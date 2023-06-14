Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 400,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia reinforces commitment to eradicate forced labor

RIYADH: Reinforcing its commitment to eradicate forced labor, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that it will soon approve a national policy on combating the practice.



Details of the new policy were shared on the sidelines of the 111th International Labor Conference in Geneva organized by the ministry, said the MHRSD.



MHRSD Vice Minister for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain opened the event, highlighting the Kingdom’s initiatives and proactive measures to tackle this issue head-on.



The new national policy on combating forced labor will be the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and will build on extensive initiatives to be implemented in Saudi Arabia over the next three years.



Developed in consultation with international partners, the policy will bring into force new requirements, including more stringent monitoring of labor conditions and tougher punishment of abuses.



The policy will integrate all government sectors to combat forced labor and create effective coordination mechanisms.



It will also take a thorough and collaborative approach to guarantee that victims receive justice and have access to the support necessary to recover and rebuild their lives.



Sattam Al-Harbi, deputy minister for control and development of work environment at the MHRSD, said: “The scourge of forced labor is a global issue which demands a global solution. Only through international collaboration can we tackle forced labor at scale with the urgency required.

Sattam Al-Harbi, deputy minister for control and development of work environment at the MHRSD. (Supplied)





“Saudi Arabia has long prioritized this issue and has taken great strides forward, joining international commitments and setting new standards in the region. The new national policy on combating forced labor is a testament to the importance of this issue to our government.

“But we recognize that we must go further to support those still subjected to — or at risk of — forced labor. Working with the International Labor Organization and International Organization for Migration, we are determined to continue spearheading regional progress on this issue. We also recognize that closely engaging with governments and expert groups in labor source markets will be crucial to deliver real change.”



The panel discussion covered how international organizations and civil society can support efforts to combat forced labor and promote ethical work.



“IOM welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts and valued commitment to combating forced labor to ensure protection of foreign workers. The new policy on combating forced labor is crucial and stands as a landmark for the Kingdom and the (Middle East and North Africa) region as a whole,” said Mohamed El Zarkani, IOM chief of mission in Bahrain and head of the Gulf coordination unit.



“We will continue working with our valued and strategic partners in Saudi Arabia and the GCC to provide technical consultation and programmatic support to combat forced labor in all its shapes and forms,” added El Zarkani.



In 2021, the ILO acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s firm commitment to combating forced labor in all its forms, including human trafficking.



On May 26, 2021, Saudi Arabia deposited the instrument of ratification of the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930, becoming the 52nd country worldwide and the first among GCC states to ratify this instrument.

Overwhelmingly adopted during the 2014 International Labour Conference, the protocol reinforces the international legal framework for combating forced labor.



As the first GCC nation to ratify the protocol, Saudi Arabia set an important regional precedent and built on its ongoing work, which includes the adoption of the Human Trafficking Act in 2009 and the National Plan for Combating Human Trafficking, which was renewed in 2021.



The intensified focus on combating forced labor forms part of the ministry’s long-term commitment to ensuring the equal protection of workers’ and employers’ rights and supports its efforts under Vision 2030 to improve working conditions in the Kingdom.