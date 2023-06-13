Iraq urges countries to repatriate their citizens from camp housing families of extremist Daesh group

You are here

Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji attends a conference about al-Hol camp in Syria where families of Daesh militants members live, in Baghdad,Iraq, June 12, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 45 sec ago
AP

  • Iraq has repatriated 1,396 families from Al-Hol constituting 5,569 of its citizens over the past weeks, said Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji who spoke at the conference
BAGHDAD: Iraq urged countries on Monday to repatriate their citizens from a sprawling camp in Syria housing tens of thousands linked to the extremist Daesh group, saying it has become a “source for terrorism.”
The statements were made during a conference in Baghdad discussing Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria. Iraqi officials, the UN representative in Iraq, some members of the international coalition fighting Daesh and ambassadors of several countries were present.
Al-Hol Camp — named after a town near the Iraqi border — is an open wound left by Syria’s 12-year conflict. Tens of thousands of people were taken to the facility after the extremist group’s defeat in Syria in March 2019.
The camp holds about 51,000 people, the vast majority women and children, including the wives, widows and other family members of Daesh militants, mostly Syrians and Iraqis.
There are also around 8,000 women and children from 60 other nationalities who live in a part of the camp known as the Annex. They are generally considered the most die-hard Daesh supporters among the camp residents.
There have been concerns that children at the camp were being taught extremist ideology by their mothers. Experts have warned that a future generation of Daesh fighters could emerge from Al-Hol.
“Ending the issue of Al-Hol camp has become a top national interest for Iraq,” said Ahmad Sahhaf, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, according to the country’s state news agency.
Sahhaf called on the international community to urge all countries that have citizens at the camp “to repatriate them as soon as possible in order to eventually close the camp” because it has become “a dangerous epicenter” for Daesh gatherings.
Iraq has repatriated 1,396 families from Al-Hol constituting 5,569 of its citizens over the past weeks, said Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji who spoke at the conference. Despite the repatriations, some 25,000 Iraqis remain at the camp, making up nearly half its population.
The camp’s population is down from 73,000 people, mostly because thousands of its Syrian and Iraqi inhabitants were allowed to return home. But other countries have largely balked at taking back their nationals, who traveled to join Daesh after the radical group seized large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Despite the extremist group’s defeat in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in both countries. Over the past years, grisly crimes were committed inside Al-Hol.
Earlier this month, The US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced it handed over 50 Iraqi Daesh fighters to Baghdad. It also said that it repatriated 170 Iraqis who were living at the camp.
The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria has been urging countries to repatriate their citizens from the camp for years.
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken co-hosted a meeting in Saudi Arabia for foreign ministers from the global coalition battling Daesh during which he announced nearly $150 million in new US funding for stabilization efforts in Syria and Iraq.

 

Topics: Iraq Daesh Syria

Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world

Updated 13 June 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak, Tunisia’s Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali were among leaders he called friends
  • He was also a friend of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a vocal supporter of Turkiye’s entry to EU
ROME: Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian former prime minister who died on Monday at the age of 86, took pride in his personal connections with the Arab world and its leaders, however controversial they might have proven to be in the West.

He never hid his friendship with Muammar Gaddafi, for example, visiting the late Libyan leader at his headquarters near Tripoli a number of times.

In 2008, he signed an important political agreement with Gaddafi to “compensate” Libya for Italian colonial occupation between 1911 and 1943. 
Italy pledged to pay Libya $5 million and fund construction of a highway between the cities of Tripoli and Benghazi. 
In exchange, the Libyan government agreed to invest in Italy and provide Rome with an important supply of gas and oil.

It was Berlusconi who invited Gaddafi to attend the G8 Summit in Italy in July 2009, during which a historic handshake between the Libyan leader and US President Barack Obama took place.

When Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in October 2011, Berlusconi did not express an official position. 
However, one of his closest aides told Arab News: “In a private meeting a few days later, he said he was sorry and added that from that moment things would go differently in North Africa, with difficult consequences for Italy as well.”

Berlusconi also enjoyed a very close relationship with Egypt’s late President Hosni Mubarak, visiting him several times in Cairo while prime minister, and their countries signed a number of agreements on economic and military cooperation.

He also enjoyed a good friendship with Tunisia’s late President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. Berlusconi held personal financial interests in the country, especially in the film industry, and one of his oldest and most trusted business associates was Tunisian film producer and businessman Tarek Ben Ammar

Through a complex web of personal and business relationships, Berlusconi was also a personal friend of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, even serving as best man at the wedding of one of the Turkish president’s sons.

Berlusconi was one of the most vocal supporters of Turkiye’s entry to the EU, so much so that some Turkish newspapers described him as “Ankara’s lawyer.”

He said during an interview with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera: “I am convinced that it is in the interests of the European people and of the West to have Turkey in the European Union to foster dialogue between the Western world and Muslim cultures in order to avoid conflicts in the future.”

Berlusconi also had personal links with Rafik Hariri, the billionaire and five-time prime minister of Lebanon who was killed, along with 21 other people, in February 2005 when his motorcade was targeted by a bomb hidden in a van.

During a meeting in Beirut with Hariri’s son Saad, who subsequently also served as prime minister of Lebanon, Berlusconi reportedly said he felt “honored” to call himself a friend of his father and praised his efforts to modernize his country.

Topics: silvio berlusconi Italy Arab World

Turkish shelling in north Syria kills Russian soldier

Updated 12 June 2023
AP

  • Violence between US-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops in northern Syria left several dead on the Kurdish side
BEIRUT: Turkish shelling in northern Syria early Monday hit a vehicle killing one Russian soldier and wounding several others, Syrian Kurdish media and an opposition war monitor reported.

Monday’s shelling came after a day of violence between US-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops in northern Syria left several dead on the Kurdish side. There was no immediate comment from the Russian military, the Syrian government or Turkish officials on the reported shelling.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that one Russian soldier was killed and four others were wounded when Turkish troops shelled a road linking the villages of Herbel with Um Hawsh in Aleppo province.

The news agency for the semiautonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, Hawar News, reported that a Russian vehicle was hit, adding that there were casualties, but did not give a breakdown. Another Kurdish news agency, North press agency, said one Russian soldier was killed and three wounded.

Turkiye’s Defense Ministry said Monday that at least 12 suspected members of the main Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, were killed after Turkish forces retaliated to a mortar attack on Turkish targets.

The ministry said on Twitter that Kurdish militants struck the Jibreen base area in northern Syria as well as the Oncupinar region in southern Turkiye on Sunday. There was no damage to the base or Turkish soldiers.

Turkiye’s military killed at least seven suspected militants in retaliatory strikes on Sunday and five others on Monday, according to the ministry.

The Observatory reported that a Turkish drone attack late Saturday killed three YPG fighters and wounded two others leading to the shelling the next day.

Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told The Associated Press that Turkish troops have intensified their attacks on Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria since this month’s presidential elections in Turkiye. He had no comment on Monday’s attack.

Russia joined the war in Syria in 2015, launching an aerial campaign against Syria’s armed opposition and has since helped Syrian government forces gain control of much of the country.

Syria’s 12-year conflict has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Russia

Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial

Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

  • Lapid’s testimony forms part of a case in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan
JERUSALEM: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday testified at a Jerusalem court in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial.

Lapid’s testimony forms part of a case in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and other wealthy personalities.

According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016 Netanyahu allegedly received gifts valued at 700,000 shekels ($195,000), including boxes of cigars, bottles of beverages and jewelry, in exchange for financial or personal favors.

Netanyahu denies any allegations of wrongdoing, saying gifts were only accepted from friends and without him having asked for them.

In October 2019, his lawyers said they had received an expert legal opinion that concluded he had a right to accept gifts from close friends.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, is suspected of promoting a tax project in return that would have brought Milchan millions of dollars. The Finance Ministry has since vetoed this proposal.

Lapid was finance minister when the so-called “Milchan Law” was debated in 2013 and 2014.

The centrist politician preceded Netanyahu as premier before the latter allied with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties to return to power in November 2022.

The case is one of a series of corruption trials against the veteran politician.

The trial began in May 2020, a first for a sitting Israeli prime minister.

Topics: Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid

Palestinians concerned about Israeli draft bill to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque

Updated 12 June 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • PM Mohammed Shtayyeh warns Israeli authorities against submitting Amit Halevi bill to Knesset  
  • Netanyahu using Al-Aqsa issue to gain political victories, top Palestinian official warns
RAMALLAH: Palestinians are deeply concerned about a draft law being discussed in the Israeli Parliament to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque and aim to request the support of Turkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt to prevent the law from being implemented.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh warned Israeli authorities against submitting the bill, proposed by Likud party member Amit Halevi, to the Israeli Knesset in the coming days.

His remarks came at the beginning of the Cabinet session in Ramallah.

Taking this step, he said, would result in “overwhelming anger,” the consequences of which “cannot be predicted because of the sanctity and religious value of Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Palestinian people, Arabs and Muslims.”

He called for Arab, Islamic and international action that goes beyond condemnation and instead imposes sanctions that would prevent any change to Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop any violation of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The draft bill seeks to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews.

Halevi has proposed allocating the area stretching from the courtyard of the Dome of the Rock to the end of the northern border of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Jews.

Palestinians are concerned that the plan represents only the beginning of a large and dangerous project that will transform the Palestinian-Israeli political conflict into a religious war, leading to widespread violence in the Palestinian territories. 

Palestine and Jordan, which has custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites, oppose any interference or change by the Israeli authorities inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, the presidential adviser on Jerusalem affairs, decried the plan as another Israeli attempt to impose control on Jerusalem and annex East Jerusalem as a part of Israel.

Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News that the right-wing Israeli government is seeking to reduce the Palestinian role in Jerusalem by targeting Palestinian institutions and figures, as well as the Hashemite guardianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites. 

Al-Aqsa Mosque is a sacred place for Muslims alone, and Israel must respect Jordanian guardianship over it, Al-Ruwaidi told Arab News.

He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the green light to Israeli far-right activists such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to storm Al-Aqsa and make racist statements.

Netanyahu is using the Al-Aqsa Mosque issue to gain political victories, Al-Ruwaidi said, warning that if a religious war erupts, everyone will suffer its impacts.

Palestinians say that the bill to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque would change its Islamic identity and confine it solely to the Al-Qibli prayer hall, similarly to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, which also was divided, allotting 75 percent of the space for Jewish worshippers and the remaining 25 percent for Muslims.

In his plan, Halevi has proposed what Palestinians say is an upheaval of the status quo and will result in expanding Israeli control over the mosque.

The draft law would allow Jews to enter the complex from all gates, rather than exclusively through the Moroccan Gate, which is the only gate that is under the full control of Israeli authorities and which no Palestinians can access.

In another development, the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs in the Israeli Knesset has approved a bill that aims to collect fines imposed by military courts in the West Bank on Palestinians and traffic fines collected by the Israeli police and transfer them to the treasury of the Israeli government.

The Knesset Plenum is likely to vote on the bill soon.

Topics: Palestine Israel Al-Aqsa

Aden authorities seize hidden drone components intended for Houthis

Updated 12 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Yemeni observers believe that flow of weapons to Houthis suggests militia is preparing for operations
  • The seizure of drone-related material comes nearly a week after another security force in neighboring Lahj province seized a shipment of drone components
AL-MUKALLA: Security forces in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, have seized a new consignment of drone components intended for the Iran-backed Houthis.
Security Belt Forces in Aden said in a statement that their forces recovered a number of sealed boxes containing telecommunication equipment meant to guide drones hidden in a truck in Aden’s Al-Mansoura district traveling to Houthi-controlled regions.
The cartons were disguised as medical supplies, according to security commander Jalal Al-Rubai, and the detained men admitted to loading the boxes from a warehouse for a local medical company in Aden.
The seizure of drone-related material comes nearly a week after another security force in neighboring Lahj province seized a shipment of drone components — including motors, batteries and cameras — in a van that was hidden beneath toys and covered with motorcycles.
Yemeni observers believe that the continued flow of weapons, including drones, to the Houthis indicates that the militia is preparing for military operations across the country, even as international mediators press them and the Yemeni government to renew the UN-brokered truce and reach a peace agreement to end the war.
Meanwhile, Yemeni military officials said that the Houthis launched a number of explosive-equipped and reconnaissance drones at government-controlled regions in Marib, Taiz, Lahj, and Shabwa.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Monday that an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis shelled army positions on Han Mountain and also hit villages in Al-Dhabab, west of Taiz, on Sunday and that the Houthis have recently intensified drone and ground attacks on government troops as they repositioned new forces outside the besieged city of Taiz.
“Houthi actions demonstrate that they are not advancing toward peace but rather preparing for a more aggressive escalation,” Al-Baher said.
To counter the influx of weaponry to the Houthis through government territories, Al-Baher suggested that various military and security forces from provinces led by the government should be unified under a single command.
“Military and security formations should be merged to prevent the security lapses that permitted the Houthis to smuggle weapons into the country,” he said.

Topics: Yemen Houthis drones Iran

