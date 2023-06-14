You are here

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 400,000 amphetamine pills

Officials seized the pills during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom. (Twitter/@SPAregions)
  • Seizure led to the arrest of eight drug traders
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 400,000 amphetamine pills in the Jeddah Governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials seized 410,000 amphetamine pills that had been concealed inside a truck carrying goods.

The seizure led to the arrest of eight drug traders, including five Yemeni nationals who had entered the Kingdom illegally.

Money found in the possession of those arrested was seized and their cases were referred to the Public Prosecution. 
 

Topics: Drug bust

Taif governor reviews airport operations for Hajj

Taif governor reviews airport operations for Hajj
Taif governor reviews airport operations for Hajj

  • Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud expressed his pride in the airport operations
RIYADH: Taif Gov. Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud visited Taif International Airport to review services provided to Hajj pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

He was briefed on the airport’s operations and services provided to the province’s residents and visitors.

The director general of the airport said that several schemes, in cooperation with government and private bodies, had been launched for Hajj, including hosting pilgrim welcome ceremonies, expediting the completion of arrival and entry procedures, and launching a platform for medical consultations.

Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud expressed his pride in the airport operations, adding that its services represented Saudi Arabia’s care and concern for pilgrims. 
 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Taif

Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes

Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes
Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes

  • Woman was transferred to hospital for a thorough medical examination
RIYADH: A medical team at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Medical Center in Madinah saved the life of an Indonesian woman whose heart stopped for 8 minutes after landing at the airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

After her condition stabilized, the woman was transferred to hospital for a thorough medical examination.

The medical center has received 90,104 pilgrims since the beginning of the Hajj season this year through the main center and temporary health units inside the airport, with 87,857 pilgrims benefiting from its preventive services, 2,218 being treated as patients and 29 being referred to a hospital for a treatment plan.

 
 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Madinah

Saudi Arabia reinforces commitment to eradicate forced labor

Saudi Arabia reinforces commitment to eradicate forced labor
Saudi Arabia reinforces commitment to eradicate forced labor

  • The new national policy on combating forced labor will be the first of its kind in the GCC region
  • It will build on extensive initiatives to be implemented in Saudi Arabia over the next three years
RIYADH: Reinforcing its commitment to eradicate forced labor, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that it will soon approve a national policy on combating the practice.

Details of the new policy were shared on the sidelines of the 111th International Labor Conference in Geneva organized by the ministry, said the MHRSD.

MHRSD Vice Minister for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain opened the event, highlighting the Kingdom’s initiatives and proactive measures to tackle this issue head-on.

The new national policy on combating forced labor will be the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and will build on extensive initiatives to be implemented in Saudi Arabia over the next three years.

Developed in consultation with international partners, the policy will bring into force new requirements, including more stringent monitoring of labor conditions and tougher punishment of abuses.

The policy will integrate all government sectors to combat forced labor and create effective coordination mechanisms.

It will also take a thorough and collaborative approach to guarantee that victims receive justice and have access to the support necessary to recover and rebuild their lives.

Sattam Al-Harbi, deputy minister for control and development of work environment at the MHRSD, said: “The scourge of forced labor is a global issue which demands a global solution. Only through international collaboration can we tackle forced labor at scale with the urgency required.

Sattam Al-Harbi, deputy minister for control and development of work environment at the MHRSD. (Supplied)



“Saudi Arabia has long prioritized this issue and has taken great strides forward, joining international commitments and setting new standards in the region. The new national policy on combating forced labor is a testament to the importance of this issue to our government.

“But we recognize that we must go further to support those still subjected to — or at risk of — forced labor. Working with the International Labor Organization and International Organization for Migration, we are determined to continue spearheading regional progress on this issue. We also recognize that closely engaging with governments and expert groups in labor source markets will be crucial to deliver real change.”

The panel discussion covered how international organizations and civil society can support efforts to combat forced labor and promote ethical work.

“IOM welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts and valued commitment to combating forced labor to ensure protection of foreign workers. The new policy on combating forced labor is crucial and stands as a landmark for the Kingdom and the (Middle East and North Africa) region as a whole,” said Mohamed El Zarkani, IOM chief of mission in Bahrain and head of the Gulf coordination unit.

“We will continue working with our valued and strategic partners in Saudi Arabia and the GCC to provide technical consultation and programmatic support to combat forced labor in all its shapes and forms,” added El Zarkani.

In 2021, the ILO acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s firm commitment to combating forced labor in all its forms, including human trafficking.

On May 26, 2021, Saudi Arabia deposited the instrument of ratification of the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930, becoming the 52nd country worldwide and the first among GCC states to ratify this instrument.

Overwhelmingly adopted during the 2014 International Labour Conference, the protocol reinforces the international legal framework for combating forced labor.

As the first GCC nation to ratify the protocol, Saudi Arabia set an important regional precedent and built on its ongoing work, which includes the adoption of the Human Trafficking Act in 2009 and the National Plan for Combating Human Trafficking, which was renewed in 2021.

The intensified focus on combating forced labor forms part of the ministry’s long-term commitment to ensuring the equal protection of workers’ and employers’ rights and supports its efforts under Vision 2030 to improve working conditions in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Forced labor

20 startups graduate from Misk Accelerator program

20 startups graduate from Misk Accelerator program
20 startups graduate from Misk Accelerator program

  • This comes in cooperation with the global innovation Plug and Play platform, through which Misk seeks to empower startups in the Saudi Arabia
  • Held in the Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, the graduation took place on the day of presenting the projects that qualified for the final stage
RIYADH: Twenty technology startups from the fourth cohort of the Misk Accelerator program graduated on Wednesday, as announced by the foundation.
This comes in cooperation with the global innovation Plug and Play platform, through which Misk seeks to empower startups in the Saudi Arabia.
Held in the Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, the graduation took place on the day of presenting the projects that qualified for the final stage.
The program is considered one of the most essential business accelerators in the region since its launch in 2019, as it supports emerging technology companies in their initial stages.
It has enabled more than 130 startups, creating more than 2,330 jobs, with a total market value exceeding the barrier of SR1.2 billion ($320 million).
The CEO of the foundation, Dr. Badr Al-Badr, said that Misk is distinguished by its vital system, based on the vision of its founder, pointing to the endeavor to open broad and diverse horizons for young people and owners of startup companies.
This allows them to invest in their latent capabilities and develop the professional and personal skills that qualify them to lead the future of the Kingdom.
Al-Badr added that Misk harnesses all its capabilities to support youth and create opportunities for them to empower and involve them in addressing future challenges through its various paths, affiliates, and innovative initiatives and programs.
The CEO and founder of Plug and Play, Saeed Amidi, said that the commitment and achievements of these startups are an indication of the qualitative talents in the Kingdom, stressing that cooperation with Misk Foundation in supporting these technology startups is essential for the growth of the entrepreneurial environment in Saudi Arabia.
The graduation day was attended by investors who viewed 20 presentations.
With that, technology companies can begin the next step of their entrepreneurial journey of seeking rapid growth after passing the intensive training phase, which lasted 12 weeks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Misk Accelerator Plug and Play

Saudi Shoura Council delegates attend interfaith dialogue conference in Morocco

Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, leads the Kingdom’s delegation at conference in Morocco. (SPA)
Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, leads the Kingdom’s delegation at conference in Morocco. (SPA)
Saudi Shoura Council delegates attend interfaith dialogue conference in Morocco

  • Participants in the conference identified avenues of collaboration in areas such promoting peace, the rule of law, building a common future, and gender equality
RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, led the Kingdom’s delegation at Morocco’s Parliamentary Conference on “Interfaith Dialogue: Working together for our common future,” on Wednesday.

During the opening session, King Mohammed VI of Morocco sent a message the participants, read out by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El-Alami.

The king stressed that interfaith dialogue, meaningful coexistence, and cooperation for the accomplishment of humanitarian goals would be key levers to build upon in order to spare humanity the evils of strife and suffering.

Participants in the conference identified avenues of collaboration in areas such promoting peace, the rule of law, building a common future, gender equality and youth participation.

The conference, which concluded today, aims to engage in constructive dialogue and exchange best practices to address key issues that hinder sustainable coexistence, and to explore opportunities for joint action in order to build more peaceful and inclusive societies in the future.

The Kingdom’s Shoura Council delegation includes members Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Deghather, Princess Al-Jawhara bint Fahd, Mubarak bin Khalaf Al-Dosari, and Dr. Zainab bint Muthanna Abu Talib.

The conference was organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco in cooperation with Religions for Peace, and with the support of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Mohammadia League of Religious Scholars.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Morocco interfaith conference

