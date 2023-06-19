At least 4 Palestinians are killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

You are here

Smoke is seen rising into the air during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 19, 2023. (Reuters)
A helicopter flies during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 19 June 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli commandos backed by a military helicopter killed four Palestinians, including a teenager, and wounded at least 29 others during a fierce clash in the occupied West Bank on Monday, local gunmen and medical officials said.
Israel's military said it had launched the raid on Jenin to detain Palestinians suspected of attacks and that troops had exchanged fire with gunmen, hitting several of them.
Video obtained by Reuters showed an explosion enveloping an armoured troop carrier as shots ring out. Another clip showed what appeared to be an Israeli helicopter launching a missile.
The military statement confirmed that a helicopter had opened fire during the clash and that one of its vehicles had been hit by a blast. It did not immediately comment on media reports that five soldiers were wounded in the latter incident.
The Palestinian health ministry said the three dead males included a 15-year-old. There was no immediate word on whether any of them were affiliated with Palestinian armed groups.
One such group, Islamic Jihad, said it was taking part in the clashes in Jenin, among areas in the northern West Bank that has seen intensified raids by Israel over the past 15 months amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities.
At least one Palestinian was detained during Monday's raid, witnesses in Jenin said.

KSrelief extends mine clearance project in Yemen

KSrelief extends mine clearance project in Yemen
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief extends mine clearance project in Yemen

KSrelief extends mine clearance project in Yemen
  • $33.29 million contract will ensure that Saudi and international experts can continue their work in several regions
  • Masam trains local demining engineers, supplies them with modern equipment, and provides care for victims
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has extended Masam, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen, another year to allow for the removal of the explosive devices planted by the Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The $33.29 million contract will ensure that Saudi and international experts can continue their work in several regions, especially Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Masam has 32 demining teams that work to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, supplies them with modern equipment, and provides care for victims.

KSrelief Supervisor-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah emphasized the importance of the Masam project in clearing Yemeni lands from mines that were planted by the Houthis indiscriminately, targeting defenseless civilians and causing permanent injuries, disabilities, and loss of life. 

Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their humanitarian efforts in Yemen and around the world.

Meanwhile, the project’s special teams destroyed 65 anti-personnel mines, 143 anti-tank mines, 1,844 unexploded ordnance, and 23 explosive devices during the second week of June.

A total of 404,333 mines have been cleared since the launch of the project.

Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy

Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy

Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy
  • Security forces fired at the suspect, wounding him in the leg, before taking him into custody
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

TUNIS: An attacker stabbed a security guard on Monday outside Brazil’s embassy in Tunis before being shot and arrested, the Tunisian interior ministry said.
The guard “was wounded by a sharp object” wielded “by a person he was questioning over the reason for his presence in the perimeter of the embassy”, the ministry said in a statement.
Security forces fired at the suspect, wounding him in the leg, before taking him into custody, the statement added, without indicating a motive for the attack.
Authorities have not identified the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.
There was no immediate information on the guard’s condition, but local media reported he too was hospitalized.
The North African country suffered a string of deadly jihadist attacks after its 2011 revolt which toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.
Tunisian authorities say they have made significant progress in the fight against violent extremist groups in recent years.
However, a deadly mass shooting hit the Tunisian resort island of Djerba last month.
The gunman, a police officer, killed three other officers and two Jewish worshippers, most of them outside a synagogue, before being shot dead himself by police.

UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties

UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties

UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties
  • Embassies and consulates due to resume work as of June 19
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar and the UAE agreed on Monday to restore diplomatic ties, Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a tweet.

Embassies and consulates were due to resume work as of June 19.

The two countries issued statements saying Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Qatari Consulate in Dubai, as well as a UAE Embassy in Qatar’s capital, Doha, had resumed operations.

 

 

The restoration of ties “represents the will of both countries’ leaders to strengthen joint Arab collaboration and achieve the aspirations of both peoples,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

The UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also the prime minister, spoke by phone to congratulate one another on the reopening of the diplomatic missions

Both officials hailed the restoration of ties as heralding a “new stage of cooperation and partnership” that confirms the deeply rooted relations that bind both countries, according to a statement on Emirates News Agency (WAM). They also discussed ways to boost cooperation.

The UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt in imposing a boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017.

The boycott was officially lifted in January 2021.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the first to reappoint ambassadors to Doha in 2021 after a Saudi-led deal to end the feud, while Bahrain has yet to reopen its embassy in Doha.

Late last year, Qatar welcomed visiting leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE as it hosted the World Cup in Decemeber.

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis

Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis
  • Former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian appointed by Macron to the role to fly to Beirut on Wednesday
  • Le Drian is a political heavyweight who served as foreign minister throughout Macron’s first mandate and previously as defense minister.
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron’s new special envoy for Lebanon heads to Beirut in the coming week as France seeks a new push to end a political crisis that has left the country without a president for over half a year, a diplomatic source said Sunday.
Former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, appointed by Macron to the role earlier this month, is to fly to Beirut on Wednesday, the source told AFP, asking not to be named.
Another source close to the issue also said Le Drian would leave on Wednesday but it was not clear how long he would stay in Beirut or who he would meet.
His visit comes after Lebanese lawmakers last week failed for a 12th time to elect a new president, an impasse that is causing increasing exasperation in Paris as the country faces an economic and financial crisis.
France, the former colonial master, retains some sway in Lebanon but has to contend with a host of other powers, notably Saudi Arabia, which is influential among the Sunni community, and Iran which can count on the Tehran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.
Former president Michel Aoun’s term expired last October with no successor lined up. The bitter divisions between Hezbollah and its opponents now risk miring Lebanon in a protracted power vacuum at the worst possible time.
Macron and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after talks on Friday called for a “rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon.”
The prolonged absence of a president “remains the major obstacle to resolving the country’s severe socio-economic crisis,” the French presidency said.
Macron won praise from observers for heading to Beirut in the immediate aftermath of the deadly 2020 port explosion explosion to push Lebanon’s leaders into radical reform.
But he now faces pressure to follow up on these promises. Le Drian is a political heavyweight who served as foreign minister throughout Macron’s first mandate and previously as defense minister.

Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day

Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day

Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
  • Clashes in Sudan had intensified before both sides pledged to respect the truce on Saturday
  • Saudi Arabia threatened on Saturday to postpone negotiations on its soil “should the parties fail to respect the 72-hour cease-fire“
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Khartoum: An international donors’ conference for Sudan was set to kick off in Geneva on Monday, one day into a 72-hour cease-fire between the country’s warring generals aimed at allowing for the delivery of desperately needed aid.
The army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling paramilitary forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a bitter power struggle.
Multiple truces have been agreed and broken in the war, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and driven another two million from their homes, including at least 528,000 who fled abroad.
The latest cease-fire came into force at 6 am on Sunday, with mediators saying the two sides had agreed to refrain from attacks and allow freedom of movement and the delivery of aid.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a cease-fire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.
Witnesses in Khartoum said the situation was “calm.”
“We want a full cease-fire,” Sami Omar, who lives in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, told AFP.
“A truce is not sufficient for us to return to our lives. They may stop fighting, but the RSF will not leave the homes (they occupy).”
The United Nations in Geneva, meanwhile, was preparing to convene an international pledging conference for Sudan in conjunction with several state partners, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres among those scheduled to address the Monday afternoon meeting.
Donors were expected to “announce financial commitments to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis and reiterate the need for the parties to the conflict in Sudan to adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.
“To date, this year’s revised Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan has received less than 16 percent of the $2.57 billion required, while the Regional Refugee Response Plan for $470 million is just 17 percent funded.”
Clashes in Sudan had intensified before both sides pledged to respect the truce on Saturday.
The RSF said it would abide by it, while the army said that despite its “commitment to the cease-fire, we will respond decisively to any violations the rebels commit.”
Saudi Arabia had threatened on Saturday to postpone negotiations on its soil “should the parties fail to respect the 72-hour cease-fire.”
The warring generals have also sent envoys to regional capitals.
In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday hosted former rebel leader Malik Agar, who replaced Daglo as Burhan’s deputy.
Warplanes on Saturday struck residential districts of Khartoum, killing “17 civilians, including five children,” according to a citizens’ support committee. AFP was unable to independently confirm the figures.
The RSF accused the army of targeting residential areas and claimed to have shot down a fighter jet.
A video the paramilitary forces posted online showed destroyed homes and blankets covering what appeared to be dead bodies.
Multiple diplomatic missions in the capital have come under attack or been looted, most of them having ceased operations since the fighting began.
Tunisia on Sunday protested looting by “armed groups” at the ambassador’s residence in Khartoum.
Since battles began, the death toll across Sudan has topped 2,000, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project says.
A record 25 million people — more than half the population — now depend on humanitarian aid, the UN says.
Intense fighting has rocked the western region of Darfur, with the United States saying as many as 1,100 people have been killed in the West Darfur state capital of El Geneina alone.
The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity issued an urgent call for more beds and staff across the border in Chad, where it said more than 600 patients — most with gunshot wounds — had arrived.
Chadian leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the border town of Adre to assess the scale of “the influx of refugees and ensure that the borders with Sudan are effectively closed,” his office said.
The International Organization for Migration says at least 149,000 people have fled from Darfur into Chad, among the roughly 2.2 million uprooted by the fighting.
The United States attributed this week’s atrocities in Darfur “primarily” to the RSF and said alleged rights violations were an “ominous reminder” of the region’s previous genocide.
A years-long war in Darfur began in 2003 with a rebel uprising that prompted then-strongman Omar Al-Bashir to unleash the Janjaweed militia, whose actions led to international charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The RSF have their origins in the Janjaweed.

