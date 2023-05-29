You are here

  • Home
  • US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK

US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK

US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK
Kirby said that the Biden administration was committed to helping Afghans who fought alongside coalition forces against the Taliban (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pw3yh

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK

US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK
  • White House had been unaware of case, says spokesman
  • ‘Those who fought alongside coalition will be helped’
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The US said on Sunday it could intervene in the case of a pilot from Afghanistan threatened with deportation from the UK to Rwanda, The Independent reported.

The pilot, whose identity has been withheld over security fears, flew combat missions alongside British and American fighters against the Taliban and has been described as a “patriot” by former Western coalition allies.

He said he was forced to flee to the UK in a small boat when the Taliban retook Afghanistan because it had been “impossible” to find a safe and legal route.

His case has gained support from British military chiefs, celebrities and politicians in the UK, but the British government has declined to take a decision on granting him asylum.

On Sunday, White House spokesperson John Kirby told The Independent an investigation into whether the man would be eligible for asylum in the US would be carried out.

“It’s the first I’ve heard of it, so we’ll have to look into it, to check it out,” he said.

Kirby added that the Joe Biden administration was committed to helping Afghans who fought alongside coalition forces against the Taliban with their attempts to relocate to the US.

“We continue to work to bring our Afghan allies out of Afghanistan and into the country. We continue to believe down to our marrow that that’s a responsibility and an obligation we take seriously — it’s not stopped and it’s not going to stop,” he said.

According to The Independent report, the pilot’s details have been sent to the White House, and officials will look into if the US State Department can help him.

Topics: UK US Afghan refugee

Related

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim
World
UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim
Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says
World
Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says

UK police to work with North African counterparts in migration crackdown

UK police to work with North African counterparts in migration crackdown
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

UK police to work with North African counterparts in migration crackdown

UK police to work with North African counterparts in migration crackdown
  • New front in mission to ‘stop the boats’ as immigration minister begins tour of Tunisia, Algeria, Libya
  • Robert Jenrick: ‘We’re taking the fight to the people-smuggling gangs upstream’
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

London: UK police will work with authorities in North Africa to prevent migrants leaving for Europe this summer, The Times reported on Monday.

The move, which will see officers from the National Crime Agency operate in Tunisia, Algeria and Libya, will open a new front in Britain’s objective to “stop the boats,” following a deal with France to clamp down on people-smuggling gangs.

Italy has predicted that 400,000 migrants will try to enter Europe through its sea borders this year, with gangs overseeing vessel journeys from the North African coast across the Mediterranean.

That figure is a four-fold increase from last year, with 80,000 people already having made the journey in the first three months of 2023.

The UK Home Office has warned that the surge could lead to an increase in the number of migrants traveling northward and eventually making the trip to Britain across the English Channel, again via small vessels. In 2023 so far, 7,569 migrants have crossed from France to Britain.

The new deal with North African countries will involve intelligence- and expertise-sharing, as well as crackdowns on people-smuggling gangs.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick on Monday will start a five-day tour of North Africa and Europe to oversee the launch of the scheme.

He is set to visit Tunisia, Algeria and Libya to meet counterparts and discuss law-enforcement efforts to “disrupt, degrade and deny gangs at source.”

Jenrick told The Times: “We’re taking the fight to the people-smuggling gangs upstream to help prevent dangerous and unnecessary journeys long before migrants are within reach of the UK.

“Just as we’ve deepened diplomatic and security cooperation on illegal migration with France, Italy and Albania, we are working to enhance our cooperation with other key transit and source countries for migration to tackle this shared challenge. It is right that we use all the assets of the state to disrupt, degrade and deny gangs at source.”

The new scheme comes as the British government’s Illegal Migration Bill faces scrutiny in the House of Lords.

The series of proposed laws aims to expedite the detainment and deportation of migrants who arrive illegally in the UK.

After visiting Tunisia, Algeria and Libya, Jenrick will travel to Italy to meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has pledged to clamp down on illegal migration as part of her G7 agenda.

Jenrick will also meet French officials in Paris and tour the northern port city of Calais, the most popular departure point for migrant vessels traveling to Britain.

Topics: UK North Africa African migrants

Related

African migrants stuck in Tunisia say racism persists after crackdown
Middle-East
African migrants stuck in Tunisia say racism persists after crackdown
Special Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute
Middle-East
Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute

UN agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali, call for urgent aid

UN agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali, call for urgent aid
Updated 29 May 2023
AP

UN agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali, call for urgent aid

UN agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali, call for urgent aid
  • The report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization calls for urgent attention to save both lives and jobs. Beyond the nine countries at the highest level of concern, the ag
Updated 29 May 2023
AP

ROME: Two UN agencies warned Monday of rising food emergencies including starvation in Sudan due to the outbreak of war and in Haiti,Burkina Faso and Mali due to restricted movements of people and goods.
The four countries join Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen at the highest alert levels, with communities that are already facing or projected to face starvation or otherwise risk a slide “toward catastrophic conditions.”
The report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization calls for urgent attention to save both lives and jobs. Beyond the nine countries rating the highest level of concern, the agencies said 22 countries are identified as “hotspots’’ risking acute food insecurity.
“Business-as-usual pathways are no longer an option in today’s risk landscape if we want to achieve global food security for all, ensuring that no one is left behind.” said Qu Dongyu, FAO Director-General.
He called for immediate action in the agricultural sector “to pull people back from the brink of hunger, help them rebuild their lives and provide long-term solution to address the root causes of food insecurities.”
The report cited a possible spillover of the conflict in Sudan, deepening economic crises in poor nations and rising fears that the El Nino climatic phenomenon forecast for mid-2023 could provoke climate extremes in vulnerable countries.
The report warns that 1 million people are expected to flee Sudan, while an additional 2.5 million inside Sudan face acute hunger in the coming months as supply routes through Port Sudan are disrupted by safety issues.
WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain warned of “catastrophic”consequences unless there is clear action to “help people adapt to a changing climate and ultimately prevent famine.”
“Not only are more people in more places around the world going hungry, but the severity of the hunger they face is worse than ever,” McCain said.

Topics: Sudan Haiti Burkina Faso mali UN food security

Related

Heavy fighting in Sudan’s capital as food aid needs grow
Middle-East
Heavy fighting in Sudan’s capital as food aid needs grow
Update Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
World
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes
Updated 29 May 2023
Reuters

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes
  • Kyiv comes under heavy attack for second successive night
  • Moscow says Ukraine has stepped up drone and sabotage attacks against targets inside Russia as Kyiv prepares for the counter offensive
Updated 29 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said.
Kyiv also came under intense attack for the second successive night, but reported no significant damage and said that most of the drones and missiles fired at the capital overnight had been shot down.
The attacks were part of a new wave of increasingly frequent and intense air strikes launched by Moscow this month as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try to take back territory occupied by Russian forces.
In a rare acknowledgement of damage suffered at a military “target,” Ukraine did not name the site or sites hit in the western region of Khmelnitskiy but said work was under way to restore a runway and five aircraft were taken out of service.
A large military airfield was located in the region before the war.
“At the moment, work is continuing to contain fires in storage facilities for fuel and lubricants and munitions,” the Khmelnitskiy region governor’s office said.
Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged infrastructure but did not specify whether the damage threatened grain exports.
Ukraine is an important global grain supplier and the port is vital for shipping agricultural products abroad. It is also one of three included in a UN-brokered deal on the safe export of grain via the Black Sea.
“A fire broke out in the port infrastructure of Odesa as a result of the hit. It was quickly extinguished. Information on the extent of the damage is being updated,” the military’s southern command said on Facebook.

UKRAINIAN COUNTERATTACK EXPECTED
Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over 15 months ago, did not immediately comment on the attacks. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports on the scale of the attacks.
After months of attacks on energy facilities, Russia is now increasingly targeting military facilities and supplies to try to disrupt Ukraine’s preparations for its counterattack, Kyiv says.
Moscow says Ukraine has stepped up drone and sabotage attacks against targets inside Russia as Kyiv prepares for the counteroffensive.
Ukraine said it had shot down 29 of the 35 drones and 37 of 40 cruise missiles fired overnight by Russia.
The Kyiv military administration said its air defenses had shot down over 40 of the “targets” fired at it in what was Russia’s 15th air assault on the city this month.
“Another difficult night for the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel.
The attack follows the largest drone barrage launched on Kyiv the previous night, which killed one person and injured several. In Sunday’s attack, 36 drones were downed over Kyiv.
“With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia puts US Senator Graham on wanted list
World
Russia puts US Senator Graham on wanted list
Ukraine says Russia eases Bakhmut attacks, Kyiv talks up counteroffensive
World
Ukraine says Russia eases Bakhmut attacks, Kyiv talks up counteroffensive

Russia puts US Senator Graham on wanted list

Russia puts US Senator Graham on wanted list
Updated 29 May 2023
AFP

Russia puts US Senator Graham on wanted list

Russia puts US Senator Graham on wanted list
  • Graham was shown on video saying “the Russians are dying”
  • Russia did not specify what crime Graham was suspected of
Updated 29 May 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s interior ministry has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian media reported on Monday, citing the ministry’s database.
In an edited video released by the Ukrainian president’s office of Graham’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Graham was shown saying “the Russians are dying” and then saying US support was the “best money we’ve ever spent.”
After Russia criticized the remarks, Ukraine released a full video of the meeting which showed the two remarks were not linked.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it was opening a criminal probe into Graham’s comments. It did not specify what crime he was suspected of.
Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.
A South Carolina Republican known for his hawkish foreign policy views, Graham has been an outspoken champion of increased military support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
Russia has previously added dozens of US officials and elected politicians to stop lists, banning them from entering the country, but has rarely sought the arrest of senior American officeholders.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Lindsey Graham Sen. Lindsey Graham United States of America (USA) Russia

Related

Russia unleashes ‘largest’ drone attack on Kyiv
World
Russia unleashes ‘largest’ drone attack on Kyiv
Ukraine says Russia eases Bakhmut attacks, Kyiv talks up counteroffensive
World
Ukraine says Russia eases Bakhmut attacks, Kyiv talks up counteroffensive

Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’

Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’
Updated 29 May 2023
Reuters

Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’

Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’
  • Russia moved ahead last week with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Updated 29 May 2023
Reuters

BELARUS: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that if any other country wanted to join a Russia-Belarus union there could be “nuclear weapons for everyone.”
Russia moved ahead last week with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, in the Kremlin’s first deployment of such warheads outside Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, spurring concerns in the West.
In an interview published on Russia’s state television late on Sunday, Lukashenko, President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest ally among Russia’s neighbors, said that it must be “strategically understood” that Minsk and Moscow have a unique chance to unite.
“No one is against Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations that we have with the Russian Federation,” Lukashenko said.
“If someone is worried ... (then) it is very simple: join in the Union State of Belarus and Russia. That’s all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone.”
He added that it was his own view — not the view of Russia.
Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two former Soviet republics.
Russia used the territory of Belarus as a launchpad for its invasion of their common neighbor Ukraine in February last year, and since then their military cooperation has intensified, with joint training exercises on Belarusian soil.
On Sunday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that another unit of the S-400 mobile, surface-to-air missile systems arrived from Moscow, with the systems to be ready for combat duty soon.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict belarus

Related

Russia unleashes ‘largest’ drone attack on Kyiv
World
Russia unleashes ‘largest’ drone attack on Kyiv
Ukraine says Russia eases Bakhmut attacks, Kyiv talks up counteroffensive
World
Ukraine says Russia eases Bakhmut attacks, Kyiv talks up counteroffensive

Latest updates

Saudi, British foreign ministers discuss Sudan crisis
Saudi, British foreign ministers discuss Sudan crisis
Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region
Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region
Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih
Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih
Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis
Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis
Nepal celebrates 70 years since first Everest summit
Nepal celebrates 70 years since first Everest summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.