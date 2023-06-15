You are here

Report: 81% of gamers and developers in Saudi highly optimistic about industry growth

Report: 81% of gamers and developers in Saudi highly optimistic about industry growth
Over 60% of Saudi gamers and developers expressed confidence in government support. (AstroLabs/Sourced)
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Updated 15 June 2023

Arab News

Report: 81% of gamers and developers in Saudi highly optimistic about industry growth
  • 2023 market outlook issued by digital firm in partnership with asset management company and esports platform
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Eighty-one percent of gamers and developers in Saudi Arabia are highly optimistic about the growth of the industry over the coming year, according to a newly released report.

AstroLabs, in partnership with asset management firm IMPACT46 and esports platform PLAYHERA, produced the 2023 Saudi Gaming Market Outlook Report, which provides an overview of the landscape in the Kingdom and features insights from 130 local gamers and developers.

More than 60 percent of Saudi gamers and developers expressed their confidence in government support, with the majority believing that state investment would accelerate growth this year.

Saudi’s $38-billion investment in gaming and the launch of the Saudi Esports Federation were factors that make the Saudi government “the most significant enabler of the sector,” according to the report.

Fostering the growth of gaming in the Kingdom through upskilling presents key opportunities for the Saudi sector. This was crucial considering the ecosystem was still young, with almost 80 percent of game producers having up to five years of experience in the industry, the report stated.

The report highlighted the importance of revenue generation for those in the industry, with only 33 percent of professional gamers saying they generated some form of income from content streaming and tournament winnings.

Similarly, a massive 68 percent of surveyed game developers said they do not make a regular income from their work in the sector.

Still, 51 percent of those surveyed believe that there is a high demand for locally developed mobile games. This is evident in the rise and success of local developers such as UMX Studio and Savvy Games Group, which is fully owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

In terms of gaming habits, the majority of gamers — both professional and casual — in Saudi Arabia are divided between PC and PlayStation while mobile gaming, Nintendo, and Xbox continue to gain popularity.

Role-Playing Games, or RPG, and First-Person Shooter games, or FPS, are among the most popular with Saudi players. Sixty percent of professional gamers chose FPS games as their first preference, followed by RPGs (50 percent), and strategy games (25 percent). Meanwhile casual gamers chose RPGs as their first preference (29 percent), followed by FPS (23 percent), sports (13 percent) and strategy (10 percent).

Multiplayer games were the most popular among professional (50 percent) and casual gamers (48 percent). Professional gamers also played co-op games (33 percent) as well as duel games (17 percent), while casual gamers preferred single-player games (42 percent) and co-op games (10 percent).

The majority of surveyed professional gamers spend a yearly average of up to $500 on gaming, with 25 percent of them spending between $100 and $500 on average each year.

“We aim for this report to serve as a tool for local and global decision-makers who share our excitement about this emerging market,” said Roland Daher, CEO of AstroLabs.

“Saudi Arabia currently boasts one of the fastest-growing gaming sectors in the region, gaining global attraction and playing a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s bold transformation,” he said.

AstroLabs is “excited to be enabling effective investment in the sector through this report and even more excited to be welcoming some of its key stakeholders to the AstroLabs community,” he added.

The full report can be viewed here: https://astrolabs.com/2023-saudi-gaming-report

Topics: Saudi gaming Saudi gaming developers

Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent

Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent
  • Elon Musk's company owes Boulder landlord three months' rent
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter is to be evicted from one of its US offices for failing to pay three months’ rent, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The company has been given until the end of next month to leave the building in Boulder, Colorado, Denver Business Journal reported.

Elon Musk’s company was taken to court by building owner, the John Buck Co.

The Business Journal said that a deal signed in 2020 stipulated that Twitter was required to maintain a $968,000 line of credit to John Buck to cover potential missed rent payments. 

That cash was exhausted in March, prompting John Buck to sue in May for reported arrears of $75,000.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Twitter is late on more than $10 million of payments to multiple companies.

Topics: Twitter musk

Red Sea Fund and Film AlUla partner to support filmmaking in AlUla

Red Sea Fund and Film AlUla partner to support filmmaking in AlUla
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Fund and Film AlUla partner to support filmmaking in AlUla

Red Sea Fund and Film AlUla partner to support filmmaking in AlUla
  • Grant will support at least 10 projects from filmmakers from the MENA region
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Red Sea Fund and Film AlUla announced on Thursday a new partnership to offer filmmakers a production grant to develop projects set in the landscape of AlUla.

Speaking on the grant, the Red Sea Film Foundation’s CEO Mohammed Al-Turki expressed his excitement about providing a platform to empower and nurture new regional talents.

“Our aim as an organization is to uplift and support filmmakers from the Arab and African region and to promote the industry in Saudi Arabia, which is home to incredible filming locations like AlUla,” Al-Turki said.

“We are delighted to have Film AlUla as a partner on this third cycle of funding, which will provide fund recipients the opportunity to bring their creative visions to life on the big screen as well as showcase the beauty and diversity of this country with the backing of two significant partners.”

Film AlUla, the newly appointed strategic partner of the Red Sea Fund’s third production cycle, announced earlier in June, will offer financial production support to filmmakers from the Middle East and North Africa region.

The grant will support at least 10 projects from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region, and Africa, with the possibility of increasing the number of projects depending on the selection process by the Red Sea Fund.

The initiative also gives filmmakers the opportunity to complete a portion of filming in the unique AlUla landscape. The grant comes with additional financial, logistical, and administrative support on the ground for filmmakers.

“We are committed to developing a well-rounded film sector in AlUla,” said Charlene Deleon-Jones, executive director, Film AlUla.

“We have an equal partner in the Red Sea Fund, which is at the forefront of designing and implementing inclusive and impactful development programs for up-and-coming talent. We are really excited and looking forward to nurturing this next generation of recipients.”

The films selected for funding will name the Red Sea Fund and Film AlUla as co-producers and Saudi Arabia as a co-production country.

Filmmakers will have creative freedom, with their projects judged solely on production quality, talent, and script. However, a portion of each project must be filmed in AlUla, with feature films requiring 15 percent screen time and shorts requiring 40 percent.

Since its launch in 2021, the Red Sea Film Fund has supported over 170 films, eight of which featured in the official selection for this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival, including “Mother of All Lies,” winner of best director for Asmae El Moudir; “Omen,” winner of best new voice for filmmaker Baloji; Kamal Lazraq’s “Hounds,” winner of the jury prize; and Mohamed Kordofani’s “Goodbye Julia,” recipient of the Freedom Prize.

Topics: Red Sea Fund Film AlUla Saudi Arabia

Aramco only Mideast brand on most-valuable global list for 2023

Aramco only Mideast brand on most-valuable global list for 2023
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Aramco only Mideast brand on most-valuable global list for 2023

Aramco only Mideast brand on most-valuable global list for 2023
  • Apple retains top position while Aramco moves up 5 places to 11 with a value increase of 7%
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Aramco is the only brand from the Middle East to appear on a top global most-valuable list for 2023.

Marketing data and analytics company Kantar produces the annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report 2023, which showed Aramco moving up five places from 16 last year to 11 this year, accompanied by a 7 percent increase in brand value.

The report shows that the total value of the world’s top 100 brands now stands at $6.9 trillion, down from $8.7 trillion in 2022.

Despite a 20 percent drop in the overall index from last year, the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 retains its long-term growth trajectory, posting 47 percent growth compared to the pre-COVID, 2019, level.

“This year’s results — despite the fall in aggregate value — are, in fact, a continuation of the long-term growth trend for brands, which began following the global financial crisis of 2008 and continued up until the start of the pandemic in 2020,” said Martin Guerrieria, head of Kantar BrandZ.

Apple retains its position as the top brand in the ranking with a valuation of $880 billion. The brand has stayed strong in the face of challenging market conditions, “justifying premium prices with positive perceptions, and proving that meaningful, different and salient brands are best placed to weather global economic disruption,” according to Guerrieria. 

Google and Microsoft complete the top three, with technology brands once again dominating the top 100 and commanding the largest share of brand value.

“While the market has proved volatile and been greatly impacted by global macroeconomics, consumers’ view of brands has proved far more stable — the most valuable brands in the world remain as highly regarded as ever,” said Guerrieria.

The top-10 list was dominated by US brands, with only two from outside making the cut: China’s Tencent at seven and French luxury house Louis Vuitton at eight, which rose two places with a brand value of $124.8 billion.

Two new Chinese brands joined the top-100 ranking for the first time: Shein at 70 and Nongfu Spring at 81.

“Those brands consistently investing in establishing strong consumer connections are now much better placed to navigate the current volatile conditions and deliver a greater degree of resilience for their shareholders,” said Guerrieria.

The full ranking can be viewed here: https://www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/global

Topics: Aramco BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report 2023

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in 'Secret Invasion'

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’
Updated 15 June 2023

AFP
AFP

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’
  • The series finds US spy chief Fury battling shapeshifting, reptilian humanoids who are intent on fomenting war between Russia and the US
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Alien conspiracies, Oscar winners and hardly a superhero in sight: Marvel is taking its record-breaking franchise in a new direction with “Secret Invasion,” a spy thriller starring Samuel L Jackson, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

The series, out next Wednesday on Disney+, marks Jackson’s 14th Marvel film or television series, but the first time his character Nick Fury is the undisputed star.

Fury, the mysterious, sometime boss of the all-powerful Avengers, originally appeared on-screen way back in 2008’s “Iron Man” — the movie that launched the entire Marvel franchise that has come to dominate Hollywood.
But the new series “ranks number one, in terms of things I’ve done in the Marvel cinematic universe,” Jackson told a press conference Wednesday.
“It’s a story about people doing people stuff, without all those supers coming in to save you,” he said, referring to superheroes.
The series finds US spy chief Fury battling shapeshifting, reptilian humanoids known as Skrulls — introduced in previous Marvel films — who live among us, and are intent on fomenting war between Moscow and Washington.
Fury must also contend with British spook Sonya Falsworth, played by Olivia Colman, who appears to relish her character’s loose morality, including at least one shocking torture scene.
“Sonya works for MI6. She likes wearing red, she’s quite funny and she’s potentially a little bit not that nice sometimes,” joked Colman, with plot details strictly under wraps.
The presence of Colman, a best actress Oscar-winner for 2018’s “The Favourite,” alongside Jackson, who was given an honorary Academy Award for his career last year, represents a casting coup for Marvel.
They are joined by “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, as a conflicted Skrull rebel, along with returning regulars such as Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman and Ben Mendelsohn.

But “Secret Invasion” arrives at an uncertain moment for Marvel.
Since the gargantuan success of “Avengers: Endgame,” which in 2019 briefly became the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time, parent company Disney has churned out a whopping 18 new Marvel films and television shows.
It has not all gone to plan.
Recent movies such as “Eternals,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” have received the franchise’s worst-ever reviews.
A major new villain named Kang was introduced, played by Jonathan Majors — only for the actor to be arrested and charged with assault and harassment in March.
On Tuesday, Disney announced the release of Marvel films including “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” will be delayed by a year.
And the pipeline of new TV shows has slowed down too, with “Secret Invasion” marking the first to premiere in nearly a year.
Still, its director Ali Selim promised the series will offer fans something fresh.
He cited espionage thrillers such as the Graham Greene-penned “The Third Man,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation,” as inspirations.
“It’s very different than people flying through the air,” he said.
 

Topics: Secret Invasion Marvel movies Nick Fury

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
Updated 15 June 2023

AFP
AFP

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
  • Potential tab climbing into hundreds of millions of dollars as NMPA demands $150,000 per work infringed
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Major music publishers on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit accusing Twitter of failing to stop “rampant” copyright infringement on the platform.

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and its members argued in the suit that the social media company should pay as much as $150,000 per work infringed, with the potential tab climbing into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
“Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service,” NMPA chief executive David Israelite said in reply to an AFP inquiry.
“Twitter knows full-well that music is leaked, launched, and streamed by billions of people every day on its platform.”
Twitter’s treatment of copyright complaints has not improved since Elon Musk bought the platform late last year for $44 billion, the suit contended.
“On the contrary, Twitter’s internal affairs regarding matters pertinent to this case are in disarray,” argued the lawsuit, which was filed in the state of Tennessee.
Twitter’s head of trust and safety earlier this month confirmed she had quit the company, not sharing her reason publicly.
The executive was the second head of trust and safety to quit Twitter since the eccentric billionaire Musk bought the platform and reduced content moderation.
Since taking over Twitter, Musk has repeatedly courted controversy, sacking most of its staff, readmitting banned accounts to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.
“Twitter refuses to stop the rampant infringement of copyrighted music... because it knows that the Twitter platform is more popular and profitable if Twitter allows such infringement,” the lawsuit argued.
Allowing unlicensed music to be used in Twitter posts gives the platform an advantage over competitors such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube that pay fees to music publishers, the suit reasoned.
“Twitter fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions,” the suit said.
 

Topics: Twitter National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) David Israelite

