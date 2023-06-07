You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with his Omani counterpart Salim Al-Mahrouqi during a visit to Oman (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xsmn

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The introduction of a unified tourist visa between Saudi Arabia and Oman was one of the several initiatives agreed upon at a high-level meeting held between officials of the two countries. 

The exploration of a joint tourism calendar and facilitation of seasonal trips between the two countries were also discussed when Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with his Omani counterpart Salim Al-Mahrouqi.

The two ministers also discussed boosting trade and investment cooperation in tourism-related projects, as well as supporting entrepreneurs participating in the industry.  

Furthermore, both parties reached an agreement to implement joint tourism programs focusing on camping and adventure tourism.   

“At the invitation of my brother, His Excellency the Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism, Salem Al-Mahrouqi, I visited the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, and we discussed aspects of joint cooperation,” Al-Khateeb wrote on his official Twitter account.  

“We also toured the National Museum, and during the visit, we launched a package of joint tourism initiatives and programs between our two brotherly countries,” he added.  

Those initiatives included training and developing human capital in the tourism sector under the umbrella of the Gulf Tourism Strategy, which was discussed by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries last November.    

There were also agreements encompassing promotion, marketing, tourism activation, regulations, air connections, and seasonal flights.   

“To your Excellency, thanks and appreciation for answering the invitation and for your sponsorship of the efforts made to harmonize a number of initiatives that will inevitably benefit the tourism sector according to the objectives that were discussed and identified during your visit,” Al-Mahrouqi replied to Al-Khateeb’s tweet.

Topics: Saudi - Oman tourism saudi tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Related

A photograph shows an ancient Nabataean carved tomb at the archaeological site of Hegra, near the northwestern city of AlUla.
Saudi Arabia
Forum on tourism, entertainment kicks off in Riyadh on Monday

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil extended losses on Wednesday as concerns over global economic headwinds deepened, erasing the price gains booked after Saudi Arabia’s surprise weekend pledge to deepen output cuts. 

Brent crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.69 percent, at $75.76 a barrel at 09:10 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.67 percent, to $71.26 a barrel. 

Both benchmarks had jumped more than $1 on Monday, boosted by Saudi Arabia’s decision over the weekend to reduce output by 1 million barrels per day to 9 million bpd in July. 

China’s May crude oil imports climb to third-highest monthly level on record 

China’s crude oil imports in May rose to the third-highest monthly level on record, customs data showed on Wednesday, as refiners built inventories and stepped up operations after maintenance in April. 

Crude imports in May totaled 51.44 million tons, or 12.11 million bpd, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That was up 12.2 percent from the 10.79 million bpd of crude imported in May last year. 

Shipments to the world’s largest oil importer increased significantly month-on-month, up 17.4 percent on April’s 10.32 million bpd. 

Despite a mixed macroeconomic picture, a build-up in inventories has helped to sustain crude import demand. 

China imported 10.64 million tons of natural gas in May, up 17.3 percent from 9.07 million tons a year ago and representing the highest monthly level since January 2022. 

Refined fuel exports rose 49.5 percent to 4.89 million tons from May last year. 

US 2023 oil output to rise more than previously expected: EIA 

US crude oil production this year will rise faster, and demand increases will cool compared to prior expectations, the US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday. 

EIA issued the new outlook after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, extended output cuts through 2024.  

The move by the group will slightly reduce global oil inventories in each of the next five quarters and boost global oil prices in late-2023 and early-2024, the agency predicted in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. 

Brent crude prices will average $79.54 a barrel in 2023, about 1 percent higher than previously forecast, and US West Texas Intermediate crude prices will average $74.60, a 1.3 percent increase from EIA’s prior estimate. 

US total petroleum consumption will rise only by 100,000 bpd to 20.4 million bpd this year, compared with an estimated gain of 200,000 bpd in the May forecast, it said. 

While services and travel should boost gasoline and jet fuel demand growth this year, diesel fuel consumption is set to decline as manufacturing becomes less of a factor in the economy, the agency said. 

EIA projects US crude oil production will climb by 720,000 bpd to 12.61 million bpd this year, above a prior forecast calling for a gain of 640,000 bpd. 

US oil production gains have slowed due to investor demand for increases in dividends and share buybacks over capital spending. But US output is still set to hit annual production records in 2023 and 2024, EIA said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC US EIA

Related

Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 
Update Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan  

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan  
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan  

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan  
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The merger of the PGA Tour with Saudi-backed LIV Golf will make the sport more popular as the new partnership will help engage better with players, broadcasters and sponsors while ultimately giving more access for people to enjoy the game of golf, according to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.   

On June 6, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour signed an agreement that would combine both the entities’ commercial businesses and rights into a new, yet-to-be-named for-profit company. The deal also includes the DP World Tour, also known as the PGA European Tour.  

Speaking to CNBC, Al-Rumayyan said they would love to make the game of golf very much accessible, “just like any other sport, just like football, basketball or any other sport.”  

“We will have both LIV and the PGA Tour, in addition to all of our assets, and we will be investing in the growth of the game of golf and doing many new things that I think will have a better engagement from the players, the fans, the broadcasters, the sponsors, everyone else,” he said.   

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, added that the new deal will unify the game and help grow and expand the game of golf to new heights.   

“It is a historical day for the PGA Tour and the game of golf. There has been a lot of tension in our sport over the last couple of years. But what we are talking about today is coming together and unifying the game of golf,” said Monahan.   

He also thanked Al-Rumayyan for taking the initiative to make this deal happen and added that the agreement was made in the best interests of the PGA Tour members.   

“We have recognized that, together, we can have a far better impact on this game than working apart. I give Yasir great credit for coming to the table and coming to discussions with an open heart and an open mind. We did the same and the game of golf is better for what we’ve done here today,” said Monahan.   

He added: “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”   

Topics: PGA Tour golf

Related

Analysis LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport
Sport
LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport

China’s exports tumble in May as global demand falters 

China’s exports tumble in May as global demand falters 
Updated 07 June 2023
REUTERS 

China’s exports tumble in May as global demand falters 

China’s exports tumble in May as global demand falters 
Updated 07 June 2023
REUTERS 

BEIJING: China’s exports shrank much faster than expected in May while imports extended declines with a grim outlook for global demand, especially from developed markets, raising doubts about the fragile economic recovery. 

The world’s second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter thanks to robust services consumption and a backlog of orders following years of COVID disruptions, but factory output has slowed as rising interest rates and inflation squeeze demand in the US and Europe. 

Exports slumped 7.5 percent year-on-year in May, data from China’s Customs Bureau showed on Wednesday, much larger than the forecast 0.4 percent fall and the biggest decline since January. Imports contracted 4.5 percent, slower than an expected 8.0 percent decline and April’s 7.9 percent fall. 

“The weak exports confirm that China needs to rely on domestic demand as the global economy slows,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “There is more pressure for the government to boost domestic consumption in the rest of the year, as global demand will likely weaken further in the second half.” 

Highlighting the extent of the weakness, the data shows trade was worse even than when the port of Shanghai, China’s busiest, was shut down due to strict COVID curbs a year earlier. 

The figures also add to a growing list of indicators that suggest China’s post-COVID economic recovery is quickly losing steam, bolstering the case for more policy stimulus. 

Demand Squeeze  

Asian stocks fell into the red after the data as did the yuan and the Australian dollar, a commodity currency that is highly sensitive to swings in Chinese demand. 

China’s post-pandemic stock rally has faded as small-time investors turn bearish on equities and double down instead on safer assets amid a stuttering economic recovery. 

The economy has been hit by a double whammy of faltering demand at home and abroad with the ripple effects felt across the region. 

South Korean data last week showed shipments to China slid 20.8 percent in May, marking a full year of monthly declines, with Korean semiconductor exports dropping 36.2 percent, suggesting weak demand for components for final manufacture. Chinese imports of semiconductors fell 15.3 percent, as the market for the consumer electronics exports that include such parts softened. 

Demand for raw materials broadly weakened with coal imports pulling back from the 15-month high hit in March, amid soft appetite from the power and steel sectors. Copper imports slid 4.6 percent in May from a year ago. 

China’s official purchasing managers’ index released last week showed factory activity shrank faster than expected in May. 

The PMI’s subindexes also showed factory output swung to contraction from expansion while new orders, including new exports, fell for a second month. 

While economic growth beat expectations in the first quarter, analysts are now downgrading their forecasts for the rest of the year, as factory output slows. 

The government has set a modest gross domestic product growth target of around 5 percent for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal. 

“Looking forward, we think exports will fall further before bottoming out later this year,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics. 

“Although interest rates outside of China are near a peak, the lagged impact from the sharp rate hikes is set to weaken activity in developed economies later this year, triggering mild recessions in most cases.”  

Topics: China GDP export Inflation PMI

Related

Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs
Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector
Business & Economy
Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector

World Bank offers dim outlook for the global economy in face of higher interest rates

World Bank offers dim outlook for the global economy in face of higher interest rates
Updated 07 June 2023
AP

World Bank offers dim outlook for the global economy in face of higher interest rates

World Bank offers dim outlook for the global economy in face of higher interest rates
Updated 07 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The global economy is likely slowing sharply this year, hobbled by high interest rates, the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s the latest outlook of the World Bank, a 189-country anti-poverty agency, which estimates that the international economy will expand just 2.1 percent in 2023 after growing 3.1 percent in 2022.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s chief economist, called the latest findings “another gloomy report.” The bank, he said, expects “last year’s sharp and synchronized slowdown to continue to this year into a sharp slowdown.”
“By the end of next year, a third of the developing world will not meet the per-capita income level that they had at the end of 2019,” he said.
Still, the bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report marks an upgrade from its previous forecast in January. That estimate had envisioned worldwide growth of just 1.7 percent this year.
The Federal Reserve and other major central banks have been aggressively raising interest rates to combat a resurgence of inflation, set off by a stronger-than-expected rebound from the pandemic recession, persistent supply shortages and energy and food price shocks caused by the Ukraine war.
But the global economy has proved surprisingly resilient in the face of higher borrowing costs, and the World Bank predicts that growth will accelerate to 2.4 percent in 2024.
The United States has continued to generate unexpectedly robust job gains — employers added 339,000 workers in May, far more than economists had forecast — even though the Fed has raised its benchmark rate 10 times in the past 15 months. In its report Tuesday, the World Bank upgraded its forecast for US economic growth this year to 1.1 percent. Though weak, that is more than double the growth the World Bank had envisioned in January.
The eurozone, which represents the 20 countries that share the euro currency, is expected to post collective growth of 0.4 percent this year. That, too, marks a slight upgrade: In January, the World Bank had expected no growth at all for the eurozone this year. Europe, struggling with higher energy prices caused by the Ukraine war, enjoyed relief from a surprisingly warm winter, which reduced demand for heat.
The World Bank upgraded its 2023 outlook for China after Beijing late last year relaxed its draconian zero-COVID policies, which had restricted travel and hammered its economy. The world’s second-biggest economy is now expected to grow 5.6 percent in 2023, up from 3 percent last year. The World Bank envisions Japan’s growth decelerating to 0.8 percent this year from 1 percent in 2022. It foresees India’s growth slowing to a still-strong 6.3 percent from 7.2 percent last year.
The bank predicts that global trade will slow markedly this year. It foresees a sharp drop in the price of energy and other commodities this year and next.

Topics: World Bank 2023 Outlook 2024 Outlook Global Economic Prospects World Bank Global Economic Prospects report

Related

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Kuwait’s non-oil sector to grow 3.8% in 2023: IMF  

Kuwait’s non-oil sector to grow 3.8% in 2023: IMF  
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s non-oil sector to grow 3.8% in 2023: IMF  

Kuwait’s non-oil sector to grow 3.8% in 2023: IMF  
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s non-oil growth is projected to increase to about 3.8 percent in 2023 on account of a robust expatriate community, the International Monetary Fund has forecast.   

While overall growth is anticipated to drop to 0.1 percent this year, the non-oil economy will be strengthened on the back of the financial stimulus and partial recovery in the employment of expatriates, according to the IMF’s latest analysis of Kuwait.

The county’s advancement will occur despite the slow growth of real credit, said the report, adding: “Benefiting from high oil production and prices, Kuwait’s economic recovery continues.” 

The report noted that Kuwait showed adequate recovery from the effects of the pandemic, and inflation has been controlled given the limited spillover from higher global food and energy prices. 

This resulted from managed prices and subsidies, as well as the general tightening of monetary policy in line with major central banks.  

Kuwait’s fiscal balance has developed since its overall fiscal surplus is expected to have increased by 22.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2022, up from 6.4 percent in 2021.   

As for the country’s external balance, the current account surplus is estimated to have increased to 33 percent of the GDP last year, up from 26.6 percent in 2021.   

Additionally, the country’s financial stability has been preserved as its banking sector sustains an efficient level of capital and liquidity.  

Economic threats  

The instability of oil prices and production brought on by external factors pose risks to Kuwait’s external balance, public finances, growth and inflation, according to the report.   

Kuwait’s economy could also be at risk of the slowdown in global growth due to further tightening of monetary policy or pressures in the banking sectors of major advanced economies.   

The report also noted that the country is susceptible to the delay in implementing the necessary financial and structural reforms, which could lead to the continuation of the current public fiscal policy.   

In turn, this might damage investor trust, while limiting progress towards diversifying economic activity and boosting its competitiveness.  

“The dominance of oil in the economy, coupled with global decarbonization trends, necessitates fiscal reforms to reinforce sustainability, and structural reforms to boost non-oil private sector-led growth,” said the report, adding: “Political gridlock between the government and parliament has hindered reform progress, which could be made now from a position of strength.”

Topics: Kuwait International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

Kuwaiti, UN official discuss global food security 
Middle-East
Kuwaiti, UN official discuss global food security 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives
Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives
Saudi King Salman issues a royal order to establish the International Cyber Security Forum
Saudi King Salman issues a royal order to establish the International Cyber Security Forum
Three nationals arrested in Saudi drug busts
Three nationals arrested in Saudi drug busts
Al-Ittihad’s dream becomes reality with Benzema signing
French superstar striker Karim Benzema. @SPL_EN
Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 
Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.