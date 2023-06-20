You are here

Houthis agree to exchange Yemeni politician Mohammed Qahtan for fighters

The eighth meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Detainees Exchange Agreement was concluded in Jordan on June 18. (UN/OSESGY)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Office of UN Yemen envoy describes talks as ‘serious and responsible’
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Yemen’s government and the Houthis have agreed to swap hundreds of prisoners, including prominent Islah party politician Mohammed Qahtan, during talks in Jordan.

Majed Fadhail, a member of the government delegation, told Arab News that the Houthis agreed to exchange Qahtan for a number of prisoners. The talks will reconvene in Amman after Eid Al-Adha, June 28, to discuss the exact number of prisoners to swap and the date of the exchange.

“The round of consultations concluded today in a positive atmosphere, following the Houthi approval to exchange Mohammed Qahtan in any future exchange procedure,” Fadhail said. He declined to disclose the number of Houthi prisoners to be exchanged for Qahtan or the ideas that the Yemeni government delegation would discuss with their superiors. 

The Houthis kidnapped Qahtan in early 2015 and providing no proof of his whereabouts or health to his family.

The prisoner exchange talks ended on Sunday after three days. The focused on removing obstacles that delay the implementation of the terms of the previous round of talks, providing information about forcibly disappeared individuals, and negotiating a new prisoner swap deal that could result in the release of hundreds of prisoners. 

The Yemeni government had threatened a boycott if the Houthis refused to disclose Mohammed Qahtan’s whereabouts and enable his family to see him.

The office of UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg described the talks as “serious and responsible” and urged both sides to work diligently to reach another prisoner swap agreement to reunite prisoners with their families. 

The office said it would work “to ensure continued engagement… in this humanitarian file that still haunts thousands of Yemeni families.”

Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthis’ prisoner exchange committee stated that the Houthis had no objection to exchanging Mohammed Qahtan for a number of their men.

“We informed them that the agreement includes Mohammad Qahtan, but only if he is exchanged for a group of our prisoners who are being forcibly disappeared in their prisons,” Al-Murtada told the Lebanese TV station Al-Mayadeen.

Yemeni government officials and human rights organizations have long criticized the Houthis for attempting to trade kidnapped politicians, journalists and activists for their fighters.

During previous negotiations in Switzerland in March, the Houthis exchanged their combatants for four Yemeni journalists who were abducted from Sanaa in 2015.

Lebanese parliament approves funding to cover public sector salaries

Lebanese parliament approves funding to cover public sector salaries
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Samir Geagea says ‘solution to problems lies in filling presidential vacuum, not tampering with constitution’
  • 29 MPs representing opposition Christian parties and reformist lawmakers boycott session 
  • Presence of MPs from Free Patriotic Movement bloc, led by MP Gebran Bassil, ensures quorum
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese parliament on Monday passed an appropriation bill to cover public sector employees’ salaries and transportation allowances.

The decision came even though the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not yet approved the 2023 budget or adjusted the figures in the 2022 budget.

In a controversial session, the 128-seat parliament also passed a proposal for a law that provides financial incentives and transportation allowances to professors at the Lebanese University during the current academic year.

The session was boycotted by 29 MPs representing opposition Christian parties and reformist MPs.

The session achieved a quorum with the presence of MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement bloc, led by MP Gebran Bassil.

This parliamentary bloc considered its stance to be in line “with the principle it adopted, which limits its participation in legislating essential matters related to the higher interests of the state.”

The boycotting MPs emphasized in a joint statement that Monday’s meeting came after Hezbollah and Amal Movement team disrupted the 12th voting session last Wednesday.

According to the constitution, parliament cannot legislate if the position of president remains vacant. It is exclusively an electoral body until the president is elected.

Therefore, the MPs said the session is unconstitutional, and additional appropriations cannot be approved in the absence of the 2023 budget, which has not been passed by the caretaker government lacking parliamentary confidence.

The boycotting MPs from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb and Tajaddod blocs said that “the arbitrary and unfunded increases lead to inflation, which previously resulted in cutting the purchasing power of these salaries in half.”

This approach “lacks seriousness, vision, and a comprehensive plan, and it does not address the problems,” they added.

Speaker Nabih Berri responded to the boycotting MPs at the opening of the session.

He said: “Some parties believe that the government should not meet, and the parliament should not convene or legislate. If we want to proceed with what they want, then we will never work.”

Mikati said during the session that “the 2023 budget is ready, and the Finance Ministry will send the final draft of the budget to the government before the end of June to begin its discussion, and we will call for consecutive government sessions to approve it.”

A political observer said that Berri and Hezbollah managed to corner Bassil into joining Monday’s session since it related to people’s salaries.

Their move came after Bassil’s positions merged with the opposition Christian forces a week ago regarding voting for a single presidential candidate against the candidate backed by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, said the observer.

Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces, also commented on Monday’s session, saying it was created by those who obstructed the election of a new president for the country.

“The actual solution to our problems lies in filling the presidential vacuum, not tampering with the constitution and laws to pass ill-considered decisions, which further exacerbate the situation in Lebanon,” said Geagea.

The caretaker government issued a decree last month to pay full salaries to public sector employees at the Central Bank’s Sayrafa rate of 86,300 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

The decision includes the salaries of judges, military personnel, ministry employees, public administrations, public institutions such as Ogero and Electricite du Liban, government hospitals, and the Cooperative of Civil Servants, as well as pension for retirees from the public sector.

Monday’s approval of the appropriations allows for the payment of additional compensation, equivalent to four months for general administrations, three months for military personnel and retirees, and a new daily transportation allowance of 450,000 Lebanese pounds.

These payments will be fully disbursed for the month of May and retroactively paid to all employees during the current month of June.

There are more than 250,000 public sector employees, including military and security forces.

According to a statistical study by Information International, a Beirut-based research consultancy firm, there are 120,000 military and security personnel, 40,000 employees in the education sector, 25,000 employees in ministries and public administrations, and 115,000 employees in public institutions and municipalities.

Additionally, there are 70,000 retirees, most of whom are military personnel.

The increase in the number of state employees is attributed to political and sectarian favoritism in Lebanon.

The International Monetary Fund is demanding that Lebanon reduce the number of these employees over a period ranging from five to 10 years in order to limit the depletion of public funds.

Currently, the cost of public sector salaries amounts to 12 trillion Lebanese pounds annually, which is equivalent to $8 billion, according to the old official exchange rate of 1,500 LBP/USD, or $800 million according to the new official exchange rate of 15,000 LBP/USD.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against foreign currencies due to the economic collapse that Lebanon has been facing since 2019, and the salary of a public sector worker no longer exceeds $100, at best.

KSrelief extends mine clearance project in Yemen

KSrelief extends mine clearance project in Yemen
Arab News

  • $33.29 million contract will ensure that Saudi and international experts can continue their work in several regions
  • Masam trains local demining engineers, supplies them with modern equipment, and provides care for victims
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has extended Masam, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen, another year to allow for the removal of the explosive devices planted by the Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The $33.29 million contract will ensure that Saudi and international experts can continue their work in several regions, especially Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Masam has 32 demining teams that work to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, supplies them with modern equipment, and provides care for victims.

KSrelief Supervisor-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah emphasized the importance of the Masam project in clearing Yemeni lands from mines that were planted by the Houthis indiscriminately, targeting defenseless civilians and causing permanent injuries, disabilities, and loss of life. 

Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their humanitarian efforts in Yemen and around the world.

Meanwhile, the project’s special teams destroyed 65 anti-personnel mines, 143 anti-tank mines, 1,844 unexploded ordnance, and 23 explosive devices during the second week of June.

A total of 404,333 mines have been cleared since the launch of the project.

Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy

Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy
AFP

  • Security forces fired at the suspect, wounding him in the leg, before taking him into custody
AFP

TUNIS: An attacker stabbed a security guard on Monday outside Brazil’s embassy in Tunis before being shot and arrested, the Tunisian interior ministry said.
The guard “was wounded by a sharp object” wielded “by a person he was questioning over the reason for his presence in the perimeter of the embassy”, the ministry said in a statement.
Security forces fired at the suspect, wounding him in the leg, before taking him into custody, the statement added, without indicating a motive for the attack.
Authorities have not identified the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.
There was no immediate information on the guard’s condition, but local media reported he too was hospitalized.
The North African country suffered a string of deadly jihadist attacks after its 2011 revolt which toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.
Tunisian authorities say they have made significant progress in the fight against violent extremist groups in recent years.
However, a deadly mass shooting hit the Tunisian resort island of Djerba last month.
The gunman, a police officer, killed three other officers and two Jewish worshippers, most of them outside a synagogue, before being shot dead himself by police.

At least 4 Palestinians are killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

At least 4 Palestinians are killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
Reuters

Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli commandos backed by a military helicopter killed four Palestinians, including a teenager, and wounded at least 29 others during a fierce clash in the occupied West Bank on Monday, local gunmen and medical officials said.
Israel's military said it had launched the raid on Jenin to detain Palestinians suspected of attacks and that troops had exchanged fire with gunmen, hitting several of them.
Video obtained by Reuters showed an explosion enveloping an armoured troop carrier as shots ring out. Another clip showed what appeared to be an Israeli helicopter launching a missile.
The military statement confirmed that a helicopter had opened fire during the clash and that one of its vehicles had been hit by a blast. It did not immediately comment on media reports that five soldiers were wounded in the latter incident.
The Palestinian health ministry said the three dead males included a 15-year-old. There was no immediate word on whether any of them were affiliated with Palestinian armed groups.
One such group, Islamic Jihad, said it was taking part in the clashes in Jenin, among areas in the northern West Bank that has seen intensified raids by Israel over the past 15 months amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities.
At least one Palestinian was detained during Monday's raid, witnesses in Jenin said.

UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties

UAE, Qatar to restore diplomatic ties
Arab News

  • Embassies and consulates due to resume work as of June 19
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar and the UAE agreed on Monday to restore diplomatic ties, Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a tweet.

Embassies and consulates were due to resume work as of June 19.

The two countries issued statements saying Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Qatari Consulate in Dubai, as well as a UAE Embassy in Qatar’s capital, Doha, had resumed operations.

 

 

The restoration of ties “represents the will of both countries’ leaders to strengthen joint Arab collaboration and achieve the aspirations of both peoples,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

The UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also the prime minister, spoke by phone to congratulate one another on the reopening of the diplomatic missions

Both officials hailed the restoration of ties as heralding a “new stage of cooperation and partnership” that confirms the deeply rooted relations that bind both countries, according to a statement on Emirates News Agency (WAM). They also discussed ways to boost cooperation.

The UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt in imposing a boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017.

The boycott was officially lifted in January 2021.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the first to reappoint ambassadors to Doha in 2021 after a Saudi-led deal to end the feud, while Bahrain has yet to reopen its embassy in Doha.

Late last year, Qatar welcomed visiting leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE as it hosted the World Cup in Decemeber.

