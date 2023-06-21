You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region

Attacks, mostly by drones, on Russian territory bordering Ukraine have increased over the past weeks. (File/AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

  • Attack came as Ukraine wages counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops
MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it had downed three Ukrainian drones and accused Kyiv of perpetrating a “terror” attack, after officials said the vehicles had targeted a military base near Russia’s capital.
“An attempt today by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the Moscow region was thwarted,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that each of the drones was downed by electronic warfare defensive systems and that no one was injured in the attack.
Earlier the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov said two drones had crashed around “on approach to storage units of a military base” some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Moscow.
The attack came as Ukraine is waging a counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops.
Kyiv said on Wednesday that its air defense systems had shot down six Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia forces over the western Khmelnytskyi region.
Those attacks came one day after Ukrainian officials said Russia had deployed a “massive” barrage of nearly three dozen assault UAVs that targeted key infrastructure in western Ukraine.
Attacks, mostly by drones, on Russian territory bordering Ukraine have increased over the past weeks.
Moscow and its environs, lying some 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, have up to now been rarely targeted.
In early May, two drones were shot above the Kremlin and late the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic
  • As a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 aircraft, search efforts have been relocated
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

The US Coast Guard says a Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises during search for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
As a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 aircraft, search efforts have been relocated. Those searches had not found anything, but are continuing.
In addition to an international array of ships and planes, an underwater robot had started searching in the vicinity of the Titanic and there was a push to get salvage equipment to the scene in case the sub is found.
Three C-17 transport planes from the US military have been used to move commercial submersible and support equipment from Buffalo, New York, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, to aid in the search, a spokesperson for US Air Mobility Command said. The Canadian military said it provided a patrol aircraft and two surface ships, including one that specializes in dive medicine.
Authorities reported the carbon-fiber vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 700 kilometers south of St. John’s. At the helm was pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers were a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP
Reuters

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’
  • Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed over suspected Chinese spy balloon
  • Xi, who met with Blinken on Monday, has not publicly responded to Biden’s comments
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP Reuters

BEIJING: China on Wednesday labelled as “ridiculous” comments by US President Joe Biden equating his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with “dictators.”

“The relevant remarks by the US side are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, they seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China’s political dignity,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing, adding: “They are an open political provocation.”

Biden’s comments come a day after top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations that China says are at their lowest point since formal ties were established.

Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year, making a personal comment on the Chinese leader when Blinken said on Monday the “chapter” should be closed.

It was unclear why Biden made the comments on Xi – China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president and head of the Communist Party.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said at a fundraiser in California.

“That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” Biden added.

Biden also said China “has real economic difficulties.”

Blinken and Xi agreed in their meeting to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it did not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.

They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months. Biden said later on Tuesday that US climate envoy John Kerry may go to China soon.

Biden said on Monday he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Blinken’s trip.

Biden said on Tuesday that Xi had been concerned by the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he previously told Xi the US was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.

“He called me and told me not to do that because it was putting him in a bind,” Biden said.

Later this week, Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
  • The State Department’s annual report on human rights practices released in March listed “significant human rights issues” and abuses in India
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Dozens of US President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats urged him on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden.
Modi left for Washington on Tuesday for a visit projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries.
The US lawmakers said they were concerned about religious intolerance, press freedoms, Internet access and the targeting of civil society groups.
“We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy,” said the letter, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal.
A total of 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives signed the letter, sent to the White House on Tuesday and first reported by Reuters.
“And we ask that, during your meeting with Prime Minister Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries,” the letter said.
Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but the trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, despite concerns over what is seen as a deteriorating human rights situation under his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Washington hopes for closer ties with the world’s largest democracy, which it sees as a counterweight to China, but rights advocates worry that geopolitics will overshadow human rights issues. Several US rights groups plan protests during Modi’s visit.
The State Department’s annual report on human rights practices released in March listed “significant human rights issues” and abuses in India.

Modi will address a joint meeting of the House and Senate on Thursday, one of the highest honors Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.
“A series of independent, credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and Internet access,” the lawmakers said in the letter.
They said they joined Biden in welcoming Modi to the United States, and want a “close and warm relationship” between the people of the two countries, saying that friendship should be based on shared values and “friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way.”
“That is why we respectfully request that — in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the US — you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi areas of concern,” the letter said.
Speaking to reporters before Modi arrived in Washington, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby declined comment on whether Biden would raise the issue, but that it is “commonplace” for Biden to raise concerns about human rights.

 

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’
  • Zelensky’s office said drones attacked the Kyiv region in several waves over more than four hours
  • Ukrainian troops, he said, were repelling increasingly intense Russian attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia on Tuesday struck military and infrastructure targets in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and across other parts of the country, including western areas far from the front lines, Ukrainian officials said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine’s air defenses for downing more than 30 drones and defiantly said that Ukraine’s forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theaters of the conflict, the east and south.
His commander of land forces and the deputy defense minister reported successes with a counteroffensive in both areas.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Russian forces hit and destroyed eight ammunition warehouses across Ukraine in the prior 24 hours and repelled Ukrainian attacks in three areas.
It said Ukrainian forces had tried to attack the Russian-held eastern city of Donetsk and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, but had been repelled.
Zelensky’s office said drones attacked the Kyiv region in several waves over more than four hours.
Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region with drones, killing a women and wounding four civilians, local Russian-appointed authorities said.

FOCUS ON COUNTER-OFFENSIVE
The Russian attacks took place as attention has been focused on Ukrainian actions against Russia’s defensive positions in the south and east — the initial stages of a counteroffensive seeking to push President Vladimir Putin’s troops back from territory seized since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Kyiv says it has recaptured 113 square km (44 square miles) of land and eight settlements from Russian forces. But the latest strikes showed that Russia was capable of waging war beyond the front lines.
In his nightly video address, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces “in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine.
“A defense against terror means destroying terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the state of evil will never have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine.”
General Oleksander Syrskyi, Ukraine’s commander of land forces, said on Telegram that his troops were making progress on the flanks of the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut, which fell to Russian mercenaries last month after months of fighting.
Ukrainian troops, he said, were repelling increasingly intense Russian attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces in the south were “gradually, in small steps, but very confidently, making advances. We could even use the allegory that we are carving up every meter of land from the enemy.”
Maliar said Russian forces had mined vast areas, including towns. Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, accused Russia of “mining” the pond used to cool reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Zelensky’s office said several commercial and administrative buildings and some private houses were damaged in the Russian drone attacks on the Kyiv area. There was no mention of any casualties in the overnight air strikes.
A “critically important facility” was struck in Lviv, far from the front lines and around 70 km (43 miles) from the border with Poland, regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said, without giving details.
The air force said Ukrainian air defenses had been in action, mostly in the Kyiv region, where more than two dozen Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed.
The Energy Ministry said debris from falling drones damaged power lines in the Kyiv region and also in the Mykolaiv region in the south, cutting electricity for hundreds of residents.
The air force said Russia had also targeted infrastructure in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with Iskander and S-300 missiles. Ukraine’s military said Russia had fired seven missiles at Zaporizhzhia.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

RUSSIAN MINISTER: UKRAINE WANTS TO HIT CRIMEA
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had information that Ukraine was planning to strike Russian-controlled Crimea with longer-range US and British missiles and warned Russia would retaliate if that happened.
Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea from Ukraine in 2014, but considers it to be outside the scope of its “special military operation” in eastern and southern Ukraine.
“The use of these missiles outside the zone of our special military operation would mean that the United States and Britain would be fully dragged into the conflict and would entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine,” Shoigu told a meeting of military officials.
Shoigu also said Ukrainian armed forces had carried out 263 attacks on Russian forces’ positions since June 4, referring to what Moscow regards as the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. But it had “not accomplished its goals,” he said.
Ukraine says it has recaptured eight villages.

 

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp
  • Local media reported that the police operation was part of an investigation into cybercrime and that officers seized computers
  • Under a UN and US-backed deal in 2013 that saw them leave Iraq, the PMOI settled in other countries including their unlikely home in Albania
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

MANZA, Albania: Albanian police on Tuesday raided a camp home to members of an Iranian opposition movement, with local media reporting that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions.
The Ashraf 3 camp northwest of Tirana has been home for a decade to thousands of members of the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), exiled opponents of the government in Tehran.
The PMOI said one person died and that a dozen of its members were injured during clashes with police.
But Albania’s interior minister and the police, who released footage of their operation, denied responsibility.
Media reports said that when police arrived at the camp hundreds of PMOI members tried to repel the officers. The group accused the police of using pepper spray.
Police did all they could to avoid causing “incidents” and no PMOI members were hurt by officers, Interior Minister Blendi Cuci told a press conference.
“In no case (was) the death of a person on Tuesday in the Mujahedin camp... caused by police forces,” he said, adding that officers were awaiting a forensics report into the death of a man in his seventies.
“The Mujahedin violence toward the police is intolerable,” he said.
Police said earlier they had launched a probe into the PMOI’s allegations.
Local media reported that the police operation was part of an investigation into cybercrime and that officers seized computers.
Police said in a statement they had acted on the orders of the Albanian judiciary due to the “violation of agreements and commitments” made by the group “when they settled in Albania solely for humanitarian purposes.”
Under a UN and US-backed deal in 2013 that saw them leave Iraq, the PMOI settled in other countries including their unlikely home in Albania, a poor Balkan state in southeast Europe.
Their numbers have grown to around 2,800 people at Ashraf 3, the largest PMOI camp in the world.
The arrival of the group had raised fears of attacks in Albania.
In 2022, Tirana cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran, accusing it of carrying out massive cyberattacks against Albania.
Tehran considers the People’s Mujahedin a “terrorist group” and has banned it since 1981.

