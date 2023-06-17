You are here

  • Home
  • US presses Serbia to free 3 detained Kosovo police

US presses Serbia to free 3 detained Kosovo police

US presses Serbia to free 3 detained Kosovo police
Kosovo police officers guard the site near the village of Bare, Kosovo, on June 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cz7t7

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

US presses Serbia to free 3 detained Kosovo police

US presses Serbia to free 3 detained Kosovo police
  • State Department spokesman Matthew Miller implored Serbia "to immediately and unconditionally release the three Kosovo police detained on June 14”
  • Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina escalated after Serbia arrested three Kosovo police officers earlier this week
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Saturday accused Serbia of inflaming tensions with the arrest of three Kosovo police officers this week and demanded their immediate release.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller implored Serbia “to immediately and unconditionally release the three Kosovo police detained on June 14.”
“Their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” he added.
Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina escalated after Serbia arrested three Kosovo police officers earlier this week.
Kosovo labelled the detentions as a kidnapping and, as a “security measure,” banned all Serbian trucks from entering its territory.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic played down the arrest and accused Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti of “wanting to provoke a war.”
The detained police belonged to a border patrol unit and had gone missing after they reported an incursion of masked and armed men in the area.
Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have soared since the police-backed installation in May of ethnic Albanian mayors in four northern Serb-majority Kosovo towns.
The move led to rioting that left 30 NATO-led peacekeepers injured.
France, Germany and the United States have urged both sides to de-escalate tensions, while the United States openly slammed the Kosovo government’s decision to install the mayors.
The European Union called on Vucic and Kurti to meet in Brussels next week.
Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade, backed by Russia and China, has never recognized it.
Kosovo Serbs remain largely loyal to Belgrade and reject Pristina’s sovereignty.

Topics: Kosovo Serbia US State Department

Related

Serbia’s court orders detention, investigation of three Kosovo policemen
World
Serbia’s court orders detention, investigation of three Kosovo policemen
Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says
World
Serbian security forces detain three Kosovo police officers, Kosovo official says

South Africa’s Ramaphosa tells Putin ‘war has to have an end’

South Africa’s Ramaphosa tells Putin ‘war has to have an end’
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

South Africa’s Ramaphosa tells Putin ‘war has to have an end’

South Africa’s Ramaphosa tells Putin ‘war has to have an end’
  • "This war has to have an end... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means," said Ramaphosa
  • "This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world"
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Russia as part of a peace-seeking delegation, on Saturday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the conflict in Ukraine had to stop.
“This war has to have an end... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means,” said Ramaphosa.
He added that his delegation, consisting of seven African leaders, “came with a very clear message: that this war has to be ended.”
“This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world,” Ramaphosa said ahead of formal talks with the Russian president.
On Friday, the delegation held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
“We have come to listen to you and through you to hear the voice of the Russian people,” said Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who currently heads the African Union.
“We wanted to encourage you to enter into negotiations with Ukraine,” he said.
African countries have been divided over their response to the conflict, with some siding with Ukraine, while others have remained neutral or gravitated toward Moscow.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa President Vladimir Putin

Related

Zelensky says he spoke to South African president, urged him to help end war
World
Zelensky says he spoke to South African president, urged him to help end war
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
World
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv

At prestigious Pakistan Military Academy, Arab cadets sweat their way to officership

At prestigious Pakistan Military Academy, Arab cadets sweat their way to officership
Updated 17 June 2023

At prestigious Pakistan Military Academy, Arab cadets sweat their way to officership

At prestigious Pakistan Military Academy, Arab cadets sweat their way to officership
  • Over the last 76 years, 1,522 cadets from 31 friendly countries have trained at PMA
  • 97 Arab cadets are now training at Pakistan’s premier military academy
Updated 17 June 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ABBOTTABAD: On a hot summer day in June this week, the cadets were sweating in their crisp uniforms, marching in formation, fists clenched, eyes forward.
It was a usual day of training at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul in northwestern Pakistan, where about 2,000 gentleman cadets each day sweat through the rudiments of leadership in preparation for commission as officers in the army. Among them are 116 foreign cadets, including 97 from Middle Eastern countries.
Over the last 76 years, 1,522 cadets from 31 “friendly” nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Qatar and Bahrain, have been trained at the prestigious PMA.
“I chose Pakistan for it is a brother nation and PMA being one of the best academies in the world,” Iraqi cadet Fateh Ullah Ghazi Al-Sheikh told Arab News during a visit to the academy arranged by the Pakistan army this week.
“The officers and other cadets at the academy welcomed us with all generosity and it was their warmth and hospitality which gave us a feeling like home.”
The cadets had to push their limits to get through the “harshest” of obstacles during training at the academy and in the mountainous terrain and learn to be “selfless,” the young recruit added.
“We have learned about academics, navigation in mountainous ranges and as the course goes on, we keep learning even more,” he said.
Abdullah Emad Al-Mayreh, a gentleman cadet from Jordan who has spent a year and a half at the academy, said the standard of training at the PMA was “very high with a tough routine.
“After I pass out from here, I will go back to my country as a second lieutenant and will work hard to improve my country as well,” he told Arab News, adding that he would also share his training experience with junior officers in the Jordanian army.
Maj. Alamgir Pervez Khan, a commanding officer at PMA, said that the presence of foreign cadets added “new dimension” to the training environment, fostering cross-cultural understanding and cooperation among the future leadership of armies of friendly countries.
“These foreign cadets undergo the same training process as their Pakistani counterparts,” Khan told Arab News, saying that language and cultural adjustments at PMA accommodated the foreign recruits.
Still, said Iraqi cadet Hasan Al-Musawi, it was “challenging” to meet the tough standards of training at PMA.
“The physical standards at PMA are very challenging, but it has helped me in both my physical and mental endurance,” he added.
Ali Taj, a cadet from Palestine, said that besides the grueling physical requirements of the training, he had also learned about weapons and other essentials.
“I am learning through the best training and will be different than other fellow soldiers when I go back,” he said.
“I will serve my country and I will do the best for my country. I will teach what I have learned.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Military Academy Arab cadets

Related

Saudi tourism banks on culture, heritage sites to draw Indian visitors

Saudi tourism banks on culture, heritage sites to draw Indian visitors
Updated 17 June 2023

Saudi tourism banks on culture, heritage sites to draw Indian visitors

Saudi tourism banks on culture, heritage sites to draw Indian visitors
  • More flights to Saudi Arabia from India expected after Eid Al-Adha
  • India is emerging as Kingdom’s key tourism source market
Updated 17 June 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi tourism authorities are prioritizing the promotion of cultural and heritage sites among travelers from India, as they set out to attract millions of Indian visitors in coming years.
Tourism is a booming sector in the Kingdom under its Vision 2030 diversification plan. A key part of the vision is to position Saudi Arabia as a dynamic, diverse, year-round tourism destination and market that will contribute 10 percent to gross domestic product by 2030.
In the past two years, India has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market, and the Saudi Tourism Authority expects it to become the largest one in the next few years.
Since February, the STA has been intensifying its promotional efforts across India with events showcasing the Kingdom’s historical sights and futuristic projects. It also signed a partnership agreement with the Indian Premier League, the world’s most-watched T20 cricket franchise, to tap into a strong sports fanbase for promotion.
“Our goal is to connect and build affinity between Indian visitors and Saudi, to increase awareness of the incredible destination and what we have to offer the Indian market,” Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, the STA’s chief for Asia Pacific, told Arab News earlier this week.
Initially, the agency is targeting tourists exploring cultural and heritage sites, which are rapidly increasing in number with archaeological works in full swing and development of leisure infrastructure.
“Saudi has rich cultural and historical sites. It is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites and over 10,000 archaeological sites waiting to be discovered,” Al-Dabbagh said.
He gave as examples Jeddah’s Al-Balad old town; Diriyah, the original home of the Saudi royal family; and Al-Ula in the country’s northwest, a walled city founded in the sixth century B.C. on the historic incense route that linked India and the Gulf to the Levant and Europe.
The second target group is travelers from the “visiting friends and relatives,” or VFR, category. The latter accounts for 27 percent of visits, as about 2.5 million Indians live and work in the Kingdom.
“Last year, we welcomed 1 million Indian visitors who had the highest spent across all our source markets globally due to the VFR segment. This year our aim is to double our visitation numbers to 2 million,” Al-Dabbagh said.
“We have already welcomed 400,000 Indian travelers during the first quarter of this year and by 2030 our ambition is to reach over 12 million Indian visitors.”
The number of direct flights from India to Saudi Arabia will increase from the current 243 a week to 290 after Eid Al-Adha to attract visitors for summer vacations, he added.
“The Saudi Tourism Authority has officially launched its seasonal campaign, Rethink Summer, aimed at promoting the country as a diverse, unique summer destination,” Al-Dabbagh said.
“From the scenic mountains of Taif to the beaches in Jeddah and the coast of the Red Sea as well as a packed entertainment calendar, there is something for all visitors to enjoy.”
Promotional efforts and initiatives to ease access are already yielding results, with Indians showing more interest in Saudi Arabia.
“People are becoming aware of the opening of a new destination with easy access, and liberal policies with various branding and marketing aspects,” Travel Agents Association of India President Jyoti Maya told Arab News.
She said that heritage and culture are strong factors in tourism promotion, which was likely to have an appeal among Indians.
“A country which itself is rich in heritage and culture and has strong roots will intrigue its people to explore many more countries with such similar strong ties and traditions. Tourism is always about experiences, gaining knowledge, and learning,” Maya said.
“Saudi tourism promoting cultural sites would certainly boost tourism in the long run.”
 

Topics: India saudi tourism

Related

Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign
Saudi Arabia
Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign
Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  

Greek MP expelled from Mitsotakis' party over shipwreck comments

Greek MP expelled from Mitsotakis' party over shipwreck comments
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Greek MP expelled from Mitsotakis' party over shipwreck comments

Greek MP expelled from Mitsotakis' party over shipwreck comments
  • The Greek coastguard was continuing its search for survivors of the sinking of a boat carrying migrants that killed at least 78 people overnight Tuesday
  • Spilios Kriketos, a lawmaker in Mitsotakis' New Democracy party, said Greece "cannot tolerate more migrants"
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

ATHENS: A right-wing Greek parliamentarian was expelled from the party of former prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, seeking a second term at polls next weekend, for racist remarks after the mass drowning of migrants.
The Greek coastguard was continuing its search for survivors of the sinking of a boat carrying migrants that killed at least 78 people overnight Tuesday.
Hopes of finding survivors are fading "by the minute," according to officials.
The coastguard has so far rescued 104 people from the boat which rescuers said was carrying "hundreds" of migrants.
While condemning the "tragic" loss of life, including "children", Spilios Kriketos, a lawmaker in Mitsotakis' New Democracy (ND) party, said Thursday that Greece "cannot tolerate more migrants", in an interview on the Kontra YouTube channel.
He then accused migrants of stealing.
On Friday, ND said it had expelled him.
"Opinions such as those expressed by Spilios Kriketos have no place in our party," the party said in a statement.
"Statements of hate and racism are not part of the party's values."
Kriketos is running in the June 25 legislative elections which follow Mitsotakis's first place finish in May's polls which nonetheless left him without a clear parliamentary majority.
The main leftist opposition party Syriza on Friday called the remarks "racist" and called on the ND to expel Kriketos.
The former conservative government of Mitsotakis, in power for four years from 2019 to 2023 and credited with winning the May 25 elections, has followed a strict immigration policy and emphasised "security" and border lockdowns.
Greek media and NGOs have repeatedly accused Greece of carrying out "illegal" expulsions of migrants in the Aegean Sea, a charge rejected by the previous government.
"New Democracy implemented a strict but fair immigration policy, keeping the borders but protecting human life and saving thousands of people who were in danger at sea," the party said.
Relatives of migrants onboard the ill-fated vessel have been arriving in Greece in the last few days, trying to find out the fate of their loved-ones.
A unit for identifying disaster victims has been set up at the Migration Ministry in a southern Athens suburb.
It will receive victims' relatives and carry out DNA tests, a ministry statement said on Friday.
The unit will be open every day with interpreters available who speak English, Arabic, Pashto and Urdu, it added.
Relatives and activists have said that at least 125 Syrians were on board the migrant ship that sank off Greece.
Officials say the migrants had departed from Libya towards Italy.
The survivors are mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan.
The United Nations has called for in-depth investigations into the migrant boat sinking and urgent action to prevent further tragedies.

Topics: Greece shipwreck Kyriakos Mitsotakis racist remarks

Related

More than 120 Syrians aboard Greece migrant shipwreck
Middle-East
More than 120 Syrians aboard Greece migrant shipwreck

Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low

Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low

Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low
  • Animosity and recriminations have steadily escalated over a series of disagreements that have implications for global security and stability
  • Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday, expects to meet with Qin on Sunday, Wang, and possibly Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a high-stakes diplomatic trip to China to try to cool down escalating tensions between the two powers that have set many around the world on edge.
Blinken will be the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.
Yet prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet’s two largest economies are slim, as already ties have grown increasingly fraught in recent years. Animosity and recriminations have steadily escalated over a series of disagreements that have implications for global security and stability.
Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday for two days of talks. He expects to meet with Qin on Sunday, Wang, and possibly Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to US officials.
Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to Blinken’s trip early at a meeting last year in Bali. It came within a day of happening in February but was delayed by the diplomatic and political tumult brought on by the discovery of what the US says was a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States that was shot down.
The list of disagreements and potential conflict points is long: ranging from trade with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China to Hong Kong, as well as the Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
US officials said before Blinken’s departure from Washington on Friday that he would raise each of them, though neither side has shown any inclination to back down on their positions.
Shortly before leaving, Blinken emphasized the importance of the US and China establishing and maintaining better lines of communication. The US wants to make sure “that the competition we have with China doesn’t veer into conflict” due to avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.
Biden and Xi had made commitments to improve communications “precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Blinken said Friday.
Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to reduce tensions, saying Friday that the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries” in a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates.
“I believe that the foundation of Sino-US relations lies in the people,” Xi said to Gates. “Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.”
Since the cancelation of Blinken’s trip in February, there have been some high-level engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China’s commerce minister traveled to the US And Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna in May.
But those have been punctuated by bursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and US allegations from Washington that Beijing is attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.
And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rebuffed a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of continuing discontent.
Austin said Friday he was confident that he and his Chinese counterpart would meet “at some point in time, but we’re not there yet.”
Underscoring the situation, China rejected a report by a US security firm, that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world, as “far-fetched and unprofessional”
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.
That followed a similar retort earlier in the week when China said Foreign Minister Qin Gang had in a phone call with Blinken urged the United States to respect “China’s core concerns” such as the issue of Taiwan’s self-rule, and “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition.”
Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China’s growing influence and ambitions.
This coincides with the Biden administration inking an agreement with Australia and Britain to provide the first with nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving rapidly to expand its diplomatic presence, especially in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Island nations, where it has opened or has plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.
The agreement is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership given the acronym AUKUS — for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Speaking before Blinken’s departure, two US officials downplayed hopes for major progress and stressed that the trip was intended to restore a sense of calm and normalcy to high-level contacts.
“We’re coming to Beijing with a realistic, confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific.
Kurt Campbell, the top Asia expert at the National Security Council, said “intense competition requires intense diplomacy if we’re going to manage tensions. That is the only way to clear up misperceptions, to signal, to communicate, and to work together where and when our interests align.”

Topics: US China US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
World
Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
World
China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’

Latest updates

‘The Little Prince’ dances through the night at Ithra
‘The Little Prince’ dances through the night at Ithra
US presses Serbia to free 3 detained Kosovo police
US presses Serbia to free 3 detained Kosovo police
Egyptian health tech set to save Saudi lives after recent acquisition
Egyptian health tech set to save Saudi lives after recent acquisition
Saudi aid chief meets Elcano Royal Institute director in Madrid
Saudi aid chief meets Elcano Royal Institute director in Madrid
OCHA donor group headed by KSA holds 6th meeting in Riyadh
OCHA donor group headed by KSA holds 6th meeting in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.