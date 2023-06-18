You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan pilot threatened with deportation says he feels ‘abandoned’ by UK

Afghan pilot threatened with deportation says he feels ‘abandoned’ by UK

Afghan pilot threatened with deportation says he feels ‘abandoned’ by UK
The pilot is being threatened with deportation to Rwanda after his application to the Afghan relocations and assistance policy was rejected. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r78pg

Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

Afghan pilot threatened with deportation says he feels ‘abandoned’ by UK

Afghan pilot threatened with deportation says he feels ‘abandoned’ by UK
  • “The UK is losing the trust of those who served alongside your forces" the pilot says
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan pilot who flew combat missions alongside British and US forces against the Taliban said he feels “abandoned” after his UK resettlement application was rejected, the Independent reported on Saturday.

The unnamed former lieutenant in the Afghan Air Force arrived in the UK on a small boat that crossed the English Channel because there were no safe routes for him to use, he said.

The pilot, who flew more than 30 combat missions against the Taliban, is being threatened with deportation to Rwanda after his application to the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap) scheme was rejected on the grounds that he was “not eligible.”

The pilot was told that he did not meet the criteria for Arap because of its requirement to have been “directly employed” or “in partnership” with the UK government, armed forces or contractors, the Independent reported.

The government said it did not accept that his role had “resulted in a high and imminent risk of a threat to (his) life.” He was also told this week that allied operations in Afghanistan would not have been “materially less efficient or materially less successful” without him.

“I am really disappointed,” he told The Independent.

He added: “We weren’t carrying out simple tasks in Afghanistan — we were doing your missions. Without our Afghan forces, the UK and US wouldn’t have been able to do their activities.

“Who are these people who think Afghan veterans are not in danger? They clearly don’t understand the situation in Afghanistan — right now the Taliban are mercenaries, targeting people like me who worked alongside UK and US forces.”

The pilot warned that Afghan veterans around the world are “reading stories about how we are being treated in the UK.

“The UK is losing the trust of those who served alongside your forces, and that is not good for the future. Arap should include people like me who served alongside your forces.”

As the pilot waits to see if he will be sent to Rwanda, he is also waiting to hear if he will be granted sanctuary by the US, which has said it will review his case.

Lord Dannatt, former head of the British Army, told The Independent that the pilot being “cast off” by the British for the US to deal with was a “complete abrogation of our responsibilities and decency.”

Air Marshal Edward Stringer, commander of Royal Air Force operations during the Afghan conflict, said that the UK government was making a “weaseling distinction” over the pilot’s war record.

“The de facto contract was that we encouraged Afghans to join the security services and fight alongside us to achieve our ends, putting themselves at risk from regressive and dangerous forces such as the Taliban,” Stringer added.

A government spokesperson said that the UK remained committed to protecting vulnerable people fleeing Afghanistan, having brought about 24,500 people to Britain.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans,” they added.

Topics: Afghan pilot

Related

US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK
World
US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK
UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim
World
UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
  • As many as 300 Pakistanis had died after a rusty trawler sank near Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan authorities arrested 10 alleged human traffickers on Sunday, days after hundreds of migrants were feared drowned off the Greek coast.
Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys attempting to enter Europe illegally in search of a better life.
Local media said as many as 300 Pakistanis had died after a rusty trawler sank near Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday.
Officials said nine people had been detained in Pakistan-administered Kashmir — home to a majority of the victims — and one in Gujrat, a city that has long served as a springboard for migrants.
“They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process,” said Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat, according to a joint statement from the International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency.
On Saturday, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said 12 nationals had survived, but it had no information on how many were aboard the boat.
An immigration official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the figure could surpass 200.
Monday has been declared a national day of mourning while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be “severely punished.”
“The Prime Minister has given a firm directive to intensify efforts in combating individuals involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking,” his office said in a statement.
A combination of political turmoil and an economy on the brink of collapse drives tens of thousands of Pakistanis to leave the country — legally and illegally.
Young men, primarily from eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, often use a route through Iran, Libya, Turkiye and Greece to enter Europe.

Topics: Pakistan Migrant crisis

Related

Indonesia to boost cultural reach with language program at Saudi university

Indonesia to boost cultural reach with language program at Saudi university
Updated 18 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia to boost cultural reach with language program at Saudi university

Indonesia to boost cultural reach with language program at Saudi university
  • Country hopes to support Kingdom’s tourism push through scheme
  • Course set to begin in July to help traveling pilgrims
Updated 18 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is hoping to expand its cultural reach in Saudi Arabia through the first university-level Indonesian language program in the Kingdom.

Officials have told Arab News that the new initiative will begin next month at Majmaah University in the Riyadh region.

The Indonesian language program for foreign speakers starts in July and is part of Jakarta’s efforts to globalize the language to serve citizens who visit Saudi Arabia for pilgrimages.

Badrus Sholeh, the education and cultural attache at the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The program is supported by the strength of friendly relations between the governments and people of the two countries.

“As many more Umrah pilgrims visit Saudi Arabia, including from Indonesia, the need for the Indonesian language becomes more important. It will not only mean more people getting to know (Indonesian) culture, but also strengthen potential economic and trade cooperation.”

The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia is sending the largest Hajj contingent to Saudi Arabia — around 229,000 pilgrims — while another 3 million are expected to travel for Umrah this year.

Indonesian officials are hoping the program can support tourism in the Kingdom, a sector booming under its Vision 2030 diversification plan.

Sholeh added: “Hopefully the Indonesian language can be one of the global languages supporting the tourism push by the Saudi government.”

The language program was funded and developed by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, which also trained tutors to instruct the course.

Iyus Yusuf, an official from the ministry’s language department, told Arab News: “At the higher education level, this is the first time we have opened an Indonesian language program for foreign speakers at a university in Saudi Arabia.

“This program is an effort to expand the reach of the Indonesian language abroad. We are doing this to make Indonesian an international language.”

Yusuf added that the government was also hoping to facilitate Indonesian pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia, in the hope that the program "will make it easier for Saudi citizens to learn Indonesian.”

Yusuf said: “Immigration and airport officers will be able to serve Indonesian pilgrims by using the Indonesian language. This is because the average pilgrims from Indonesia are seniors and unable to speak Arabic.”

Indonesia is hoping to expand the programs across Saudi Arabia — including at the Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah — and develop a bigger language study program at Saudi universities, the Indonesian Embassy said in a statement.

Yusuf added: “We continue to coordinate with the Indonesian mission in Saudi Arabia... Hopefully other universities will soon open the Indonesian language program.”

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia

Related

Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes
Saudi Arabia
Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes
Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia

Pakistanis ‘singled out,’ forced below deck in Greek migrant vessel disaster: survivors

Pakistanis ‘singled out,’ forced below deck in Greek migrant vessel disaster: survivors
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

Pakistanis ‘singled out,’ forced below deck in Greek migrant vessel disaster: survivors

Pakistanis ‘singled out,’ forced below deck in Greek migrant vessel disaster: survivors
  • At least 298 Pakistanis died in sinking, only 12 survived, says Foreign Ministry
  • Heavily overcrowded ship led by Egyptian smuggling gang capsized off Greek coast on Wednesday
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Pakistanis on board the vessel that sank off Greece on June 14 may have been singled out and forced below deck, The Observer reported on Sunday.

About 500 people are still feared missing. Local media in Pakistan reported that at least 298 of the country’s nationals died in the disaster.

Survivor accounts told to Greek coastguards suggest that passengers on the vessel were divided by nationality, with Pakistanis as well as women and children forced below deck into the hold.

Those permitted to stay on the top deck had a far greater chance of survival, with overcrowding below deck preventing people from escaping the vessel as it sank.

Survivors said Pakistani nationals were mistreated by crew members when they appeared from below deck to request water.

An Egyptian smuggling ring is said to have been in charge of the journey, with nine suspects due to face court on Monday.

As a result of the decision to keep women and children below deck to be “protected” by men, none are believed to have survived the sinking. Islamabad said just 12 of the 78 confirmed survivors are Pakistani.

The vessel had already endured significant problems before it capsized, with six passengers dying after the boat ran out of fresh water.

Questions have also been asked of the Greek coastguard and whether it had “covered up” its role in the incident.

The Greek government said no request for help was sent from the vessel because passengers had set Italy as their ideal destination, citing survivor testimony.

But Nawal Soufi, a Moroccan-Italian activist, said some on board the boat had begged to be rescued, though it is unclear whether their requests were forwarded by the crew to the Greek coastguard.

Another controversy centers around the use of a rope to stabilize the vessel by the Greek coastguard, with allegations that it had led to the capsizing by shifting weight.

The coastguard initially denied that it had used the rope, saying it kept a “discreet distance” from the boat, but a government spokesman later retracted the claim.

Maurice Stierl of the Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Studies said: “The Hellenic coastguard speaks of a sudden shift in weight. So, what caused the sudden shift in weight? Was there a panic on board?

“Did something happen during the attempt to provide them with something? Or was it towed? And due to this towing, did the boat go down?”

Topics: Greece shipwreck Greece Pakistan

Related

Greek MP expelled from Mitsotakis' party over shipwreck comments
World
Greek MP expelled from Mitsotakis' party over shipwreck comments

Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times

Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times

Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times
  • A team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings it was “highly likely” the collapse was caused by explosives planted by Russia
Updated 18 June 2023
Reuters

Evidence suggests this month’s destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, the New York Times said.
Citing engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper said on Friday that its investigation found evidence suggesting an explosive charge in a passageway running through the dam’s concrete base detonated, destroying the structure on June 6.
“The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia,” the Times said.
Separately, a team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings on Friday it was “highly likely” the collapse in Ukraine’s Kherson region was caused by explosives planted by Russians.
The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric dam, which held a reservoir the size of the US Great Salt Lake, to cut off a key source of water for Crimea and distract attention from a “faltering” counter-offensive against Russian forces.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since early days of its invasion in 2022, unleashing floodwater across a large swath of the battleground, destroying farmland and cutting off water supplies to civilians.
Reuters could not independently verify the claims about the explosion’s cause.
The Times cited engineers as saying only a full examination of the dam after the water drains from it can establish the sequence of events leading to the destruction.
“Erosion from water cascading through the gates could have led to a failure if the dam were poorly designed, or the concrete was substandard, but engineers called that unlikely,” the newspaper said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

‘Highly likely’ Russia behind Ukraine dam collapse – international experts
World
‘Highly likely’ Russia behind Ukraine dam collapse – international experts
UN aid chief says Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after the dam rupture
World
UN aid chief says Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after the dam rupture

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

MANILA: A Philippine ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea on Sunday and a coast guard vessel was deployed to rescue those onboard and try to extinguish the flames, coast guard officials said.
The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coast guard said. It did not immediately say how many people have been rescued from the ferry or if there were casualties.
Photos and video released by the coast guard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry as coast guard personnel onboard another vessel used a water cannon to try to put out the fire. A fishing boat and one other vessel could be seen nearby.
None of the 65 passengers and 55 crew members could be seen aboard the burning ferry based on the photographs and video released by the coast guard.
Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.
In March, a fire broke out and raged overnight on a ferry carrying about 250 people and killed at least 31 passengers and crew members off the southern island province of Basilan, the coast guard said.
In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

Topics: Philippines fire

Related

Philippines eager to strengthen cooperation with UAE ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations
Middle-East
Philippines eager to strengthen cooperation with UAE ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
World
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Latest updates

Israel govt will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan, PM says
Israel govt will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan, PM says
Meet the Saudi woman transforming Arabic literature into wearable art
Maryah Abdudeeb launched Mashq in 2021. (Supplied)
Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title
Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title
West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers
West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers
Israel PM gives nod to Gaza Marine gas development, wants security assurances
Israel PM gives nod to Gaza Marine gas development, wants security assurances

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.