhibition opens at ATHR gallery in Jeddah
  • Featuring prominent Saudi and Arab artists, the second Collectors' Circle aims to develop patronage culture in the region
Updated 06 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The second ATHR Collectors’ Circle for 2023 has opened its doors to the public in Jeddah, featuring editioned artworks by some of the region’s most prominent names.

Spread across a vast area, the exhibition is a vibrant and elegant collection that will intrigue art collectors and enthusiasts alike. The works are interspersed within the permanent collection to create a trail throughout the exhibition center.

Athr Gallery’s second Collectors’ Circle exhibition was curated by Solafa Rawas and Ola bin Saqran and runs until July 31; it features an accompanying program on art collection and patronage. (Instagram/athrart)

Contributing artists include Sara Abdu, Ahmed Mater, Sarah Abuabdallah, Ahaad Al-Amoudi, Mohammed Al-Faraj, Reem Al-Nasser, Dana Awartani, and Ayman Yosri Daydban among others.

The ACC aims to develop an art patronage culture within the Saudi art scene and highlight works that have been displayed at prestigious institutions.

The current exhibition, curated by Solafa Rawas and Ola bin Saqran, runs until July 31.

‘And Make Me light,’ 2023, Farah Behbehani. (Supplied)

Rawas, also an art advisor specializing in Saudi contemporary art, told Arab News that the ACC, in addition to highlighting artists, is about starting a conversation.

“It is an educational exhibition for the younger generation. In this exhibition, we have gathered very important artists who have been exhibiting their art locally and internationally,” Rawas said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The second Collectors’ Circle exhibition can be viewed at Athr Gallery in Jeddah.

• Contributing artists include Sara Abdu, Ahmed Mater, Ahaad Al-Amoudi, Mohammed Al-Faraj and Reem Al-Nasser among others.

The exhibition features rare, mixed-media works by prominent local and international creatives in the contemporary art scene.

‘My Hopes and your dreams,’ 2021, Ahaad Al-Amoudi. (Supplied)

“Delights I, 2023” by Sultan bin Fahad was created on hand-knotted silk and wool carpet. “My Hopes and Your Dreams, 2021” by Al-Amoudi is a video installation with action figures. “And Make Me Light, 2023” by Farah Behbehani involves the use of OCE print with silver wax and diamond dust.

Other mediums include graphite drawing on wood, tomato seeds in resin, and collages, demonstrating the range of artistic talent on display.

The ACC organizes various exhibitions, events, and seminars that provide art enthusiasts the opportunity to network and interact with artists, professionals, and global collectors who can help navigate the art market landscape and offer guidance on art patronage.

The exhibition will be running an accompanying program that focuses on different aspects of art collection and patronage.

 

 

Topics: ATHR Collectors' Circle Jeddah's Athr Gallery

‘Better late than never’: Salwa Al-Omani graduates at 70

Salwa Al-Omani, Sociology graduate
Salwa Al-Omani, Sociology graduate
Updated 06 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

'Better late than never': Salwa Al-Omani graduates at 70

Salwa Al-Omani, Sociology graduate
  • Al-Omani said: "I cannot describe my feelings, now that I have achieved my long-awaited dream." She added that she has received a huge number of calls from well-wishers and thanked God for her success
Updated 06 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: At 70 years old, Salwa Al-Omani is the oldest woman to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree from Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam.

With a GPA of 4.75/5, Al-Omani ranked first in her class and received an excellence award at the university’s 44th graduation ceremony attended by Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki.

Al-Omani returned to her education after a 50-year gap, proving that nothing is impossible for someone who has determination.

She told Arab News: “I cannot describe my feelings, now that I have achieved my long-awaited dream.” She added that she has received a huge number of calls from well-wishers and thanked God for her success.

The moment I was honored by Princess Abeer, wearing my graduation gown and overwhelmed with feelings of joy for completing a journey that was interrupted 50 years ago, is priceless.

Salwa Al-Omani, Sociology graduate

“The moment I was honored by Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki Al-Saud, wearing my graduation gown and overwhelmed with feelings of joy for completing a journey that was interrupted 50 years ago, is priceless.”

Al-Omani left high school at the age of 18 in 1971, following which her family moved to Basra, Iraq. She was accepted into the University of Basra to major in chemistry. However, “due to family reasons, I accepted my cousin’s proposal to marry me.

“So I couldn’t complete my university studies at that time. Later on, the family moved to Kuwait, to finally settle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Omani has two sons and three daughters who have graduated as doctors and engineers. She has been living in Dammam since the 1980s.

When she was able to resume her education, her lost high school diploma document posed an issue. She explained, “As soon as I thought of completing my studies, I explained my story to the senior high school director who said that, due to the long break period, I had to take classes all over again.

“I went to meet female educators in the eastern region. I was very confident of my educational competence, given that our generation has been strongly acquainted with all types of science.”

That meeting took place nine years ago, and Al-Omani was granted the approval to complete her studies. However, she had to start from the intermediate second grade, sitting for exams at the education department, and later on obtaining the third intermediate grade certificate in an intermediary school.

“The situation was embarrassing that year, given that I was taking the test with girls the age of my grandchildren who had clear looks of confusion on their face,” she said.

That did not deter her. “Nothing has affected my determination, and I decided to show some endurance and move forward. I obtained my certificate indeed and moved on to completing senior high school studies. I attended regularly and excelled to deserve my certificate.”

Al-Omani scored 82 on the General Aptitude Test (GAT) and 83 on the SAAT in preparation for her university education.

“I enrolled in the faculty of arts, department of sociology, at the Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University. I was accepted in the literary department despite me having a high school diploma in science,” she said.

“I was accepted into the sociology department in 2019. The dream came true.”

Al-Omani said that “with determination, the word ‘impossible’ does not exist,” that hope should not be lost, and that “it is better late than never.”

Determination and persistence are key to success, and “what separates any of us from achieving any goal in life is believing in ourselves and being confident in our capacities. This is the purpose of existing.”

 

Topics: Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU) Salwa Al-Omani

Malaysia king sees off Hajj pilgrims traveling via Makkah Route initiative

Malaysia’s king and the Saudi ambassador to Kuala Lumpur bid farewelll to Malaysian Hajj pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom.
Malaysia’s king and the Saudi ambassador to Kuala Lumpur bid farewelll to Malaysian Hajj pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom.
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

Malaysia king sees off Hajj pilgrims traveling via Makkah Route initiative

Malaysia’s king and the Saudi ambassador to Kuala Lumpur bid farewelll to Malaysian Hajj pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom.
  • "We hope that the close relationship that has been established for a long time between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will continue to serve the pilgrims," the king said
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Malaysia’s king and the Saudi ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem saw off Malaysian Hajj pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom via the Makkah Route initiative on Tuesday.

During a speech he gave on the occasion, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom for all the services and assistance it provides to Malaysian pilgrims.

“We hope that the close relationship that has been established for a long time between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue to serve the pilgrims,” the king said.

The Makkah Route initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program and seeks to provide visitors to the holy sites with the finest possible services to help them perform their Hajj rituals easily and comfortably.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Route initiative Malaysia

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia
  • Blinken's trip comes as the Kingdom and US seek to broker a durable cease-fire in Sudan
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Blinken’s trip comes as the Kingdom and US seek to broker a durable cease-fire between Sudan’s warring generals in ongoing talks in Jeddah.

Earlier this week, the State Department said Blinken would meet with Saudi officials to “discuss US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral issues including economic and security cooperation.”

Blinken will participate in a US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting to discuss growing cooperation with Gulf partners and how they can promote security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration, and economic opportunities across the Middle East, spokesman Matt Miller said.

Blinken and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will co-host a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh “to address the continuing threat of (Daesh) and reaffirm our commitment to ensure its enduring defeat,” he added.

His trip also comes as the US State Department affirmed on Tuesday Washington’s commitment to strengthening its security partnership with Saudi Arabia, including defense sales, joint exercises and combating missile proliferation.

It added that cooperation with Saudi Arabia in order to ensure regional stability remained one of the “pillars of our bilateral relationship,” which was based on “common interest in the security of the Gulf region and preventing any foreign or regional power from threatening the region.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

