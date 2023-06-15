You are here

  • Home
  • Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee
Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he was prime minister.(AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4mh5e

Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he was prime minister, a UK parliamentary committee ruled on Thursday.
The committee said Johnson would have been suspended as an MP for 90 days for “repeated” contempts of parliament had he not resigned last week. Johnson called the report a “protracted political assassination”.

Topics: Boris Johnson

Related

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
World
Boris Johnson’s shock exit reverberates through British ruling party

Ukraine claims gains despite Russia ‘powerful resistance’

Ukraine claims gains despite Russia ‘powerful resistance’
Updated 32 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine claims gains despite Russia ‘powerful resistance’

Ukraine claims gains despite Russia ‘powerful resistance’
  • "The enemy is pulling up additional reserves and is trying with all its might to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces," said Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar
  • He reported an advance of more than three kilometres in the area of Bakhmut over the past ten days
Updated 32 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Kyiv on Thursday reported progress in its counteroffensive on the eastern and southern fronts, despite contending with strong resistance from Russian troops.
The chief of the UN’s atomic watchdog arrived in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzia — home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant and one of the current fronts — to assess risks to the site following the destruction of a major dam.
His visit came as Kyiv, bolstered with Western weapons and training, pushed its long-awaited effort to force Russian troops off its territory.
AFP journalists saw Ukrainian artillery continue to target Russian positions around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.
Moscow claimed victory in Bakhmut last month after the longest battle of the war that claimed thousands of lives and left the city in ruins.
“The enemy is pulling up additional reserves and is trying with all its might to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar told a briefing.
Malyar reported an advance of more than three kilometers (1.8 miles) in the area of Bakhmut over the past ten days.
Since the start of the offensive in early June Ukrainian forces have recaptured seven settlements and more than 100 square kilometers (under 40 square miles) of territory, said Oleksiy Gromov of the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff.
“There is a gradual but steady advance of the armed forces” in the south, Malyar told reporters.
“At the same time, the enemy is putting up powerful resistance” on the southern front, she said, referring to mined fields, explosive drones and intense shelling.
Russia said it had repelled all Ukrainian assaults, with President Vladimir Putin this week claiming that Ukraine suffered near “catastrophic” losses.
The region of Zaporizhzhia, where fighting has stepped up, is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Its safety has been a major concern ever since Russian forces seized it more than a year ago, but the destruction of a nearby dam has sparked new fears.
The Russian-held Kakhovka dam, destroyed last week in an attack Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for, formed a reservoir that provided the cooling water for the plant.
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi arrived at the plant on Thursday to assess any damage there, a Russian official said.
Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was initially expected to tour the site Wednesday.
“I want to make my own assessment,” Grossi said during a briefing in Kyiv this week.
“I want to go there, discuss with the management there what measures they are taking, and then make as I said a more definitive assessment of what kind of danger we have.”
Since the conflict’s start Grossi has warned of the potential for a nuclear accident at the plant, where a permanent IAEA team is based.
The IAEA has warned that the Kakhovka dam disaster, which sparked mass evacuations, further complicated “an already precarious nuclear safety and security situation” at the plant.
Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling around the plant.
Ukraine said Russia launched another series of strikes overnight, using four missiles and 20 Iranian-made drones.
The Ukrainian armed force said it intercepted all the drones and one missile, with the remaining three hitting the central city of Kryvyi Rig.
Russian troops already pummeled the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, killing 12 people.
“Three rockets hit two industrial enterprises that had nothing to do with the military,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul said.
The Russian army said it hit drone production sites, adding that “all the assigned targets have been hit.”
In recent weeks Ukraine has increased drone attacks on Russian-controlled territory.
In the latest incident, Russia’s forces downed nine drones over Moscow-annexed Crimea, the Moscow-installed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Thursday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Bakhmut Zaporizhzia

Related

Russia’s Wagner army starts handing Bakhmut over to regular troops
World
Russia’s Wagner army starts handing Bakhmut over to regular troops
Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’
World
Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers
Updated 52 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers
  • Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav read out the charges at a court hearing in the capital New Delhi
  • The investigations followed months of complaints by the country's top wrestlers, including several Olympic and Asian Games medallists
Updated 52 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian police filed charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on Thursday against the chief of the country’s wrestling federation, a powerful member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following complaints made by female wrestlers.
Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav read out the charges at a court hearing in the capital New Delhi.
A police source said last week more than 155 people have been questioned in the investigations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. The investigations followed months of complaints by the country’s top wrestlers, including several Olympic and Asian Games medallists.
In an interview on Wednesday to local media, Singh rejected all allegations against him.
The wrestlers began a sit-in protest against the lack of action in April and were briefly detained by police in New Delhi as they cleared the site the following month.
Images of the athletes being dragged away and carried off in buses went viral, sparking criticism from top athletes and opposition politicians.
The wrestlers also threatened to throw their medals into the Ganges — India’s holiest river — before agreeing to meet Home (Interior) Minister Amit Shah and later the sports minister.
Amid mounting outrage, the wrestlers suspended their protest after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised a June 15 deadline to conclude the probe into Singh.

Topics: India women wrestlers sexual harassment

Related

Indian wrestlers suspend protest after promise of swift probe of federation chief
Sport
Indian wrestlers suspend protest after promise of swift probe of federation chief
Indian wrestlers hold candlelight march demanding arrest of sports official for sexual abuse
World
Indian wrestlers hold candlelight march demanding arrest of sports official for sexual abuse

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters
  • The zone extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan's coast, beyond the limits of its territorial waters
  • "Two ballistic missiles fell inside the EEZ," said Kimi Onoda, parliamentary vice-minister of defence
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Two ballistic missiles fired by North Korea landed in waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Thursday, a Tokyo defense ministry official told reporters.
The zone extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan’s coast, beyond the limits of its territorial waters.
“Two ballistic missiles fell inside the EEZ,” said Kimi Onoda, parliamentary vice-minister of defense.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there were no reports of damage, after South Korea’s military announced the latest in a string of banned weapons tests by Pyongyang.
“Today’s launches violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and are a reckless act which escalates provocations against the international community,” Kishida told reporters.
Japan has “lodged a firm protest against North Korea,” he added.
Two weeks ago, Japan briefly activated its missile alert warning system for the southern Okinawa region when Pyongyang made what it called a failed attempt to put a satellite in space.
North Korean state media said the satellite had crashed into the sea soon after launch, as an “accident occurred” during its flight.

Topics: Japan North Korea missile

Related

Update US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data
World
US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea
World
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies
  • Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius next month countries are finding a successor for the alliance’s secretary general
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that it was up to alliance members to decide if they want to replace him, as they mull further extending his nine years in charge.
Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius next month, NATO’s 31 countries are now discussing finding a successor to replace him as the alliance’s secretary general.
Stoltenberg — who has been at the helm of Western military alliance since 2014 — already had his tenure prolonged by a year to October in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a possible frontrunner to succeed him. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has also thrown his hat in the ring.
But there is so far no consensus on a clear pick among NATO members, and diplomats are increasingly talking up the chances of Stoltenberg being asked to stay on.
Stoltenberg, 64, reiterated that he does not have “any intention of seeking an extension” but that the call was up to NATO members.
“When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies,” Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
“I’m responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future — that is for 31 allies to decide.”
Several diplomats from NATO countries said Wednesday that they would be favorable to keeping Stoltenberg in charge if no obvious replacement were found.
Frederiksen — who has recently visited the United States, NATO’s dominant power — ticks the requirements of some European allies as a possible first female leader and from the EU.
But NATO nations on the alliance’s eastern flank have been pushing for someone from their region to take the reins to underscore a tougher stance on Russia.
If she were chosen, Frederiksen would be the third successive NATO chief from Scandinavia, after Stoltenberg, a Norwegian, and Denmark’s Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Britain’s Wallace has been pushed by London, but numerous allies want a former head of state or government in charge, and diplomats say France wants someone from an EU country.
There is no formal process to pick the NATO secretary general and the choice on previous occasions has sometimes been a little-mentioned option who emerged at the last minute.
The alliance head has traditionally been from Europe.
Any extension for Stoltenberg would likely be up to a summit in Washington next year to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said extending Stoltenberg’s tenure “doesn’t sound bad to my ears”.
“Stoltenberg has done a very good work but, of course, I’m sure that he’s interested in retiring some day,” Kaikkonen said.
“We’ll see what kind of solution we will have.”

Topics: NATO

Related

Turkiye won’t back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests -Erdogan
Middle-East
Turkiye won’t back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests -Erdogan
NATO begins unprecedented air drill in ‘show of strength’
World
NATO begins unprecedented air drill in ‘show of strength’

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
  • Earthquake struck at a depth of 112 kilometers at around 10:00 am local time in waters off Calatagan town
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Manila: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 112 kilometers at around 10:00 am local time, in waters off Calatagan town, about three hours’ drive from the capital Manila.
Calatagan police chief Emil Mendoza said he and his staff rushed outside following the tremor, which was also felt over the country’s heavily populated heartland, including Manila.
“It was a bit strong. We had to run outside,” Mendoza told AFP.
While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, disaster authorities had been deployed to assess the earthquake’s impact, Mendoza said.
Calatagan disaster officer Ronald Torres said the quake lasted between 30 seconds and a minute.
The state seismological agency warned of aftershocks but ruled out tsunami waves due to the tremor’s depth.
The earthquake sent people rushing out of buildings in the capital.
Runways and taxiways at Ninoy Aquino International Airport were temporarily closed to inspect for any damage to the pavement, according to the country’s transportation department.
Operation of the capital’s metro system was also halted while tracks were checked for possible damage.
Images on social media verified by AFP showed a crane truck at a Manila port as it swayed from the force of the tremor.
Diego Mariano, information officer at the civil defense office, said authorities were still assessing the impact of the quake.
“As of now, no major damage or casualties as of reporting time. Assessment still ongoing,” Mariano told reporters in a message.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, triggering landslides and killing more than 200 people.
Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of houses were damaged due to the quake.
In 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture that stretched over a hundred kilometers, causing severe damage and killing more than 1,200 people.

Topics: Philippines earthquake

Related

Break in case of emergency: Japanese vending machine to offer free food if earthquake hits
Offbeat
Break in case of emergency: Japanese vending machine to offer free food if earthquake hits
China navy training ship visits the Philippines
World
China navy training ship visits the Philippines

Latest updates

First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Indian investors gear up for ‘big-time opportunities’ in Saudi real estate
Indian investors gear up for ‘big-time opportunities’ in Saudi real estate
Sweet and savory, Bangladeshi biscuits find top market in Middle East
Sweet and savory, Bangladeshi biscuits find top market in Middle East
Saudi Arabia at UN highlights rights of persons with disabilities
Saudi Arabia at UN highlights rights of persons with disabilities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.