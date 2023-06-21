You are here

  • Home
  • Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements
A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 21, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5aafg

Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel’s settlements
  • The statement said settlement expansion violates international law
  • Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan expressed serious concern over Israel’s plan to advance the construction of over 4,000 settlement housing units in the West Bank.
An official statement by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo also strongly condemned what it described as a terror attack on June 20 that killed four Israelis in the West Bank and the following rampages against Palestinians on the same day.
The statement said settlement expansion violates international law, and Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully.
The statement accused Israel of destabilizing the region by its settlement expansion “which goes against efforts by the international community to create a political horizon toward a two-state solution.”
“Amid the deteriorating security situation, as exemplified by the recent clashes in Jenin, it is essential for all the parties concerned to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activities and provocative behavior, to prevent further escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry highlighted the importance of the Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh communique and said Japan strongly calls on all the parties concerned to take concrete steps to ensure de-escalation.

Topics: Japan Israel Palestinians West Bank

Related

Planned Israeli settlement threatens West Bank UNESCO site ecosystem
Middle-East
Planned Israeli settlement threatens West Bank UNESCO site ecosystem
Update Teenager among five Palestinians killed as Israelis use helicopter gunships in West Bank
Middle-East
Teenager among five Palestinians killed as Israelis use helicopter gunships in West Bank

UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’

UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’

UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’
  • Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council that the Taliban have asked to be recognized by the United Nations and its 192 other member nations
  • The group's decrees limiting the participation of girls and women have impacted foreign aid to the country
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy for Afghanistan warned the country’s Taliban rulers Wednesday that international recognition as the country’s legitimate government will remain “nearly impossible” unless they lift severe restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.
Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council that the Taliban have asked to be recognized by the United Nations and its 192 other member nations, “but at the same time they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter.”
In her regular discussions with the Taliban, she said, “I am blunt about the obstacles they have created for themselves by the decrees and restrictions they have enacted, in particular against women and girls.”
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final weeks of withdrawing from the country after two decades of war. The group’s decrees limiting the participation of girls and women have impacted foreign aid to the country, whose citizens face the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
The Taliban initially promised a more moderate rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001 but started to enforce restrictions on women and girls soon after the 2021 takeover. Women are barred from most jobs and public places, including parks, baths and gyms, while girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade.
The Taliban also have brought back their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, including public executions.
Despite UN appeals, Otunbayeva reported no change to the restrictions, including an April ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations. She called the prohibition a violation of Afghanistan’s obligations as a UN member nation “to respect the privileges and immunities of the United Nations and its officials, including Afghan women who work for us.”
Otunbayeva, a former president of Kyrgyzstan, reiterated that all non-essential Afghan staff, both women and men, are still staying at home, and she said the UN is “steadfast” that female national staff will not be replaced by male staff “as some Taliban authorities have suggested.”
In late April, the Security Council unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Taliban to swiftly reverse the increasingly harsh constraints imposed on women and girls and condemning the ban on Afghan women working for the UN, calling it “unprecedented in the history of the United Nations.”
Based on discussions with many people across Afghanistan, Otunbayeva said, it is clear the Taliban’s decrees “are highly unpopular among the Afghan population” and cost the country’s rulers “both domestic and international legitimacy, while inflicting suffering on half of their population and damaging their economy.”
In a frank political assessment, she told council members that the Taliban regime “remains insular and autocratic,” with “an unaccountable central authority” and an all-male government almost entirely from its Pashtun and rural base.
While the Afghan economy “remains stable, albeit at a low equilibrium,” 58 percent of households struggle to fulfill the basic needs of their families, and the UN continues to address the needs of 20 million people who need assistance, Otunbayeva said.
She said cash shipments, required for UN humanitarian operations, “are expected to decrease as donor funding declines,” which could negatively effect Afghanistan’s monetary stability. And despite the bans, she said, “the international community can do more to ensure the future stability of the Afghan economy in a way that directly improves the lives of Afghans.”
The humanitarian organization Save The Children said Monday that a large-scale plague of locusts is ravaging Afghanistan’s northern provinces and has the potential to destroy 1.2 million tons of wheat, approximately one-quarter of the country’s annual harvest.
It said the infestation comes at the worst possible time, pointing to 8 million Afghans cut off from food aid in the past two months due to funding shortfalls, and over 15 million people – one-third of Afghanistan’s population – projected to face crisis levels of hunger over the next five months.

Topics: UN Afghanistan Taliban women girls

Related

German woman jailed for enslaving Yazidi woman

German woman jailed for enslaving Yazidi woman
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

German woman jailed for enslaving Yazidi woman

German woman jailed for enslaving Yazidi woman
  • 37-year-old defendant was also found guilty of crimes against humanity and membership of a foreign terrorist organization
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

BERLIN: A German court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to over nine years in jail for enslaving a Yazidi woman, as well as aiding and abetting war crimes and genocide as a member of Daesh.
The 37-year-old German defendant, identified only as Nadine K., was also found guilty of crimes against humanity and membership of a foreign terrorist organization, a spokeswoman for the court in the western city of Koblenz said.
The defendant was a member of Daesh between December 2014 and March 2019, traveling to Syria to join the jihadist group with her husband. In 2015, the couple later moved to Mosul in Iraq, then back to Syria.
From April 2016, the pair kept as a slave a Yazidi woman, who had been imprisoned by Daesh since 2014.
Nadine K. kept watch to prevent the woman, who was 22 at the time, from fleeing and forced her to do housework and observe Islamic rituals.
With the knowledge of the defendant, Nadine K.’s husband regularly raped and beat the Yazidi woman.
“All of this served the declared purpose of Daesh, to wipe out the Yazidi faith,” prosecutors said at the opening of the trial earlier this year.
Nadine K. and her family are believed to have moved to Syria in autumn 2016 with their “slave” and lived in Daesh-controlled territory until March 2019, when they are believed to have been arrested by Kurdish fighters and the Yazidi woman was released.
The defendant was arrested in March last year upon her return to Germany in one of several repatriation operations.
A German court in November 2021 issued the first ruling worldwide to recognize crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, in a verdict hailed by activists as a “historic” win for the minority.
The Kurdish-speaking Yazidis hailing from northern Iraq have for years been persecuted by Daesh militants who have killed hundreds of men, raped women and forcibly recruited children as fighters.

Topics: German Yazidi Daesh

Related

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
Middle-East
Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
‘Dead or alive’: Iraq’s Yazidis await Daesh-abducted kin
Middle-East
‘Dead or alive’: Iraq’s Yazidis await Daesh-abducted kin

World leaders call for green transition that leaves no one behind

World leaders call for green transition that leaves no one behind
Updated 21 June 2023
Project Syndicate

World leaders call for green transition that leaves no one behind

World leaders call for green transition that leaves no one behind
  • We should place people at the center of our strategy to increase human welfare everywhere on the globe
Updated 21 June 2023
Project Syndicate

We are urgently working to deliver more for people and the planet. Multiple, overlapping shocks have strained countries’ ability to address hunger, poverty and inequality; build resilience; and invest in their futures. Debt vulnerabilities in low- and middle-income countries present a major hurdle to their economic recovery and to their ability to make critical long-term investments.
We are urgently working to fight poverty and inequalities. An estimated 120 million people have been pushed into extreme poverty in the last three years and we are still far from achieving our UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We should thus place people at the center of our strategy to increase human welfare everywhere on the globe.
We want a system that better addresses development needs and vulnerabilities, now heightened by climate risks, which could further weaken countries’ ability to eliminate poverty and achieve inclusive economic growth. Climate change will generate larger and more frequent disasters and disproportionately affect the poorest, most vulnerable populations around the world. These challenges cross borders and pose existential risks to societies and economies.
We want our system to deliver more for the planet. The transition to a “net-zero” world and the goals of the Paris climate agreement are an opportunity for this generation to unlock a new era of sustainable global economic growth. We believe that just ecological transitions that leave no one behind can be a powerful force for alleviating poverty and supporting inclusive and sustainable development. This requires long-term investment everywhere to ensure that all countries are able to seize this opportunity. Inspired by the historic Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, we also need new economic models that recognize the immense value of nature for humanity.
We are convinced that poverty reduction and protection of the planet are converging objectives. We must focus on just and inclusive transitions to ensure that the poor and most vulnerable can fully reap the benefits of this opportunity, rather than disproportionally bearing the cost. We recognize that countries may need to pursue diverse transition paths in line with the Paris agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius limit, depending on their national circumstances. There will be no transition if there is no solidarity, economic opportunities or sustainable growth to finance it.
We, leaders of diverse economies throughout the world, are united in our determination to forge a new global consensus. We will use the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on June 22-23 as a decisive political moment to recover development gains lost in recent years and to accelerate progress towards the SDGs, including just transitions. We are clear about our strategy: Development and climate commitments should be fulfilled and, in line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, we need to leverage all sources of finance, including official development assistance, domestic resources and private investment.
Delivering on that consensus should start with existing financial commitments. Collective climate-finance goals must be met in 2023. Our total global ambition of $100 billion of voluntary contributions for countries most in need, through a rechanneling of special drawing rights or equivalent budget contributions, should also be reached.
No country should have to wait years for debt relief. We need greater and more timely cooperation on debt, for both low- and middle-income countries. This starts with a swift conclusion of solutions for debt-distressed countries.
A top priority is to continue ambitious reform of our system of multilateral development banks, building on the existing momentum. We are asking development banks to take responsible steps to do much more with existing resources and to increase financing capacity and private capital mobilization, based on clear targets and strategies in terms of private finance contribution and domestic resource mobilization. These financial resources are essential, but this reform is about far more than money. It should deliver a more effective operational model, based on a country-led approach. We also need our development banks to work together as an ecosystem and with other public agencies and streamlined vertical funds, as well as with philanthropists, sovereign wealth funds, private finance and civil society where appropriate, to deliver the greatest impact.
Technology, skills, sustainability and public and private investment will be at the core of our partnerships, which will seek to support voluntary technology transfer, a free flow of scientific and technological talents, and an inclusive, open, fair and nondiscriminatory economy. We will promote an agenda of sustainable and inclusive investment in developing and emerging economies, based on local economic value added and local transformation — for example, of fertilizer value chains. This comprehensive approach will require new metrics to update our accountability instruments.
Public finance will remain essential to achieving our goals. We should start by strengthening our instruments (the International Development Association, the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and Resilience and Sustainability Trust, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Green Climate Fund and other concessional windows of our banks, as well as the Global Shield against Climate Risks). But we acknowledge that meeting our development and climate goals will require new, innovative and sustainable sources of finance, such as debt buy-backs, engagement from sectors that prosper thanks to globalization and more trusted carbon and biodiversity credit markets. This is true of the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality; adaptation to climate change; and efforts to avert, minimize and redress loss and damage.
Increasing resilience through a comprehensive suite of financial instruments is a high priority. We need a stronger global safety net, based on prearranged approaches, to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, especially when disasters hit. This implies climate and other disaster-resilient deferral mechanisms, insurance nets and emergency response financing, including a more sustainable model for humanitarian aid.
Achieving our development goals, including climate mitigation, will also depend on scaling up private capital flows. This requires enhanced mobilization of the private sector with its financial resources and its innovative strength, as promoted by the G20 Compact with Africa. This also requires improving the business environment, implementing common standards, adequate capacity building and reducing perceived risks, such as in foreign exchange and credit markets. This may require public support, as well as sharing reliable data. Overall, our system needs to lower the cost of capital for sustainable development, including for the green transition in developing and emerging economies.
Our work together is all about solidarity and collective action, to reduce the challenges facing developing countries and to fulfill our global agenda. We will continue to press for progress, leveraging other important events, including the G20 Summits in India and Brazil, the SDG Summit and the COPs, starting with COP28 in the UAE this year. In all of our upcoming international works and negotiations, we will seek to advance concrete actions that deliver on the promise of the SDGs, for our prosperity, people and planet.

— Emmanuel Macron is President of France.  
— Mia Mottley is Prime Minister of Barbados.
— Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is President of Brazil.
— Ursula von der Leyen is President of the European Commission.  
— Charles Michel is President of the European Council.
— Olaf Scholz is Chancellor of Germany.
— Fumio Kishida is Prime Minister of Japan.
— William Ruto is President of Kenya.
— Macky Sall is President of Senegal.
— Cyril Ramaphosa is President of South Africa.
— Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is President of the United Arab Emirates.
— Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
— Joseph Biden Jr. is President of the United States.

Topics: climate change

Related

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa
World
COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa
Climate change could push over 1bn people worldwide to migrate: report
World
Climate change could push over 1bn people worldwide to migrate: report

Four badly injured, two missing in Paris building blast

Four badly injured, two missing in Paris building blast
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

Four badly injured, two missing in Paris building blast

Four badly injured, two missing in Paris building blast
  • Facade of building in 5th arrondissement collapsed, emergency services checking if anyone still inside
  • Paris police official said 29 people were injured, including four in critical condition, two missing
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

An explosion potentially caused by a gas leak ripped through a building in central Paris on Wednesday, injuring four people seriously and causing a wave of destruction in a historic district of the capital, officials said.
Rescue workers were in the evening still searching the rubble for two missing individuals who had not been accounted for, according to prosecutors.
Police said 29 people were injured, with four of them in a serious condition.
The blast was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse. Images showed wreckage littering the area around the building, as the flames smoldered.
Some 70 fire trucks and 270 firefighters battled the blaze. Nine doctors were also at the scene.
The fire service had said there had been “an explosion” which had “caused the collapse of two buildings,” but police later said only one building had collapsed.
Several witnesses told AFP at the scene they had heard “a giant explosion.”
Windows as far as 400 meters (440 yards) away were shattered, AFP reporters said.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo assembled a crisis unit and wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts go first and foremost to the victims and their loved ones.”
The “violent” fire which broke out after the explosion has now been “contained,” Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said at the scene, adding that “work is still taking place under the rubble” to find any more possible victims.
The firefighters “prevented the spread of the fire to two adjoining buildings which were seriously destabilized by the explosion” and “were evacuated,” Nunez added.
The blast was caused by a “gas explosion,” the district’s mayor said on Twitter, although this was not confirmed by other officials.
Florence Berthout, mayor of the 5th district in central Paris, said the main building affected is a private fashion school — called Paris American Academy — adjoining the former Val-de-Grace military hospital.
According to the mayor, the noise of the “quite enormous” explosion spread “in part of the district.”
An investigation into the causes of the blast was launched immediately, prosecutors said.


Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had earlier asked on Twitter for people to stay away from the area to avoid hindering the massive deployment of firefighters and police.
He has now cut short a visit to the eastern city of Nancy to head to the scene.
AFP pictures taken at the site showed tall flames, and smoke billowing from the building, situated at Place Alphonse-Laveran, close to the Luxembourg Gardens.
The area is at the edge of the Latin Quarter, a top tourism area in the French capital.
“It was like in the movies,” said Anthony Halbert, who runs a butcher’s shop in the same street as the destroyed building.
“We heard a second explosion, less than two minutes after the first, and we watched the front of the building crumble,” he said.
Alexis, a 23-year-old student living across from the building, said he heard “a huge bang,” and then his windows were blown out.
“It was super scary, there was smoke, and debris, and leaves flying,” he said. “We didn’t know if it was a terrorist attack.”
Sarah Taheraly, who works at the nearby Institut Curie, a medical research center, said she felt her building tremble. “It was like a muffled sound,” she said.
Another witness, working at the nearby Catholic education secretariat SGEC, said: “There was a big noise. I fell off my chair during a meeting, and so did others.”
One of his colleagues had noticed a strong smell of gas in the street just before the explosion, said the man who declined to give his name.
However, officials said they did not have enough evidence to determine the cause of the blast with certainty.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told reporters that “we are obviously counting on the lightly injured people to provide the investigation with input so we can understand what happened.”
There have been several incidents of gas-related blasts in the French capital.
The explosion recalled a massive blast that rocked Paris in January 2019, when a suspected leak in a buried gas pipe destroyed a building on the Rue de Trevise in the ninth district, killing four people including two firefighters.
The shockwave blew out scores of nearby windows, and dozens of families were forced to evacuate their homes for months. Much of the street still remains off limits four years after the disaster.
Paris city hall has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over that blast, and legal wrangling over the exact cause continues.

Topics: Paris fire explosion

Related

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
World
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
First British victim of Egypt boat fire named
Middle-East
First British victim of Egypt boat fire named

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
  • Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries
  • Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.
Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries. Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries.
“Police arrested a man outside the hospital,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.
“Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.”
The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.
The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance.

Topics: UK London

Related

‘Terrible’: UK minister sorry for lockdown-breaking party video
World
‘Terrible’: UK minister sorry for lockdown-breaking party video
UK’s new migrant law will cause ‘unimaginable harm’ to children, medical bodies warn
World
UK’s new migrant law will cause ‘unimaginable harm’ to children, medical bodies warn

Latest updates

Increased US Air Force presence in MidEast is show of force and deterrence, says commander
Increased US Air Force presence in MidEast is show of force and deterrence, says commander
Seven English books to learn about Hajj
Seven English books to learn about Hajj
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
Conflict and displacement in Sudan add to South Sudan’s hardships
Conflict and displacement in Sudan add to South Sudan’s hardships
Kazakhstan announces it will no longer host talks on Syria’s conflict
Kazakhstan announces it will no longer host talks on Syria’s conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.