21 endangered turtles released into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Turtle Day
The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project released on Friday, 15 Hawksbill and 6 Green Turtles into the Arabia Gulf in an event that coincided with the World Sea Turtle Day 2023. (WAM)
School students at the Jumeirah beach participating in the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project upon releasing 15 Hawksbill and 6 Green Turtles on Friday into the Arabia Gulf. (WAM)
The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project released on Friday, 15 Hawksbill and 6 Green Turtles into the Arabia Gulf in an event that coincided with the World Sea Turtle Day 2023. (WAM)
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

  • Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project comes as part of Dubai’s ongoing commitment to marine biodiversity and ecosystems
  • Jumeirah Group’s CEO: ‘We have an obligation to champion progress toward a sustainable future for all’
DUBAI: The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project released on Friday 15 hawksbill and six green turtles into the Arabian Gulf in an event that coincided with World Sea Turtle Day 2023.
The project, launched by Jumeirah Group, comes as part of Dubai’s ongoing commitment to marine biodiversity and ecosystems, reported the Emirates News Agency.
The release of the two species, both of which are endangered, underscores the vital role turtles play in maintaining the balance of marine habitats.
The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project mainly focuses on the conservation of the hawksbill turtle, a critically endangered species that annually nests along the Gulf coast.
Jumeirah Group’s CEO Katerina Giannouka said that, with many of Jumeirah’s resorts being coastal, “we witness first-hand the impact of climate change on precious marine species and these delicate ecosystems.
“Coastal resilience and biodiversity health are critical to Jumeirah as a business … We have an obligation to act now, to educate, to collaborate, and to champion progress toward a sustainable future for all.”
Among the successfully rehabilitated turtles were one large female green turtle, which had suffered carapace damage due to a boat strike, and a male hawksbill turtle named Zippy.
Zippy was rescued by DTRP in October 2022 after being found in bad shape floating near the Ras Al-Khaimah shoreline. He had suffered intestinal impaction from eating plastic debris and a severe lung infection and was completely covered in barnacles.
Government representatives, academia and non-governmental organizations attended Friday’s event. Representatives from Yas Sea World Research and Rescue, which performed a CT scan on Zippy at the start of his remarkable rehabilitation journey, were also present.
“With such a limited number of these turtles left, it is essential to ensure that every one of them can fulfill its role in maintaining population numbers. It was critical for us to release our adult sea turtles as soon as they fully recovered,” said Barbara Lang-Lenton Arrizabalaga, director of the aquarium at Burj Al-Arab.
She added that they have already released several turtles this season, and “we can see from our satellite tagging program that some of these animals have traveled to their nesting sites.
“As beach temperatures rise due to climate change, the sex ratio of sea turtles is shifting toward a higher number of females being born. The reintroduction of a fully grown male hawksbill turtle like Zippy marks a significant milestone for sea turtle conservation in the UAE and globally,” added Arrizabalaga.
The satellite tagging program has helped the team successfully trace the journey of a rescued olive ridley turtle, which are occasionally encountered in UAE waters, back to crucial nesting sites for the species in India.
Previous data has also shown a green turtle migrating as far as Thailand, demonstrating the importance of rehabilitation and release in maintaining sea turtle populations worldwide.
“The goal is to ensure that turtles receive the best care possible. Building inter-emirate cooperation across the UAE’s scientific communities, rescue centers and government entities enables us to undertake a mutually beneficial cooperation in sea turtle rehabilitation, research, and habitat restoration,” concluded Arrizabalaga.
The project also runs an educational program for school groups to learn more about the work undertaken by DTRP.

Topics: Dubai green turtles World Sea Turtle Day

Archaeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital

Archaeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

Archaeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital

Archaeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital
  • The burial was on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a characteristic of some pre-Hispanic buildings
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

LIMA, Peru: Archaeologists have found a pre-Hispanic mummy surrounded by coca leaves on top of a hill in Peru’s capital next to the practice field of a professional soccer club.
A team from The Associated Press on Thursday viewed the skeleton with long black hair lying face up with its lower extremities tied with a rope braided from vines of vegetable origin. Stones surrounded the mummy buried one meter (three feet) down.
Miguel Aguilar, a professor of archaeology at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, said the mummy was buried in a ritual that included coca leaves and seashells.
The burial was on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a characteristic of some pre-Hispanic buildings. The mummy has not yet been subjected to radiocarbon dating to determine its age, Aguilar said.
He said old fly eggs were found next to the male skeleton, leading them to believe the body was exposed for at least several days before being covered with dirt.
It was found in Rímac, a district separated by a river of the same name from the oldest part of Lima. Aguilar also heads the Historical and Cultural Center of the Municipality of Rímac.
Pieter Van Dalen, a professor at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos who is an expert on archaeology of the Peruvian coast but was not involved in the project, said the rope binding the lower extremities of the mummy is an example of the pattern seen in ceremonies. He cited another mummy found in a different area of Lima whose body was also tied with vegetable ropes.
The team of excavators worked the first months of this year collecting up to eight tons of garbage that covered the top of the hill, which is next to the training field and headquarters for the Sporting Cristal soccer club. Police also removed homeless people and drug addicts who camp out around the hill.
The hill, which has remains of ancient mud walls, was a “huaca,” a Quechua word meaning oracle or sacred place. There are more than 400 huacas in Lima, according to the Ministry of Culture.
Mummies and other pre-Hispanic remains have been found in unusual places in the city. Workers installing natural gas lines or water mains have found mummies, sometimes children, inside large clay vessels.
There are even cases of discoveries by residents, such as Hipólito Tica, who found three pre-Hispanic mummies in a hole in the patio of his house. He kept quiet about them for a quarter century, until in 2022 they were removed by archaeologists with permission from Peru’s Ministry of Culture.

Topics: Peru Peruvian mummies

Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life

Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life

Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life
  • The discovery was based on data collected by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft during its 13-year landmark exploration of the gaseous giant planet from 2004 to 2017
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

High concentrations of phosphorus, an essential element for all biological processes on Earth, have been detected in ice crystals spewed from the interior ocean of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, adding to its potential to harbor life, researchers reported on Wednesday.
The discovery was based on data collected by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, the first to orbit Saturn, during its 13-year landmark exploration of the gaseous giant planet, its rings and its moons from 2004 to 2017.
The findings were published by a German-led international team of scientists in the journal Nature and announced by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) outside of Los Angeles, which designed and built the Cassini probe.
The same team previously confirmed that Enceladus’ ice grains contain a rich assortment of minerals and complex organic compounds, including the ingredients for amino acids, associated with life as scientists know it.
But phosphorus, the least abundant of six chemical elements considered necessary to all living things — the others are carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and sulfur — was still missing from the equation until now.
“It’s the first time this essential element has been discovered in an ocean beyond Earth,” the study’s lead author, Frank Postberg, a planetary scientist at the Free University in Berlin, said in a JPL press release.
Phosphorus is fundamental to the structure of DNA and a vital part of cell membranes and energy-carrying molecules existing in all forms of life on Earth.

A mosaic image of Saturn's moon Enceladus, composed from high-resolution pictures captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a 2005 flyby, shows the long fissures in the moon's icy crust at its south pole that allows water from the subsurface ocean to spew into space. (NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS)

The latest study stems from measurements taken by Cassini as it flew through salt-rich ice grains ejected into space from geysers erupting from the subsurface ocean beneath Enceladus’ frozen crust at its south pole.
The spacecraft gathered its data during passes through a plume of ice crystals itself, and through the same material that feeds Saturn’s faint “E” ring with icy particles outside the planet’s brighter main rings.
The interior ocean discovered by Cassini has made Enceladus — about one-seventh the size of Earth’s moon and the sixth largest among Saturn’s 146 known natural satellites — a prime candidate in the search for places in our solar system beyond Earth that are habitable, if only to microbes.
Another is Jupiter’s larger moon Europa, which also is believed to harbor a global ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface.
One notable aspect of the latest Enceladus discovery was geochemical modeling by the study’s co-authors in Europe and Japan showing that phosphorus exists in concentrations at least 100 times that of Earth’s oceans, bound water-soluble forms of phosphate compounds.
“This key ingredient could be abundant enough to potentially support life in Enceladus’ ocean,” said co-investigator Christopher Glein, a planetary scientist at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas. “This is a stunning discovery for astrobiology.”
Still, scientists stressed that the presence of phosphorus, complex organic compounds, water and other fundamental building blocks of life are evidence only that a place such as Enceladus is potentially habitable, not that is inhabited. Life, either past or present, has not been confirmed anywhere beyond Earth.
“Whether life could have originated in Enceladus’ ocean remains an open question,” Glein said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Topics: Saturn Enceladus NASA Cassini spacecraft

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 
  • All but 10 breeds to undergo safety licensing process and face confiscation if deemed unsafe
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Egyptian government has enacted a law banning several dog breeds in the country, in a move that has caught dog owners off guard and sparked controversy.

The decision follows a law announced in late May that regulates the ownership of dangerous animals including several dog breeds categorized as hazardous alongside wild animals, venomous insects and reptiles.

Only 10 select breeds are allowed without a “safety” inspection: the Cocker Spaniel, Labrador, poodle, Malinois, Pomeranian, Jack Russell, Great Dane, white shepherd, Maltese dog, and Samoyed.

Tough regulations will be imposed on breeds like the pit bull, Rottweiler, German shepherd, boxer, husky, Caucasian shepherd, and bullmastiff breeds, which must undergo a rigorous government safety licensing process and face confiscation by public veterinarians if deemed unsafe.

Pet owners are required to pay a fee of up to 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,620) to Egypt’s General Organization for Veterinary Services as part of the registration process.

Mona Khalil, chair of the Egyptian Society for Mercy to Animals, likens the new law to “prohibiting people from driving cars because of a car accident.”

Khalil expressed concern about the lack of consultation with animal advocacy organizations and the seemingly arbitrary list of banned breeds.

She highlighted discrepancies in the list, such as certain breeds being both prohibited and permitted under different names, arguing that this demonstrates a misunderstanding of dog breeds and their actual aggression levels by the law’s drafters.

The decision follows a tragic incident in February involving a famous TV chef’s pit bull, which killed a person in a residential complex.

The event sent shockwaves throughout the country, leading to public calls for stricter regulations to prevent future tragedies. 

Local media reports reveal that the dog had previously attacked another neighbor, prompting a nationwide discussion on whether the owner could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

Public opinion is divided, with some internet users advocating for tougher regulations on dogs and others calling for better regulations on how owners treat their dogs.

Dog attacks have been on the rise, with 11 people hospitalized for treatment after being mauled by a dog in 2021.

Egypt also grapples with thousands of stray dogs, many of which have attacked people. In 2019, Egypt’s Health and Population Ministry reported 6,241 cases of people being hospitalized following dog attacks in just four months.

Despite these challenges, dogs continue to grow in popularity as pets in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt dog Ban

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland
  • "The lions are safe and sound," said Remigiusz Kozinski of the zoo's education department
  • The lion in the group was separated from the lioness, who is with the three cubs, said Kozinksi
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

WARSAW: Five lions including three cubs evacuated from Ukraine have found temporary refuge in Poznan in western Poland, the city’s zoo said Wednesday.
“The lions are safe and sound,” Remigiusz Kozinski of the zoo’s education department told AFP.
“They arrived here on Tuesday. We had to tranquilize them when they arrived. They came quietly into their new cages,” he added.
The lion in the group was separated from the lioness, who is with the three cubs, said Kozinksi. “They are adapting to their new conditions.”
The new arrivals are to stay at Poznan for the next few weeks before moving on to establishments in other countries, he added.
“The evacuation of these big cats was made possible thanks to the collaboration between the International Federation for Animal Welfare (IFAW), Wild Animal Rescue, UAnimals and Poznan Zoo,” said a statement Wednesday from IFAW.
The lioness, three-year-old Asya, had been rescued while heavily pregnant from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, it added. She had her cubs, Teddi, Emi and Santa in October.
“They are fortunate to still be nursing from the mother, and have had little human interaction,” the IFAW said.
The two-year old lion, Viseris, while rescued from the same private facility, was not believed to be related to the others.
“These are the unexpected victims of this war,” said Natalia Gozak of IFAW.
“Lions that should be roaming the plains of Africa, have instead been found in backyard breeding facilities in my country ravaged by Russian invasion.
“As their owners were forced to flee, they were left to languish,” she added.
Since most big cats bred in captivity cannot be released back into the wild, Poznan Zoo and its partners have identified suitable homes in Europe and beyond.
The zoo has already taken in around 200 animals from Ukraine, which officials there have moved out of the country because of the war. They include lions, tigers, wolves and bears.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict lions Poland Zoo

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
  • The 76-year-old was declared dead after being admitted at the hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

QUITO, Ecuador: A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake, and the incident has prompted a government investigation into the hospital.
Relatives left the coffin behind and rushed retired nurse Bella Montoya back to the hospital after the wake Friday in the central city of Babahoyo, son Gilberto Barbera told The Associated Press.
“It gave us all a fright,” Barbera said, adding that doctors have said his mother’s situation remains dire.
Ecuador’s Health Ministry said that Montoya was in intensive care Monday at the Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo while the ministry investigates doctors involved in her case. A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the ministry said in a statement.
Montoya initially had been admitted Friday at the hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, and when she did not respond to resuscitation a doctor on duty declared her dead, the ministry said.
Barbera said his mother was unconscious when she was brought to the emergency room and that a few hours later a doctor informed him she was dead and handed over identity documents and a death certificate.
The family then brought her to a funeral home and were holding a wake later Friday when they started to hear strange sounds.
“There were about 20 of us there,” Barbera said. “After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached we could see that she was breathing heavily.”
Though he and relatives rushed her back to the hospital Friday, she was still in serious condition Monday. She was under intubation, and doctors weren’t giving relatives much hope about her prognosis, Barbera said.
No details have been released about the doctor who had prematurely declared the woman dead.

Topics: Ecuador

