Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain’s Canaries

At least one child has died and 24 people were rescued from a sinking dinghy headed the Canary Islands in a Moroccan-led rescue operation. (AP/File)
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

  • The coast guard said rescue workers had recovered the body of a minor on Wednesday and plucked 24 other migrants from the ocean
  • Walking Borders, which tracks migrant deaths and provides assistance to relatives, posted on Twitter that 39 people had died, including four women and a baby
MADRID: Thirty-nine migrants drowned when their dinghy sank in the Atlantic Ocean off the Canary Islands, Spanish non-profit group Walking Borders said on Wednesday.
The coast guard said rescue workers had recovered the body of a minor on Wednesday and plucked 24 other migrants from the ocean.
Walking Borders, which tracks migrant deaths and provides assistance to relatives, posted on Twitter that 39 people had died, including four women and a baby.
The group’s founder Helena Maleno said the migrants had waited for over 12 hours for assistance.
A Spanish helicopter sent to the area in response to a request for help from Moroccan authorities found the dead minor and saw no other survivors, a coast guard spokeswoman said.
A Moroccan patrol boat rescued 24 people, she said, adding she did not know “how many people were on board the vessel” in total.
Contacted by AFP, there was no immediate reactions from Moroccan authorities.
The sinking happened about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Spain’s Gran Canaria.
The migrant route from West Africa to the Canary Islands across the Atlantic has become more popular in recent years as authorities have cracked down on illegal migration in the Mediterranean.
The Atlantic is notorious for strong currents that make such trips perilous.
Rescuers on Tuesday found the body of a pregnant woman on board a boat that was carrying some 50 migrants off the Canaries.
Spain is a major gateway for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
Over 11,200 have died or disappeared since 2018 while trying to reach Spain by sea, according to a report published by Walking Borders at the end of 2022.
Last week at least 82 migrants died when the boat taking them from Libya to Italy capsized off the coast of Greece.
Authorities still have no clear idea how many people were aboard when it sank — estimates range from 400 to over 700 — making it one of the deadliest accidents involving migrants in the Mediterranean.
Police have arrested nine Egyptians on suspicion of people smuggling — one of them the captain of the boat carrying the migrants.

PARIS: A strong explosion hit a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving at least 16 injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over city monuments and prompted the evacuation of surrounding buildings, police said.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, a Paris police official said. The explosion hit near the historic Val de Grace military hospital.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters there were 16 people injured, including seven in “emergency condition.” The fire was contained but not extinguished, he said.
Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said, “The explosion was extremely violent,” describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.
Nunez described several injuries, some of them critical, but did not provide an exact figure, nor did he specify whether any were in life-threatening condition.
The Paris prosecutor says a probe has been opened into aggravated involuntary injury, and investigators are examining whether the explosion stemmed from a suspected violation of safety rules.
Officials from the 5th arrondissement attributed the blast and blaze to a gas leak.
The Paris police chief says the building where the explosion occurred was a private school, the Paris American Academy, which was founded in 1965 and offers teaching in fashion design, interior design, fine arts and creative writing.
The smell of smoke lingered in the air while the gray plume visibly lessened as firefighters battled the blaze. The neighborhood was cordoned off and scores of emergency workers, police and soldiers filled the area.
Achille, a student, said he was in a building about 100 meters (yards) from the explosion.
“I was sitting on the windowsill, and we moved 2 meters away from the window, carried by a small blast (from the explosion) and huge fear," he told BFM television. His last name was not given.
“We came down (from the building) and saw the flames," he said. “The police gave us great support and we evacuated quickly.”
With more than 2 million people densely packed within the city limits and historic, sometimes ageing, infrastructure, Paris is no a stranger to gas explosions. A January 2019 blast in the 9th district killed four people and left dozens injured.

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements
  • The statement said settlement expansion violates international law
  • Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan expressed serious concern over Israel’s plan to advance the construction of over 4,000 settlement housing units in the West Bank.
An official statement by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo also strongly condemned what it described as a terror attack on June 20 that killed four Israelis in the West Bank and the following rampages against Palestinians on the same day.
The statement said settlement expansion violates international law, and Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully.
The statement accused Israel of destabilizing the region by its settlement expansion “which goes against efforts by the international community to create a political horizon toward a two-state solution.”
“Amid the deteriorating security situation, as exemplified by the recent clashes in Jenin, it is essential for all the parties concerned to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activities and provocative behavior, to prevent further escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry highlighted the importance of the Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh communique and said Japan strongly calls on all the parties concerned to take concrete steps to ensure de-escalation.

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
  • Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries
  • Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.
Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries. Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries.
“Police arrested a man outside the hospital,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.
“Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.”
The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.
The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance.

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest
  • Flanked by bodyguards, the brothers arrived at the court for a fresh hearing on the matter, a day after prosecutors announced their indictment
  • "They categorically don't want to remain under house arrest," their lawyer Ioan Gliga told reporters, adding the measure was "unjustified"
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

BUCHAREST: Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother appeared in court in Romania Wednesday, their lawyers arguing that the pair, indicted on human trafficking charges, should no longer be under house arrest.
Tate — a self-described misogynist with a large online presence whose case has garnered international attention — has also been indicted on rape charges, according to a source close to the case.
Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were detained late last year and then placed under house arrest at the end of March. They have repeatedly challenged the order to keep them under house arrest.
Flanked by bodyguards, the brothers arrived at the court for a fresh hearing on the matter, a day after prosecutors announced their indictment.
“They categorically don’t want to remain under house arrest,” their lawyer Ioan Gliga told reporters, adding the measure was “unjustified.”
The court is expected to rule on the matter on June 23. It is not yet clear when their trial will start.
Prosecutors allege that the two brothers and the two women set up a criminal organization and sexually exploited several victims “through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion.”
The victims were forced “to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms,” they said.
Tate, a former kickboxer with dual US and UK citizenship, said he was “looking forward to being found innocent at the end of everything.”
“We are not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked,” the 36-year-old told reporters. “In our situation it happens quite often, unfortunately.”
Tate moved to Romania years ago, after first starting a webcam business in the UK.
In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.
He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views. He currently has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.
Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 June 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia
  • 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the pilgrimage this year  
  • 284 pilgrims on board the last Hajj flight from Kuala Lumpur
Updated 21 June 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia completed on Wednesday its special Hajj flight operations under the Makkah Route initiative, which offered many pilgrims the first direct experience of Saudi hospitality.

This year, 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The last Hajj flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday afternoon with 284 pilgrims on board.  

“I am very happy. Today is the last day of the last chartered flight. We have 98 flights for this Hajj season. We hope everything goes well,” Anuar bin Ahmad, deputy director of field operations for Tabung Haji, Malaysia’s Hajj pilgrims fund board, told Arab News.

“The Makkah Route initiative has been very helpful. The pilgrims do not need to wait too long, and it helps to have all of them arrive in Makkah and Madinah early. Besides that, they all have their luggage (transferred) directly to their hotels. We thank the Saudi government for this initiative.”

Malaysia is among seven Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Morocco, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire — where Saudi Arabia opened the program.

Launched in 2019, Makkah Route allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter the Kingdom having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.

Among them was young Malaysian doctor Aazhimah binti Othman, who will be performing the pilgrimage with her husband, parents and siblings.

“It started a few years ago when my younger brother asked my father to register the whole family for Hajj. It was really unexpected that we got to do Hajj together this year,” she said.

“The process for Hajj has been very smooth, especially with the Makkah Route initiative. We didn’t have to wait long.”  

For lecturer Zulhan bin Othman, it will be the first time he sees Islam’s holiest sites. His wife, Wan Wahida Binti Wan Mohd Zodhi, a medical practitioner, was worried that he might feel lost among millions of people who will be in Makkah to fulfill their religious duty.

But Othman said he was already reassured by how smoothly all immigration work went at the airport.

“The Makkah Route initiative is really wonderful. We can just go directly to our hotel as if we were citizens of Saudi Arabia,” he said. “I thank the Saudi government for the initiative. It definitely reduced my anxiety.” 

