Trial begins of 9 suspects accused of killing 4 police offers during riots in Jordan

AMMAN: The trial of nine suspects accused of killing four police officers during riots in Jordan last December began at the country’s State Security Court on Tuesday.
The officers died during rioting and acts of terrorism in the southern city of Maan, on the Desert Highway, between Dec.16 and 19, 2022, according to police reports. Col. Abdelrazzaq Dalabeeh was shot and killed while he and fellow officers attempted to restore order in Al-Husseinieh district. He was posthumously awarded an honorable promotion to the rank of brigadier.
Three days later, three more officers — named as Cap. Ghaith Rahahleh, 2nd Lt. Mutaz Najada, and Cpl. Ibrahim Shaqarin — were killed during a raid on the hideout of suspects believed to be responsible for Dalabeeh’s death.
In addition of charges relating to the deaths of the police officers, the nine suspects, one of whom is still at large and being tried in his absence, face a long list of other charges, including the orchestration of terrorist acts, being members of an organization with the objective of committing terrorist acts against the Jordan’s citizens, possessing weapons with the intention to carry out terrorist activities, and being part of terrorist, armed factions. They are also accused of conspiring to undertake acts of terror and propagating the philosophies of a terrorist organization.
The eight suspects who appeared in court on Tuesday entered pleas of not guilty and defense lawyers submitted their arguments, the Jordan News Agency reported. The trial was adjourned until July 4.
The clashes between security authorities and rioters in Maan occurred during demonstrations against rising fuel prices.
Arab News previously reported that Faisal Shboul, minister of state for media affairs, said that some protests in Maan and other regions had turned violent, with protesters blocking streets and attacking government institutions. He added that those involved in the killings would face trial and justice would be served.