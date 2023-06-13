You are here

Putin says no need for new mobilization for now, quips about trying again to take Kyiv
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin visits a military hospital to award Russian service members, who were injured in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict and currently undergo treatment in Moscow on Jun. 12, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Putin said the defence ministry saw no need for another wave of mobilization
  • He also said Russia needed to fight enemy agents and improve its defences against attacks deep inside its own territory
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that for now he saw no need for an additional mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine but said it all depended on what Russia wanted to achieve there and he asked if Moscow’s forces should try to take Kyiv again.
“There is no such need today,” Putin told a televised meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers when asked about another mobilization after last year declaring what he cast as a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists.
Putin said the defense ministry saw no need for another wave of mobilization.
“Some public figures say we need to get 1 million or two million,” Putin said. “It depends on what we want.”
“Should we return there?” Putin said of Kyiv, which Russian troops failed to take in the early stages of what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Putin also said Russia needed to fight enemy agents and improve its defenses against attacks deep inside its own territory but said there was no need to follow Ukraine’s example and declare martial law.
“There is no reason to introduce some kind of special regime or martial law in the country,” Putin said. “There is no need for such a thing today.”
Ukraine’s large-scale counter-offensive began on June 4 and has not been successful in any area, Putin said, adding that Ukrainian human losses were 10 times greater than Russia’s.
Ukraine has lost over 160 of its tanks and 25 percent-30 percent of the vehicles supplied from abroad, he, while Russia had lost 54 tanks.
Reuters could not independently verify his assertions.
Putin also said Ukraine had deliberately hit the Kakhovka dam on June 6 with HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States, a step he said had also hindered Kyiv’s counteroffensive efforts.
Russia’s goals in Ukraine might evolve with the situation, but their fundamental character will not change, Putin said.

How Arabic-based script helps save fading voices of Rohingya

How Arabic-based script helps save fading voices of Rohingya
  • Rohingya alphabet standardized in 2018 by Unicode Consortium, allowing digital messaging
  • Attempts at removing Rohingya language from Myanmar’s public space ongoing for decades
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As he teaches his students how to write the rounded characters of a script resembling Arabic, Mohammad Ismail is on a mission to reclaim his native tongue, history and Rohingya identity — one letter at a time.
Few Rohingya know how to read and write their own language as their community has for decades faced attempts of cultural annihilation in their homeland Myanmar.
When government security forces systematically targeted the minority Rohingya Muslim population and forced nearly 1 million of them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017, it was the culmination of this abuse.
But attempts at removing the Rohingya from Myanmar’s public space have been made since 1960s, when broadcasters were barred from using their language. It would not be taught at schools either.
The language is an Indo-Aryan tongue related to Bengali-Assamese. It was first written with a version of the Arabic alphabet during the 19th century and later, when the British colonized today’s Myanmar, English and Urdu letters were used.
Only in the 1980s, a suitable phonetic script was developed by Rohingya scholar Mohammad Hanif.
Known as Hanifi Rohingya, the alphabet is based on Arabic letters with adaptations to accommodate tonality, nasalization and vowels. In 2018, it was standardized by the Unicode Consortium, which gave it a new lease of life, allowing the Rohingya to send digital messages in their own alphabet.
It was then that Ismail, like many other Rohingya, took online courses to finally read and write in their mother tongue.
“At the age of 29, I learnt the script of my language which I have been speaking since my birth,” he told Arab News.
“We were never taught in that language. The authorities there (in Myanmar) did not allow any kind of teaching in the Rohingya language.”
Ismail’s family fled Myanmar in 2007. They spent six years in Bangladesh and then found a way to move to India, joining a 40,000-member Rohingya community.
He now lives in Faridabad, a district adjacent to Delhi, where he is a preacher and — since he mastered the Hanifi writing system — also a Rohingya tutor.
“It’s my life’s mission to teach my fellow Rohingya the script of the language, so that our identity and history are preserved,” Ismail said.
“This is quite empowering for us and gives us a sense of rootedness. We would translate books and other educational texts in our language to educate our people.”
In his poor, slum neighborhood, he has built a small makeshift pavilion where classes take place. Besides the Rohingya language, he also teaches Arabic and Urdu.
“Arabic is important for the community people to know because they have to learn the Qur’an,” he said.
“I feel it’s my duty to educate Rohingya kids and adults so that they know about themselves and the world.”
He can be sure that his mission will be taken up by his students.
One of them, Mariyan, has been studying with Ismail for over a month.
“I come every morning for two hours to learn the language,” the 10-year-old told Arab News. “My mother also wants to learn. When I learn the language, I can teach her.”
Her classmate, Aisha Siddiq, is also learning the script for the first time. Until now, like most Rohingya children, she has only known Rohingya oral tradition, its folktales, folk songs and lullabies.
“I hope that despite challenges I will be able to learn it in (a) few months so that I can gradually read books in my language,” she said.
“When I grow up, I would like to write the story of the struggle (of) my family and community in my own language.”
For elder Rohingya, the reclaimed language is also a new means of survival for the community.
“The authorities in Myanmar want to obliterate our linguistic footprints so that they could deny our existence” said Sabber Kyaw Min, 34, the founder of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, an NGO in New Delhi.
He has been learning how to write in his mother tongue for the past three months.
“For me, my language means telling my own story,” Sabber said. “Language reflects the community’s history, culture and background.”

 

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK’s pandemic preparations

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK’s pandemic preparations
AFP

  • The UK suffered one of the worst Covid-19 death tolls in Europe with more than 128,500 fatalities recorded by mid-July 2021
  • Chaired by retired senior judge Heather Hallett, the first phase of the inquiry is focusing on the UK's resilience and preparedness
AFP

LONDON: The UK government’s focus on Brexit seriously hampered pandemic planning, an inquiry examining the country’s handling of the Covid-19 health emergency was told on Tuesday.
Hugo Keith, lead lawyer to the Covid-19 inquiry which is holding its first public session, said the country’s departure from the European Union had “required an enormous amount of planning and preparation.”
“It is clear that such planning, from 2018 onwards, crowded out and prevented some or perhaps a majority of the improvements that central government itself understood were required to be made to resilience planning and preparedness.”
The UK suffered one of the worst Covid-19 death tolls in Europe with more than 128,500 fatalities recorded by mid-July 2021.
The current toll of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate stands at just over 227,000, according to the latest government figures.
Chaired by retired senior judge Heather Hallett, the first phase of the inquiry is focusing on the UK’s resilience and preparedness.
But relatives of people who died have already condemned the inquiry for failing to include them and say it will be a “farce” if they are not able to testify.
Members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign lined up outside the inquiry in central London holding pictures of their loved ones.
“Without learning from the experiences of our members, how can the inquiry properly evaluate the decisions made by those in charge?” group member Barbara Herbert, who lost her husband Paul to Covid, said earlier this week.
“We are people that will be able to put reality to the theory that Hallett is testing, that has got to happen, otherwise it’s just a farce,” added Saleyha Ahsan, a doctor whose father Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudry also died.
Launching proceedings, Hallett pledged that those who suffered during the pandemic would “always be at the heart of the inquiry.”
She paid tribute to the relatives’ “dignified vigil,” adding that she hoped they would “understand when they see the results of the work we are doing that I am listening to them.”
“Their loss will be recognized,” added Hallett, who previously oversaw the coroner’s inquests into the 52 people killed in the July 7, 2005 London bombings.
The inquiry is also facing controversy over its request for the unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks of pandemic era prime minister Boris Johnson who established the probe in 2021.
The request for the material has prompted a legal challenge from the government of his successor Rishi Sunak.
Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic, has denied trying to block the material, while Johnson is said to be in favor of it being shared.
Hallett, however, has refused to back down over her request for the unredacted communications, likely to include exchanges at the heart of government relating to the ordering of lockdowns in 2020, when Sunak was in charge of the country’s purse strings.
A High Court judge is due to rule on the request at the end of June, with the material expected to be central to the inquiry’s second phase later in 2023 on government decision-making.
The first witnesses to give evidence in person to the inquiry will be leading epidemiologists Jimmy Whitworth and Charlotte Hammer on Wednesday.
Public inquiries in the UK are government-funded but have an independent chair. They investigate matters of public concern, establishing facts about what happened, why and what lessons can be learned.
They do not rule on civil or criminal liability, and any recommendations are not legally binding.
Later phases of the inquiry will focus on how the UK health service coped with the pandemic, vaccines and therapeutics, government procurement and the impact on the care sector.
Interim reports will be published before the scheduled end of the hearings by mid-2026.

Kosovo PM presents plan to defuse tensions in Serb-majority area

Kosovo PM presents plan to defuse tensions in Serb-majority area
Reuters

  • During the operation to arrest Milun Milenkovic, three Kosovo Albanian policemen were slightly injured, Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said
  • Some 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes late last month
Reuters

PRISTINA: Kosovo’s prime minister on Tuesday presented a plan to defuse tensions in its Serb-majority north that would include fresh local elections and cuts in special police, bowing to pressure from key Western supporters of its independence.
Kosovo police meanwhile said they arrested a Serb identified by Pristina as an organizer of attacks on NATO peacekeepers who deployed in the north last month amid violent Serb unrest over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in their area.
During the operation to arrest Milun Milenkovic, three Kosovo Albanian policemen were slightly injured, Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said on his Facebook page.
Some 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes late last month after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election in which turnout was just 3.5 percent after Serbs who form a majority in the region boycotted the vote.
The United States and European Union have called on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove special police used to install them and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous Serb municipalities in the region.
Kurti said that “violent (Serb) groups have been withdrawn from Kosovo territory (and therefore) the presence of Kosovo police troops in three municipal buildings will be downsized.”
“The government of the Republic of Kosovo will coordinate with all the actors and announce early elections in four municipalities in the north,” Kurti told a press conference after meeting ambassadors of the United States, Italy, France, Germany and Britain, known as the Quint group.
He said he had presented his plan to EU and US envoys and called for a follow-up meeting between Serbian and Kosovo officials in the Serbian capital Belgrade.
Kurti said nothing about setting up the association of Serb municipalities which would ensure greater autonomy for the Serb majority area. He has been loath to implement the accord, citing fears that it would spur the region to seek to rejoin Serbia.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urged Kosovo last week to grant more autonomy to Serbs before organizing a new vote.
Kosovo declared internationally recognized independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after an uprising by the 90 percent ethnic Albanian majority against repressive Serbian rule. NATO bombing drove out Serbian security forces but Belgrade continues to regard Kosovo only as its southern province.

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report
AFP

  • Death toll is much higher than others that have circulated, including those from international organizations
AFP

OSLO: More than 6,000 civilians were killed in Myanmar in the first 20 months after the February 2021 military coup, a report published Tuesday by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo said.
“Our data shows that the human toll of the conflict is higher than previously reported, and while the junta is clearly the main killer, anti-junta forces also have large amounts of blood on their hands,” Stein Tonnesson, one of the two co-authors of the report, said in a statement.
The report said 6,337 civilians were killed “for political reasons” between February 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, and 2,614 were injured.
That toll is much higher than others that have circulated, including those from international organizations.
According to the report, almost half of the deaths, 3,003, were attributed to the regime – the army, police and militias – while 2,152 were attributed to armed opposition groups.
Twelve were attributed to other civilians not affiliated with either the regime or opponents, and 1,170 to undetermined actors.
“This is a larger number than is normally cited in the media, and yet it is only an estimate, based on reported killings gathered from reliable media reports,” the report said.
“The actual total is surely higher since many killings have likely gone unreported.”
Alleging massive fraud, the Myanmar military annulled the legislative elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and overthrew her government.
Since then, the junta has carried out a large-scale repression of any opposition, arresting more than 23,000 people according to a local watchdog.

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • World’s largest Muslim-majority nation to send 230,000 Hajj pilgrims this year
  • Saudi Arabia also operates flagship Makkah Route initiative in Indonesia
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities recognized and appreciated Saudi care and attention in handling pilgrims from the country, officials said as the Southeast Asian nation sent the world’s biggest contingent for this year’s Hajj.

Nearly 230,000 worshippers from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation will make the pilgrimage, around one-third of them seniors or aged over 65.

“So far and generally speaking, the Hajj departures from Indonesia have been going well and the majority is going according to plan,” Indonesia’s consul general in Jeddah, Eko Hartono, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Due to the large number of flights, Hartono said there were initial logistical difficulties, but they had already been resolved. Hajj flights from Indonesia are scheduled to continue until June 22.

“Saudi Arabia has made maximum efforts in facilitating (the pilgrims). They even came to Indonesia for a check to resolve flight issues,” he added.

“They also provide fast-track service, or Makkah Route initiative, for pilgrims from the airport in Jakarta. Hopefully this initiative can expand to other airports in Indonesia.”

Launched in 2019 in Muslim-majority countries, Saudi Arabia’s flagship Makkah Route initiative allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfil all visa, customs, and health requirements in one place, at the airport of origin, and save long hours of waiting before and upon reaching the Kingdom.

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said flight quality and punctuality had been increasing for the second round of Hajj departures from Indonesia.

“Our communication with the Saudi government, including with the Saudi ambassador and all parties are so effective because there’s always improvement,” Qoumas added.

“These improved flight services show concern of the Saudi government to facilitate Indonesian pilgrims. I appreciate it.”

