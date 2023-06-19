Indonesian president meets Japanese emperor on monarch’s first state visit 

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday during the latter’s first state visit since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne four years ago.

Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived on Saturday for a week-long visit to Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, after Widodo invited the emperor during a trip to Tokyo last July.

The royal couple was welcomed by Widodo and first lady Iriana at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, along with greeters wearing traditional Indonesian attire and a military band playing both national anthems.

“I feel very, very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad,” Widodo said during a joint press conference.

Naruhito’s visit “further strengthened” the foundations of friendship between their two countries, Widodo said.

“Such a strong foundation is needed to develop strategic partnership of the two countries in the future, especially in the economic field.”

Naruhito’s trip comes as Japan and Indonesia mark the 65th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The East Asian nation also marks 50 years of friendly ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2023, with Indonesia this year serving as the bloc’s chair.

Naruhito said the visit allowed him to deepen his understanding of Indonesia’s diverse culture and society, while also reflecting on its history and the people who helped promote friendly bilateral relations, the emperor said.

“And we wish from the bottom of our hearts that the communication among a younger generation of people from our respective counties will further our friendship,” Naruhito said.

During the visit to Bogor Palace, the Japanese royals planted eaglewood trees and visited the Orchid House in the Bogor Botanical Garden.

Naruhito has already visited several sites in Jakarta as part of his trip, including the mass rapid transit station in South Jakarta. The Jakarta MRT, which began operations in 2019, was designed and constructed with Japan’s support and financed with a loan from the Japanese government.

The Japanese delegation will travel to Yogyakarta on Wednesday, followed by a visit to the nearby Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

In a press conference ahead of his trip last week, Naruhito — Japan’s first emperor born after the Second World War — acknowledged the past “difficult time” with Indonesia.

Japan occupied Indonesia, a former Dutch colony known as the Dutch East Indies, from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945, soon after which the Southeast Asian country declared its independence.

“There was a difficult time in our relations with Indonesia,” Naruhito said. “I believe it is important to not forget those who lost their lives, to deepen our understanding of history and to nurture love of peace.”