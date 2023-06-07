CNN CEO Chris Licht to leave — report

Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts

DUBAI: Three brands from the Middle East appear on the eighth annual YouTube Cannes Ads Leaderboard, which was unveiled on Tuesday and features the top 10 most-watched adverts globally on the video-streaming platform over the past 12 months.

Collectively, the commercials that earned places on this year’s list streamed in a total of 28 countries across five continents.

Telecom Egypt’s “WE Summer Campaign,” featuring Akram Hosny, ranked second. Qatar Airways’ official FIFA World Cup song “C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S” featuring DJ Rodge and Cheb Khaled took fifth spot; and Orange Egypt’s “Crazy about Football” commercial was seventh.

“It’s great to see the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region’s diversity and creativity shine through on YouTube this year, which exemplifies the different formats on YouTube that allow brands to explore different styles and approaches to storytelling on the platform,” said Anthony Nakache, Google MENA’s managing director.

Mohammed Abutaleb, Telecom Egypt’s commercial vice-president, said that “agility is key to product success” in a “competitive technology marketplace.” The company is always ready to “test, adjust and reshape” its digital strategy, and “Google ad technology has been integral to our success on that front,” he added.

A spokesperson for Qatar Airways said: “YouTube is a great place for driving brand awareness and one of the key channels to communicate to a wide audience of football fans from around the world.”

Orange Egypt described YouTube as “one of the main platforms that help us increase top-of-mind awareness.”

The selection of the ads on the leaderboard was based on an algorithm that uses internal YouTube data to measure audience engagement and retention. Only one advert from each brand can appear, to “better reflect the broad range, quality and popularity of YouTube ads throughout the year,” according to YouTube.

Netflix took the top spot on the list with an advert featuring a prank in New York City to promote its “Addams Family” spin-off show, “Wednesday.” Apple’s “Introducing iPhone 14 Pro” was in third place, followed by the official trailer for the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming show “The Last of Us.” The remaining brands that made the top 10 were Samsung, Bulgari, streaming service Peacock, and Burger King.

The ads on the list have cumulatively racked up 213.5 million views, 2.5 million likes and 70,000 comments.