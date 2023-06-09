Saudi firm sponsors Newcastle United in £25m-a-year deal

You are here

Saudi company Sela has been announced as Newcastle United’s new front of shirt sponsor in a multi-year deal worth around £25 million ($31.4 million) a year. (Newcastle United)
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

  • Magpies announced the record-breaking deal on Friday as they launched their new kit for the 2023/24 Premier League and Champions League campaigns
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Saudi company Sela has been announced as Newcastle United’s new front of shirt sponsor in a multi-year deal worth around £25 million ($31.4 million) a year to the club.

The Magpies announced the record-breaking deal on Friday as they launched their new kit for the 2023/24 Premier League and Champions League campaigns. 

Sports event agency Sela, which describes itself as “the driving force behind a wide range of spectacular events, iconic destinations, and attractions in the Middle East”, replaces Chinese betting firm Fun88.

The deal dwarfs the near £6 million-a-year agreement with Fun88, and further strengthens the club’s Saudi connections, with Noon the club’s sleeve sponsor again next season. While the length of the deal was not disclosed, it is widely expected to make Newcastle upwards of £100 million over the contract.

Ibrahim Mohtaseb, Senior Vice President at Sela, said: “This partnership is about Sela being part of the next chapter for the club.

“It’s about us supporting the men’s, women’s and academy teams. And it’s about bringing to life world-class experiences, which is at the heart of what we do as a company.

“For Sela, it all started with football more than 25 years ago. Today, we have grown into a multi-faceted company creating experiences that millions of people enjoy each year, across a range of sport, entertainment, hospitality and retail settings. Now we are embarking on the next stage of our international growth.

“Where we can put our resources and innovation to good use for the benefit of fans, the club and the wider communities it serves, we will do so.”

The club’s new home shirt, a nod to the retro kit worn by club legend Kevin Keegan in the 1980s, is set to go on sale online and at the club shop from Saturday.

News is still awaited on the away and third kits, however Arab News has been told one of those will be a reverse of the third kit from this campaign, described by many as the “Saudi strip.” Instead of white with green trim, this will instead be reversed, a near exact copy of Saudi Arabia’s main kit.

The Sela deal was approved by the Premier League, which ruled that the price was fair and there were no concerns over the company’s links to Newcastle’s Saudi owners PIF.

Darren Eales, CEO at Newcastle United, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sela. This partnership follows a highly competitive commercial process.

“We team up at an exciting time in the history of both organizations. Both share an ambitious vision to expand their brands globally.

“Fan engagement is central to what we do at Newcastle United and in Sela, we are partnering with an organization with shared interests.

“Closer to home, we will work closely on the design and operation of a new fan zone area at St. James’ Park, taking inspiration from Sela’s incredible properties elsewhere.”

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Sela joins us on our exciting journey back into the UEFA Champions League, enabling us to reach and engage with an even greater global audience together. 

“We are proud to put their brand at the front and center of our next stage of growth as an elite global Premier League club.

“We believe they will market our club and brand accordingly, boosting our aim to be the most supported Premier League club in Saudi Arabia – a country with a young, digitally savvy population that is hugely passionate about football.”

Messi Mania sets off social media, ticketing boom

Messi Mania sets off social media, ticketing boom
Updated 09 June 2023
AFP

Messi Mania sets off social media, ticketing boom

Messi Mania sets off social media, ticketing boom
  • Inter Miami's followers on Instagram have quintupled since the former Barcelona great revealed on Wednesday that he would be heading to the Major League Soccer club
  • Inter though remains the second most popular Miami team on social media with the NBA's Miami Heat having 27 million followers on all platforms
Updated 09 June 2023
AFP

MIAMI, USA: Lionel Messi has yet to put pen to paper on his impending deal with Inter Miami but already massive interest in the Argentine’s move is driving huge numbers in social media, ticket sales and more.
Inter Miami’s followers on Instagram have quintupled since the former Barcelona great revealed on Wednesday that he would be heading to the Major League Soccer club.
On Wednesday morning, Inter’s account had around 900,000 followers, a number which had already grown amidst rumors of Messi’s possible arrival.
Less than 24 hours after the news broke, that number had skyrocketed to 6.9 million followers at the time of publishing.
That total is more than double the followers of the NFL’s Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs and even surpasses the 4.5 million enjoyed by ‘America’s team’, the Dallas Cowboys.
Indeed, it is higher than all NFL, Major League Baseball and NHL teams and bigger than more than 75 percent of NBA teams.
Inter Miami now has over 7.5M followers across all social platforms and added more than five million new followers on the day of the announcement.
Inter though remains the second most popular Miami team on social media with the NBA’s Miami Heat having 27 million followers on all platforms.
There are plenty more Messi fans who might be tempted to engage with the club’s content — the player has 469 million followers of his personal instagram account.
That figure makes him the second most popular sportsperson on Instagram, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has 588 million.
News of Messi’s decision also hugely impacted the ticket market for MLS games.
Ticketing technology company Logitix analyzed ticket demand across the league in the 24 hours since Messi’s announcement and found there were four-times the number of tickets sold on the secondary market for Inter Miami matches (home and away) compared to the entire on-sale period of 169 days previous.
The average purchase price for Inter Miami home matches increased from $31 to $152 while for away games they increased from $94 to $207.
The largest increase was for Inter Miami’s game against Charlotte FC on August 20 — with average sale prices rocketing from $18 to $169.
The average asking price for tickets for the club’s League Cup match at Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21 increased from $24 to $521.
Those numbers are sure to lead to MLS teams considering moving games featuring Messi to bigger stadiums.
Many MLS teams now play at purpose built venues holding 20-25,000 and the giant NFL arenas in most cities would offer around triple the capacity.
Miami and MLS are, however, banking on Messi’s massive public appeal and the hunger for content about the player, his performances and his life, bringing more than just social media numbers and bumper attendances.
While Messi’s contract has yet to be finalized and no details have been made public, MLS signed a 10-year deal with Apple TV, which began this season and that is likely to be an element in his contract.
Apple TV this week announced a four-part documentary series about Messi which was filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, following his journey to December’s World Cup win.
Messi gave exclusive access to the film-makers and with Apple having created an entire platform for MLS content there is clearly room for plenty of programming about his time in America.
The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner signed a lifetime endorsement deal with sportswear manufacturer Adidas in 2017 and the German company are likely to also cash-in on the player’s arrival in a league where they are the exclusive kit provider to Miami and all the teams.

Guardiola says Man City ready to banish memory of 2021 Champions League final

Guardiola says Man City ready to banish memory of 2021 Champions League final
Updated 09 June 2023
AFP

Guardiola says Man City ready to banish memory of 2021 Champions League final

Guardiola says Man City ready to banish memory of 2021 Champions League final
  • City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in Porto in the club's only previous appearance to date in the final of Europe's elite club competition
  • "I am pretty sure that two years ago what we planned, what we had in mind, was to have success against Chelsea," Guardiola said on Friday
Updated 09 June 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Pep Guardiola insisted Friday his Manchester City side are primed to put their defeat in the 2021 Champions League final behind them for good as they seek to win the trophy when they take on Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.
City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in Porto in the club’s only previous appearance to date in the final of Europe’s elite club competition.
Guardiola came in for criticism then for tinkering with what had been a winning team, as he surprisingly omitted captain Fernandinho and Rodrigo from the base of his midfield.
“I am pretty sure that two years ago what we planned, what we had in mind, was to have success against Chelsea. It didn’t work and that is why all the people said the decision was wrong,” Guardiola said on Friday just before his team trained on the pitch at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.
“Tomorrow will be the same, have a plan, have an idea and communicate to the players. We are ready.”
That match also ended bitterly for Kevin De Bruyne, as City’s Belgian playmaker came off in tears after being taken out in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger.
“We were not good enough on the day and you have to accept it,” De Bruyne said on Friday. “Luckily we have another chance, another opportunity to prove we can win this competition.”
City are looking to complete a remarkable treble by winning the Champions League for the first time in their history, after retaining the Premier League title and then beating Manchester United 2-1 in last weekend’s FA Cup final thanks to two Ilkay Gundogan goals.
They are the overwhelming favorites to complete the job against Inter, having seen off RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, all in comprehensive fashion, in this season’s knockout rounds.
The goals of Erling Haaland, who has scored 52 in all competitions since joining City from Borussia Dortmund, have helped elevate Guardiola’s side to new heights this season.
The Norwegian did not score in either leg of the semifinal against Madrid and has not found the net in his last four appearances, which constitutes a veritable goal drought for such a prolific player.
De Bruyne, who has enjoyed providing goals for Haaland this season, jokingly denied that it was a case of love at first sight between the two, as he expressed hope the striker will be back on form against Inter.
“I am happy with my wife,” he replied when asked about the chemistry between them.
“Sometimes you have a feeling with a player, you understand what he wants and he understands what I want or what I can do.
“It just clicked really well and he started scoring at an incredible rate. That helps and it settled him really easily in the team. Hopefully he can do what he needs to do tomorrow.”
De Bruyne is nevertheless aware that City may need to be patient against an obstinate Inter side who have exceeded all expectations in reaching a first Champions League final in 13 years.
“We understand what Inter is,” he said.
“They defend incredibly well. We don’t expect it to be an open game. That doesn’t happen a lot in a final anyway.”

How the Saudi Esports Federation is leading the way in developing regional gaming

Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

How the Saudi Esports Federation is leading the way in developing regional gaming

Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
  • CEO Turki Al-Fawzan discusses upcoming Gamers8: Land of Heroes tournament, promoting talent and partnering with international organizations
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With Gamers8: Land of Heroes taking place in Riyadh in just under a month, Saudi Esports Federation CEO Turki Al-Fawzan tells Arab News about the development of gaming across the Kingdom, support for female gamers and global collaborations.

The SEF’s role in evolution of gaming in the Kingdom
The esports industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years by following Saudi Vision 2030, with more investment, infrastructure, and support from the government and private sectors.

Last year Saudi Arabia held Gamers8, the world’s largest gaming and esports festival and the destination for elite esports champions. The 2022 festival in Riyadh was visited by more than 1.4 million visitors and watched by more than 132 million people around the globe. A total of 391 professional players — of more than 61 nationalities — and 113 international teams took part in the world-class esports competitions.

All these numbers showcase immense popularity and potential. We aim to play a pivotal role in this evolution by creating a strong and sustainable ecosystem for esports in the country. We believe that by providing opportunities for players, teams, and organizations to compete and collaborate in the biggest esports tournaments in the world, we can foster a thriving esports industry that contributes to the overall development of the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is nowadays hosting the biggest esports tournaments with the biggest prize pools in the world.

The federation’s promotion of esports in the region
The Saudi Esports Federation’s primary focus is to support and promote esports development in the region. We do this through a range of initiatives, including organizing tournaments — such as Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, and Gamers8, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide — sponsoring teams and players, providing training and education to aspiring gamers, and collaborating with local and international partners. Some of the initiatives currently underway include the establishment of esports academies, the creation of a national league and the construction of dedicated esports venues.

SEF’s support of female gamers
Last year Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology issued a figure showing 48 percent of the country’s gamers are female. That’s huge and indicative of how gaming and esports is a passion across every section of society. The Saudi Esports Federation is committed to supporting female gamers across the esports ecosystem and has instigated several initiatives in this regard. This year, for instance, we held the first-ever all-women “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” tournament at Gamers Without Borders, an event that played a significant role in furthering women’s involvement in esports and gaming.

Advice for aspiring gamers in Saudi Arabia
My advice is to stay focused, work hard and never stop learning. The esports industry is constantly evolving, and it requires a lot of dedication, passion and discipline to succeed. I would encourage them to participate in local tournaments, network with industry professionals, and seek out educational opportunities to improve their skills and knowledge. I would add that the gaming and esports industry has many facets — there are jobs in tournaments, technology, broadcasting, marketing, sales, software, and many, many more.

SEF’s collaboration with international esports organizations
The Saudi Esports Federation works closely with other esports organizations and industry players both domestically and internationally. We believe that collaboration is key to building a strong and sustainable esports ecosystem in the country. We have established partnerships with several international organizations, including the International Esports Federation, and we regularly participate in regional and global esports events.

Gamers8 starting July 6
Following the success of last year’s Gamers 8, this year we return with bigger and better goals — and a total $45 million prize pool, triple last year’s prize pool. Gamers8: Land of Heroes is the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide. It’s eight weeks packed with elite esports, world-class live music from global, regional and local stars, and a multitude of attractions and activities. When we conceptualized Gamers8: Land of Heroes, our aim was to improve on last year’s inaugural success as much as we possibly could, and we are delighted at the range of gaming titles, and entertainment options, available.

 

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
Updated 09 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
  • The event is in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation, which have significant ambitions for the rapid growth of water sports in Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030
Updated 09 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Union Internationale Motonautique has confirmed Jeddah will host the world’s first electric boat racing series in early 2024.

The UIM E1 World Championship is a developing electric boat racing series created by Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag and Rodi Basso, a former director of motorsport at McLaren with a background in Formula One engineering.

The E1 teams and pilots will make their competitive debut in Jeddah using a course that is set to be situated on the city’s spectacular waterfront.

Each E1 race event on the calendar will take place over the course of two days consisting of practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and knockout races to determine the winner. (Supplied)

E1 organizers will be conducting feasibility studies and evaluating several potential race locations along the Red Sea, following which the final venue and event dates will be confirmed.

The event is in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation, which have significant ambitions for the rapid growth of water sports in Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030.

After signing the partnership with the UIM, Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation, said: “This partnership with E1 will help us to accelerate the growth of water sports in Saudi Arabia. The exciting foiling racing with the world’s best pilots is the perfect catalyst to inspire participation in water sports amongst the 9 million people living on the Red Sea coast, whose lives will be transformed through the sustainable technologies being developed and showcased by E1. It will be an honor to host in Jeddah the inaugural event of this exciting new world championship.”

Meanwhile, Basso, cofounder and CEO of E1, commented: “It’s a fantastic day for the UIM E1 Championship as we confirm our first-ever racing calendar. After opening the racing in the Middle East, the action will move to Europe where we will be racing in the historic and beautiful harbors of Venice and Monaco, before culminating in the vibrant port of Rotterdam. We keep the door open on new venues for the calendar and expect to confirm very soon. It’s an exciting time for the UIM E1 Championship as we attract more teams and cities to be part of our fast-growing journey.”

Each E1 race event on the calendar will take place over the course of two days consisting of practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and knockout races to determine the winner. RaceBird pilots will compete head-to-head in multiple heats with the fastest teams, advancing until a winner is crowned.

The participating teams will be given RaceBird boats and required to send two participants who will take turns driving for the duration of the race on the weekend.

Four teams have registered for the competition’s 10 participants so far.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal will participate in the Spanish team, while F1 driver Sergio Michel “Checo” Perez Mendoza will be with the Mexican team. The other two participants so far are the Venice team and the Drogba team, owned by Ivory Coast footballer Didier Drogba.

 

Erling Haaland on the brink of achieving lifelong dream of Champions League glory

Erling Haaland on the brink of achieving lifelong dream of Champions League glory
Updated 10 June 2023
ALAM KHAN

Erling Haaland on the brink of achieving lifelong dream of Champions League glory

Erling Haaland on the brink of achieving lifelong dream of Champions League glory
  • Norwegian star has scored 36 goals in Premier League, 12 times in 10 Champions League in his first season at the Etihad
  • Haaland has had an incredible debut season with the Etihad outfit, scoring a record-breaking 52 goals
Updated 10 June 2023
ALAM KHAN

LONODN: Ever since he watched Manchester United overcome Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 final, Erling Haaland has been in love with the Champions League.
So much so that the striker was caught on video listening to the tournament’s anthem in his car while at Red Bull Salzburg and also used it as his wake-up alarm.
Haaland dreamed of playing and scoring in the competition — and winning it.
Manchester City bought the 22-year-old last summer from Borussia Dortmund for £52 million ($65 million) and tasked him to help them finally win European football’s biggest prize, having won every major domestic trophy.
“I have been coming here for a reason,” said Haaland.
But in a surprising confession, he says he feels “pressure” to help deliver that elusive first success — craved by the club’s Abu Dhabi owners since their 2008 takeover.
The Norwegian has had an incredible debut season with the Etihad outfit, scoring a record-breaking 52 goals.
Having helped City win the Premier League for a third successive campaign, Haaland was seen shouting “one more” when the side beat Manchester United 2-1 in last weekend’s FA Cup final at Wembley.
That one more is the Champions League, with Saturday’s final against three-time winners Inter Milan giving an opportunity for City to become only the 10th European club to win such a treble.
The victors would also get a place in the FIFA Club World Cup, to be held in Saudi Arabia in December, and Haaland said: “It would mean everything, of course (to win it).
“Of course I feel pressure. I would lie if I said I didn’t. You say it yourself and it’s true — they won the Premier League without me, they won every trophy without me,” he said. “So I’m here to try to do a thing that the club has never done before and I’ll do my best.”
Haaland says he did not consider this scenario at the start of the season.
“But, again, when you look at the team, how close they’ve been with every single trophy every single season, it’s not like it’s been not possible.
“We have been believing in ourselves ever since I came here. Just one game left — I don’t know what more to say. We have to play at our best to really have a chance.”
Haaland says he had belief in his ability even when he missed chances and failed to score on his debut in the FA Community Shield back in August as Liverpool beat City 3-1.
Immediately he came under scrutiny and questions were asked how he could complement a side that had won four Premier League titles in four of the previous five seasons.
The same was said of Jack Grealish, who has now flourished after a difficult opening season following his $126 million move from Aston Villa.
With a hearty laugh and a nod to their contrasting fortunes, Haaland added: “I told Jack sometimes players need maybe a year or something to come into the new league and new team and everything — and sometimes players come directly in and perform… I told him this.
“So, yeah, that was one game, Community Shield, I missed a couple of big chances. It can happen, it will happen again. What can you do? Nothing.
“We have to focus on the next thing, the next game and that’s what I did.
“I think often it’s a good thing when people start criticizing you. I scored every single game and then people started criticizing me — that’s what happened, basically.
“I don’t read anything because I think my brain would be a bit crazy if I was reading everything everyone is writing. I cannot do that but of course I get things with me and then it was even better to score two goals in the next game (at West Ham).
“When people criticize you it’s normally a good thing, it’s just about trying to smile a bit and enjoy life.”
While the criticism may have motivated Haaland, he admits he is part of a “special” squad who have helped him reach such lofty heights.
He has also thrived under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola — who is chasing a third Champions League after managing Barcelona to triumphs in 2009 and 2011.
“He is a detail freak,” added Leeds-born Haaland, whose dad Alf-Inge Haaland played for both Leeds and City. “I am really enjoying every single day with him, with the intense Pep — I like it. It is about the small details, keep on developing.
“I am still young, I can improve a lot and I am at the perfect place, to work with the best coach and players in the world.”
Haaland has fitted in perfectly with City’s talented and ambitious group and picked up Player of the Year awards aplenty.
He bettered the Premier League record of 34 goals, set by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, with his tally of 36, has scored 12 times in 10 Champions League games and netted six hat tricks in all competitions.
Haaland says he set no goal targets at the start of the season, nor is he thinking about winning the Ballon d’Or this year, but admitted: “No, I didn’t expect to score this many goals but, again, I could have scored more.
“I’ve been missing a lot of chances, so I could have scored more — that’s the truth.”
His last goal came at Everton on May 14 but, with another smile and twinkle in his eye, he added: “You can think of it as one goal in seven games or 52 goals in 52 games and eight assists.
“You can think of it in both ways, I’m not stressed. I feel really good.”
It will feel even better if he — and City — are crowned kings of Europe.

