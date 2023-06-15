You are here

Review: PlayStation VR2 headset brings a distinct gaming experience with a hefty price tag  

Review: PlayStation VR2 headset brings a distinct gaming experience with a hefty price tag  
This year, Sony released the PlayStation VR2, their second generation of virtual reality hardware. (PlayStation)
Updated 15 June 2023
James Denselow

Review: PlayStation VR2 headset brings a distinct gaming experience with a hefty price tag  

Review: PlayStation VR2 headset brings a distinct gaming experience with a hefty price tag  
Updated 15 June 2023
James Denselow

LONDON: The unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro VR in June has the gaming world talking again as to whether we are now officially in the era of spatial computing. Already about 10 percent of Americans use a virtual reality headset at least once a month, according to data firm Insider Intelligence. Are we soon going to say goodbye to consoles and sitting in front of televisions or tablets to be replaced by headsets and virtual worlds as part of this new level of experiential gaming?  

This year, Sony released the PlayStation VR2, their second generation of virtual reality hardware. The technology upgrade sees the headset capable of 2,000 x 2,040 pixels-per-eye resolution, OLED panels with refresh rates up to 120Hz and a direct link to the extra power of the PlayStation 5 itself.

Note the headset requires a physical connection to the console, which is sometimes an annoyance, and the battery life for the controllers isn’t great nor are their levels of haptic feedback.

However, all this new spec comes at a cost that isn't cheap with a price tag of $549, more than the console itself. That said, accepting it as a luxury item aside, it is simple to set up with an intuitive menu that allows you to navigate options and the PS5 homepage.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PlayStation (@playstation)

The original Sony VR headset provided entertainment but was limited by its processing power, resulting in a narrow field of view, subpar graphics and a bulky design. It was uncomfortable to wear, which detracted from the immersion, and surprisingly heavy. In contrast, the VR2 headset is significantly more comfortable, offers a wider field of view, and delivers an infinitely better sense of immersion. Indeed, newcomers to the system report the phenomenon of feeling “games sick” as the VR detaches the player from the real world.  

VR2 offers a distinct gaming experience but, as ever with new hardware, there tends to be a gap for software developers to catch up and produce games worthy of the capabilities of the machine. “Horizon Zero Dawn: Call of the Mountain,” for instance, sometimes feels like an extended tech demo, although it effectively demonstrates the capabilities of the headset with its rich, vibrant colors and jaw-dropping graphics.  

Driving, shooting and sports games are all finding their feet with this new tech, but there is little doubting its revolutionary potential. The wider community has landed positively on the games catalog available to date, describing it as a strong start, but there is no doubt that there is more to come. Largely, this is due to the nature of total immersion that gives a greater intensity of experience as it captures all your audio and visual attention — the headset letting in no light for example. However, there has yet to be a decent open-world game for the VR2 with kayaking simulators only able to take you so far. So, perhaps this is the ultimate test for the system: to see if it can maintain intensity over prolonged gameplay.  

Topics: PlayStation Playstation 5 PlayStation VR2

Sounds of the summer: This year's hottest music festivals in the Middle East and beyond

Sounds of the summer: This year’s hottest music festivals in the Middle East and beyond
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Sounds of the summer: This year’s hottest music festivals in the Middle East and beyond

Sounds of the summer: This year’s hottest music festivals in the Middle East and beyond
  Make your summer travel plans, whether regional or international, with music in mind 
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: From Lebanon to the UK, here is your guide to the hottest music festivals from around the world taking place this summer.

Glastonbury 

Where: Pilton, UK 

When: June 21-25 

What: The UK’s most famous festival — if not the world’s — is now 52 years old and still attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Somerset countryside every year to see an eclectic lineup that usually includes obscure up-and-comers, on-trend flavors of the month, and all-conquering megastars. It’s not all about the music, either. Glastonbury hosts stand-up comedy, cabaret, circus acts, theater and dance performances and more — and the audience is usually pretty entertaining too. This year’s Pyramid Stage headliners are English indie darlings Arctic Monkeys (pictured), legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses, and one of the world’s best-selling artists, Elton John. Royal Blood, Lizzo and Lil Nas X are the second-billed acts. There’s some regional representation of a sort from Dubai-based singer-songwriter Yusuf (formerly known as Cat Stevens) too. Over on the Other Stage, you can catch Wizkid, Lana Del Rey, and Queens of the Stone Age. And with more than 50 other stages (or venues/activations) around the festival site, if none of those grab your attention, then something certainly will.  

Other must-see acts: Lewis Capaldi, Manic Street Preachers, The War on Drugs, Japanese Breakfast, Chvrches, Rudimental, Phoenix, The Big Moon, Tinariwen. 

Roskilde 

Where: Roskilde, Denmark 

When: June 24-July 2 

What: If you’re a fan of Glastonbury, then chances are you’ll love Roskilde too. The two venerable events (Roskilde is also more than half-a-century old now) share a similar curatorial outlook, ambience, and ideology (and, this year, many of the same artists), although Roskilde often includes more artists from around Europe. The organizers promise a mixture of “music, arts, activism, camps and freedom,” which is a pretty accurate summary. If you want to catch the big names, then you only need to be there for the final four days. This year’s headliners are hip-hop hero Kendrick Lamar; Lil Nas X, who is building on his TikTok success to become one of the hottest rappers around; Britpop behemoths Blur; and singer-songwriter and rapper Lizzo.   

Other must-see acts: Burna Boy, Queens of the Stone Age, Tove Lo, Rosalia, Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek. 

Montreux Jazz Festival 

Where: Montreux, Switzerland 

When: June 30-July 15 

What: If you like your festival experience to be more glamping than camping, then Montreux is the place for you. The festival — on the Lake Geneva shoreline — was founded in 1967, and immortalized in Deep Purple’s rock classic “Smoke on the Water,” a hint that the “jazz” in the title is somewhat misleading, although jazz remains an important part of the event. There are two main stages, the smaller Montreux Jazz Café, and various shows taking place on boats, trains and small outdoor stages. This year’s headliners include arguably the greatest singer-songwriter of all time, Bob Dylan (pictured); Eighties pop icon Lionel Richie; Lil Nas X (again); UK pop star Sam Smith; US punk veteran Iggy Pop; US singer-songwriter Jon Batiste; the 83-year-old R&B legend Mavis Staples; 86-year-old Chicago blues great Buddy Guy; and disco superstars Nile Rodgers & Chic. Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino plays the Montreux Jazz Lab on July 8. 

Other must-see acts: Idles, Janelle Monae, Morcheeba, Wet Leg, Norah Jones, Chilly Gonzales 

Baalbeck International Festival  

Where: Baalbeck, Lebanon 

When: Weekends, July 1 to 16 

What: One of the only regional music festivals in the summer months, Baalbeck has been running for almost 60 years. It’s set in the magnificent ancient Roman Acropolis in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley and the organizers always arrange an eclectic lineup that can comprise theater, opera, jazz, world music, Arab pop, classical recitals, dance performances and more. This year’s headliners include the Al-Kindi Ensemble with Sheikh Hamed Daoud and the Damascus Whirling Dervishes; Lebanese pop star Melhem Zein (performing in his hometown); and Italian dancer Roberto Bolle (and friends).  

Other must-see acts: Roots in our Hands, Imany (performing her “Voodoo Cello” album) 

Mad Cool 

Where: Madrid, Spain 

When: July 6-8 

What: One of the most reliably consistent European festivals in terms of the quality of its roster, Mad Cool is aptly named. The focus is mainly on rock and electronica. This year’s headliners include the excellent Angel Olsen (pictured), The Black Keys, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Franz Ferdinand, and Spain’s Cupido.  

Other must-see acts: Lil Nas X, The 1975, Sigur Ròs, Jamie XX, Rina Sawayama, Queens of the Stone Age, The Prodigy 

Pitchfork 

Where: Chicago, US 

When: July 21-23 

What: Pitchfork has established itself as one of the best festivals for discovering new talent from the US and attracts some big-name artists to Chicago’s Union Park as well. This year’s headliners are The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with drummer Tom Skinner), folk-rock trio Big Thief, and the genre-hopping Bon Iver (pictured).  

Other must-see acts: Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Rachika Nayar, Yaya Bey, Soul Glo, Killer Mike 

WOMAD 

Where: Malmesbury, UK 

When: July 27-30 

What: The prestigious world music festival offers audiences the chance to discover some amazing talent from outside of the Western mainstream. This year’s three-day event includes some regional talent in the form of Algerian icon Souad Massi and the excellent Palestinian trio 47Soul. Headliners are Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Cinematic Orchestra, Emicida, Soul II Soul, Mariza, and Kate Rusby. 

Other must-see acts: Tank and the Bangas, and the magnificently named Ukulele Death Squad from Australia, who bill themselves as “the world’s most dangerous ukulele group.” 

Sziget 

Where: Budapest, Hungary 

When: August 10-16 

What: There are few more gorgeous settings for a festival than this: the Old Buda Island on the Danube. With more than 1,000 performances taking place each year, Sziget is one of the largest music festivals in Europe and is often dubbed “Europe’s Burning Man,” thanks to its many odd features, including a very weird amusement park. Headliners this year are Florence + The Machine, Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Mumford & Sons, Lorde (pictured), and Billie Eilish. 

Other must-see acts: Sleaford Mods, Arlo Parks, M83, Yungblud, Sam Fender, Foals, Bonobo 

Topics: Music festivals

Emmy-nominated comedian Bill Burr to perform in the UAE 

Emmy-nominated comedian Bill Burr to perform in the UAE 
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Emmy-nominated comedian Bill Burr to perform in the UAE 

Emmy-nominated comedian Bill Burr to perform in the UAE 
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Emmy-nominated US comedian Bill Burr is coming to the UAE to perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Sept. 1. 

The tickets for his show will go on sale on June 19. 

From TV and film performances to live shows, Burr is known for his dark humor and storytelling. 

He recently became the first comedian ever to perform at the legendary Fenway Park in Boston. 

He is famous for his Netflix specials “Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks” and “Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.” 

He was nominated for a Grammy award for his album, “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger,” and an Emmy nomination for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series for his Roku Channel series, “Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass.”

Topics: Bill Burr

'Woven' highlights Saudi culture and heritage at London Design Biennale 

‘Woven’ highlights Saudi culture and heritage at London Design Biennale 
Updated 15 June 2023

‘Woven’ highlights Saudi culture and heritage at London Design Biennale 

‘Woven’ highlights Saudi culture and heritage at London Design Biennale 
  The Kingdom's interactive pavilion focuses on the traditional art of sadu 
Updated 15 June 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is participating in the 4th London Design Biennale with a pavilion entitled “Woven” designed and created by leading designers Ruba Alkhaldi and Lojain Rafaa. 

Over the course of the 25-day biennale, which began June 8, a 50-meter-long tapestry will be woven by visitors to the Saudi Pavilion, based on the traditional Al-Sadu weaving practice historically used by Bedouin women in the Gulf. 

This is the first time that the Kingdom, which is being represented by the Architecture and Design Commission — part of the Ministry of Culture — has participated in the annual exhibition with a large-scale interactive display. 

A traditional sadu weaver in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

“We had an invited call for participation to allow many of our designers to have an opportunity to showcase their work,” Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the commission, told Arab News, adding that the response “shows how, now, there is a legacy that we are building on.”  

She continued: “The traditional art of weaving is also very forward-looking, in the sense that it’s a collaborative design piece where every thread that is now put into the woven canvas is some sort of a timestamp of what is important in our future. And allowing all the participants who would like to be part of this to have a voice and tell us what is important to them,” she added. 

The installation consists of a large loom and visual displays. Participants can choose to weave one of five different color threads. The five colors, according to the curators, represent innovation, nature, spirituality, knowledge, and wellness. 

Al-Solaiman said one of the commission’s aims was to showcase the richness of Saudi culture. “If we look at the traditional art, traditional architecture and how all of that is influencing our cultural renaissance at this time, it’s an amazing time for us to have this multiplicity of voices coming in and showcasing that.” 

Victoria Broackes, director of London Design Biennale, gives the keynote address at London Design Biennale 2023. (Getty Images)

She said the response to the pavilion has been “resoundingly positive,” and that she is excited to see the outcome, as it will create a legacy that can then be displayed at other venues. 

The theme of this year’s biennale is “The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations” and Al-Solaiman feels that “Woven” fits perfectly within that remit. 

“When you remap collaboration, thinking about the past, the present, but then also the future, I think this work really brings all of those together,” she said. 

The commission’s strategy is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and is responsible for “regulating and uplifting” the architecture and design sector, she added. This includes community engagement, talent development, gross domestic product contribution, diversification of the economy, research, and celebrating the products of Saudi architects and designers nationally and internationally. 

Alkhaldi, who is a design innovation strategist, said she focuses on how design can drive future innovation. The collaborative interactive installation is, she said, a platform where the participants’ thoughts and perceptions about the future “will be bonded and connected through what we call the fabric of humanity.” 

Visitors to the London Design Biennale participate in 'Woven.' (Supplied)

Alkhaldi said that they were inspired by Sadu because it was a craft led by powerful nomad women in the desert who had limited resources yet created multiple ways to assemble and create fabric. 

“That fabric, in the end, affected us socially, culturally and even at the level of architecture and art — it’s included in tents, in houses and it’s still part of our culture now,” said the 34-year-old from Dammam. “It was a symbol of revolution and we wanted to recreate that sense of revolution within the experience of the London Design Biennale.” 

Alkhaldi added that she and Rafaa were also inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on creating an innovative community in Saudi Arabia and encourages people to share their thoughts and opinions, and the installation was meant to show their country’s welcoming nature. 

“We’re trying to tell people that we are welcoming (others’) opinions and thoughts and (that we want) to shape the future globally, not just locally,” she explained. 

Victoria Broackes, director of the biennale, said the theme of remapping collaboration was about bringing countries, nations and cities together — to showcase different disciplines and ideas and find new ways of working. 

“The exhibits that we have here from Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai visibly show how these ideas do not come from one type of discipline — they come from a multitude of different people and types of people working together,” she said. 

Topics: Woven London Design Biennale 

Bella Hadid fronts campaign for celebrity-loved beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury 

Bella Hadid fronts campaign for celebrity-loved beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury 
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Bella Hadid fronts campaign for celebrity-loved beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury 

Bella Hadid fronts campaign for celebrity-loved beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury 
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has bagged herself yet another high-profile beauty campaign with British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, joining a glittering roster that includes actress Lily James, and models Jourdan Dunn and Kate Moss. 

Hadid's debut campaign is for the new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, a hydrating matte liquid lipstick formulated with hyaluronic acid to boost hydration. The product comes in eight shades.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

 

“A blessing to work with the iconic @charlottetilbury on the new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur campaign. My dream campaign, I couldn’t have dreamt up a better team or project ... I can’t wait for you all to see the full commercial, I feel so proud,” posted Hadid on Instagram, alongside a brief look at the new campaign. 

Topics: Bella Hadid Charlotte Tilbury

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Disney announced this week that actress Jameel Jamil has joined the voice cast of Pixar’s “Elio,” the 28th animated feature from Pixar Animation. 

The podcaster and presenter — who shot to fame for her fan-favorite role as Tahani on “The Good Place” – will be joined by US actor Brad Garrett. 

Disney released the trailer of the animation this week. 

The movie, scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, revolves around Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the “Communiverse,” an interplanetary organization with representatives from various galaxies.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, Elio must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, survive a series of trials and discover who he is truly meant to be.

Young US star Yonas Kibreab will voice Elio, actress America Ferrera voices his mom, and Jamil and Garrett voice a pair of ambassadors whom Elio meets on his journey.

“GUYS! I am in a PIXAR MOVIE!!” British Pakistani Jamil told her 3.8 million followers on Instagram sharing the trailer. 

“Every time I finish a job, I think to myself, well that’s probably it, nobody will ever hire me again. I had a good run,” she wrote. “Time to go back to school, and then something absolutely wild like this comes along. A beyond dream come true. I don’t know how long this luck of mine will last but I remain so grateful that I get to be a part of things like this. The cast are so talented, the art is so beautiful, and the story is divine.”

The movie is directed by Adrian Molina, the screenwriter and co-director of the Oscar-winning 2017 animated fantasy film “Coco,” and produced by Mary Alice Drumm who was the associate producer of “Coco.”

Jamil’s last show was “She Hulk,” which was released in August 2022. In it, she plays supervillain Titania, whom she herself dubbed “the most annoying MCU character ever.”

Like She-Hulk, Jamil’s character possesses super strength, durability and stamina, but the character obtained her powers differently in the comics, having been exposed to alien technology.

Topics: pixar Jameela Jamil Elio

