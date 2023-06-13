You are here

  • Home
  • Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company

Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qcs8

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
  • 12 other guests, 14 crew escaped fire that engulfed Hurricane in Red Sea on Sunday
  • Previous guests say dive boat had been in ‘shocking’ condition as long as a year before tragedy
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Three holidaymakers from the UK killed during a fire onboard an Egyptian diving boat in the Red Sea on Sunday morning died below deck, the tour operator in charge of the vessel has said.

The three British divers, who were on a week-long tour of the area, are thought to have been in their cabins on board the Hurricane when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. local time, as they had chosen not to go diving that morning.

The Hurricane caught fire off the resort of Marsa Alam, and was in a “shocking” condition months beforehand, according to former guests.

The vessel had set out from Port Ghalib on Tuesday, and was making its final stop, near Elphinstone Reef, before returning to the resort.

The fire on the boat, which had 11 cabins, was caused by an electrical fault in the engine room, local authorities said.

The boat’s 12 other guests, who were all on deck at the time, as well as its 14 crew, escaped, with a video clip showing people leaping into the water from the vessel amid flames and smoke.

Over the footage, the person taking the video can be heard shouting: “Look, these oxygen tanks are exploding. The boat has gone.”

The relatives of the deceased have been informed by the UK government, though their bodies have not yet been recovered due to the boat’s condition. 

Statements were taken from guests and crew after they reached the shore following the evacuation.

Mohamed Bendary, secretary-general of the Red Sea governorate, said a “team from the public prosecution and the criminal laboratory is waiting to examine the boat and determine the cause of the fire.”

The Hurricane’s captain confirmed he was under investigation but declined to comment further.

The 12 British survivors, who lost all their belongings in the blaze, will now travel to Hurghada, where they will receive support and emergency travel documents.

In a statement, Scuba Travel, the company that ran the tour, confirmed that the three British tourists missing after the blaze broke out had died below deck, after crew attempted to reach them before being forced to abandon ship.

“It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests perished in the tragic incident,” a spokesman said.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

Former guests said they had previously complained about the conditions onboard the Hurricane, but were ignored.

Steve Evans told The Times: “We were on the Hurricane last May and wrote emails to complain about the state of the boat. We warned them.

“No one, absolutely no one should have died. Justice should be served to honor the victims and families if it can be proven of lax safety.”

A British tourist from Oxford wrote to Scuba Travel in May 2022 saying: “I was absolutely shocked at the state of the boat. We were told this boat was refurbished but it was quite the contrary.”

The guest added that bathroom facilities were “disgusting” and that there were multiple leaks in the bedrooms.

“We warned you about the state of the refurbishments last year ... It was inevitable that a tragedy would one day happen. You were told. Shame on you for not listening. It’s a disgrace,” the former guest wrote to the company following news of the fire.

Scuba Travel said the Hurricane — operated by another company, Tornado Marine Fleet — had an “excellent safety record with us” at the time of previous complaints.

Topics: Egypt UK Brits Boat

Related

Special Will Red Sea shark attack bite into Egypt’s tourism revival hopes?
Middle-East
Will Red Sea shark attack bite into Egypt’s tourism revival hopes?
Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11, 2023 in this screengrab. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Tourists, crew members rescued after boat catches fire in Egypt’s southern Red Sea

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen
Updated 36 min 21 sec ago
AP

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen

UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen
  • UNDP described the insurance as ‘a pivotal milestone’ in a yearslong effort to evacuate the cargo of FSO Safer
Updated 36 min 21 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: The United Nations has secured an insurance coverage to start a ship-to-ship transfer of 1.1 barrels of crude from a rusting tanker moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen — oil that could cause a major environmental disaster.
The United Nations Development Program described the insurance is “a pivotal milestone” in a yearslong effort to evacuate the cargo of the FSO Safer, which is at risk of rupture or exploding.
The UNDP has been trying to start a salvage operation to avert what it says could amount to “one of the world’s largest, man-made disasters in history.” It secured tens of millions of dollars in pledges for the operation, which started late in May with experts pumping inert gas to remove atmospheric oxygen from the oil chambers of the vessel.
“Insurance became a critical element of enabling this salvage operation to proceed. Without it, the mission could not go forward,” said Achim Steiner, a UNDP administrator.
Transferring the stored oil is expected to start later this month, according to David Gressly, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. After completing the transfer of oil, Safer would eventually be towed away and scrapped, he has said.
“Work is progressing well,” Gressly told the Yemen International Forum on Monday at The Hague.
The tanker was built in Japan in 1980, and the Yemeni government purchased it in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in the Arabian Peninsula country’s east.
Yemen, the Arab world’s most impoverished country, has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south.
The following year, a Saudi-led coalition entered the war to fight the Houthis and try to restore the internationally recognized government to power.
The Safer is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks. It has not been maintained since 2015, and in recent years, seawater entered its engine compartment, causing damage to pipes and increasing the risk of sinking.
Rust has covered parts of the tanker and the inert gas that prevents the tanks from gathering inflammable gases has leaked out.

Topics: Yemen Safer tanker

Related

Two Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack in Shabwa
Middle-East
Two Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack in Shabwa
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
Saudi Arabia
Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader

Celebrities call on UK government to repatriate British families from Syria

Celebrities call on UK government to repatriate British families from Syria
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Celebrities call on UK government to repatriate British families from Syria

Celebrities call on UK government to repatriate British families from Syria
  • ‘Young British boys and girls exposed to violence, disease and other deprivations’: open letter
  • At least 38 countries have rescued citizens from prison camps but Britain resisting doing so
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Celebrities in the UK have signed an open letter calling on the government to repatriate British families remaining in prison camps across northeast Syria, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Signatories include Gillian Anderson, Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Stanley Tucci and Jonathan Pryce, along with NGOs including Human Rights Watch and War Child UK.

Conservative peer Sayeeda Warsi and several national security experts also signed the letter, which calls for the rescue of about 25 families, including 60 children, many of whom are younger than 10.

The families were detained in the camps following the collapse of Daesh almost four years ago, with many of the mothers having been married to fighters from the terror group.

At least 38 countries worldwide — including Western states France, Spain, Australia, Germany and Canada — have repatriated their citizens from the camps, but the UK government has cited national security reasons to avoid doing so.

The letter says: “These British families have been abandoned by their government and live in squalid conditions where they are exposed daily to life-threatening violence, disease and other deprivations.

“Young British boys and girls are growing up in this dangerous environment with very limited access to education, sufficient food, clean water and shelter and medical care.”

The letter accuses the UK government of “reneging on its human rights obligations, abdicating responsibility for its citizens and risking damage to its global reputation.”

Last year, a parliamentary group report investigating Britons who had traveled to Syria to live in Daesh territory found that many “Daesh brides” had been trafficked to the country against their will.

War Child UK had revealed poll research that showed 53 percent of UK adults supported the repatriation of British families in Syria, while 13 percent opposed the move.

The former chief of the UN’s Al-Qaeda and Daesh monitoring group, Richard Barrett, a signatory, said: “We can and should repatriate British families from these insecure detention centers and reintegrate them into society, prosecuting them within the law where appropriate.

“Britain is being left behind as countries around the world repatriate their own citizens. If we truly believe in human rights and the rule of law, we should bring these families home.”

In response to the letter, a UK government spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK and we will do whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security. Each request for consular assistance is considered on a case-by-case basis.”

Topics: Daesh Syria

Related

Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp
Middle-East
Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp
UK government under pressure to repatriate child, mother from Syria
Middle-East
UK government under pressure to repatriate child, mother from Syria

Jordanian army downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria - army statement

Jordanian army downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria - army statement
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Jordanian army downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria - army statement

Jordanian army downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria - army statement
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: The Jordanian army said Tuesday it has shot down a drone loaded with drugs headed from Syrian territory towards the northern region, a statement on the Petra news agency said.

“Border Guards, in coordination with military security services and the anti-narcotics department, have detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory. The plane was shot down inside Jordanian territory,” the army statement said.

The statement said that after the plane was shot down, it was found that it was carrying 500 grams of crystal, and the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.

The source confirmed that the Jordanian armed forces are continuing to deal forcefully and firmly with any threat on the border fronts.

Topics: Jordan Syria drone

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets US CENTCOM commander
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah meets US CENTCOM commander
Egypt, Jordan partner to optimize natural gas infrastructure
Business & Economy
Egypt, Jordan partner to optimize natural gas infrastructure

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
The procedure is not a cure, but will have an impact on the child’s life after birth. (Supplied)
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
  • The Colombian patient underwent the procedure at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi
  • A baby born with spina bifida is at risk of developing complications ranging from orthopedic to issues with bowel and bladder control
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Surgeons in Abu Dhabi have operated on an unborn child with a spinal defect six months into the pregnancy, it was announced on Tuesday. 

The patient from Colombia underwent the rare spina bifida procedure at Burjeel Medical City’s Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center in Abu Dhabi.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when bones forming the spine do not develop leading to the spinal cord being left exposed to the amniotic fluid resulting in a permanent disability. 

In the operation, which took place earlier in June, known as in-utero fetal surgery, a small incision was made on the uterus and the back of the baby is exposed to allow the neurosurgeon to close the spina bifida defect.

The parents were referred to the Abu Dhabi center after doctors in Colombia told them their only other option was terminating the pregnancy. 

A baby born with spina bifida is at risk of developing complications ranging from orthopedic to issues with bowel and bladder control, Dr. Mandeep Singh, consultant in maternal & fetal medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said. 

“We use a synthetic patch to cover the defect. The amniotic fluid is then instilled back into the cavity and the uterus is closed back up. The baby will remain in the womb for the remainder of the pregnancy and will be delivered by caesarean section at 37 weeks' gestation,” said Dr Singh.

According to Singh, the procedure is not a cure, but will have an impact on the child’s life after birth. In cases where parents opt out of the surgery, the child will have difficulty walking and can even be wheelchair bound for the rest of their life. 

“In-utero repair of spina bifida reduces motor function loss of limbs and improves outcomes. After the delivery, the baby needs follow up and, in some cases, may need to undergo physiotherapy and all other medical assessments to ensure their well-being,” Singh said.

“We were shocked after our routine 20-week scan showed that our baby’s spinal cord was not forming correctly.”

It was not an easy decision to have the operation, said Liz Valentina Parra Rodriguez and Jason Mateo Moreno Gutierrez, who admitted to having considered all options available before committing to the surgery in Abu Dhabi.

“Our doctor suggested that our best course of action was to undergo spina bifida repair before the baby was born,” the Colombian couple who traveled to Abu Dhabi for the procedure explained.

The mother is stable and expected to deliver her baby in August.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Spina bifida

Related

ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury
Corporate News
ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury
ALJ brings revolutionary spinal treatment to KSA
Corporate News
ALJ brings revolutionary spinal treatment to KSA

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
  • Both countries are under heavy US economic sanctions
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

CARACAS, Venezuela: In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hard-line president on Monday met with his Venezuelan counterpart and declared that both countries have “a common enemy,” alluding to the United States, before signing a series of cooperation agreements.
President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Venezuela came a year and a day after President Nicolás Maduro visited him in Iran. Both countries are under heavy US economic sanctions.
Raisi said the link between the two countries “is not normal, but rather a strategic relationship,” insisting that their nations have “common interests and we have common enemies.”
“They do not want the two countries, Iran and Venezuela, to be independent,” Raisi said referring to the US government. His tour of allied nations in Latin America, including Cuba and Nicaragua, comes amid rising tensions with the administration of US President Joe Biden.
The US has accused Iran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow, while the Kremlin seeks to ensure a steady supply of weapons for its invasion of Ukraine. US intelligence officials believe the plant in Russia could start operations early next year, but Iran has said it supplied drones to Russia before the start of the war.
The more than dozen agreements signed by officials from the countries Monday include scholarships for Venezuelan students and the importations of cattle to Iran. Maduro’s visit last year to Iran resulted in agreements to expand ties in the oil and petrochemical industries, the military and the economy. But only a handful of the agreements have materialized.
Venezuela and Iran have maintained close relations since the government of the late President Hugo Chávez. Maduro, who became president in 2013 after Chávez death, has promoted trade relations with Iran, China, Russia and Turkiye to try to overcome the effects of the economic sanctions.
Iran, particularly since 2020, has helped alleviate part of a fuel shortage in Venezuela.
“We are on the right side of history and together we will be invincible,” Maduro said.

Topics: Iran Venezuela Ebrahim Raisi Nicolas Maduro

Related

Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
Middle-East
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine
Middle-East
France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine

Latest updates

Brits killed in Egypt boat blaze were below deck: tour company
Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11. (Reuters)
Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform
Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform
Moody’s upgrades Saudi banking outlook to positive amid economic growth 
Moody’s upgrades Saudi banking outlook to positive amid economic growth 
6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report
6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report
Dubai’s economy rebounds, reaches 98% of pre-pandemic levels: Fitch Ratings  
Dubai’s economy rebounds, reaches 98% of pre-pandemic levels: Fitch Ratings  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.