Emirates and Huawei Mobile Services boost partnership to enhance travel experience

Updated 21 June 2023

Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Since the introduction of the Emirates app on Huawei AppGallery in early 2020, Emirates, a prominent player in the aviation sector, and Huawei Mobile Services, cutting-edge technology services, have joined forces to enhance travel experiences for HMS users. This collaboration has evolved and flourished, enabling them to provide outstanding user experiences to a wider global audience.

Huawei AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces worldwide, boasts an impressive user base of over 550 million monthly active users in 170 countries. The Emirates app’s availability on this platform has brought unparalleled convenience to HMS users, empowering them to manage their travel plans seamlessly. Previously integrated on the Huawei Watch 3 Series, the Emirates app offered a Super Device smart experience, enabling Huawei users to effortlessly check their bookings and flight details directly from their smartwatches.

Now, with its seamless integration on the Huawei Watch 4, the Emirates app has reached new heights in enhancing the performance and user experience for travelers. In addition to providing easy access to booking and flight details, the app now enables users to utilize a QR code as their boarding pass. This innovative feature eliminates the need for passengers to use their phones while boarding, streamlining the travel process and ensuring a hassle-free experience.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “This integration of Emirates app on the Huawei Watch 4 represents another milestone in HMS journey to deliver exceptional travel experiences to our users, who can now effortlessly access vital flight information, manage their bookings, and stay connected on the go, all from their wrist. We are excited to bring this convenience and innovation to our users, further enhancing their travel experiences and demonstrating our commitment to providing unparalleled solutions in the digital age.”

“Our collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services and integration with Huawei Watch 4 Series showcases our shared commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences and simplifying travel processes for consumers,” said Boutros Boutros, divisional senior vice president, corporate communications, marketing and brand at Emirates. “We are dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible services to our passengers. By integrating our app seamlessly on Huawei’s latest smartwatch, we aim to exceed the expectations of our tech-savvy customers.”

In the age of the Internet of Things, HMS believes that collaboration with partners and developers will thrive within HMS’ ecosystem, resulting in continuous innovation and improved convenience for users. This strategic partnership between Huawei and Emirates exemplifies this belief, as they continue to push boundaries and unlock new possibilities for the travel industry.

Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

The inaugural edition of The Saudi Food Show, held under the patronage of Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources, is currently underway at Riyadh Exhibition Center.

KAOUN International and dmg events are the organizers of the event, while MODON is the strategic partner.

The event, from June 20-22, offers a platform for the largest companies in the food industry to present their products, services and solutions to a global audience. The Saudi Food Show is affiliated with Gulfood, the world’s largest food and hospitality business event in the world.

Thousands of international brands from 43 countries are being represented in the sold-out exhibition, which extends across 20,000 square meters of exhibition space at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. For key players such as PepsiCo, Americana, Al-Jameel, Lactalis, GulfWest, Seara Foods, IFFCO, NADEC and hundreds more, as well as country pavilions of the US, UK, India, Singapore, Italy, Jordan and Australia, the show is an unrivaled platform to launch new products, services and technologies into the Saudi market.

The Saudi Food Show is a unique chance for participants to gain insights into market trends, uncover business opportunities and find out how to access the most dynamic market in the Middle East. On the opening day, a panel including Ali Alomeir, VP business development, MODON, and Prince Waleed bin Nasser Al-Saud, CEO of Mukatafa, gave an overview of the welcoming business environment in Saudi Arabia, and tips for F&B market entrants to the Kingdom.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: “Vision 2030 seeks to create a dynamic trading hub for the Saudi Arabian F&B sector, and the significant socioeconomic benefits arising from the F&B and hospitality sectors have been well-recognized by the Saudi government, which has brought the industry to the fore, making great strides in laying the groundwork for investment in the sector. The Saudi Food Show will be a significant catalyst for these efforts, growing the economic impact of F&B and hospitality further and faster on the local, regional and international stages.”

Matt Denton, president of co-organizer dmg events, added: “This inaugural Saudi Food Show is the first activation in our exciting plans to support the development of the F&B and hospitality sector in the Kingdom ... From food manufacturing and food tech to franchise, hotels and hospitality, this Saudi Food Show, packed full of inspiring content and features, is the nucleus of a portfolio of dedicated events scheduled for the coming 12 months.”

Summit sessions addressed some of the most urgent challenges facing the F&B sector in Saudi Arabia and the wider region — food security, sovereignty and sustainability, and mitigating uncertainty and volatility around supply chain and costs. The opening day also featured speakers including Ryan Lefers, co-founder and CEO of RedSea, and Bobby Rajendran, CEO of Tamimi Markets. The day concluded with a visionary keynote from Alkhorayef.

The ministerial panel on Day 2, featuring Al-Khorayef and Al-Fadhli, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, was a chance to gain insights into the F&B policy and regulatory framework in Saudi Arabia. The restaurant dining scene in Saudi Arabia will spark discussions on the final day of the summit, with sessions looking at the regional and international brands seeking to enter — and expand in — the Kingdom.

Top Table Saudi
Top Table, sponsored by multinational food company GoodyCo, is giving visitors the opportunity to experience the latest dishes and techniques gaining popularity in the Kingdom, from an array of celebrated international and regional chefs, via more than 40 masterclasses. The lineup of chefs is a cross-section of international and regional, established names and rising stars, both male and female. It includes two Michelin-starred chefs: Paco Morales — one of Spain’s most progressive young avant-garde culinary masters — and Albert Adrià — current head chef of Michelin one-star restaurant Enigma in Barcelona and former head pastry chef of famed elBulli. Others include Lebanese chef and entrepreneur Maroun Chedid and Ian Pengelley from Myazu, two times winner of MENA’s Best 50. Furthermore, Chef Pierligui from Signor Sassi, an up-and-coming young chef with more than 1.3 million followers on social media, and Saudi chef Rayan Alayesh, from Kayzo by Myazo are also in attendance.
Across the three days, Middle East food and lifestyle TV channel Fatafeat is bringing four female chefs to present masterclasses — chefs Chahrazad Al-Hajjar, Salma Soleiman, Sumaya Obaid and Afnan Al-Jaadi.

“At Fatafeat, we’ve always striven to champion the diversity of Middle Eastern cuisines and talented chefs, which resonated with millions of families in the region. As Saudi Arabia’s culinary culture has always been, and continues to be a big part of our programs, we are excited to partake in the Saudi Food Show in celebration of the Kingdom’s rising food economy. During the event’s Top Table segment, our star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs will do a kitchen takeover and perform cooking demonstrations live off-screen,” said Grigory Lavrov, head of Fatafeat at Warner Bros. Discovery.

YouthX Saudi
At the inaugural YouthX Saudi, young talent from the Kingdom’s leading hotel chains — including the Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Grand Hyatt Alkhobar, JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh and Four Seasons Riyadh — will compete against each other in the Young Chef Challenge, to present a three-course menu in 25 minutes. The themes will be sustainability and zero waste, and menus will be judged on vision and industry acumen, alignment with the themes, presentation and taste. The winning team will not only scoop a cash prize, but also win a place in the international finals set to take place at Gulfood 2024. Judging the competition is media personality, celebrity chef and host of the hugely successful “World Café” Bobby Chin.

The inaugural Saudi Food Show is affiliated with Gulfood, the world’s largest, go-to event brand trusted by the global F&B industry. Over almost three decades, Gulfood has cultivated the credibility, loyalty, recognition, and support of the global food and beverage sector, through an unwavering commitment to delivering real global business outcomes and valuable trade deals for participants. The Saudi Food Show draws upon this legacy and powerful international foundation. The event is strictly for trade and business professionals only.

Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Sidra Capital, an alternative asset management firm headquartered in Saudi Arabia, has announced the acquisition of London Square, a multi-let office building in Guildford, UK for just over 40 million pounds ($51 million) from M&G Real Estate. The property spans 133,290 square feet and consists of three buildings and 313 parking spaces.

London Square is an income-producing value-add UK office property offering an attractive current return and a strong IRR potential. The property consists of three Grade A office buildings and a standalone nursery in an attractive 4.5-acre campus setting within walking distance of Guildford town center. Two of the office buildings were subject to a comprehensive refurbishment, providing high-quality office accommodation. The property is 81 percent leased to a roster of strong tenants, including leading law firms Speechly’s and Clyde and Co. and services firms WSP, RSM and Grenke.

The aim of the investment is to enhance the quality of the asset to ensure it remains attractive to occupiers while generating a high cash yield for investors. It also has excellent road and rail transport links, easy access to the motorway network, Gatwick/Heathrow airports, and Central London — a 40-minute train ride.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hani Baothman, chairman of Sidra Capital, said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of this asset at an attractive price. The property provides an exceptionally high-quality office environment catering to the needs of forward-looking occupiers while the site value is underpinned by alternative use given the surrounding residential area and proximity to Guildford town center. Our plan is to continue to invest in the property to ensure it provides the highest quality space in Guildford.”

Sidra Capital has an extensive UK portfolio and completed the acquisition of The Bower and a fund managed by Clearbell Capital for around 74 million pounds in October last year.

Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

The Hyundai Elantra achieved the top overall sales position in the Saudi Arabian market in 2022, according to official figures. In addition to being Hyundai’s best-selling model in the Kingdom, Elantra is also the best-in-class car in the sedan C segment.

Second only to its sibling, the Tucson, as the global best-seller in the Hyundai lineup, the Elantra has steadily evolved in terms of design and quality refinement. With more than 30 years and seven model generations, the Elantra has become a formidable contender for the title of the best-in-class vehicle around the world. 

With enthusiasm and affection from loyal customers in Saudi Arabia, Elantra has steadily maintained sales across the Kingdom. Powered by a design statement that is sharp and bold, the Elantra has a spacious interior with modern comfort and connectivity features, advanced safety and driver assistance systems, and a versatile driving experience that combines satisfying performance and unmatched fuel economy.

“The Elantra is a core part of Hyundai’s lineup in the Kingdom and across the Middle East and has served customers from all walks of life for nearly three decades. The stellar sales results are a testament to the popularity of the Elantra and bolster our dedication to continuously offer customers advanced features and smart mobility solutions across all our model lineup,” said Bryan Park, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa HQ. He added: “This achievement motivates us to keep moving forward with enhancing the lives of our customers by investing in the technology, design and quality of our products to help reinvigorate their trust in us.” 

The Elantra’s modern look reflects the “Sensuous Sportiness” design identity of Hyundai and is equipped with an elaborately designed chassis, which allows the driver to enjoy the distinctive sporty character of the design. With these new improvements, the Elantra has become the most attractive compact sedan that future generations will want to drive, providing a better and more advanced driving experience.

The Elantra comes with two powerful and efficient petrol engines, with an engine connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission. These features turn road driving into a real pleasure for both the driver and passengers.

The upgraded Nu 2.0 MPI fuel-saving engine produces a maximum power of 159 hp/6,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 19.5 kg/m at 4,500 rpm. For even smoother performance, the Gamma II 1.6 MPI engine option is also available with 123 hp, 6,300 rpm, and maximum torque of 15.59 kg/m at 4,500 rpm.

Hyundai continues to focus on safety innovations as a priority across all its product lines. The Elantra is equipped with a wide range of features aimed at protecting occupants. These best-in-class technologies include forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, smart cruise control and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, and rear seat passenger alert.

The Elantra features an advanced infotainment system that includes Bluetooth multi-connection, integrated voice recognition, smartphone pairing with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch LCD screen with intelligent navigation, while the Bose premium sound system delivers exceptional sound quality through its eight high-performance speakers. The Elantra is also equipped with a wireless charger for smartphones, which helps prevent overheating and provides faster charging.

Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

SAP and IBM announced that IBM Watson technology will be embedded into its solutions to provide new AI-driven insights and automation to help accelerate innovation and create more efficient and effective user experiences across the SAP solution portfolio. The partnership cements the longstanding relationship between the two companies, which dates back to five decades. The two companies held an event in Riyadh on Wednesday that highlighted how to accelerate digital transformation in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.

SAP will use IBM Watson capabilities to power its digital assistant in SAP Start, which provides a unified entry point for cloud solutions from SAP. With SAP Start, users can search for, launch and interactively engage with apps provided in cloud solutions from SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. New AI capabilities in SAP Start will be designed to help users boost productivity with both natural language capabilities and predictive insights using IBM Watson AI solutions built on IBM’s trust and transparency and data privacy principles.

“This milestone collaboration with IBM aims to provide SAP customers a better user experience, faster decision-making and greater insights to help transform their business processes,” said Christian Klein, CEO and member of the executive board of SAP SE. “Working together to incorporate additional AI, machine learning and other intelligent technologies into SAP solutions can lead to better business outcomes for our joint customers. Today’s news, along with the recent news of our expanded use of Red Hat Enterprise Linux is a prime example of how the rich, 50-year partnership between our companies continues to grow stronger and move the industry forward.”

New digital assistant capabilities in SAP Start will be extended across SAP solutions to help answer diverse questions for managers and employees. By automating and speeding up common tasks, the capabilities are designed to help unlock employee productivity to focus on more strategic work. SAP Start will allow customers to benefit from intelligence at the point of decision-making with the ability to use AI and machine learning to extract information from a variety of data sources and answer user questions across lines of business. 

Today, IBM technology currently available in the TripIt mobile app from SAP Concur is helping nearly 13 million users easily access AI-derived weather insights to make more sustainable travel choices before and during their trips.

IBM delivers market-leading AI capabilities with Watson products deployed by more than 100 million users across 20 industries. 

“IBM and SAP are joining forces to give businesses new and exciting ways to harness the transformative power of AI and use it as a source of competitive advantage,” said Arvind Krishna, chairman and chief executive, IBM. “With this announcement, we are infusing IBM Watson’s powerful, enterprise-grade AI capabilities into SAP’s leading ERP platform to help businesses reimagine customer experiences, boost productivity and fuel growth.”

Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

GFH Financial Group has announced its ongoing growth and diversification with the launch of GFH Partners Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary focused on expanding the group’s global asset management capabilities with a particular focus on the real estate sector, where GFH Partners currently manages more than $6 billion of real estate assets as part of the total $18 billion of assets managed by the group.

GFH Partners manages assets in the stabilized and core markets of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE, where it aims to capture and capitalize on strong economic growth prospects in these regions. GFH Partners offers institutional and professional clients holistic investment solutions through a variety of products that include funds, separately managed accounts and direct deals. In doing so, GFH Partners employs a thematic approach, focusing on sectors where the group has a proven track record. This includes industrial and logistics assets, residential, student housing as well as healthcare. 

Globally, GFH Partners’ strategy for growth continues to be fueled by acquiring strategic stakes in well positioned asset managers in the sectors that are core to its business. 

Nael Mustafa, CEO of GFH Partners, said: “We’re pleased to announce the launch of GFH Partners, with an ambitious mission of growing the group’s global footprint and portfolio of real estate and private equity assets across well-chosen segments of the market. With a proven track record of success, a well-seasoned team and deep knowledge of our target markets, we are well-positioned to capture opportunities and deliver high caliber asset management services and products that meet the needs of our investors. Leveraging our reach, regulatory and business setup as well as the access provided by our partners on the ground, our aim is to continuously provide a strong pipeline of opportunities to our investors and look forward to accelerating our business and assets under management growth in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE.”

