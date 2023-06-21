You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow's forces being 'destroyed'

An agricultural worker operates a tractor as smoke rises in the distance after a military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine June 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
An agricultural worker operates a tractor as smoke rises in the distance after a military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine June 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow's forces being 'destroyed'

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’
  • Zelensky’s office said drones attacked the Kyiv region in several waves over more than four hours
  • Ukrainian troops, he said, were repelling increasingly intense Russian attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia on Tuesday struck military and infrastructure targets in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and across other parts of the country, including western areas far from the front lines, Ukrainian officials said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine’s air defenses for downing more than 30 drones and defiantly said that Ukraine’s forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theaters of the conflict, the east and south.
His commander of land forces and the deputy defense minister reported successes with a counteroffensive in both areas.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Russian forces hit and destroyed eight ammunition warehouses across Ukraine in the prior 24 hours and repelled Ukrainian attacks in three areas.
It said Ukrainian forces had tried to attack the Russian-held eastern city of Donetsk and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, but had been repelled.
Zelensky’s office said drones attacked the Kyiv region in several waves over more than four hours.
Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region with drones, killing a women and wounding four civilians, local Russian-appointed authorities said.

FOCUS ON COUNTER-OFFENSIVE
The Russian attacks took place as attention has been focused on Ukrainian actions against Russia’s defensive positions in the south and east — the initial stages of a counteroffensive seeking to push President Vladimir Putin’s troops back from territory seized since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Kyiv says it has recaptured 113 square km (44 square miles) of land and eight settlements from Russian forces. But the latest strikes showed that Russia was capable of waging war beyond the front lines.
In his nightly video address, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces “in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine.
“A defense against terror means destroying terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the state of evil will never have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine.”
General Oleksander Syrskyi, Ukraine’s commander of land forces, said on Telegram that his troops were making progress on the flanks of the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut, which fell to Russian mercenaries last month after months of fighting.
Ukrainian troops, he said, were repelling increasingly intense Russian attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces in the south were “gradually, in small steps, but very confidently, making advances. We could even use the allegory that we are carving up every meter of land from the enemy.”
Maliar said Russian forces had mined vast areas, including towns. Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, accused Russia of “mining” the pond used to cool reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Zelensky’s office said several commercial and administrative buildings and some private houses were damaged in the Russian drone attacks on the Kyiv area. There was no mention of any casualties in the overnight air strikes.
A “critically important facility” was struck in Lviv, far from the front lines and around 70 km (43 miles) from the border with Poland, regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said, without giving details.
The air force said Ukrainian air defenses had been in action, mostly in the Kyiv region, where more than two dozen Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed.
The Energy Ministry said debris from falling drones damaged power lines in the Kyiv region and also in the Mykolaiv region in the south, cutting electricity for hundreds of residents.
The air force said Russia had also targeted infrastructure in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with Iskander and S-300 missiles. Ukraine’s military said Russia had fired seven missiles at Zaporizhzhia.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

RUSSIAN MINISTER: UKRAINE WANTS TO HIT CRIMEA
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had information that Ukraine was planning to strike Russian-controlled Crimea with longer-range US and British missiles and warned Russia would retaliate if that happened.
Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea from Ukraine in 2014, but considers it to be outside the scope of its “special military operation” in eastern and southern Ukraine.
“The use of these missiles outside the zone of our special military operation would mean that the United States and Britain would be fully dragged into the conflict and would entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine,” Shoigu told a meeting of military officials.
Shoigu also said Ukrainian armed forces had carried out 263 attacks on Russian forces’ positions since June 4, referring to what Moscow regards as the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. But it had “not accomplished its goals,” he said.
Ukraine says it has recaptured eight villages.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp
Updated 55 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp
  • Local media reported that the police operation was part of an investigation into cybercrime and that officers seized computers
  • Under a UN and US-backed deal in 2013 that saw them leave Iraq, the PMOI settled in other countries including their unlikely home in Albania
Updated 55 min 58 sec ago
AFP

MANZA, Albania: Albanian police on Tuesday raided a camp home to members of an Iranian opposition movement, with local media reporting that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions.
The Ashraf 3 camp northwest of Tirana has been home for a decade to thousands of members of the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), exiled opponents of the government in Tehran.
The PMOI said one person died and that a dozen of its members were injured during clashes with police.
But Albania’s interior minister and the police, who released footage of their operation, denied responsibility.
Media reports said that when police arrived at the camp hundreds of PMOI members tried to repel the officers. The group accused the police of using pepper spray.
Police did all they could to avoid causing “incidents” and no PMOI members were hurt by officers, Interior Minister Blendi Cuci told a press conference.
“In no case (was) the death of a person on Tuesday in the Mujahedin camp... caused by police forces,” he said, adding that officers were awaiting a forensics report into the death of a man in his seventies.
“The Mujahedin violence toward the police is intolerable,” he said.
Police said earlier they had launched a probe into the PMOI’s allegations.
Local media reported that the police operation was part of an investigation into cybercrime and that officers seized computers.
Police said in a statement they had acted on the orders of the Albanian judiciary due to the “violation of agreements and commitments” made by the group “when they settled in Albania solely for humanitarian purposes.”
Under a UN and US-backed deal in 2013 that saw them leave Iraq, the PMOI settled in other countries including their unlikely home in Albania, a poor Balkan state in southeast Europe.
Their numbers have grown to around 2,800 people at Ashraf 3, the largest PMOI camp in the world.
The arrival of the group had raised fears of attacks in Albania.
In 2022, Tirana cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran, accusing it of carrying out massive cyberattacks against Albania.
Tehran considers the People’s Mujahedin a “terrorist group” and has banned it since 1981.

Topics: Albania People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) Ashraf 3 camp Blendi Cuci

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan’s Red Feather charity

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan’s Red Feather charity
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News Japan

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan's Red Feather charity

Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait embassies donate funds to Japan’s Red Feather charity
  • Seventeen Arab embassies took part in the bazaar in Tokyo, which attracted around 1,500 people
  • Proceeds from the sales at the various booths were handed over to be donated to charity
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The ambassadors of Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait donated funds at the recent Arab Charity Bazaar to the Japanese Red Feather Welfare Fund (RFWF).
Seventeen Arab embassies took part in the bazaar in Tokyo, which attracted around 1,500 people, and proceeds from the sales at the various booths were handed over to be donated to charity.
RFWF President Seike Atsushi received the donation from Ambassador Hassan Al Emadi of Qatar, Ambassador Ahmed Aldoseri of Bahrain and Ambassador Sami Al-Zamanan of Kuwait.
Bahrain Ambassador Aldoseri said, “It is our pleasure to donate the proceeds to show that we support Japan and the Japanese people.”
Seike expressed his “deepest and sincerest appreciation for the generous donation.” He added: “People are suffering difficulties due to various reasons, including natural reasons, natural hardships, social isolation and so on. Of course, the government should be able to help, but there is still space for the civil community to provide relief for those suffering or with difficulties. So, your charity is indispensable and we deeply, deeply appreciate it.”
But, he said, the donation was not just about the cash raised at the bazaar: “It’s not just a gift of money, for there is also the very precious flow of warmth from your hearts and minds to help people. This is why your donation is so precious and we thank you all so very much.”
In response, Ambassador Aldoseri said on behalf of the ambassadors, “There is a responsibility also laid upon embassies and ambassadors and embassy staff, too. As diplomats we have to share the suffering, we have to help, we have to do anything we can to help the friendly people of Japan, because the three of us, all of our countries, have most excellent, good relations with Japan, and with the Japanese people.”

Topics: Japan Qatar Kuwait Bahrain Red Feather Welfare Fund

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets
  • Fighting has killed more than 2,000 people nationwide
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

KHARTOUM: Bodies have lined the streets in Sudan’s western Darfur region as the UN said Tuesday that more than two months of fighting have forced over 2.5 million people from their homes.
A three-day cease-fire due to end Wednesday at dawn brought a brief respite to the capital Khartoum, gripped by the war that erupted on April 15 between two rival generals.
The fighting has killed more than 2,000 people nationwide, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said.
According to the United States State Department, up to 1,100 have been killed in the city of El Geneina alone, the capital of West Darfur state in a region wracked by some of the bloodiest violence.
The UN has spoken of possible “crimes against humanity” in Darfur, where the conflict has “taken an ethnic dimension,” the world body said in a statement with the African Union and east African regional bloc IGAD.
Bodies have remained on the streets of El Geneina, where months of unrest have left shops either vacant or gutted by looters.
One lay covered on the asphalt, in front of an armored vehicle. A dead man was partially curled up outside a house. Several others appeared to be lying face down together on a dirt road.
Residents have fled the city en masse, many grabbing whatever they could to flee to the border with Chad.
Some described being shot at by fighters and subject to searches during the perilous journey.
The conflict sees the army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, battle the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has attributed the West Darfur “atrocities” primarily to the RSF, and the UN’s Sudan mission chief, Volker Perthes, referred to reports of attacks “allegedly committed by Arab militias and some armed men” in RSF uniform.
In a social media video Tuesday, Daglo denounced “a tribal conflict” in El Geneina.
“Almost 900 wounded and 15,000 Sudanese refugees from West Darfur’s capital and its surroundings have reached the Chadian town of Adre in the last four days,” the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said on Monday.
At least 150,000 people have fled Darfur into Chad since the start of fighting, according to the UN.


The number of people uprooted from their homes by the conflict has topped 2.5 million, including about 550,000 who have fled abroad, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN’s refugee agency, on Tuesday urged Sudan’s neighbors to keep their borders open despite security worries.
“My appeal to all the neighboring countries is to say I understand your security concerns, but please keep your borders open because these people are really fleeing for their lives,” he told AFP in an interview.
Donors gathered Monday at a conference in Geneva where they pledged almost $1.5 billion — only half of the estimated needs to combat the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and help its neighbors host those fleeing the fighting.
More than half of Sudan’s population, 25 million, require aid, the UN says.
“The humanitarian needs have reached record levels in Sudan and there is still no sign of an end to the conflict,” said Eddie Rowe, the World Food Programme’s Sudan director.
Alexander Kjaerum of the Danish Refugee Council described as “absolutely shameful” the funding levels for the conflict, comparing it to the outpouring of support received at the start of the war in Ukraine.
The latest in a series of truces that have all been systematically violated began Sunday and is due to end at 6:00 am (0400 GMT) Wednesday.
Although it brought a relative respite, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday said it was “not respected.”
An operation it carried out to transfer wounded soldiers to a hospital “had to be aborted after gunshots sounded in the immediate proximity of our convoy,” the agency said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that “the scale and speed of Sudan’s descent into death and destruction is unprecedented.”
“Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region,” he said.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls
  • Treasury Department says they are the first US sanctions issued with a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a South Sudanese military officer and governor accused in connection with the rapes of hundreds of women and girls. They are the first US sanctions issued with a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence, the Treasury Department said.
Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated James Nando, a major general in the South Sudanese army, who is accused of overseeing forces that raped hundreds of women and girls between 2018 and 2021.
Treasury said Nando was aware of the abuses and did not prevent or punish fighters responsible for sexual violence when it happened under his watch.
Alfred Futuyo, governor of Western Equatoria, is also named in the sanctions documents. Affiliated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army, an opposition group, Futuyo is accused of carrying out numerous attacks in his state that resulted in abductions and gang rapes of hundreds of civilians.
Among other things, the sanctions deny Nando and Futuyo access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent US companies and citizens from doing business with them.
“The United States rejects all forms of sexual violence — which women and children bear the brunt of — in armed conflict,” said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a written statement. “We remain committed to holding perpetrators and enablers of conflict-related sexual violence accountable so long as this scourge exists.”
In November, President Joe Biden signed a presidential memorandum to give additional support to the UN special representative to the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict and to survivors of sexual violence in conflict settings.

Topics: Sudan US sanctions

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of 'terrorist funding'

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
  • 40-year-old was arrested after making threats and firing a gun outside a restaurant in Stockholm
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A Turkish citizen appeared in a Swedish court on Tuesday accused of “attempted terrorist financing” of the pro-Kurdish PKK, a first in the Scandinavian country seeking Ankara’s approval to join NATO.
Turkiye has accused Sweden of being a haven for “terrorists,” especially members of the PKK, and has asked Stockholm to extradite dozens of people.
The accused, in his 40s, was arrested in January after making threats and firing a gun outside a restaurant in Stockholm.
Prosecutors say the man’s aim was to extort money and use it to finance the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, as well as Sweden, the EU and Washington.
“It is possible that (my client) has had contacts with people linked to the PKK, but he himself has no ties” to the movement, the man’s lawyer Ilhan Aydin told the court on Tuesday.
“My client rejects the accusations of aggravated extortion and attempting to fund (the PKK), but would accept a weapons charge,” Aydin told AFP on the eve of the trial.
The prosecutor meanwhile argued that the man played a key role in PKK activities in Sweden.
According to the charge sheet, which also references evidence from French and German intelligence, the man had been in contact with people directly involved in funding the PKK and had acted on the group’s behalf.
Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism legislation in July last year, making it easier to prosecute financing activities for terrorist organizations.
This is the first time that the new law, already used in cases linked to the Islamic State organization, has been used against an alleged PKK supporter.
Ending two centuries of neutrality and military non-alignment, Sweden and neighboring Finland announced bids to join NATO in May last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO member states yet to ratify the Sweden’s bid — which requires unanimous approval.

Topics: Sweden

