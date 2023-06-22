You are here

Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices

Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices
Microsoft, along with Oracle, and other legacy on-premises software providers, are being accused of distorting competition in the cloud. (Reuters)
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

  • Businesses that bought software from Microsoft for their own data centers face restrictions when migrating those licenses to Microsoft’s top cloud competitors, Google says
Technology trade groups as well as Alphabet’s Google have griped to the Federal Trade Commission about allegedly unfair business practices in the cloud, including by the industry’s No. 2 by market share Microsoft.

The comments, which were due Wednesday, respond to a March request from the US agency for information on security issues and competition in the lucrative market for data storage and computing power in the so-called cloud.
They also follow scrutiny worldwide, including a recent probe by Europe’s antitrust authority into Microsoft’s licensing agreements that allegedly discouraged rival cloud usage. Fees to take data out of various providers’ clouds have also drawn industry criticism.
In one example of the public comments Tuesday, trade group NetChoice took aim at Microsoft and Oracle.
“Despite vibrant competition in the cloud industry, a few vendors use anticompetitive practices in order to entrench their position, most often by preventing customers from switching providers in search of lower costs, stronger service offerings, and more innovative solutions for their businesses,” said NetChoice, whose members include market leader Amazon.com , Meta Platforms, Google and other smaller tech players.
Google echoed the sentiment in its own filing, saying that “licensing terms enforced by Microsoft, Oracle, and other legacy on-premises software providers distort competition in the cloud.”
For instance, businesses that bought software from Microsoft for their own data centers face restrictions and surcharges when migrating those licenses to Microsoft’s top cloud competitors, Google said, in line with comments it made previously. Amazon has made similar criticism.
Microsoft and Oracle did not immediately return Reuters requests for comment. Microsoft has updated some terms in response to the criticism and has said, for instance, that it is committed to a broader cloud community success, but rivals have called its changes insufficient.
The FTC declined to comment. The Information earlier reported Google’s filing.

Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation

Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation
  • Twitter must respond to the eSafety Commissioner within 28 days or face a fine of nearly $473,480 per day
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: An Australian cyber regulator on Thursday said it has demanded Twitter explain its handling of online hate as the microblog has become the country’s most complained-about platform since new owner Elon Musk lifted bans on a reported 62,000 accounts.
The demand builds on a campaign by the eSafety Commissioner to make the website more accountable after Musk, one of the world’s richest people, bought it for $44 billion in October with a promise to restore its commitment to free speech.
The regulator has already called on Twitter to detail its handling of online child abuse material which it said has picked up on the website since Musk’s takeover and subsequent job losses, including content moderation roles.
Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said she has sent a legal notice to Twitter demanding an explanation after one-third of all complaints she received about online hate concerned Twitter, even though the platform has far fewer users than TikTok or Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.
“Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate,” Inman Grant said in a statement, which noted that the platform had reportedly reinstated 62,000 banned accounts since Musk’s takeover, including high-profile accounts of individuals who espouse Nazi rhetoric.
“We need accountability from these platforms and action to protect their users, and you cannot have accountability without transparency and that’s what legal notices like this one are designed to achieve,” she said.
Twitter must respond to the eSafety Commissioner within 28 days or face a fine of nearly A$700,000 ($473,480) per day. It declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
The demand comes as Australia approaches a referendum this year on whether to recognize Indigenous people in the constitution, prompting an increasingly intense debate about race.
Prominent indigenous television host Stan Grant had cited targeted abuse on Twitter when he announced a break from the media last month, the commissioner noted.
Specialist broadcaster National Indigenous Television also said it was taking a break from Twitter due to “the racism and hate that we experience every day on this platform,” it said in a tweet last month.
Inman Grant said her letter called for Twitter to explain its impact assessments when reinstating banned accounts, how it engaged with communities who were subject to online hate, and how it was enforcing its own policies which ban hateful conduct.

SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists

SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists
  • Billboard Arabia will introduce Billboard franchises to MENA market, including Music Awards, Charts, Arab Music Week and Women in Music
  • New platform will spotlight artists of Arab heritage, celebrating creativity and artistry, as well as increasing accessibility to a global audience
RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group and music media brand Billboard announced on Wednesday a partnership to launch Billboard Arabia, a platform that will feature artists of Arab heritage and promote their stories on the global stage.

Billboard Arabia will be the leading global destination for artists with Arab roots, providing a hub for the latest releases, reviews, interviews, exclusive coverage of events, and original photography, as well as special video content from renowned artists, both regionally and globally, according to an SRMG press statement. 

The new platform will also launch several charts over the next year, utilizing data from the top digital streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Anghami and YouTube, to highlight artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry.

It will also host the Billboard Arabia Music Awards, as well as live concerts, activations, and regional and international events to celebrate all music genres and artists inspiring innovation in the industry.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, MENA is the fastest-growing music region in the world. In 2022 alone, a handful of rising Arab artists garnered more than 1 billion streams, demonstrating the significant potential of the music market in the region.

“The music scene in the MENA region is rapidly transforming. However, there is currently no dedicated platform to spotlight and tell the stories of the Arab artists leading innovation in the global music industry. Our partnership with Billboard will help fill that void in the market,” said SRMG CEO Jomana R. Al-Rashid.

“Billboard Arabia is more than just a digital platform. It will be the premier destination to celebrate the Arab music community, and empower the business of music through data-driven charts, live concerts and awards,” she added.

“Our vision at SRMG is to ensure that creators and audiences have increased access to high-quality, original content and impactful experiences.”

Mike Van, president of Billboard, said: “We are excited to join forces with SRMG to launch Billboard Arabia.

“Billboard has a strong legacy of recognizing and amplifying artists across genres, languages, and cultures with a mission to share the power of music with new fans everywhere. SRMG’s reach and access in the region, coupled with our experience, will ensure artists with Arab roots are heard around the world.”

Billboard Arabia was announced on Wednesday from the SRMG Beach at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

As part of the announcement, several MENA artists celebrated the diversity of sounds from the region, with performances from Elyanna, Felukah, Kouz1, DJ Outlaw, Jeed, Moayad Al Nefaie, Flipperachi, Meshaal and DJ Rodge.

Billboard Arabia is now live across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival returns for 2023

Dubai Esports and Games Festival returns for 2023
  • Annual gathering brings together fans and global experts for 5 days of events
LONDON: Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the annual gaming and esports gathering, returns to the city on Wednesday, bringing together gamers, esports influencers and industry experts from around the world.

DEF23 kicks off with a two-day summit on June 21-22, featuring talks and panels from leading figures in the gaming industry.

The summit will be followed by a three-day expo on June 23-25, where visitors can experience the latest gaming trends, meet their favorite esports competitors and compete in tournaments.

“The reason we have launched the Dubai Esports and Gaming Festival is to position Dubai as a gaming hub in the region and to bring in investment from the international market,” Muna Al-Falasi, the festival director, said in an interview with The National.

The event will feature speakers discussing topics such as the future of gaming, latest trends in esports, and how to get involved in the industry.

More than 100 global companies taking part in the summit will be joined by local entities, such as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Dubai Police.

Al-Falasi highlighted the growth of gaming in the region, saying that she expects the industry to play a pivotal role in shaping the economy.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the gaming and esports industry was valued at $1.38 billion in 2022, with the global market forecast to reach $5.48 billion by 2029.

With 377 million esports gamers, the Middle East is expected to become the fastest-growing gaming region in the world.

Al-Falasi said that Dubai’s free economic zones will help to attract global companies and talent.

The festival opens its doors to the public on Friday, giving visitors the chance to try out the latest games, meet leading gaming influencers, and learn more about industry initiatives.

Expo zones, including a Retro Zone, Discovery Zone, Tabletop Zone and Retail Zone, will cater to a range of demographics.

A tournament at the weekend will feature online gaming influencers from the Middle East, Europe and the US.

British YouTuber Simon Minter, also known as Miniminter, will lead an international team, while the Middle East will be represented by Kuwaiti YouTuber Hassan Suleiman, better known by his online alias AboFlah.

The festival was launched in 2022, and aims to bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment.

The Kingdom ‘has a piece of my heart,’ says international artist Naika

The Kingdom ‘has a piece of my heart,’ says international artist Naika
  • 'There’s Arab presence everywhere around the world, wherever you go,' says Naika
CANNES: Los Angeles-based Haitian French singer and songwriter Naika, who is most known for her song “Sauce,” which featured on an Apple commercial, and international hit “Ma Cherie,” headed to SRMG Beach during the Cannes Lions fest to talk about her appearances in Saudi Arabia.

She reflected on her performance in AlUla last year at the iconic all-mirrored Maraya venue, and her show in December at the largest music festival in the Middle East, MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm.

She told Arab News: “In the beginning I didn’t know anything about Saudi. And I’ve come to now feel like it has a piece of my heart … It was so cool to see that people were listening to my music.”

She collaborated with local talent Wed, a Saudi fashion designer, to bring out the aesthetic of her music at AlUla.

She added: “It doesn’t even strike me as something that I would even second guess. There’s so much out there, and I think it’s important to showcase all the talents from everywhere around the world.

“I have the opportunity to travel and meet people from everywhere around the world, so if I can collaborate just to discover for myself, but also through my platform for other people to discover, I think it’s a beautiful thing.

“I have Middle Eastern ancestry, so it was a beautiful discovery for me, especially in Saudi. Just as an artist and musician, to see the reforms that are going on in the country was so interesting. It was beautiful to go and meet the people and hear what they have to say and how they feel about it.”

The social changes in the Kingdom are giving rise to greater diversification in creative arenas, and Naika said: “It’s present in LA, and I'm actually just discovering that.”

The singer now believes that the only way is up for Arab artists having seen the amount of talent in the country during her visits to the Kingdom.

She said: “There’s no reason for it not to (prosper). There’s Arab presence everywhere around the world, wherever you go. You’ll always find the culture there.”

Naika has lived in various cities around the globe. Mastering the art of fusing English, French, and Haitian Creole in her lyricism through sultry melodies is merely a product of her upbringing. The more she has engaged with people, the more she realizes how others feel the same.

She said: “It’s hard not to be (connected) because there’s social media now … I think most of us feel this international connection more than we realized.”

And, enchanted by the magic of the desert, Naika wants to return soon.

“I can tell you right now, it’s definitely in my future plans to return (to the Kingdom) and to keep cultivating that relationship because I love the country, I love the people, I love the culture,” she said. 

Spotify celebrates World Music Day by revealing Saudis’ top artists and songs

Spotify celebrates World Music Day by revealing Saudis’ top artists and songs
  • Swedish streaming platform unveiled the special list of top choices so far in 2023
LONDON: On the occasion of World Music Day, Spotify released a special list of the top tracks and artists Saudis listened to most in 2023. 

The popular audio-streaming platform found “a remarkable openness” and “unwavering appreciation for global music” in Saudis. 

While Adele’s 2011 hit single “Set Fire to the Rain” topped the charts, SZA’s electrifying and upbeat track “Kill Bill” seized the second spot. 

These tracks were followed by Interworld’s “Metamorphosis” and “Alo Aleky,” the 2022 hit song by Egyptian singer and producer Mohammed Saeed. 

“Snowfall” by Øneheart and Reindenshi took the fifth spot as Saudis’ favorite track. 

The list also unveiled the top-streamed artists so far in 2023, showing a more global taste in Saudis’ choice of music.

The Weeknd reigned as the top-streamed artist in the Kingdom, having become in February the first artist on the platform to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Saudis settled the debate as to who was more popular between Taylor Swift or BTS, with the American singer-songwriter prevailing in the second spot. They also enjoyed listening to Lana Del Rey and Drake. 

The lists are based on music streaming activity from KSA on Spotify from Jan. 1 to June 12, 2023. 

Spotify has previously launched similar initiatives, revealing the music tastes of its listeners.

Every December, the Swedish platform presents Spotify Wrapped, a compilation of data about trends on the platform over the past year.

