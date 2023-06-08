Saudi Arabia highlights its tech achievements at Global Technology Forum in Paris

RIYADH: During the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Global Technology Forum in Paris on Tuesday, Saudi experts talked about the Kingdom’s achievements in the tech sector.

Saudi Arabia was represented at the event, which had the theme “Shaping our future at the tech frontier,” by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Its aim was to exchange experiences and ideas relating to developments in the technology sector, policies for the digital economy policies, and innovation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Daniah Orkoubi, the deputy minister for technology foresight and digital economy, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts to create an advanced digital infrastructure that can rival the best in the world, in line with the goals of the nation’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan.

She also discussed the Kingdom’s pioneering work to empower women, which has helped to increase female participation in the labor force to 33.6 percent.

Orkoubi also highlighted the Kingdom’s continuing efforts to help bridge the global digital divide, including the provision of satellite and non-terrestrial networks.

