Saudi, Somali defense ministers discuss ties 

Saudi Arabia wins WTO executive council seat

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won a seat on the UN World Tourism Organization Executive Council from 2023 to 2027 for the Middle East region.

The Kingdom has been elected as a member of the work team in charge of “Redesigning Tourism for the Future,” which was formed under an initiative introduced by Saudi Arabia during the 24th General Assembly of the UNWTO in 2021.

The work team aims to enhance the role played by the UNWTO as a pioneer in the global tourism sector.

The election was held during the 49th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East hosted by Jordan from June 7 to 9, 2023.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb led the Kingdom’s delegation that took part in the meeting.