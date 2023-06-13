You are here

  • Home
  • UAE banking industry to stay stable amid muted economic growth: Moody’s  

UAE banking industry to stay stable amid muted economic growth: Moody’s  

UAE banking industry to stay stable amid muted economic growth: Moody’s  
The UAE banking sector is set to witness modest yet meaningful profitability growth by strengthening loan portfolios and growing operating income. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9q2q8

Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

UAE banking industry to stay stable amid muted economic growth: Moody’s  

UAE banking industry to stay stable amid muted economic growth: Moody’s  
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Despite anticipating a deceleration in economic growth, Moody’s Investor Service has maintained a stable outlook for the UAE’s banking sector. 

In its most recent projection, the bond credit rating subsidiary of Moody’s Corp. predicted a steady 4 percent gross domestic product growth for the UAE in 2023 compared to a 7.6 percent expansion in 2022. 

An increase in oil prices is set to boost private consumption and investment in the country’s non-hydrocarbon sector where banks operate, Moody’s’ latest report stated. 

“Consequently, we expect problem loans to decline, although large loan restructurings will keep loan-loss provisioning charges broadly flat,” it said. 

The UAE banking sector is set to witness modest yet meaningful profitability growth by strengthening loan portfolios and growing operating income.   

According to the report, the trajectory will likely bring the sector back to its pre-pandemic financial health, indicating a resilient recovery amid global economic challenges. 

The UAE banks’ robust capital buffers further solidified the steady outlook.   

Fueled by resilient oil prices, domestic deposits are projected to rise, reinforcing the financial soundness of the sector.   

The rating agency highlighted an optimistic forecast, anticipating that the “funding and liquidity conditions will remain strong,” thereby underlining the sustainable health of the UAE banking system. 

Furthermore, the Central Bank of the UAE released its Monetary, Banking, and Financial Markets Developments Report for the first quarter of 2023, highlighting increased assets, gross credit and deposits. 

It indicated that the total assets of banks operating in the UAE increased by 2.6 percent quarter over quarter to reach 3.764 billion dirhams ($1.02 billion). 

Moreover, gross credit increased by 0.9 percent QoQ, while customer deposits rose by 3.8 percent compared to the quarter before. 

Resident deposits also increased by 4.1 percent QoQ settling at 2,092 billion dirhams, while nonresident deposits rose by 0.4 percent in the same period, amounting to 213.4 billion dirhams. 

Topics: moodys UAE banks GDP

Saudi ports record 19% surge in containers volume in May

Saudi ports record 19% surge in containers volume in May
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi ports record 19% surge in containers volume in May

Saudi ports record 19% surge in containers volume in May
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of containers handled at Saudi ports surged 18.8 percent during May.

The volume of standard containers handled across the Kingdom reached 709,944 as compared to 597,617 in the same month in the previous year, the Saudi Ports Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The authority said outbound containers rose by more than 28 percent to 224,720 in May, from 175,320 in the prior-year period. The number of inbound containers also increased 36 percent to 236,360, compared to 173,820 containers during the same month in the previous year.

The number of transshipment containers rose 0.15 percent to 248,870 in May. Meanwhile, the total volume of handled cargo fell by more than 6 percent year-on-year to about 25.6 million tons.

Saudi ports unloaded 574,600 livestock, an increase of 25 percent year on year. The statement said the Kingdom’s ports also recorded 1.68 million tons of foodstuff, a decline of 3 percent compared to 1.72 million tons in May 2022.

Topics: saudi port Mawani cargo transshipment

Related

Mawani inks deal with Saudi Post in logistics development boost
Business & Economy
Mawani inks deal with Saudi Post in logistics development boost

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes June sukuk issuance at $667m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes June sukuk issuance at $667m
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes June sukuk issuance at $667m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes June sukuk issuance at $667m
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center announced the closure of the riyal-denominated sukuk program issuance for June with the total bid amount received at SR2.5 billion ($667 million).   

The total amount allocated was SR7.43 billion with the sukuk issuance divided into tranches — the first has a size of SR622 million maturing in 2030. The second tranche was valued at SR1.84 billion million maturing in 2035, the NDMC said in a statement  

Also called an Islamic bond, sukuk is a debt product issued according to Shariah or Islamic laws.    

“This issuance confirms the NDMC's statement in the mid of February of this year that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” NDMC’s website stated.  

This is to ensure the Kingdom's continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while considering market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management, the statement added.  

According to an S&P Global report released in January, global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021.    

 

Topics: NDMC Sukuk Saudi Arabia debt Islamic bonds

Related

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. issues $933m in sukuk to spur liquidity in realty market
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. issues $933m in sukuk to spur liquidity in realty market

Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official

Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official

Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In yet another sign of increasing cooperation between the world’s second-largest economy and the Arab world, the Bank of China is set to open its first branch in Riyadh later in 2023, reported Asharq.

It quoted Jun Tian, head of the team for the launch, as saying that the bank’s branch in the Saudi capital is expected to begin operations by the end of October or at the beginning of November.

Jun told Asharq that the bank aims to introduce Chinese currency to the world and hoped yuan would be used in commercial financial transactions between China and Saudi Arabia as well as the entire Arab region.

The development comes on the heels of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference that concluded in Riyadh on Monday. The event aimed at boosting economic cooperation between the Arab world and China.

The bank official said as many Chinese companies are entering the regional markets, using the yuan in their financial dealings with regional partners will further encourage them to invest in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Bank of China yuan

Related

Update China likely ‘to benefit from $10 trillion Mideast sovereign funds boost’
Business & Economy
China likely ‘to benefit from $10 trillion Mideast sovereign funds boost’

Saudi industry minister encourages French companies to invest in Kingdom’s mining sectors  

Saudi industry minister encourages French companies to invest in Kingdom’s mining sectors  
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi industry minister encourages French companies to invest in Kingdom’s mining sectors  

Saudi industry minister encourages French companies to invest in Kingdom’s mining sectors  
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to attract French companies to invest in Saudi Arabia’s mining sector, the Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources held a meeting with leading business figures at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce in Paris on Tuesday.

An array of promising funding opportunities were discussed as Bandar Alkhorayef met multiple officials from French firms and expressed the Kingdom’s keenness to facilitate investment, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alkhorayef’s visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bolster the role of the mining and industrial sectors in the national economy and increase their contribution by attracting foreign investment.  

The minister is in Paris to attend Vision Golfe, a landmark business event showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states that began on June 13.

It is a new platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth potential markets in both private and public sectors such as trade, sports and energy.   

Key economic players, government ministers, and small business managers will have the opportunity to meet and exchange views in the two-day event, as well as representatives from start-ups and senior executives.

Rich in natural resources, Saudi Arabia has undertaken several policy initiatives in recent years to make its mining sector attractive to private investors.    

The Kingdom’s strategic location and robust infrastructure also offer opportunities for firms to strengthen their global supply chain.     

In March, Saudi Arabia’s industry ministry issued 27 new mining licenses, totaling 2,314.   

The Kingdom has been striving to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national strategy. 

This effort involves substantially exploring its natural resources across 5,300 sites valued at SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion).

It boasts over 20 distinct mineral types, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite and marble.  

The Kingdom also features 35 specific geological formations, known as mineral belts, with abundant deposits.     

In addition to attracting qualitative investment opportunities in the industrial and mining sectors, Alkhorayef’s visit to France falls within the framework of promoting cooperation between the two countries.

It also reflects the Kingdom’s attempts to increase the access of Saudi non-oil exports to the French and European markets.  

Topics: Bandar Alkhorayef Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef Mining

Related

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Business & Economy
Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips slightly, while Nomu gains over 1k points 

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips slightly, while Nomu gains over 1k points 
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips slightly, while Nomu gains over 1k points 

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips slightly, while Nomu gains over 1k points 
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down slightly on Tuesday as it shed 9.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 11,413.82.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.58 billion ($1.75 billion), as 99 stocks advanced, while 113 retracted.  

While parallel market Nomu rallied 1015.78 points, or 4.51 percent, to close at 23,545.44 on Tuesday, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.27 percent to 1,505.65.  

The strong performance of Nomu was driven by Rawasi Albina Investment Co. whose share price soared by 30 percent to SR7.67.  

The share price of Nomu-listed Future Care Trading Co. also went up by 29.81 percent to SR27.  

The top-performing stock in the main index was Tourism Enterprise Co. as its share price edged up by 9.20 percent to SR0.95.  

Other gainers of the day include Al Hammadi Holding and Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. whose share prices soared by 7.64 percent and 6.10 percent respectively.  

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was the worst performer as its share price dipped by 5.56 percent to SR11.54.  

On the announcements front, Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. said it appointed Yaqeen Capital as a financial adviser to execute its plans to shift from the parallel market to the main index.  

Meanwhile, Sure Global Tech Co., which reported a net profit of SR24.1 million last year, has announced a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022, according to a Tadawul statement.  

In a bourse filing, National Agricultural Development Co. announced that it has submitted an application to the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to raise its capital by offering rights issues at a value of SR2 billion. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

Latest updates

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour
Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.