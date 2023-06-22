Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices

SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group and music media brand Billboard announced on Wednesday a partnership to launch Billboard Arabia, a platform that will feature artists of Arab heritage and promote their stories on the global stage.

Billboard Arabia will be the leading global destination for artists with Arab roots, providing a hub for the latest releases, reviews, interviews, exclusive coverage of events, and original photography, as well as special video content from renowned artists, both regionally and globally, according to an SRMG press statement.

The new platform will also launch several charts over the next year, utilizing data from the top digital streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Anghami and YouTube, to highlight artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry.

It will also host the Billboard Arabia Music Awards, as well as live concerts, activations, and regional and international events to celebrate all music genres and artists inspiring innovation in the industry.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, MENA is the fastest-growing music region in the world. In 2022 alone, a handful of rising Arab artists garnered more than 1 billion streams, demonstrating the significant potential of the music market in the region.

“The music scene in the MENA region is rapidly transforming. However, there is currently no dedicated platform to spotlight and tell the stories of the Arab artists leading innovation in the global music industry. Our partnership with Billboard will help fill that void in the market,” said SRMG CEO Jomana R. Al-Rashid.

“Billboard Arabia is more than just a digital platform. It will be the premier destination to celebrate the Arab music community, and empower the business of music through data-driven charts, live concerts and awards,” she added.

“Our vision at SRMG is to ensure that creators and audiences have increased access to high-quality, original content and impactful experiences.”

Mike Van, president of Billboard, said: “We are excited to join forces with SRMG to launch Billboard Arabia.

“Billboard has a strong legacy of recognizing and amplifying artists across genres, languages, and cultures with a mission to share the power of music with new fans everywhere. SRMG’s reach and access in the region, coupled with our experience, will ensure artists with Arab roots are heard around the world.”

Billboard Arabia was announced on Wednesday from the SRMG Beach at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

As part of the announcement, several MENA artists celebrated the diversity of sounds from the region, with performances from Elyanna, Felukah, Kouz1, DJ Outlaw, Jeed, Moayad Al Nefaie, Flipperachi, Meshaal and DJ Rodge.

Billboard Arabia is now live across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.