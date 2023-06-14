You are here

Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United

Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United
Baseball United Global Ambassador Albert Pujols, left, with CEO Kash Shaikh. (Baseball United)
Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United

Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United
  Future first ballot Hall of Famer will also serve as executive adviser to Baseball United CEO Kash Shaikh
DUBAI: Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, announced on Wednesday that Albert Pujols, one of the greatest players in baseball history, would serve as the organization’s official global ambassador.

Pujols played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball and won three MVP Awards, two World Series championships and a Batting Title.

Pujols was an 11-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger, and twice led the league in home runs. Last year, he joined Hall of Famer Hank Aaron as the only players in Major League Baseball history with more than 3,000 hits and 700 home runs. He is second place all-time for career RBIs and total bases, and fourth all-time in career home runs after starring for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In this newly created role, Pujols will help to promote the new league, its franchises and events through Baseball United campaigns and via his personal social platforms. Pujols will also join Baseball United executives in government meetings and community activities within the Middle East.

“We are so grateful to partner with Albert to help bring the great game of baseball to a new generation of fans in a new part of the world,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United.

“Albert is one of the best players in the history of the game, with legendary accomplishments that will never be forgotten. He’s also one of the game’s greatest ambassadors, playing the right way, leading with honor and integrity, and teaching with passion and humility. There’s no better person to team with our current group of baseball legends as we collectively work to grow the game. I’m looking forward to working with Albert as we write a new chapter in baseball history.”

In addition to Shaikh, Baseball United’s ownership group includes Hall of Famers Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera, as well as Adrian Beltre, Felix Hernandez and Elvis Andrus.

The league begins play with its Dubai Showcase this November, which will feature its first two franchises — the Mumbai Cobras and Karachi Monarchs — as well as two additional franchises that will be announced in the coming weeks. The Dubai Showcase will be the first time professional baseball is played in the history of the region.

“I am truly honored to partner with Baseball United to help bring professional baseball to the Middle East and South Asia,” Pujols said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow the game we love in a way that no one has ever done before. I’m very grateful to Kash, John Miedreich (executive vice president, Baseball Operations), and the entire BU team for trusting me with this important work. And I can’t wait to get to Dubai.”

In addition to his global ambassador role, Pujols will serve as executive adviser to Shaikh, sharing his input and expertise on topics such as baseball operations, gameplay innovation and global development.

'Big Game Brooks' Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. His health. His trophy count. His mood.

Especially his mood.

Koepka all but shrugged at the chaos surrounding golf, an agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi national wealth fund that pays for LIV Golf. He remembers having breakfast at The Grove in Florida when he heard the news. And then he went out to practice for the US Open.

“There’s four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them,” he said. “And I want to play well.”

But when he finished speaking Tuesday, he hopped off his chair and said with the slightest smile, “See you at Travelers.”

That would be the Travelers Championship next week, a PGA Tour event that excludes him as a LIV member.

A few minutes later, after a brief television interview, Koepka was headed toward the clubhouse at Los Angeles Country Club when someone referenced his cheeky remark by saying, “Really, Brooks?”

Another smile, and he moved his hand in a circular motion to indicate stirring the pot.

Rarely has such big news had so few answers, and Koepka was among those who wasn’t sure where this business agreement among the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund was headed.

Nor does he particularly care.

Koepka cares about the majors, and no one is playing them better at the moment.

He had the 54-hole lead at the Masters until Jon Rahm tracked him down, and Koepka won his fifth major, the PGA Championship, at Oak Hill. That was his favorite, mainly because of injuries to his knee that made him wonder if his best golf already was behind him.

Koepka has said if healthy, that might have made his decision to move to LIV Golf last year more difficult.

He’s happy with where he is, no matter the format or how often he plays. Everything is geared around the majors.

The record is astounding. Along with his five majors, his has four runner-up finishes. Dating to 2015, when Koepka first became eligible for all of them, he has finished in the top 10 in 18 of his last 30 majors.

He has spent one round over two days on the North course at LACC, the front nine on Monday and the back on Tuesday, and then there will be nine holes on the final day of practice.

In the midst of these preparations is chatter about where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are headed under the agreement. Some believe it can be a distraction, others figure it all goes away once numbers start to fill scorecards on Thursday.

Koepka doesn’t mind either way.

“The more chaotic things get, the easier it gets for me,” he said. “Everything starts to slow down and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

He believes that’s one reason he thrives in the biggest events.

“I enjoy the chaos,” he said.

His definition of chaos is not just what happens off the course. Koepka thinks back to Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 US Open, when the course got away from the USGA (again) and no one from the final 22 groups broke par in the third round. That’s the year Phil Mickelson swatted a moving ball on the 13th green out of frustration.

Koepka wound up winning, making him the first back-to-back US Open champion since Curtis Strange in 1989.

“Everybody was ... complaining,” he said. “They were all so focused on the golf course they kind of forgot about what was going on, that they were there to play a major championship. OK, the greens are pretty fast. But if you leave yourself with an uphill putt, it’s not too bad.”

He smiled as if everyone should know this.

Koepka clearly has a winning formula, and that starts with good health. A year ago, having not given his left knee time to heal, he tied for 55th in two majors and missed the cut in the other two. It was during that stretch he wondered if he could compete with the best every week.

And then LIV came calling and paying, he had a full offseason to recover, and he looks like the Koepka of old.

He’s back to being “Big Game Brooks.”

Koepka knows the history of the major, that it’s how careers are measured. But the passion comes from experience. He qualified for the 2012 US Open as an amateur, was tied for the lead after nine holes playing in the final group (1 under) “and just gagged it up on the back nine.” He shot 42 for a 77 and missed the cut.

A year later, he was invited to the PGA Championship and spent the final round playing with Tiger Woods.

But it was 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2 that really sparked him. He had no chance that week — Martin Kaymer won by eight — but Koepka fought his way into a tie for fourth.

“That was kind of the first taste of it,” he said.

The finish effectively earned Koepka, who started his career on the Challenge Tour in Europe, a PGA Tour card. He won the Phoenix Open the next year and has been a force in them ever since — at least when healthy.

That’s where it all starts with Koepka, who looked to be in fine form on so many levels with another major on the horizon.

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Mark Stone grabbed a brilliant hat-trick as the Vegas Golden Knights thrashed the Florida Panthers 9-3 on Tuesday to clinch the NHL Stanley Cup for the first time in the franchise’s six-year history.
The Knights, who had taken a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a battling victory in Florida on Saturday, dominated throughout at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena to seal an emphatic victory over the Eastern Conference champions.
Florida were always struggling to keep a rampant Vegas at bay as the Knights became the fastest expansion team to win ice hockey’s greatest prize, clinching the title in their sixth season.
The previous record had been held by the Philadelphia Flyers, who won the title in their seventh season in the 1973-74 campaign.
Vegas captain Stone’s hat-trick was the first by a player in a Stanley Cup-clinching game since Babe Dye achieved the feat for Toronto in 1922.

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
  • Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position
  • Brazil, five-time world champions, have been without a coach since the resignation of Tite
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said on Tuesday he expects to meet with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti or his representative this week to discuss the possibility of appointing him coach of Brazil.

Despite Ancelotti publicly saying he will hono r the last year of his contract with Real amid interest from Brazil, Rodrigues did not rule out waiting until July 2024.

“In that case (waiting until 2024), it will not be a decision that I make by my own, I have to listen and discuss with our board and with the players, because they need to be heard,” Rodrigues told reporters after presenting an anti-racism campaign at the Spanish FA (RFEF) headquarters in Madrid.

“The decision has to be in sync with what the players think. So it’s something we will have to discuss in the future.

“But we have a clear objective (hiring Ancelotti) and we are going after this objective.

“I will stay in Spain until June 18 and we have a couple of meetings aligned. I can’t say publicly that it’s with Ancelotti himself, but we hope to go back to Brazil with a more clear message regarding him.”

Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position if he was available at the end of the European season.

“We have him as one of the best coaches in the world. Not only because he is a winner, but he is also the ideal person for the vast majority of players,” Rodrigues told a news conference on Tuesday.

“He is a great group manager. Those who played with him miss him and consider him one of the best in the world. And young people want him to be their coach. One of the best coaches in the world would fit perfectly in the biggest national team in the world.”

Brazil, five-time world champions, have been without a coach since the resignation of Tite following their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup in December.

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
  Libya defeated Lebanon 5-2, Morocco triumphed 5-2 over hosts Saudi Arabia, Kuwait beat Egypt 6-2 and Algeria recorded a 2-0 victory over Iraq in the quarter finals in Jeddah
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Libya, Morocco, Kuwait and Algeria are through to the semi-finals of the 2023 Arab Futsal Cup after an exciting day of competition in Saudi Arabia.

In first of the quarter-finals, all of which were played on Tuesday at the Ministry of Sports Hall in Jeddah, Libya defeated Lebanon 5-2. Libya’s goals were scored by Mohammed Saeed, who grabbed two, Ziad Aziz, Izz Al-Din Al-Marimi and Ahmed Al-Agnaf. Lebanon’s consolations came from Issa Mahrez and Majd Hamoush. Libya’s Suhaib Al-Ghoul was named player of the match. 

In the second game, Morocco triumphed 5-2 over Saudi Arabia, the winners’ goals coming from Khaled Bu Zaid, Sofiane Shaarawy, Anas Al-Ayyan, Reda Al-Khayari and Idris Rais. Nawaf Arwan scored both Saudi goals. Morocco’s Al-Ayyan won the player of the match award.

Kuwait beat Egypt 6-2 thanks to two goals from Badr Al-Mansour and one each from Omar Al-Shatti, Abdul Rahman Al-Taweel, Suleiman Al-Omran and Abdul-Latif Al-Abbasi. Mustafa Khalaf found the net twice for Egypt, and Kuwait’s Al-Taweel was player of the match. 

In the last of the quarter-finals, Algeria recorded a 2-0 victory over Iraq, with both goals scored by Amin Ben Sharif. The player of the match award went to Algerian goalkeeper Samir Tafaf.

Libya will play Morocco, and Kuwait will take on Algeria in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
  • Darlow’s ban also prevents him from being in the vicinity of stadiums
  • Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at Hillsborough in 1989, making it Britain’s worst sporting disaster
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: A Tottenham fan was banned from attending football matches for three years on Tuesday for making gestures mocking the Hillsborough disaster during a Premier League game against Liverpool.

Kieron Darlow, a 25-year-old man from Welwyn, north of London, made the gestures at a game between the teams at Anfield on April 30, British prosecutors said.

“Darlow was laughing and those who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress,” the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Darlow’s ban also prevents him from being in the vicinity of stadiums.

“Darlow admitted making a gesture toward the Liverpool fans and that this was a reference to the Hillsborough disaster,” prosecutor Andrew Page said. “He admitted that this was to suggest that fans without tickets had pushed forward in the tragedy and had been partly to blame for the crush that led to so many deaths.

“He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress. He admitted that his behavior was unacceptable and regrets his actions.”

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at Hillsborough in 1989, making it Britain’s worst sporting disaster.

A jury at an inquest ruled in 2016 that the fans were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.

