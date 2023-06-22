You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine races to fix power grid, fearing Russian winter attacks — minister

Ukraine races to fix power grid, fearing Russian winter attacks — minister
German Valeriiovych Galushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, during a breakout meeting on power of transformation and building back better in the energy sector at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, in London on June 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine races to fix power grid, fearing Russian winter attacks — minister

Ukraine races to fix power grid, fearing Russian winter attacks — minister
  • "The most extensive repair campaign in the history of energy facilities is currently under way in Ukraine," said Energy Minister German Galushchenko
  • Ukraine has nearly doubled electricity tariffs for consumers since June 1 to find funds to prepare for winter
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine is carrying out the largest campaign of repairs in modern history to its power system to prepare for another winter of possible Russian air strikes, its energy minister said on Thursday.
Missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure following Russia’s full-scale invasion last year caused sweeping blackouts and water outages for millions of Ukrainians during the winter.
“The most extensive repair campaign in the history of energy facilities is currently under way in Ukraine,” Energy Minister German Galushchenko was quoted as saying by his ministry on the Telegram messenger.
“Power generation and distribution facilities are being restored, and work is under way to strengthen the power system’s resilience to military challenges.”
Ukraine has nearly doubled electricity tariffs for consumers since June 1 to find funds to prepare for winter, when energy consumption is typically at its highest.
About 43 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been damaged in air strikes, state-owned power distributor Ukrenergo estimates. Some 70 percent of its substations have been attacked at least twice, it says.
The energy ministry on Tuesday issued its latest appeal to Ukrainians to reduce use of electric appliances, especially in the evenings, saying power consumption was rising because of hot weather.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Power Grid Kyiv

Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia

Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia

Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia
  • The BRICS group of emerging economies is due to hold a summit in Johannesburg in August
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: French President Emmanuel Macron would be an inappropriate guest at the BRICS summit, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday, criticizing countries whose policies Russia considers hostile.
The BRICS group of emerging economies, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is due to hold a summit in Johannesburg in August.
Asked about Macron’s reported desire to attend the summit, Ryabkov said: “Clearly, leaders of states that pursue such a hostile and unacceptable policy toward us, discussing with such emphasis and conviction that Russia should be isolated on the international stage, and share the common NATO line on inflicting a so-called strategic defeat on us – such a leader is an inappropriate BRICS guest.
“And we are not hiding this approach of ours, we have told our colleagues from South Africa. We expect that our point of view will be fully accepted,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.
South Africa is currently mulling its legal options if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to attend the BRICS summit because the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the Ukraine conflict.
South Africa is an ICC member and would theoretically be required to arrest him if he attends the BRICS summit.

Topics: BRICS Emmanuel Macron France South Africa Russia

Rescuers comb through rubble of Paris building blast

Rescuers comb through rubble of Paris building blast
Updated 22 June 2023
AFP

Rescuers comb through rubble of Paris building blast

Rescuers comb through rubble of Paris building blast
  • Explosion leaves four people seriously injured, while 33 others sustain lesser injuries
  • Rescuers looking for one person still not accounted for, down from two earlier
Updated 22 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: French rescuers scoured the rubble for a missing person on Thursday, a day after a blast ripped through a building in central Paris, leaving four seriously injured.
On Wednesday afternoon an explosion tore through a building on Saint-Jacques Street in the 5th district, close to the Luxembourg Gardens and at the edge of the Latin Quarter, a top tourism area in the French capital.
The blast left four people seriously injured, while 33 others sustained lesser injuries, according to police.
“The search is continuing,” police said on Thursday, saying rescuers were looking for one person still not accounted for – down from two earlier Thursday morning.
The blast blew out windows up to 400 meters (yards) away, and was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse.
Some 70 fire trucks and 270 firefighters battled the blaze before it was contained.
Early Thursday, the security cordon had been reduced, allowing journalists and gawkers closer to the heap of rubble in front of the structure.
A single fire hose was still spraying the remains of the building now and then, while some shops had reopened on the street of the blast.
The mayor of the 5th district said a gas explosion was behind the collapse, but this has not yet been confirmed by other officials.
Some witnesses spoken to by AFP reported noticing a strong smell of gas in the street before the explosion, but officials said they did not have enough evidence to determine the cause of the blast with certainty.
An investigation into the causes was launched immediately, prosecutors said.
There have been several incidents of gas-related blasts in the French capital.
In January 2019, a suspected leak in a buried gas pipe destroyed a building on the Rue de Trevise in the ninth district, killing four people including two firefighters.
The shockwave blew out scores of nearby windows, and dozens of families were forced to evacuate their homes for months.
Much of the street still remains off limits four years after the disaster.

Topics: Paris France

US Navy: Coast Guard ship transited Taiwan Strait after Blinken's China visit

US Navy: Coast Guard ship transited Taiwan Strait after Blinken’s China visit
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

US Navy: Coast Guard ship transited Taiwan Strait after Blinken’s China visit

US Navy: Coast Guard ship transited Taiwan Strait after Blinken’s China visit
  • National security cutter USCGC Stratton conducted a ‘routine’ Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday
  • On Wednesday, Taiwan said Chinese warships led by the aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the strait
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: A US Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet said on Thursday, transiting the sensitive waterway a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a rare visit to Beijing.
The strait, which separates China from the democratically governed island of Taiwan, is a frequent source of tension as Beijing steps up its political and military pressure to try to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty.
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the national security cutter USCGC Stratton conducted a “routine” Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday “through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.”
“Stratton’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows,” the 7th Fleet added in its statement.
The mission, which China has yet to comment on, happened the day after Blinken ended a visit to Beijing, in which the two countries agreed to stabilize their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said the ship sailed in a northerly direction, and its forces monitored the situation which it described as “normal.”
US military vessels, and on occasion those of its allies, have routinely sailed through the strait in recent years, to the anger of China, which views such missions as provocation.
This month the US Navy released a video of an “unsafe interaction” in the strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a US destroyer operating with a Canadian warship.
Taiwan’s military reports almost daily Chinese incursions in the strait, mostly warplanes that cross the waterway’s median line, which once served as an unofficial barrier between the two.
On Wednesday, Taiwan said Chinese warships led by the aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the strait.

Topics: US China Taiwan Taiwan Strait Antony Blinken

Rescuers make last desperate push as final hours of oxygen on missing Titanic submersible tick down

Rescuers make last desperate push as final hours of oxygen on missing Titanic submersible tick down
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

Rescuers make last desperate push as final hours of oxygen on missing Titanic submersible tick down

Rescuers make last desperate push as final hours of oxygen on missing Titanic submersible tick down
  • Rescuers rush more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance
  • Full area being searched is twice the size of Connecticut in waters as deep as 4,020 meters
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

The race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site entered a new phase of desperation on Thursday morning as the final hours of oxygen possibly left on board the tiny vessel ticked off the clock.
Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in the urgent, international mission. But the crew had only a four-day oxygen supply when the vessel, called the Titan, set off around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Even those who expressed optimism warned that many obstacles remain: from pinpointing the vessel’s location, to reaching it with rescue equipment, to bringing it to the surface — assuming it’s still intact. And all that has to happen before the passengers’ oxygen supply runs out.
The full area being searched was twice the size of Connecticut in waters as deep as 4,020 meters. Captain Jamie Frederick of the First Coast Guard District said authorities were still holding out hope of saving the five passengers onboard.
“This is a search and rescue mission, 100 percent,” he said Wednesday.
The area of the North Atlantic where the Titan vanished Sunday is also prone to fog and stormy conditions, making it an extremely challenging environment to conduct a search-and-rescue mission, said Donald Murphy, an oceanographer who served as chief scientist of the Coast Guard’s International Ice Patrol.
Meanwhile, newly uncovered allegations suggest there had been significant warnings made about vessel safety during the submersible’s development.
Frederick said while the sounds that have been detected offered a chance to narrow the search, their exact location and source hadn’t yet been determined.
“We don’t know what they are, to be frank,” he said.
Retired Navy Capt. Carl Hartsfield, now the director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Systems Laboratory, said the sounds have been described as “banging noises,” but he warned that search crews “have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential manmade sources other than the Titan.”
The report was encouraging to some experts because submarine crews unable to communicate with the surface are taught to bang on their submersible’s hull to be detected by sonar.
The US Navy said in a statement Wednesday that it was sending a specialized salvage system that’s capable of hoisting “large, bulky and heavy undersea objects such as aircraft or small vessels.”
The Titan weighs 9,071 kilograms. The US Navy’s Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System is designed to lift up to 27,216kg, the Navy said on its website.
Lost aboard the vessel are pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers are a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert. OceanGate Expeditions oversaw the mission.
Authorities reported the 6.7-meter carbon-fiber vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 700 kilometers south of St. John’s.
Officials have said the vessel had a 96-hour oxygen supply, giving them a deadline of early Thursday morning to find and raise the Titan.
Frank Owen, a submarine search and rescue expert, said the estimated oxygen supply is a useful “target” for searchers, but is only based on a “nominal amount of consumption.” Owen said the diver on board the Titan would likely be advising passengers to “do anything to reduce your metabolic levels so that you can actually extend this.”
At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate’s submersible to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022, according to letters the company filed with a US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, that oversees matters involving the Titanic shipwreck.
One of the company’s first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”
“Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a sheet of metal for a floor. You can’t stand. You can’t kneel. Everyone is sitting close to or on top of each other,” said Arthur Loibl, a retired businessman and adventurer from Germany. “You can’t be claustrophobic.”
During the 2.5-hour descent and ascent, the lights were turned off to conserve energy, he said, with the only illumination coming from a fluorescent glow stick.
The dive was repeatedly delayed to fix a problem with the battery and the balancing weights. In total, the voyage took 10.5 hours.
OceanGate has been criticized for the use of a simple commercially available video game controller to steer the Titan. But the company has said that many of the vessel’s parts are off-the-shelf because they have proved to be dependable.
“It’s meant for a 16-year-old to throw it around,” and is “super durable,” Rush told the CBC in an interview last year while he demonstrated by throwing the controller around the Titan’s tiny cabin. He said a couple of spares are kept on board “just in case.”
The submersible had seven backup systems to return to the surface, including sandbags and lead pipes that drop off and an inflatable balloon.
Jeff Karson, a professor emeritus of earth and environmental sciences at Syracuse University, said the temperature is just above freezing, and the vessel is too deep for human divers to get to it. The best chance to reach the submersible could be to use a remotely operated robot on a fiber optic cable, he said.
“I am sure it is horrible down there,” Karson said. “It is like being in a snow cave and hypothermia is a real danger.”
Documents show that OceanGate had been warned there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way the experimental vessel was developed.
David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of marine operations, said in a 2018 lawsuit that the company’s testing and certification was insufficient and would “subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible.”
The company insisted that Lochridge was “not an engineer and was not hired or asked to perform engineering services on the Titan.” The firm also says the vessel under development was a prototype, not the now-missing Titan.
The Marine Technology Society, which describes itself as “a professional group of ocean engineers, technologists, policy-makers, and educators,” also expressed concern that year in a letter to Rush, OceanGate’s chief executive. The society said it was critical that the company submit its prototype to tests overseen by an expert third party before launching in order to safeguard passengers. The New York Times first reported on those documents.
The passengers lost on the Titan are British adventurer Hamish Harding; Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, whose eponymous firm invests across the country; and French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet.
Retired Navy Vice Admiral Robert Murrett, who is now deputy director of the Institute for Security Policy and Law at Syracuse University, said the disappearance underscores the dangers associated with operating in deep water and the recreational exploration of the sea and space.
“I think some people believe that because modern technology is so good, that you can do things like this and not have accidents, but that’s just not the case,” he said.

Topics: Titanic

Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty

Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty
Updated 22 June 2023
AFP

Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty

Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty
  • Teixeira is facing six counts of retaining and transmitting national defense information
Updated 22 June 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Jack Teixeira, the US airman accused of leaking top secret Pentagon documents in an online chat forum, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that could send him to prison for decades.
The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard IT specialist was arrested in April for allegedly orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade.
He is facing six counts of retaining and transmitting national defense information. They each carry sentences of up to 10 years in prison.
Teixeira appeared before Magistrate Judge David Hennessy in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty to each of the charges, according to court documents.
His lawyer asked that Teixeira be released pending trial but the judge denied the request.
Teixeira is suspected of posting the documents — some dated as recently as early March — to a private chat group on the social media platform Discord.
Some of the files later appeared on other sites, including Twitter, 4Chan and Telegram.
The documents, which soon spread across the Internet, pointed to US concern over Ukraine’s military capacity against invading Russian forces and showed Washington had apparently spied on allies Israel and South Korea, among other sensitive details.
It was the biggest such breach since the 2013 dump of National Security Agency documents by Edward Snowden and raised tough questions about access by Teixeira, a junior staffer, to high-level secrets.
Teixeira was an airman first class, the third-lowest rank for enlisted US Air Force personnel and had possessed a top secret security clearance since 2021.
Last month a judge ordered that Teixeira remain in jail pending trial after prosecutors argued he posed an ongoing risk to American national security.
Prosecutors said that Teixeira might still have access to classified documents and that “hostile” nations could aid his escape if he was released from prison.
They also cited his history of making “violent” statements.
Teixeira wrote on social media in November that he wanted to “kill a ton of people” because it would be “culling the weak minded,” the prosecution wrote in a court document.
Prosecutors also said the airman sought advice from another user about what type of rifle would be easy to operate from the back of an SUV, and that he searched mass shootings online.
Teixeira was detained on April 13 in a dramatic arrest broadcast live on TV networks.

Topics: Jack Teixeira

