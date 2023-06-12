You are here

Philippines’ Mayon Volcano spews lava down its slopes in gentle eruption putting thousands on alert

Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds. (AP)
Updated 12 June 2023
AP

  • The volcano had been raised to alert level three on a five-step system Thursday, warning that the volcano was in a state of high unrest and a hazardous eruption is possible in weeks or days
LEGAZPI, Philippines: The Philippines’ most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
More than 12,600 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations since volcanic activity increased last week. But thousands more remain within the permanent danger zone below Mayon, an area long declared off-limits to people but where generations have lived and farmed because they have nowhere else to go.
With the volcano beginning to expel lava Sunday night, the high-risk zone around Mayon may be expanded should the eruption turn violent, said Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Bacolcol said if that happens, people in any expanded danger zone should be prepared to evacuate to emergency shelters.
“What we are seeing now is an effusive eruption,” Bacolcol told The Associated Press. “We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis.”
From a distance, Associated Press journalists watched lava flow down the volcano’s southeastern gullies for hours Sunday night. People hurriedly stepped out of restaurants and bars in a seaside district of Legazpi, the capital of northeastern Albay province about 14 kilometers (8.5 miles) from Mayon, many of them snapping pictures of the volcano that’s a popular tourist draw known for its picturesque conical shape.
Albay was placed under a state of emergency Friday to allow for quicker distribution of any disaster relief funds in the event of a major eruption.
The volcano had been raised to alert level three on a five-step system Thursday, warning that the volcano was in a state of high unrest and a hazardous eruption is possible in weeks or days.
With lava flowing down from the volcano gently, Bacolcol said the alert level would stay at three but it could be moved up higher if the eruption turns perilous.
The highest alert, level five, would mean a violent and life-threatening eruption is underway with ash plumes shooting into the sky and superheated pyroclastic streams endangering more communities at Mayon’s lush foothills.
Mayon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines. It last erupted violently in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers. In 1814, Mayon’s eruption buried entire villages and reportedly left more than 1,000 people dead.
Many of Albay’s people, however, have accepted the volcano’s sporadic fury as part of their lives.
On Sunday morning, throngs of people jogged, biked and walked their dogs in a seaside promenade in Legazpi. The 2,462-meter (8,077-foot) volcano lay hidden in thick clouds at a distance.
Some locals have grown wealthy from the tourism industry that has sprung from Mayon or the gravel, sand and ornamental rocks and boulders found around the volcano in abundance.
Inside the permanent danger zone, authorities and villagers on Sunday were moving cows and water buffaloes from the high-risk farms to temporary grazing areas a safe distance away.
“It’s not only people that should be brought to safety but their farm animals, too,” Albay provincial veterinarian Manny Victorino told AP. He said authorities were taking steps to avoid a deeper economic impact should the volcano erupt.
They gave deworming medicine and vitamins and punched identifying tags onto the ears of several cows and buffaloes for better monitoring.
The cattle evacuations underscore how wide the potential threats are from natural disasters in the Philippines.
The archipelago is lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms a year and is located on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the rim of seismic faults where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.
In 1991, Mount Pinatubo north of Manila blew its top in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds.

Topics: Mayon Volcano Philippines volcano Lava

EU chief embarks on Latin America tour to boost 'neglected' ties

EU chief embarks on Latin America tour to boost 'neglected' ties
BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen starts a four-nation trip to Latin American on Monday to bolster political and trade ties that the European Union admits it has sometimes neglected.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has cast around for "like-minded" partners to provide other sources of trade and critical minerals required for its green transition and help reduce its reliance on China.
Von der Leyen will meet the presidents of Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico on consecutive days. Her trip follows that of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year and comes a week before Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva travels to Paris.
Brussels will also host more than 30 leaders from Latin American and the Caribbean at a summit on July 17-18, a springboard for its "new agenda" with the region unveiled last week.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the partnership had been sometimes "taken for granted, or even neglected", and needed to be upgraded with "partners of choice".
High on von der Leyen's agenda will be the trade agreement struck in 2019 with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, but put on hold largely due to concerns over Amazon deforestation.
The EU is expecting a Mercosur response soon to its proposal to attach sustainability and climate change commitments to the deal.
Von der Leyen will also seek to push forward an update to the EU-Mexico trade pact which the two sides agreed in 2018.
Another focus will be the EU's desire for partnerships on critical raw materials with a number of countries in the region. It has a trade agreement with Chile that could give EU companies greater access to the country's lithium and copper.
A possible understanding with Argentina could also promote exploration of the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas reserves by EU investors.

Ethiopia says food aid suspension ‘punishes millions’

Ethiopia says food aid suspension ‘punishes millions’
Ethiopia says food aid suspension ‘punishes millions’

Ethiopia says food aid suspension ‘punishes millions’
  • USAID, the US government’s main international aid agency, said it was halting food distribution “until reforms are in place”
NAIROBI: The Ethiopian government on Saturday criticized a move by two major aid organizations to halt the sending of food assistance to the country after discovering it was being diverted from those who need it.
The Ethiopian government’s spokesman Legesse Tulu told journalists the decision by USAID and the World Food Programme (WFP) “punishes millions”.
On Thursday, USAID, the US government’s main international aid agency, said it was halting food distribution “until reforms are in place” to the way in which the aid is delivered.
The WFP followed suit on Friday, saying it was temporarily halting only some food aid assistance.
The decision will affect millions of Ethiopians facing severe food shortages due to a devastating war in the northern region of Tigray, and a punishing drought in the south and southeast that has also struck Somalia and parts of Kenya.
Last month, USAID and WFP said they would freeze food aid to Tigray after the agencies discovered that shipments were being diverted to local markets.
Neither agency has identified those responsible for taking the aid and reselling it.
However, Tulu said the decision to halt assistance was “political,” adding that “to make the government only responsible (for the diversions) is unacceptable.”
Ethiopia’s government on Friday said in a joint statement with USAID that it was committed to addressing the “deeply concerning revelations of food aid diversion”.
Due to conflict and drought, around 20 million people in Ethiopia depend on food aid, the UN’s humanitarian agency (OCHA) said in May.
Ethiopia hosts nearly one million refugees, mostly from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.
Nearly 30,000 fleeing the recent conflict in Sudan have since mid-April found refuge in the country.

Topics: Ethiopia Somalia WFP

Hearing for Abe murder suspect canceled over suspicious object: Japan media

Hearing for Abe murder suspect canceled over suspicious object: Japan media
Hearing for Abe murder suspect canceled over suspicious object: Japan media

Hearing for Abe murder suspect canceled over suspicious object: Japan media
  • Tetsuya Yamagami had been due to appear on Monday for a pre-trial hearing over Abe’s assassination
TOKYO: A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was canceled Monday after a suspicious object was delivered to the court, local media said.
Nara District Court could not immediately confirm the reports by public broadcaster NHK and other outlets, which said the site was evacuated after what appeared to be an “unidentified bag” arrived at the court.
Tetsuya Yamagami had been due to appear on Monday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing over Abe’s broad-daylight assassination which shocked the world in July last year.
The 42-year-old faces charges of murder and violation of arms control laws, and could face the death penalty if convicted.
He reportedly targeted Abe over the former leader’s ties to the Unification Church, the global sect whose members are sometimes referred to as “Moonies.”
Yamagami is believed to have resented the church over large donations his mother made that bankrupted his family.
Abe, Japan’s best known politician and longest-serving prime minister, was shot with an apparently homemade gun while speaking at a campaign event on July 8.
The circumstances of the assassination have ignited scrutiny of what authorities admitted were security “shortcomings,” and led to the resignation of Japan’s police chief.
Yamagami, who underwent a psychiatric assessment which ended in January, spent three years in the navy following a childhood reportedly marred by his father’s suicide and his mother’s alleged neglect and devotion to church activities.
Details of his upbringing have stoked anger against the Unification Church and garnered Yamagami sympathy — with supporters showing support for him through donations and a petition calling for leniency.
The Unification Church is a global religious movement founded in Korea in the 1950s by self-styled messiah Sun Myung Moon.
In a letter published by Japanese media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the church and expressed resentment toward the group.
The church has confirmed his mother’s membership but refused to specify the amount of donations she made, which reports said may have totalled around 100 million yen ($700,000).
Less than a year after Abe’s death, in April, a man hurled an explosive device toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shortly before he was due to deliver a campaign speech in the city of Wakayama.
The leader escaped unharmed, but the fact that an assailant was able to throw the device at such close range so soon after the Abe murder prompted renewed criticism of security arrangements in Japan.

Topics: Shinzo Abe shot dead Japan

NATO begins unprecedented air drill in ‘show of strength’

NATO begins unprecedented air drill in ‘show of strength’
NATO begins unprecedented air drill in ‘show of strength’

NATO begins unprecedented air drill in ‘show of strength’
  • The exercise will include operational and tactical-level training, primarily in Germany
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit pilots based at the Schleswig-Jagel airfield in northern Germany on Friday
BERLIN: NATO will begin the largest air force deployment exercise in Europe in the alliance’s history on Monday in a display of unity toward partners and potential threats such as Russia.
The German-led “Air Defender 23” will run until June 23 and include some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance.
Up to 10,000 people will participate in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack on cities, airports or sea ports within NATO territory.
Presenting the plans last week, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz of the German Luftwaffe said “Air Defender” was conceived in 2018 in part as a response to the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine four years before, though he said it was “not targeted at anyone”.
He said that while NATO would defend “every centimeter” of its territory, the exercise would not “send any flights, for example, in the direction of Kaliningrad,” the Russian enclave bordering alliance member states Poland and Lithuania.
“We are a defensive alliance and that is how this exercise is planned,” he said.
US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann said the drill would show “beyond a shadow of a doubt the agility and the swiftness of our allied force” and was intended to send a message to countries including Russia.
“I would be pretty surprised if any world leader was not taking note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, which means the strength of this alliance, and that includes Mr.Putin,” she told reporters, referring to the Russian president.
“By synchronizing together, we multiply our force.”
Russia’s war on Ukraine has galvanized the Western military alliance set up almost 75 years ago to face off against the Soviet Union.
Finland and Sweden, which long kept an official veneer of neutrality to avoid conflict with Moscow, both sought membership in NATO after Russia’s February 2022 invasion.
Under NATO’s Article Five, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.
The exercise will include operational and tactical-level training, primarily in Germany, but also in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit pilots based at the Schleswig-Jagel airfield in northern Germany on Friday.
General Michael Loh, director of the US Air National Guard, said NATO’s duties were at an “inflection point”.
“A great deal has changed on the strategic landscape throughout the world, especially here in Europe,” he said.
The exercise will focus on “supplementing the permanent United States presence in Europe” as well as providing training “on a larger scale than what was usually accomplished on the continent”, Loh added.
He said many of the alliance pilots would be working together for the first time.
“It’s about fostering the old relationships that we have but also building new ones with this younger generation of airmen,” he said.
“And so this is about now establishing what it means to go against a great power in a great power competition.”
Gutmann said that while there were no plans to make “Air Defender” a recurring exercise, she added: “We have no desire for this to be the last.”
Asked about potential disruption to civilian air transport during the exercise, Gerhartz said the planners would do “everything in our power” to limit flight delays or cancelations.
German authorities had warned that flight schedules could be impacted by the drills.

Topics: NATO Russia Ukraine Germany

Biden to host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

Biden to host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up
Biden to host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

Biden to host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up
  • The jockeying to replace him is intensifying as leaders of the alliance are set to meet for their annual summit next month
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is welcoming outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House for talks on Monday as the competition to find his successor to lead the military alliance heats up.
Stoltenberg, who has led the NATO since 2014 and has had his tenure extended three times, said earlier this year he would move on when his current time expires at the end of September. The jockeying to replace him is intensifying as leaders of the 31-member military alliance are set to meet next month for their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the case for UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace directly to Biden. The US president also met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, another potential contender.
Asked about the NATO job at a news conference with Sunak by his side, Biden called Wallace “very qualified” but noted that the conversation among NATO leaders to find a “consensus” pick to replace Stoltenberg was ongoing. Biden’s opinion carries enormous weight as the US spends more than any other member in the alliance on defense.
Frederiksen sought to play down her candidacy after she met with Biden last week. She declined to say whether she discussed the coming vacancy with him, telling reporters that she did not want to go “further in these speculations about NATO.” The alliance has never had a female secretary-general.
A British government official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said ahead of Sunak’s visit that the British leader wants to be sure the next secretary general “carries on Stoltenberg’s good work of modernization but also understands the importance of defense spending at this critical time.”
Denmark has lagged behind NATO’s target for members to spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on military budgets by 2030. But the centrist government announced late last month that it would look to invest some 143 billion kroner ($20.6 billion) in the country’s defense over the next decade, citing a “serious threat picture.”
Biden and Stoltenberg are also expected to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and efforts to persuade fellow NATO member Turkiye to back off blocking Sweden from joining the military alliance.
Sweden and Finland, both historically unaligned militarily, jointly sought NATO membership after being rattled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkiye initially blocked both countries from joining the alliance before agreeing to membership for Finland while continuing to object to Sweden.
In public comments since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected last month, Biden has spoken with a measure of certainty that Sweden will soon join the alliance.
“It will happen. I promise you,” Biden said of Sweden’s NAT0 ascension earlier this month.
Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have both expressed hope that Sweden will be brought into the NATO fold by the time allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12.

Topics: NATO Joe Biden Jens Stoltenberg

