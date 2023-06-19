You are here

  • Home
  • Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (2ndR) visiting the tank plant in the Omsk region. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3ddz

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday that over the last 10 days, Russia has likely started relocating elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro river to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors.
The DGF redeployment likely reflects Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro river is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding, the ministry said in an update.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
  • Local media said as many as 300 Pakistanis had died after a rusty trawler sank near Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula
  • Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
AFP

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan authorities arrested 10 alleged human traffickers on Sunday, days after hundreds of migrants were feared drowned off the Greek coast.
Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys attempting to enter Europe illegally in search of a better life.
Local media said as many as 300 Pakistanis had died after a rusty trawler sank near Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday.
Officials said nine people had been detained in Pakistan-administered Kashmir — home to a majority of the victims — and one in Gujrat, a city that has long served as a springboard for migrants.
“They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process,” said Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat, according to a joint statement from the International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency.
On Saturday, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said 12 nationals had survived, but it had no information on how many were aboard the boat.
An immigration official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the figure could surpass 200.
Monday has been declared a National Day of Mourning while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be “severely punished”.
“The Prime Minister has given a firm directive to intensify efforts in combating individuals involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking,” his office said in a statement.
A combination of political turmoil and an economy on the brink of collapse drives tens of thousands of Pakistanis to leave the country — legally and illegally.
Young men, primarily from eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, often use a route through Iran, Libya, Turkiye and Greece to enter Europe.

Topics: Pakistan Greece migrants

Related

Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard
World
Over 1,400 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats off Italy by coast guard

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis
  • Former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian appointed by Macron to the role to fly to Beirut on Wednesday
  • Le Drian is a political heavyweight who served as foreign minister throughout Macron’s first mandate and previously as defense minister.
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron’s new special envoy for Lebanon heads to Beirut in the coming week as France seeks a new push to end a political crisis that has left the country without a president for over half a year, a diplomatic source said Sunday.
Former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, appointed by Macron to the role earlier this month, is to fly to Beirut on Wednesday, the source told AFP, asking not to be named.
Another source close to the issue also said Le Drian would leave on Wednesday but it was not clear how long he would stay in Beirut or who he would meet.
His visit comes after Lebanese lawmakers last week failed for a 12th time to elect a new president, an impasse that is causing increasing exasperation in Paris as the country faces an economic and financial crisis.
France, the former colonial master, retains some sway in Lebanon but has to contend with a host of other powers, notably Saudi Arabia, which is influential among the Sunni community, and Iran which can count on the Tehran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.
Former president Michel Aoun’s term expired last October with no successor lined up. The bitter divisions between Hezbollah and its opponents now risk miring Lebanon in a protracted power vacuum at the worst possible time.
Macron and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after talks on Friday called for a “rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon.”
The prolonged absence of a president “remains the major obstacle to resolving the country’s severe socio-economic crisis,” the French presidency said.
Macron won praise from observers for heading to Beirut in the immediate aftermath of the deadly 2020 port explosion explosion to push Lebanon’s leaders into radical reform.
But he now faces pressure to follow up on these promises. Le Drian is a political heavyweight who served as foreign minister throughout Macron’s first mandate and previously as defense minister.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Update Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed bid to elect president
Middle-East
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed bid to elect president
Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast
Middle-East
Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast

Belgian official resigns over Tehran mayor’s visit

Belgian official resigns over Tehran mayor’s visit
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Belgian official resigns over Tehran mayor’s visit

Belgian official resigns over Tehran mayor’s visit
  • Belgium last month freed an Iranian diplomat imprisoned on terrorism charges for plotting to blow up an Iranian opposition rally
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: A Belgium regional official for Brussels, Pascal Smet, resigned on Sunday after sparking a furor by hosting an Iranian delegation led by the mayor of Tehran.
Smet’s exit came three days after Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib accused him of “sullying the image” of the capital by allowing the Iranians and a Russian delegation to attend the Brussels Urban Summit, a congress of mayors from major cities around the world.
Smet, Brussels’ state secretary for urbanism, announced in a news conference that he was stepping down.
He said he felt obliged to do so after an email from his office came to light stating that the city’s regional government was paying the accommodation costs during the conference of Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, and that of two Russian officials.
Smet insisted he “didn’t commit a personal error”, saying one of his staff members made the accommodation commitment without him knowing.
Relations between Belgium and Iran are fraught.
Belgium last month freed an Iranian diplomat imprisoned on terrorism charges for plotting to blow up an Iranian opposition rally outside Paris in 2018, in exchange for Tehran releasing a Belgian aid worker and three other Europeans it had taken prisoner.
Zakani is aligned with the theocratic national rulers of Iran and closely linked with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, having previously headed its Basij militia unit.
Lahbib said Smet had insisted on visas for Zakani and the 13 other members of the Iranian delegation despite objections from her foreign ministry.
The two Russians also given visas to attend the urbanism gathering were the deputy mayor of the western Russian city of Kazan and an official in a Russian organization federating big cities.

Topics: Belgium Iran

Related

Update Belgium, Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman
Middle-East
Belgium, Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman
Russia says regional free trade pact with Iran possible by year-end
World
Russia says regional free trade pact with Iran possible by year-end

Russia says regional free trade pact with Iran possible by year-end

Russia says regional free trade pact with Iran possible by year-end
Updated 19 June 2023
Reuters

Russia says regional free trade pact with Iran possible by year-end

Russia says regional free trade pact with Iran possible by year-end
  • Talks between the Eurasian Economic Union — which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia — and Iran are in their final stages, says Russian deputy PM
Updated 19 June 2023
Reuters

A free trade zone agreement between Iran, Russia and several countries that cover the vast Eurasian region spreading from the borders of Eastern Europe to Western China is possible by the end of the year, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told the state TASS agency in an interview that talks between the Eurasian Economic Union — which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia — and Iran are in their final stages.

“We are moving forward,” Overchuk said. “We very much hope that such an agreement can be signed by the end of the year.”

Both the region and Iran have taken on additional significance for the Kremlin after Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine limited Russia’s foreign trade routes and forced it to look for markets outside Europe.

However, despite tighter ties between Moscow and Tehran since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and began big purchases of Iranian-made drones to attack the country, trade between the two markets have grown only moderately.

Russian-Iranian commodity turnover rose 20 percent in 2022, according to government data, two-thirds the overall growth rate Moscow saw with China, another key partner with whom Russia has expanded political and economic alliance in the past two years.

The regional agreement with Iran would replace and expand an interim pact that already provides a reduction in customs duties on hundreds of categories of goods.

In November 2022, Russia started swapping oil products with Iran and in March, Tehran said it counts on “huge volumes” of both oil and gas swaps with Moscow.

Topics: Eurasian Economic Union IRA Russia Alexei Overchuk

Related

Mining industry won’t cope with rising demand without circularity, Eurasian Resources CEO says
Business & Economy
Mining industry won’t cope with rising demand without circularity, Eurasian Resources CEO says
Admiral crackdown ‘could signal the end of Erdogan’s Eurasianist shift’: Experts
Middle-East
Admiral crackdown ‘could signal the end of Erdogan’s Eurasianist shift’: Experts

North Korea undeterred by failed spy satellite launch, vows second try

North Korea undeterred by failed spy satellite launch, vows second try
Updated 19 June 2023
AP

North Korea undeterred by failed spy satellite launch, vows second try

North Korea undeterred by failed spy satellite launch, vows second try
  • Scientists responsible for “the most serious” shortcoming harshly criticized, says state media
  • N. Korea has carried out more than 100 missile tests since 2022 in bid to oppose "US brigandish strategy for world supremacy”
Updated 19 June 2023
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: Top North Korean officials vowed to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite as they called their country’s first, and failed, launch last month “the most serious” shortcoming this year and harshly criticized those responsible, state media reported Monday.

In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite crashed soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to acquire a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the United States and South Korea.
The failed launch and North Korean efforts to modernize its weapons arsenals were discussed heavily at a three-day ruling party meeting that ended Sunday, with the presence of Kim and other top officials.
A lengthy Korean Central News Agency dispatch on the meeting didn’t clearly say who spoke, but said a report to the meeting “bitterly criticized the officials who irresponsibly conducted the preparations for (the) satellite launch.”
The report set forth tasks for officials and scientists to learn the lessson of the failed launch, find what caused the rocket’s crash and make a successful launch in a short span of time, KCNA said.
It didn’t say exactly when North Korea might attempt a second launch. But South Korea’s spy agency earlier told lawmakers that it would take likely take “more than several weeks” for North Korea to determine what went wrong in the failed launch.
North Korea monitoring groups haven’t reported any purges or dismissals of scientists or others involved in the failed launch. Observers say Kim has well treated scientists and technicians working in the country’s weapons development program though he orchestrated a slew of high-profile executions or purges of top officials to boost his grip on power in the early stage of his rule.
A spy satellite is among several high-tech military assets Kim has publicly vowed to acquire to cope with what he calls US-led hostility. Other weapons systems Kim wants to possess are a multi-warhead missile, a nuclear submarine, a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile and a hypersonic missile.
Since the start of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 missile tests, some of which were related to developing a spy satellite and other powerful weapons on Kim’s wish-list.
In April, North Korea tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. The fuel in such missiles is already loaded inside, so they are more mobile than rockets using liquid propellant and are harder for outsiders to detect before launching.
During the party meeting, Politburo members claimed “big strides” in efforts to expand Norht Korea’s arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles, which they said support the government’s policy of maintaining “frontal confrontation” against its enemies, KCNA said.
The Politburo members also analyzed the “extremely deteriorating security situation” in the region caused by the “reckless war moves” of its rivals, apparently referring to the expanded US-South Korea military drills, the report said. It said they unanimously approved unspecified plans for counteraction.
The United States and South Korea have been expanding their military drills in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal and warn that any attempt to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the Kim Jong Un government.
The North Korean Politburo members set down unspecified “important tasks” for defending national interests and strengthening solidarity with countries that are “opposed to the US brigandish strategy for world supremacy,” KCNA said.
North Korea has pushed to boost relations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. It blames the United States for the crisis and accuses the West of pursuing a “hegemonic policy,” saying Russia was justified in using military action in Ukraine to protect itself.
North Korea has also sought to strengthen ties with China, its main ally and economic lifeline that is locked in an intensified strategic rivalry with the United States over trade, technology and regional influence.
Russia and China, both veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council, have repeatedly blocked attempts by the US and others to toughen UN sanctions on North Korea over its missile tests.
The party meeting also discussed national efforts to improve North Korea’s struggling economy, which experts say has been further strained by pandemic-related border closures.
KCNA said there has been some progress in efforts to improve agricultural output and revive production in metal and chemical industries, though it acknowledged unspecified shortcomings. KCNA claimed progress in the construction field, citing a project to build tens of thousands of new homes in the capital, Pyongyang.
It’s virtually impossible to verify the claims by the North, one of the most secretive countries in the world. Experts say that there are no signs of social unrest or a famine in North Korea despite the pandemic-caused hardships and that Kim’s absolute control of his 26 million people remains unchanged.


 

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un

Related

Update US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data
World
US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data
Japan says North Korean missiles landed in its economic waters
World
Japan says North Korean missiles landed in its economic waters

Latest updates

Gunbattle in Jenin: Palestinian man killed, 22 others wounded in Israeli raid in West Bank
Gunbattle in Jenin: Palestinian man killed, 22 others wounded in Israeli raid in West Bank
Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties
UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis
Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.