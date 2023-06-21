You are here

Gannett sues Google, alleges online ad monopoly

date 2023-06-21
'Digital advertising is the lifeblood of the online economy,' says Gannett CEO Mike Reed. (AFP/File)
Reuters

Gannett sues Google, alleges online ad monopoly

Gannett sues Google, alleges online ad monopoly
  • Gannett claims Google’s control over tools for buying and selling online ads leaves publishers with 'dramatically less revenue'
Reuters

NEW YORK: Gannett, the largest US newspaper chain and publisher of USA Today, on Tuesday sued Google for trying to corner the market for online advertising by monopolizing ad technology.
In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Gannett, which has more than 200 daily newspapers, said Google’s control over tools for buying and selling online ads forces publishers to sell more cheap ad space to the Alphabet Inc. unit.
Gannett said this leaves Google with “exorbitant monopoly profits,” and “dramatically less revenue” for publishers and its ad technology rivals.
“Digital advertising is the lifeblood of the online economy,” Gannett Chief Executive Mike Reed said in an opinion
published in USA Today. “Without free and fair competition for digital ad space, publishers cannot invest in their newsrooms.”
Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gannett said it wants “very substantial” actual, punitive and triple damages.
The lawsuit adds to legal pressure on Mountain View, California-based Alphabet, already in the crosshairs of regulators on two continents.
On June 14, the European Union brought a similar lawsuit, and said Google might have to sell some of its ad technology.
Five months earlier, the US Department of Justice brought its own case against Google, now joined by 17 US states. Another group of states led by Texas is also suing.
In 2022, Google generated $224.5 billion of advertising revenue, accounting for nearly 80 percent of Alphabet’s overall revenue and a major driver of Alphabet’s overall $60 billion profit.
Advertising lets Google offer many services for free, including email, Android and much of its YouTube video platform.
Google’s first-quarter ad revenue was $54.5 billion, little changed from a year earlier.
Like many newspaper publishers, McLean, Virginia-based Gannett has struggled with falling ad revenue as more Americans, estimated at 86 percent, get news online.
Gannett said digital advertising is a $200 billion business, up nearly eightfold since 2009, but newspaper ad revenue fell nearly 70 percent over that time. Print circulation at Gannett-owned newspapers fell nearly 20 percent in 2020 and 2021, the company said.
The case is Gannett Co. v Google LLC et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-05177.

Topics: Gannett Google

Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer

Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer

Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer
  • ‘It’s all about nurturing talent,’ argues award-winning artist
  • Talented Saudis rising in the industry is ‘a beautiful thing’
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Nada Alturki

CANNES: The Arab region can be the next global center for the arts because of the burgeoning number of talented performers showing they deserve a spot on the world stage, says award-winning comedian and actor Mo Amer.

“Absolutely, it (the Arab region) can be the next creative hub. It’s all about how you nurture it, and how you take care of it, and how you groom it. It’s very hard to be conscious of those things,” Amer told Arab News recently at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity.

He emphasized that monetary investment can rarely produce quality talent, and championed the importance of education, practice, and reinforcing culture in creative industries.

“I think that you can be very progressive, but still very grounded in our historical roots … I think that there is a great opportunity right now to cultivate that, and I’m very excited to not only see it, but be a part of it,” he said.

The actor and comedian applauded the efforts of Saudis who are making their way on to the global entertainment scene, in particular comedian-turned-rapper Moayad Alnefaie, who appeared regularly on Amer’s hit Netflix TV series “Mo.”

“There’s an immense amount of talent that’s coming out of Saudi right now, and that’s a beautiful thing. I want to see more and more of that, and it’s my responsibility to help them if they ever asked me, or call for me, I would be there for them to help guide them through things that they might need,” Amer said.

He said many Arab-American artists are making significant progress in the creative world as performers and business executives. It is arguably, Amer said, more important to be on the business side of things, to create greater opportunities for the Arab region.

He said the artists coming out of the Middle East should be innovative and create genres, while also staying true to their roots.

“We come from a language that has trilateral roots, they come from a complex, deeply detailed language. What a privilege to have come from that. It’s our responsibility to inform the world of this, and I think that we’re living in a time where we can do that,” he said.

It is the artist’s role to also be educated on and articulate the history of the region. “You got to do your homework,” Amer said. When releasing works, whether music or TV or other creative ventures “being timely and timeless are really crucial,” he said.

Comedy is largely viewed as a palatable way to introduce controversial issues into the public sphere. In his own stand-up career, Amer has chosen to platform the events that have and continue to shape his life — being racially profiled at airports, difficulties in gaining US citizenship — and even debates on the origins of hummus.

He said: “Sometimes, it’s just okay to be entertaining … Not everything has to have thought behind it. I personally choose to do that, because it’s the most invigorating for me. It’s what makes me excited because it is different. It is informative, it is really funny, but also makes a point.” 

Much of his work seeks to reframe the stereotypical narrative on the Arab region, seeking not to focus exclusively on conflict and political issues, but with a forward-looking approach.

“We are definitely one of the most underrepresented minorities in the entire world. Given what we’ve contributed to humanity, that’s just mind blowing … I think it’s really important just to focus on the future and not to look back. It’s against our own religious beliefs, actually. ‘What if’ is discouraged completely.

He said the question should be posed differently: “What do we do now? How do we move forward and create something special?”

Amer would not provide details of his future plans, and would only say he was “cooking something.”

Topics: Mo Amer Cannes Lions

OpenAI plans app store for AI software

OpenAI plans app store for AI software
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

OpenAI plans app store for AI software

OpenAI plans app store for AI software
  • New marketplace allows developers to sell AI models built on top of OpenAI's technology
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: OpenAI, creator of the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT, plans to launch a marketplace that will allow developers to sell their AI models built on top of its own AI technology, news site The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of discussions at the company.
Enterprise customers using ChatGPT often tailor the technology to their specific uses, which range from identifying financial fraud from online transaction data to answering questions about specific markets based on internal documents. According to the news report, makers of such models could offer them to other businesses through OpenAI's proposed marketplace.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed the potential plans during a meeting with developers in London last month, the report said.
Such a marketplace could compete with app stores run by some of the company's customers and technology partners - including Salesforce and Microsoft - and help OpenAI's technology reach a broader customer base.
OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The Information also reported that two of the company's customers, Aquant, which makes software that manufacturers use to guide customers through device maintenance and repairs, and education app maker Khan Academy, might be interested in offering their ChatGPT-powered AI models on OpenAI's marketplace.
Since its release late last year, hundreds of businesses have adopted ChatGPT to automate tasks and increase efficiency. Companies are also racing to offer their customers new tools and capabilities based on the AI software's advanced large language models (LLMs).

Topics: OpenAI AI store

YouTube to launch its first official shopping channel

YouTube to launch its first official shopping channel
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

YouTube to launch its first official shopping channel

YouTube to launch its first official shopping channel
  • New channel kicks off as 90-day project, providing live-commerce platform to companies
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: YouTube will launch its first official shopping channel for live commerce in South Korea on June 30, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
South Korea already has a booming live-streaming commerce business led by tech giant Naver, making it a prime test market for the global heavyweight as the Alphabet-owned company focuses on becoming more "shoppable".
The new channel will start as a 90-day project. In the beginning, it will provide a live-commerce platform to companies and plans to livestream shopping content from about 30 brands, Yonhap and other Korean media said, citing people familiar with the matter.
It is YouTube's first official shopping channel in any country, Yonhap said.

YouTube Korea did not have an immediate comment.

With YouTube's ad revenue affected by advertisers curtailing spending and competition from platforms like TikTok, Google's Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said in February there was "lots of potential in making it easier for people to shop from the creators, brands and content they love".
Shares in Naver fell 4% on Wednesday morning, while retailer Lotte Shopping fell 3.3 percent, versus the wider market's 0.5 percent drop.
South Korea's live commerce market is projected to grow to 10 trillion won ($7.7 billion) this year from 2.8 trillion won in 2021, with Naver currently holding about 60% market share, according to Kyobo Securities.

Topics: Youtube Online shopping e-commerce

BBC journalists kidnapped in Libya released after diplomatic pressure

BBC journalists kidnapped in Libya released after diplomatic pressure
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

BBC journalists kidnapped in Libya released after diplomatic pressure

BBC journalists kidnapped in Libya released after diplomatic pressure
  • Crew was abducted in March by intelligence agents allegedly linked to former dictator Muammar Gaddafi
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three BBC journalists and a Swedish reporter were abducted in Libya and later released following diplomatic pressure from the British organization and the two governments, media reported on Monday.

The reporters were kidnapped and interrogated in a torture cell for five days by intelligence agents shortly after their arrival in Libya in March.

A spokesperson from the BBC confirmed that three of its journalists were “detained and interrogated over a number of days by the Libyan intelligence authorities,” adding that the questioning went on despite their authorization to work in the country.

The BBC journalists — who remain unnamed — together with Kassem Hamade, a Swedish national working for the news outlet Expressen, arrived in Libya to make a documentary about Imam Musa Al-Sadr, who disappeared in 1978.

Hamade wrote in the Swedish newspaper that prior to their abduction the four were held back at Tripoli Airport for three hours upon arrival, while security appeared to be constantly on guard.

“We are monitored,” he wrote. “The security people look at us with great suspicion and even though all the passengers have already left the arrivals hall, we remain for three hours before our passports are stamped and we are allowed to enter the country.”

Hamade compared their arrival to “entering a war zone,” adding that authorities rebooked the crew into a different hotel.

The crew — made up of Hamade, a reporter, a cameraman and a producer — was kidnapped three days after arrival while waiting for further accreditation.

Hamade added: “I still don’t know why I was kidnapped, but the closest I can come to an explanation is that the documentary I traveled to Libya to complete has spooked people in the intelligence community, men of great power who were formerly loyal to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.”

The journalists were released after five days following pressure from the UK’s Foreign Office, the Swedish government, and the BBC.

A BBC spokesperson said: “A small team working for the BBC entered Libya in March of this year with full permission to gather material for a story.

“We stand by our journalists and are deeply concerned about the treatment of this team. The safety of those working for the BBC is our first priority, and we continue to support this team.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said it had supported the crew and had raised the individuals’ cases directly with the Libyan authorities.

Al-Sadr, the subject of the planned documentary, was a prominent Shiite Muslim who was instrumental in turning Lebanon’s Shiite minority into a politically powerful group.

Libya has always denied any involvement in his disappearance, but authorities believe he was kidnapped and executed.

Topics: BBC Libya journalist

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT
  • Acquisition to boost Telfaz11’s advertising and marketing capabilities
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi studio Telfaz11 has announced the acquisition of SHIFT, a regional creative advertising and marketing agency.

The acquisition will see the two companies combine their talent and client base to deliver creative campaigns.

“This acquisition creates many advantages for our marketing clients through the strength of our complementary offerings,” said Alaa Fadan, CEO and co-founder of Telfaz11.

“The combination will both streamline operations and enhance efficiencies across the board while allowing us to serve an even larger group of local and international clients,” he added.

The move will merge SHIFT’s marketing expertise with Telfaz11’s film, TV and storytelling capabilities, “further positioning Telfaz11 as a formidable force in the growing local marketing services industry,” said Fadan.

The newly merged company will continue to be based in Riyadh with offices in Dubai and an upcoming one in the Kingdom’s media production hub NEOM.

Earlier this month, Telfaz11 signed a deal with NEOM to cooperate on at least nine TV and film productions over the next three years, as well as set up an office in NEOM by the end of the year, which is “part of a strategic move that will facilitate our vision for expansion in the Kingdom,” Fadan told Arab News in a separate interview.

Founded in 2013, SHIFT’s portfolio of clients includes over 100 local and international brands such as STC, Alinma Bank, and P&G.

Topics: Telfaz11 #SAUDI ARABIA

