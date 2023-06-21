Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj

Najm for Insurance Services has announced its readiness for this year’s Hajj season. Najm’s operational plan, which aims to enhance traffic safety for pilgrims upon their entry to the Kingdom, will be carried out through field employees as well as through Manafith Company, which has been managed by Najm since 2021, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Special Forces for Road Security.
Acting CEO of Najm Muhammad Yahya Al-Shehri confirmed that Najm is all set to implement the operational plan for this year’s Hajj season. “We have harnessed all the available capabilities of human staff and technical systems to serve the pilgrims upon their arrival through the Kingdom’s border crossings, and along the roads leading to it.”
The necessary preparations for conducting field operations, which will be conducted round the clock, have been made and several smart applications that Najm has developed are ready.
“These include a reporting application, a reception system for reports, an automatic response system, a WhatsApp application, a control and guidance system, an accident handling application, and driver identification verification devices,” Al-Shehri added.
The apps help the Najm team to reach an accident site in the shortest period of time upon receiving the filed accident claim. Moreover, a dedicated human workforce is always present at the holy sites.
Through this plan, Najm aims to ensure the safety of pilgrims, achieve the highest level of traffic safety in Makkah and the holy sites, and provide all the facilities and services that create a comfortable journey for the guests. To achieve its goals, Najm is leveraging the power of its human resources and technological capabilities.
“All efforts have been made by all the relevant parties under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank. These efforts and achievements are being made by the General Directorate of Traffic to support the traffic plan on the roads that lead to the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah. At the same time, this will also help to achieve the goals of Doyof Al-Rahman Program, one of Saudi Vision 2030’s executive programs that seeks to enhance the journey of the pilgrims,” Al-Shehri added.
He said that more than 1,500 of the company’s administrative and technical staff, including customer service employees, and those working in Najm outlets and its call center, will be on duty. Additionally, over 1,200 field liability determination specialists have also been assigned to provide the best services with the highest quality standards. The company has also strengthened its available resources using a network of technical systems that contribute more effectively to enhancing the response speed and dealing with an emergency situation. This step is aligned with Najm’s strategy of providing the best possible services to pilgrims as an extension of the Kingdom’s efforts in caring for the guests of Allah (SWT).
Among the necessary preparations that Najm has made for Hajj, are the establishment of two centers for receiving accident reports, a center for guidance and control at the holy sites, and a unified guidance and control center. Najm’s scope of work includes handling accidents in the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, as well as the surrounding areas, such as Al-Aziziyah, Ash-Shara’i, Ash-Shasha, Al-Rawdah, Al-Rashidiyyah, Al-Mughmas, Al-Ma’isim, Al-Usaylah, Al-Khadra and Ja’ranah.