NEOM and SRMG agree partnership to enhance regional media ecosystem

RIYADH: SRMG, a global integrated media group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEOM Media Industries, a developing regional center for media and creative industries in the heart of Saudi Arabia. The MoU, which outlines a range of focus areas, underlines a shared dedication to enhancing the media ecosystem in the region.
NEOM will leverage SRMG’s media expertise, extensive portfolio and established partnerships to increase content production in Saudi Arabia. This builds on the growing success of the sector in the Kingdom, as investment into infrastructure and upskilling of talent positions NEOM as a world-class production hub. SRMG’s existing and new partners will benefit from the collaboration between both brands, including access to world-class production facilities.
Beyond production, SRMG and NEOM Media Industries will work together to design joint talent development and industry training programs to continue to uplift the breadth and depth of the media talent pool within the region – including journalism, script writing and production. These programs will build on the successful collaboration between NEOM and SRMG Academy in November last year - the “Stories to Tell” journalism bootcamp – which trained and upskilled young Saudi journalism graduates and media professionals and resulted in 22 interns being hired by SRMG.
Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of NEOM, said: “NEOM aims to be an accelerator of human progress – innovating across multiple industries and sectors to redefine business. NEOM Media Industries is one such example. Our mission is to create a new world-class media hub at NEOM, one that focuses on providing for screen production, gaming and digital publishing. This partnership with SRMG complements and accelerates NEOM’s commitment to creating a regional center to establish NEOM amongst the elite global media hubs.”
Commenting on the signing, Jomana R. Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG, added: “This partnership represents an important moment for the media ecosystem in the MENA region. Working together, NEOM and SRMG will increase capability and capacity of localized production; accelerate media technology; and create new revenue streams for the industry. Through empowering local content creators, we will ensure that home-grown talent is nurtured and that regional stories are told on a world stage. There is extraordinary untapped creativity in the MENA region, and we are delighted to have created this opportunity to champion it”
Additional aspects of the MoU include media technology development, co-organizing events at NEOM, and SRMG exploring establishing an early presence at NEOM in the long run.
Speaking to Arab News, Fazal said: “AlUla is one of the best places to watch the film and I couldn’t ask for more
Updated 11 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi
ALULA: The riveting Hollywood action thriller “Kandahar” had a special private screening at the picturesque desert resort Banyan Tree AlUla on Thursday, in collaboration with VOX Cinemas.
The film, which stars Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, and Navid Negahban, is the first major US movie to be shot largely in Saudi Arabia. Much of the filming took place in AlUla, and the cast stayed at Banyan Tree.
Indian actor Fazal — who regularly travelled to the Kingdom for holidays as a child — attended the screening, as did representatives from the Saudi Film Commission and The Royal Commission for AlUla.
Speaking to Arab News, Fazal said: “AlUla is one of the best places to watch the film and I couldn’t ask for more. I came with my friend and producing partner and both of us are sitting enjoying this movie right in the middle of where we shot it. It’s surreal. I can’t believe it, as this almost feels like home now.”
I grew up watching Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh’s movies and the fact that I worked with them is surreal to me.
Hakeem Jomah, Saudi actor
“Kandahar” was co-produced by Eagle Films, G-BASE, Thunder Road, Capstone Studios, and MBC Studios. The shoot was a reunion for Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh, who have worked together several times before. The film follows Butler’s character, Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative trapped in hostile territory Afghanistan, on his dangerous journey — alongside his Afghan translator — to his extraction point in Kandahar.
Saudi actor Hakeem Jomah, who also appears in the film, said after the screening: “I grew up watching Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh’s movies and the fact that I worked with them is surreal to me. And (‘Kandahar’) is a big milestone for Saudi Arabian filmmaking.”
AlUla, the first UNESCO World Heritage site in Saudi Arabia, is expected to play a significant role in the Kingdom’s ambitious plans for its film industry.
Crash landing on us! Swiss village reels from Netflix fame
The Netflix hit tells the unlikely love story of a South Korean billionaire heiress and a chivalrous North Korean army officer
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP
ISELTWALD, Switzerland: “It’s a dream come true,” said Filipino tourist Isabel Palijon, staring in wonder at a wooden pier framed by the turquoise waters of a Swiss lake and the towering Alps behind.
And she is not alone. Ever since the hugely popular South Korean series “Crash Landing on You” aired a romantic scene shot on this very spot, the picturesque village of Iseltwald has been overrun by Asian tourists.
The Netflix hit tells the unlikely story of a South Korean billionaire heiress who accidentally paraglides into the peninsula’s demilitarised zone, crashing landing onto a chivalrous army officer serving North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Several flashbacks in the show take place in Switzerland, including a riveting romantic scene on Iseltwald’s wooden pier, where the male lead plays a beautiful piano melody that echoes across the water as the girl he will later fall in love with arrives by ferry from Interlaken.
“I wish someday someone would do that for me,” said Jiah Hni Gwee, a 35-year-old from Malaysia, looking longingly at the spot on the pier where the piano stood.
“It would be amazing and romantic.”
She was among dozens of tourists milling around the lakeside on a sunny day last week, as a large steamboat bearing a giant Swiss flag pulled up to the nearby dock, teeming with visitors.
The breathtaking scenery and the romantic setting have made the pier a must-see for so-called “CLOY” fans who make it to Europe.
The 16-part series started airing just as Covid-19 began and it became a must-watch in much of Asia during pandemic lockdowns.
A South Korean culture ministry survey found that CLOY was the second-most popular K-drama show among foreign viewers in 2021 after “Squid Game.”
But its success has caused an unexpected headache for Iseltwald, especially since last year when travel restrictions were lifted across much of Asia.
“The numbers have exploded,” local tourism office manager Titia Weiland told AFP.
She said it was difficult to calculate how many CLOY tourists had come but estimated that “for every local person living here, it’s been 1,000 visitors.”
She stressed that “almost everybody in Iseltwald — population 400 — is happy to have many tourists,” but acknowledged “it has been quite overwhelming.”
Last summer, up to 20 coaches began arriving each day, clogging traffic and sometimes blocking access to the village.
And locals complain that CLOY fans typically rush to the pier for a picture before moving on, often leaving a mess but little money.
In a bid to deal with the influx, the municipality last month announced only pre-booked coaches that pay for reserved parking spots will be let in.
And it installed a turnstile at the pier, which tourists can pass for a “selfie fee” of five Swiss francs ($5.50).
Sonja Hornung, the manager of the Strand Hotel that overlooks the pier, said the measures had made a difference and her restaurant gives customers a turnstile token.
“Last year, it was terrible, (but) it has gotten much better,” she said, hailing the slot system that has dramatically reduced the number of coaches.
Some tourists, however, were a bit dismayed by the turnstile — and the price.
“Oh, five francs!” Florita Lichtensteiger, a 64-year-old Filipino living in Switzerland, exclaimed as she showed up with several visiting relatives.
She grudgingly paid for them to go through, but did not follow, saying she had been here at least 10 times before. “All my guests want to see this place.”
“It’s not worth it,” said Nayeon Park, a 21-year-old from South Korea.
Weiland insisted that the payment was needed for the upkeep of the pier, which had seen the number of people walking on it skyrocket.
“It has to be safe.”
Iseltwald “is like paradise on Earth,” she said. “We want to really try to keep it that way.”
Saudi Arabia ‘poised for major global media role,’ says Telfaz11 CEO Alaa Fadan
Studio’s partnership with NEOM to see 9 nine TV and film productions in next 3 years
Updated 10 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Saudi studio Telfaz11 and the Kingdom’s media production hub NEOM signed a deal this month to cooperate on at least nine TV and film productions over the next three years.
“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with NEOM and to be part of their mission to create a new world-class media hub in Saudi Arabia,” Telfaz11’s CEO Alaa Fadan told Arab News recently.
The partnership “reemphasizes Telfaz11’s core vision and DNA of investing in the creative culture” and provides the company with “new opportunities for growth and innovation,” he added.
Two feature films and one TV series are already in development, and a few other projects have been identified as well, he said.
Telfaz11 has “a rich slate of projects mapped out for the next three years” and will work with NEOM to select which projects would be rolled out as part of the deal, Fadan said.
HIGHLIGHTS
Last year, the Saudi Film Commission announced the Daw funding program dedicated to supporting local productions and talent.
This year Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund launched a $234-million Film Sector Financing Program as well as a $100-million film sector fund to foster the growth of domestic media.
The Kingdom has made remarkable strides in recent years, driven by visionary initiatives focusing on developing the media and entertainment sectors, says the CEO.
In 2021, Saudi Arabia drew $238 million in box-office revenue compared to only $112 million in 2019, according to research firm Omdia.
Beyond production, the company would also be setting up an office in NEOM by the end of the year, which is “part of a strategic move that will facilitate our vision for expansion in the Kingdom,” he said.
Telfaz11’s physical presence in NEOM will allow it to “increase collaboration with other industry partners, enhance knowledge sharing, and access state-of-the-art facilities,” he added.
Lastly, the two entities will work on “multi-disciplinary talent development programs” as part of the partnership, “creating a vibrant talent pool across the value chain and strong career opportunities for graduates,” Fadan said.
They will work with national and international experts to devise programs across different areas of film production including scriptwriting, on-set production training and more.
As the streaming environment becomes more cluttered, audiences are looking for local, quality content making it ever more important for the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia in particular, to foster local talent, he said.
“We are at the epicenter of a massive investment in streaming, driving MENA’s explosive entertainment growth and we see this driving an increase in investment in local content,” said Fadan.
“As the demand for quality content rises, it reinforces the importance of our work and motivates us to continually raise the bar in terms of creativity and production value,” he added.
Telfaz11 has witnessed the streaming boom firsthand. It was among the first local companies to sign a deal with Netflix. In 2020, the streaming giant inked a pact to produce eight films by Telfaz11 after a successful partnership on the studio’s short-film collection “Six Windows in the Desert.”
For Fadan, the partnership with Netflix “presents a significant milestone in promoting local storytelling and elevating the visibility of Saudi and Middle Eastern content worldwide.”
It is, however, not restricting itself to only Netflix and taking a “versatile approach to content creation and distribution” that includes partnering with various platforms, to cater to a wider set of audiences with a diverse content mix, he explained.
YouTube and other social media platforms are important to the company, which has nearly 3.5 million subscribers on the video-sharing channel as well as a partnership with MBC’s streaming platform Shahid for digital content.
“Our collaborations with these platforms exemplify our commitment to reaching audiences through various channels,” Fadan said.
Since its inception in 2011, he added, Telfaz11 has been on “a mission to cultivate the voice of Saudi and empower local creative talent in the region.”
The studio has been working to “unlock the potential of Saudi Arabia’s creative economy, and generate new opportunities for actors, filmmakers, screenwriters, and content creators,” he added.
The Kingdom’s creative economy is poised for success with major investments in the media, film and entertainment industries.
“This development has sparked a surge in the demand for quality content, creating opportunities for production companies like ours, Telfaz11, to contribute to the burgeoning film industry in the Kingdom,” Fadan said.
More than 30 productions have been shot in NEOM alone over the past 18 months, including “Desert Warrior,” “Dunki” and “Rise of the Witches.”
Last year, the Saudi Film Commission announced the Daw funding program dedicated to supporting local productions and talent. And this year Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund launched a $234-million Film Sector Financing Program as well as a $100-million film sector fund to foster the growth of domestic media.
These are just a few of the initiatives announced by the Kingdom, and as a result, “Saudi Arabia is poised to play a significant role in the global media landscape, both in content creation and production,” Fadan said.
“The country has made remarkable strides in recent years, driven by visionary initiatives focusing on developing the media and entertainment sectors,” he added.
In 2021, Saudi drew $238 million in box-office revenue compared to only $112 million in 2019, according to research firm Omdia.
Moreover, box-office revenues in the Kingdom are forecast to surpass $1 billion by 2020 making it one of the world’s top-20 cinema markets, according to another report.
“The combination of diverse storytelling, technological advancements, and increased international collaborations positions Saudi Arabia as an emerging force within the global media landscape,” said Fadan.
UAE’s AI office and Google launch quarterly AI Majlis
Event will bring together experts from government, academia, public and private sectors to discuss public policy on AI
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office has partnered with Google to host AI Majlis.
Held every quarter, AI Majlis will gather officials from the government, academia, and the public and private sectors to discuss AI-related public policy.
The first AI Majlis session, which focused on responsible innovation, featured a panel discussion between Omar Sultan Al-Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, and Karan Bhatia, global head of public policy and government relations at Google. It was moderated by Becky Anderson, anchor and managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi.
Al-Olama asserted the UAE’s emergence as a success story in the field of digital transformation.
The UAE has created a model of excellence and competitiveness across various fields, reflecting its proactive approach in embracing a comprehensive vision for the promising sector of digital transformation, he said.
Commenting on the launch of AI Majlis, he said: “These gatherings facilitate the sharing of challenges and opportunities, enabling stronger partnerships in the development of ideas for advancing promising sectors such as AI, digital economy, and future technologies.”
Bhatia said: “We have an opportunity to make AI more helpful for people, for businesses, for communities, for everyone.
“Building this transformational technology responsibly must be a collective effort that involves researchers, social scientists, industry experts, governments, and people. There is so much we can accomplish and so much we must get right — together.”
Future AI Majlis sessions will include topics such as the future of work, sustainability and education. The next session will take place in November 2023.
Dubai government invests in AI to improve efficiency and service delivery
New Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence will train 1,000 government employees, launch pilot projects
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Dubai launched on Thursday an artificial intelligence center to help government entities embrace cutting-edge technologies across key sectors and boost efficiency and service delivery across public services.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, unveiled the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence at the Emirates Towers.
“Dubai’s government will be the best in the world in deploying artificial intelligence within its various entities,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
“This new center is the first step in achieving this goal and developing future services to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.”
We have launched the ‘Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence’ to accelerate our efforts to deploy AI to create exceptional government services. I have directed the formation of task forces at all Dubai government entities to develop AI-driven applications that will enable us to… pic.twitter.com/0NuogWeZtt
Located in Area 2071, the new specialist center will train 1,000 government employees from more than 30 government bodies on the uses of generative AI.
It will also help launch dozens of pilot projects and improve government services, as well as increase the productivity of employees and support over 20 local and global advanced technology startups.
During the launch, Sheikh Hamdan encouraged Dubai’s government employees from all departments to embrace generative AI tools, enhancing productivity and optimizing government services.
“We aim to see practical applications of generative AI technologies in our government sector,” he said.
“Technological development is moving very rapidly, and in Dubai, we are determined to be just as fast in testing and harnessing it for the benefit of society. We want new AI-powered government tools to have a clear impact and tangible results.”
Organizations like the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council, and Dubai Digital Authority will supervise the introduction of the center’s AI objectives and outcomes.
The DCAI plans to utilize AI technology to conduct simulations, study the changes and effects of new policies and legislation, predict the results of various scenarios, evaluate the effectiveness of programs, and support intricate decision-making.
Moreover, the center will employ data analysis tools to uncover trends and insights, empowering government offices to make well-informed decisions.
The launch of the DCAI comes at a time when the generative AI sector in the Gulf is expected to expand its contribution to the region’s economy from $10 billion in 2022 to $150 billion in the coming years.