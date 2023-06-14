Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 400,000 amphetamine pills

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, led the Kingdom’s delegation at Morocco’s Parliamentary Conference on “Interfaith Dialogue: Working together for our common future,” on Wednesday.
During the opening session, King Mohammed VI of Morocco sent a message the participants, read out by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El-Alami.
The king stressed that interfaith dialogue, meaningful coexistence, and cooperation for the accomplishment of humanitarian goals would be key levers to build upon in order to spare humanity the evils of strife and suffering.
Participants in the conference identified avenues of collaboration in areas such promoting peace, the rule of law, building a common future, gender equality and youth participation.
The conference, which concluded today, aims to engage in constructive dialogue and exchange best practices to address key issues that hinder sustainable coexistence, and to explore opportunities for joint action in order to build more peaceful and inclusive societies in the future.
The Kingdom’s Shoura Council delegation includes members Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Deghather, Princess Al-Jawhara bint Fahd, Mubarak bin Khalaf Al-Dosari, and Dr. Zainab bint Muthanna Abu Talib.
The conference was organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco in cooperation with Religions for Peace, and with the support of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Mohammadia League of Religious Scholars.