US to ‘look into’ case of Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK

LONDON: The US said on Sunday it could intervene in the case of a pilot from Afghanistan threatened with deportation from the UK to Rwanda, The Independent reported.

The pilot, whose identity has been withheld over security fears, flew combat missions alongside British and American fighters against the Taliban and has been described as a “patriot” by former Western coalition allies.

He said he was forced to flee to the UK in a small boat when the Taliban retook Afghanistan because it had been “impossible” to find a safe and legal route.

His case has gained support from British military chiefs, celebrities and politicians in the UK, but the British government has declined to take a decision on granting him asylum.

On Sunday, White House spokesperson John Kirby told The Independent an investigation into whether the man would be eligible for asylum in the US would be carried out.

“It’s the first I’ve heard of it, so we’ll have to look into it, to check it out,” he said.

Kirby added that the Joe Biden administration was committed to helping Afghans who fought alongside coalition forces against the Taliban with their attempts to relocate to the US.

“We continue to work to bring our Afghan allies out of Afghanistan and into the country. We continue to believe down to our marrow that that’s a responsibility and an obligation we take seriously — it’s not stopped and it’s not going to stop,” he said.

According to The Independent report, the pilot’s details have been sent to the White House, and officials will look into if the US State Department can help him.