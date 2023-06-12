Golfing stars Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire set to wow fans at Aramco Team Series – London

RIYADH: The highly anticipated Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – London has announced the participation of two of the world’s top golf players, Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire.

Returning to the iconic Centurion Club, the event, taking place from July 14 to 16, will mark the third instalment of the global golf series.

Korda, currently ranked second in the world, has carried her scintillating form from 2022 into this year, securing an impressive six top-10 finishes out of just eight starts in 2023. Most notably, the Olympic champion claimed a third-place finish in the first major of the year at the prestigious Chevron Championship.

Since 2019, the 24-year-old American has constantly held a coveted spot in the top five of the Rolex World Rankings, which has solidified her status as one of golf’s elite players and is a testament to her unwavering consistency and exceptional skills.

Having tasted victory at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande last year, Korda has set her sights on adding a second Aramco Team Series trophy to her collection.

She said: “The Aramco Team Series is a special event that showcases a unique blend of individual talent and team dynamics in golf, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to once again compete alongside top professionals and amateurs.

“I’ve had great performances in the past three Aramco Team Series events I’ve played in, so I hope to deliver a top performance for the fans in London and capture my second Aramco Team Series title.”

Ireland’s Maguire will grace the field alongside an already stellar line-up that features some of Britain’s best, such as world No. 9 Georgia Hall, world No. 23 Charley Hull, and defending champion Bronte Law, who left fans in awe with a spectacular 55-foot eagle putt to secure victory last year.

Maguire enjoyed a remarkable 2022 season where she etched her name in history as the first Irish player to capture an LPGA title following her triumph at the Drive On Championship.

And the 28-year-old achieved her best-ever finish at a major championship, tying for fourth place at the AIG Women’s Open, before ending the season on a high with a second-place finish at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship.

Maguire said: “I had a great time competing in the Aramco Team Series – New York last year, and I’m looking forward to being part of the Aramco Team Series on European soil and competing alongside an exceptional field that’s lining up. Hopefully, we can put on a great show for the fans in the UK.”

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF is sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and takes place in five destinations across three continents.

The Aramco Team Series – London is the third stop on the global golf series and will see 36 teams of four – three professionals and one amateur – battle it out at the Centurion Club for the Aramco Team Series team title and a slice of the $1 million prize fund.

There is also a three-day individual stroke play that will see the stellar 108-player field come up against one another to challenge for the individual title along with valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Tickets for the Centurion Club event are available through Universe, priced for adults at £5 on Friday and £10 for the weekend, with under-18s admitted free.