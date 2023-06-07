You are here

Saudi, Bahraini royal guards wrap up joint security exercise 

The closing ceremony of joint security exercise Haris in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Exercise in Riyadh ran for two weeks under the supervision of qualified military training officers
RIYADH: The Saudi Royal Guard and the Royal Guard of Bahrain have concluded their first joint security exercise, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. 

The exercise in Riyadh ran for two weeks under the supervision of qualified military training officers. It aimed to strengthen collaboration, exchange military and security expertise and enhance the efficiency of security services, weapons handling and special operations.

The closing ceremony was attended by officers including Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari, chief of the operations department and general supervisor of the joint exercise, Maj. Gen. Hamad Al-Nuaimi, deputy commander of the Royal Guard of Bahrain. 

Turkish pilgrims land in Jeddah under Makkah Route initiative

  • Initiative allows pilgrims to pass seamlessly through immigration facilities at airports in their respective countries
RIYADH: A group of Hajj pilgrims from Turkiye arrived in Jeddah from Istanbul on Wednesday as part of the Makkah Route initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative, launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior in 2019, allows pilgrims to pass seamlessly through immigration facilities at airports in their respective countries. It enables Hajj visitors from seven countries to fulfill all the visa, customs and health requirements at their airports of origin, saving them long hours of waiting before and on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

 
 

Fight against Daesh must continue: Czech deputy foreign minister

The Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister, Jan Marian. (Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Fight against Daesh must continue: Czech deputy foreign minister

  • Saudi Arabia is set to host global leaders and delegates on Thursday, June 8 for the meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh
  • “We sincerely appreciate that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS ministerial meeting,” Marian said
RIYADH: The Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister, Jan Marian, extended his gratitude to the Kingdom for its efforts in hosting the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh’s ministerial meeting, and stressed the importance of continuing the fight against the group.

“Daesh’s territorial defeat has not ended its kinetic threat. Our fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, as well as in Africa, Afghanistan, and Central Asia must continue,” Marian told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia is set to host global leaders and delegates on Thursday, June 8 for the meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh.

“We sincerely appreciate that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS ministerial meeting,” Marian said.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that the Czech Republic remains firmly committed to the coalition’s mission.

“Alongside our involvement in international military missions, our activities focus on the prevention of radicalization and improvement of the socio-economic conditions in terrorism-affected areas,” Marian stressed.

“One of the Czech instruments for humanitarian aid and reconstruction activities in the MENA region is The Reconstruction program for the Middle East region.”

The deputy foreign minister explained that in 2023, Prague is planning to allocate 134 million Czech crowns ($6.1 million) for stabilization aid to Iraq, Syria, and the broader Middle East region.

He explained that of that, almost crowns would be aid to Syria.

“The primary focus of our aid continues to be on supporting medical and sanitation services and education,” Marian said.

Speaking on the changes he has witnessed in the Kingdom, Marian added: “In Saudi Arabia, we are witnessing a unique and revolutionary attempt to rebuild the country, its economy, and the society.

“The positive effect of the ongoing Saudi reforms is very visible and appreciated in the international arena.

“Riyadh has, more than ever, become a stabilizing regional pillar and an important partner.”

The deputy foreign minister described the Kingdom’s agreement with Iran as “a clear demonstration of political maturity and sense of responsibility for the Middle East developments.”

Saudi Arabia and Iran spent four days in talks between March 6 and March 10. The dialogue resulted in an agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in the two countries.

The deputy foreign minister also highlighted the bilateral ties between the Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

He said that the visit from the Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in May 2023 only reaffirmed the Czech Republic’s interest in “deepening ties with the Kingdom.”

Marian emphasized that he hopes that he can host his Saudi counterparts in Prague in the near future.

“We are keen to discuss regional developments, instruments for ensuring sustainable energy security, and new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation,” he said.

“The Kingdom’s reform framework Vision 2030 in this respect represents a huge opportunity for Czech companies who can offer expertise and transfer of technologies.”

Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit

Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council states’ ministerial meeting in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the strategic Saudi-US partnership and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments.

The two sides also discussed the most prominent issues raised in the US-Gulf meeting, and ways to strengthen US-Gulf relations in various fields.
The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi ambassador to the US.

13th Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan

13th Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan

  • Plane was carrying 30 tons of food baskets and medical supplies
RIYADH: A 13th Saudi relief plane on Wednesday landed at Port Sudan New International Airport carrying 30 tons of food baskets and medical supplies, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The latest aid flight is part of the Kingdom’s air bridge initiative, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to help the people of Sudan.
 

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts

  • A number of people were arrested in connection with the smuggling bids
RIYADH: Saudi border patrols in the Najran, Jazan, and Asir regions have thwarted attempts to smuggle 62.5 tons of qat, 1.842 tons of hashish, and 692,106 tablets of a controlled drug into the Kingdom.

Col. Misfer Al-Quraini, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Border Guard, said a number of people had been arrested in connection with the smuggling bids and their cases referred to the Public Prosecution, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, authorities arrested three nationals in two separate attempts to smuggle and sell illegal drugs in the Kingdom.

